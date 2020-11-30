Just As #DiaperDon Starts Trending, Trump Claims That Twitter Uses 'Fake' Trends, Calls For 'Termination' Of Section 230
from the for-national-security? dept
It's no secret that Donald Trump doesn't like Section 230. Wait. Actually, let's back up and try that again: it's no secret that Donald Trump doesn't like what he thinks Section 230 is about, which has little-to-no-resemblance to what Section 230 is actually about. However, over the long weekend, things took an even more ridiculous turn than usual. It started on Thanksgiving when the President was signing some legislation and taking some questions from the press. For unclear reasons, the setup where he had to sign things was with a very small desk affixed with the Presidential seal. While this desk has been used before for such things -- and Trump has even joked about the size of it, the framing of the shot -- the lack of people around him, the wide frame of the shot, the tread over carpet, and just... everything really made it look like the President was sitting at an elementary school desk.
The internet started to have some fun. Actually, lots of fun.
#BlackFridayDeals special My Little President Conference Table avaliable now in all good stores $19.99 *please note product easy wipe clean in case of Little President accidents #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/XtS3dAPS6X
— Charlie Hayes (@oxfcharlie) November 27, 2020
Someone had to sit at the little kids table this year for thanksgiving #diaperdon pic.twitter.com/pDKAEp61dW
— Mike (@kingfloorfan) November 27, 2020
Who did this? pic.twitter.com/gHN0qMBUcA
— Jennifer Harris (@jwharris) November 27, 2020
#massivedumps #DiaperDonnie the new poster boy for Depends pic.twitter.com/2teYqhhYt3
— DogLearnsToTweet2020🌊 #ByeDon🌊 #Resist🌊#BLM (@Kim63727785) November 29, 2020
So, @realDonaldTrump, did your staff pick out your play set for your photo op from an abandoned #KidsRUs store? #LOSER #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/prhVIbdITQ
— John B. Pierce (@JohnBPierce1) November 30, 2020
Favorite meme of the day 😂👶🏻#DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/FLKCWCCWEj
— Colin Anderson (@colin_thinks) November 30, 2020
It was not long until #DiaperDonald started trending on Twitter.
And, then, it was not much longer beforel the Commander-in-Chief of the military, and the leader of the United Stated of America decided to throw a tantrum on Twitter and claim that Twitter made up its trending topics (it does not).
That's the supposed leader of the free world saying:
Twitter is sending out totally false "Trends" that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative "stuff". Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination!
All of that is, of course, nonsense, but it was followed up just five minutes later with:
That's him saying:
For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!
The fact that this comes so close to the tweet whining about #DiaperDon trending suggests that this has literally nothing to do with "national security." If Trump has learned one thing while he's in office, it's that one way that the President can actually get stuff done (such as start trade wars) without the need to get Congress's approval is to claim "national security" to make it happen. But you can't just get rid of laws that way. That's not how any of this works. At all.
Also, um, if Section 230 was terminated, it wouldn't change the fact that Twitter might show trending topics that are critical of the President. Because that's protected by the 1st Amendment. You know... part of the Constitution that the President swore to protect and uphold when he was sworn into office?
Of course, if 230 were terminated, meaning that Twitter (and others) might face more annoying and costly lawsuits for the actions of its users, one thing it might be a lot more prone to do is to delete the account of troublemakers spewing conspiracy theories and nonsense on its platform. Such as the soon-to-be-leaving President Donald Trump.
Filed Under: diaper don, donald trump, intermediary liability, national security, section 230, temper tantrum, trending, trends
Companies: twitter
A time will come -- not right away, not all at once, but hopefully within the next year -- when each of us manages to go a full day without thinking about Donald Trump.
That's a happy thought to hold onto.
Re:
More likely time will be spent cursing him, as all the damage he has done is slowly unwound. Indeed it may take time to remove all those he has appointed so that the agencies listen to Joe, rather than Donald.
Re: Re:
Tho Joe Biden did say he also wanted the termination of Section 230 (but it may backtrack on that)
How dare you threaten me with a good time.
Daiper?
Learn to spell
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Daiper?
Learn to punctuate.
Re: Daiper?
I made a typo.
There are friendly ways to point out typos and asshole ways.
Which one did you choose?
Re: Re: Daiper?
Given that this is a Daiper joke, and given the natural product of an asshole, which way do you think he chose?
when my local paper mentioned both of 45's tweets, they didn't mention the background. now i know. he and his pals should be shipped off to Lower Elbonia.
this was hilarious: " #BlackFridayDeals special My Little President Conference Table avaliable now in all good stores $19.99 *please note product easy wipe clean in case of Little President accidents #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/XtS3dAPS6X"
— Charlie Hayes (@oxfcharlie) November 27, 2020
Twitter could hold a lottery with 1st prize the honour of pressing the ban key on @realdonaldtrump
They could make enough money from that to cover the loss of Trump associated advertising!
Trending blacklist
Twitter probably wants to avoid having certain kinds of objectionable content popping up in the Trending sidebar. Would you prefer they didn’t?
Re:
The issue here is that Twitter is the one deciding what's objectionable. That's fine, it's their platform and all that, but without more transparency, I wouldn't put much trust in it to be entirely representative.
Re: Re:
Insanely enough this is a case where you can probably trust greed to keep them from going too overboard, as their first and foremost concern is going to be 'will blocking X cause us to lose more money than having it around would gain us?', such that barring some mistakes most moderation of that sort is going to be aimed at keeping things decent and enjoyable for a majority of users.
Re: Re:
representative of what? The only thing it should be representative of is what twitter decided it wants to be on their platform, then people get to decide if they like the results or if they want to go off to parler or whatever
The own-goals and well-earned mockery just writes itself...
'It's utterly impossible that people would think I'm so childish that #DiaperDonald would be trending naturally, I will now demonstrate how wildly unrealistic that is by throwing yet another tantrum in front of the entire world!'
IF you dont like the way a service works dont use it, or use another app.
the reason he uses twitter is its has millions of users , its easy to use and well designed .
Another company can make a micro blogging service and launch it,
twitter the network effect , it alot of users ,its used by most journalists,writers and bloggers , erasing section 230 would make it more lieklt that twitter would block conservative users epecially users like trump who tweet out content that could be viewed as racist and insulting to minority groups .
is ironic that conservatives are the one s in a hurry to ban section 230
the law that is the main shield for free speech around the world ,
even repressive states would be reluctant to ban twitter since its use by
government and politicans to speak to citizens in most free countrys .
Trump's child-like logic:
"I am the President of the United States, who won re-election by a lot, and seeing that #DiaperDon is trending on Twitter is making me feel insecure. Therefore, Twitter is a threat to our national security! And if Twitter makes me feel insecure, I'll remove their security blanket, too. Bye-bye, Section 230. It's only fair!"
Re: Trump's child-like logic:
and he thinks everyone owes him fealty.
Failure coming.
Oh! the fun is about to start.
Something Trump, started was a tax savings for the rich and poor, and that Changes in 2021. And its a Payback of the saving(supposedly) we had for the last few years.
But, who gets the blame?
$35 000 per vote
I think #DiaperDon is still smarting after paying $35 000 per newly found vote for Biden in the Wisconsin re-count. #3Mill #87Votes
Re: $35 000 per vote
... what?
Re: Re: $35 000 per vote
Probably referring to this story:
Biden Gains 87 Net Votes In Partial Wisconsin Recount Requested By Trump
In essence, Trump campaign paid $3 mil for Biden to gain 87 votes, or, as the OP put it, ~$35,000 per lost vote.
Re: Re: Re: $35 000 per vote
Oh that is just too good, whether court rulings or recounts it seems they just cannot stop faceplanting time and time and time again...
