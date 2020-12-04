Somehow, 5G Paranoia Is Only Getting Dumber
from the protect-me-from-myself dept
We've made it repeatedly clear that 5G now exists in some kind of alternate reality, untethered from this complicated mortal plane. One one side, you've got telecom giants, hardware vendors, and some politicians busy pretending that 5G is a revolutionary game changer, something you just sprinkle around to create near Utopian smart cities, smart vehicles, and miracle cancer cures. On the other side, you've got an international cabal of conspiracy theorists with a head full of pudding, who think 5G gives them COVID or is a diabolical deep state, mind-surveillance tool.
Of course 5G is neither of those things. It's a pretty modest evolution for existing wireless standards. One that's technically less dangerous than existing cellular networks, according to actual experts. And while it will offer faster speeds eventually, U.S. implementation of 5G is spotty and slow (in some cases slower than 4G), resulting in some fairly underwhelming first impressions. It's worth neither the hype nor the fear expended on it so far.
That's not stopping the 5G conspiracy theorists. Earlier this year, folks began burning down 5G cell towers and even hiding razor blades on utility polls in the mistaken belief that 5G spreads COVID, controls minds, or is part of a new diabolical surveillance effort by the "deep state." (If you think any of these claims are true, your head has been filled with gibberish by charlatans and you need a time out).
More recently, scammers selling micro faraday cages for your router have popped up to target the gullible, promising to block the harmful impact of 5G. The products themselves are hysterical in their innate stupidity, actively blocking all wireless signals emitting from wireless routers, at prices that make no coherent sense:
So apparently putting Faraday cages around routers has become a thing for the 5g conspiracy nuts and there are companies out there ready to cash in.
My sides are in orbit. pic.twitter.com/mGcud5Kb70
— 🦇Ansgar Odinson🦇 (@AnsgarTOdinson) December 2, 2020
Judging from the overwhelmingly positive Amazon reviews, folks really don't seem to understand they'd be better off just, you know, not buying a wireless router and settling for a traditional (and much cheaper) fixed line router:
Someone on Amazon is making money off 5G conspiracy theorists by selling a $90 "EMF blocker" for WiFi routers. The best part is the reviews complaining that it reduced their WiFi signal 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xCXIYLSSAa
— MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) November 30, 2020
Again, 5G exists in this really kind of amazing alternative reality where it's either some amazing technological revolution that's going to change everything, or it's part of some diabolical plot to kill or monitor people who watch too much YouTube. The reality, that 5G is a semi-important but kind of dull evolution of existing technology, rarely makes an appearance.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 5g, conspiracies
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"international cabal of conspiracy theorists with a head full of pudding"
lol, they must've eaten their meat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Apparently some people took "We really don't need no education" literally.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Somehow, 5G Paranoia Is Only Getting Dumber"
That's because 5G causes brain damage!*
*I suppose I should add.../s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I doubt a fixed line router is cheaper, especially if you consider wiring up your house with cat. 6 UTP cables and matching outlets in all rooms. Doing so, however, will solve wifi issues, and improve your network speed and ping times a lot.
If I had an evil mood, I might consider advising my neighbors to use this, so their wifi causes less interference with mine. Good for them, I am not evil.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow... that first one is fantastic! They buy a product that promises it will block up to 95% of their radio signals then complain that it blocks 90% of their radio signals?
I often wish I didn't have morals, I could make so much money...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seriously? Faraday cages for your wireless router? That’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard all day. You can’t design a Faraday cage that only blocks 5G. The entire principle behind Faraday cages is that they block radio waves of all kinds. If anything, I’d imagine 5G gets through more effectively than other WiFi signals. And they’re charging $90 for these? They’re just metal cages.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You can design one that acts as a high pass filter, that is block all frequencies lower than the design frequency, because all holes and slots act as slot antennas. So you design one to block WiFi and let through high band 5g. Your intuition that 5G will get through easier is correct, around a 5mm slot is the antenna size for high band 5g, and that can be where two bits of metal do not actually make contact, like between a lid and a case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What's more is that they don't even understand there's a difference between cellular 5G (5th generation) and Wi-Fi 5G (5GHz). If it's "5G", it's bad!!!!
I have a friend like that. She used to try to understand things, but now she just falls for every conspiracy theory out there. It's heartbreaking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The sad thing is I had a co-worker at my last job who wanted to do this to his router to prevent his sister from hacking his computer from California via his neigbor's wifi (he lives in new england)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I hang my head in shame at the ignorance of the UK public.
We led the world in engineering 100 years ago and now we are back to burning things because we don't understand them...
The really sad ting is that being dumb is seen as cool while getting an education and trying to improve is undesirable - how the hell did that happen?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When morons outnumber the educated, education will be for the minority and thus "uncool".
Idiocracy: Not just for the USA any more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I love the uneducated!' thought every con-artist ever
The really sad ting is that being dumb is seen as cool while getting an education and trying to improve is undesirable - how the hell did that happen?
Unfortunately that one is really easy to understand, if you're in power and going to lie to people it helps to keep them as dumb as possible so they're less likely to realize that they're being lied to, and as such it's in your best interest to denigrate education and the educated who might call you out on your lies or spot the huge gaping holes in your claims/arguments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The mind surveillance tool thing involves sampling and reconstruction of signals on human neurons with normal electrical engineering tools. It was developed by nazis (german or not idk) in a death camp because the process causes disability and death on its victim. (Sclerosis of the targeted nerve ie multiple sclerosis) 5g wireless signals aren't safe but 100g looks like the most fatal freq. Idk why they do cyber attacks either but it's not a benign technology.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thanks you for proving my point so quickly!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Cellular "5G" means "5th generation", not "5GHz". There is no such thing as wifi "5G". In that case it is 5GHz. These are two very different things.
Also, newsflash: Radiation of any kind is dangerous at sufficient exposure or broadcast power but neither property is present in home wifi signals. The world is wrapped in so much of it that it is impossible to escape completely. Maybe you should wrap yourself in a personal faraday cage. Don't forget the foil hat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So conflicted...
On the one hand scammers are scum and deserve to step on just all the LEGOs with their bare feet, on the other hand if you're that stupid I find it rather hard to feel any sympathy when someone decides to punish you for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So conflicted...
Selling placebos to morons is a profitable business. What's wrong with giving them what they want? Hell, it's doing the world a favor as it reduces stupidity's spending power and thus its influence on the world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As the saying goes...
a fool and his money are soon parted
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
These 5G-conspiracists just don't realize that because 5G has trouble penetraring solid matter, that they're already naturally fully protected by their significantly thicker skulls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply