Verizon Now Pretending That 5G Will Help Cure Cancer
Fifth-generation wireless (5G) will be a good thing when it finally arrives at scale in a few years, in that faster, more reliable networks are always good. But at the same time, 5G's capabilities have been comically over-hyped by cellular carriers and network hardware vendors looking to sell more cell phones and network hardware. Cellular carriers appear to be in a race to to broadly misrepresent not only what 5G is capable of--but where and when it will actually be available to the public at large.
Verizon, who has scolded other companies for over-hyping the technology, has been one of the biggest culprits in over-hyping 5G. On any given day Verizon's executives and marketing efforts can be found claiming that 5G will revolutionize the planet, magically enabling the smart cities and smart cars of tomorrow. In recent months, the company's marketing has proclaimed that 5G will somehow result in massive evolutionary leaps in medical technology, its ads going so far as to suggest that surgeons will soon be more accurate:
There’s no room for error when doctors perform surgery. Find out how Verizon #5GUltraWideband will help give them greater precision to save lives. https://t.co/UKdNZLyPiz
— Verizon (@verizon) May 31, 2019
If you look at the replies to that Tweet, the message isn't being received too well by the public. Most are curious why they'd trust any medical procedure to a cellular connection. And many more have wondered why anybody would put their life in the hands of a company recently busted throttling and upselling firefighters as they struggled to battle the biggest wildfire in California's history. That's not stopping Verizon, which has been running several video ads -- replete with sad music -- claiming that 5G will even revolutionize cancer treatment:
When you visit Verizon's website to learn more, you'll quickly find there's not much there in the way of evidence supporting Verizon's claims. Yes, faster, lower latency networks are good in general, but they alone won't magically create new, innovative technology. And much of the stuff Verizon is hyping (like smart cars) can run just as well on 4G networks. The generational bump from 4G to 5G is more of a natural evolution than a revolution, and while the public will benefit -- we're not talking about some world-shaking paradigm shift.
As for 5G's impact on medicine, when I spoke to an ER doctor last week about Verizon's claims, he noted that 5G isn't even likely to be widely used for hospital diagnostics or treatment, since the lion's share of that technology will use existing hospital gigabit WiFi and Ethernet connections:
"Christian Dameff, an ER doctor and cyber security researcher at the University of California, San Diego, told Motherboard that hospitals generally utilize WiFi or Ethernet connections that already deliver the gigabit speeds and low latency that Verizon is advertising for 5G networks.
“The use of mobile connectivity such as 4G is rare in medical devices or diagnostic equipment because hospitals have traditionally relied on local connections as the primary architecture for their vast networks,” Dameff said. “WiFi and Ethernet currently simplifies disparate system integration, scales better, and is the status quo over most of the healthcare industry in the United States."
5G might have some application in remote diagnostics and treatment, but there too the revolutionary impact will be far more modest than Verizon suggests. Dameff argued that if Verizon really wanted to cure cancer, it would take money spent on ads over-hyping 5G, and actually donate that to cancer research:
"I do not see any significant cancer breakthroughs being dependent on 5G,” Dameff said. “In my opinion, we should take the money spent on these well-produced commercials touting medical advantages of 5G and donate them to cancer research. That would help cancer patients more than 5G itself."
Ultimately Verizon's hype is a disservice to itself. By routinely overstating availability and capability, Verizon is associating 5G in the public's mind with bluster and bullshit. That may help sell Luddite politicians on Verizon's desired policy agendas in DC, but it won't help Verizon in terms of its longer-term goal: accelerating stalled smartphone sales and the purchase of more expensive data plans.
5G might help you cure cancer, but if you've got a bit of household fire on your hands? Then you're shit outta luck...
"5G will revolutionize the planet"
It will be wonderful when our weather satellites are no longer able to measure moisture content accurately.
Thank You 5G!
/s
What is this? First Trump and Biden, now Verizon? Why is everyone suddenly politicizing and commercializing curing cancer?
Re:
Because they know that the vast majority know little if anything about cancer except "cancer bad" followed by much grunting hooting and desk thumbing and the occasional poo flinging.
Re:
Because climbing Everest has become so commercialized that it no longer holds any meaning. Gotta find a new "pinnacle" to reach, and going to Mars is too far away to be meaningful yet.
Re:
The truly ridiculous part about all this? There's no such thing as "the cure for cancer," and never will be, because there's no such thing as "the" cancer. There are a few hundred different types of cells in your body, and each has its own individual way of going haywire. (Some even have more than one different type of cancer!) Therefore, it's exceedingly unlikely that any one treatment will ever be discovered that will wipe them all out.
Re: Re:
As a person with POWER and The Cancer!!
Really, Really, Why? If Verizon, or Biden, or my man, even the Pussy Grabber-In-Chief (My Man!, wish he'd grab mine, I mean she'd hate it, but I'd post that vid!!!) has the cure for Cancer, like get rid of the damn constellation already, and I don't want to talk about my crabs!!!
Let them unleash it! I mean "Make Cancer Horrible Again" I say!
Cause, like cancer & crabs, they both are sooper lame!!
Re:
Because 2020 is coming
Re: Re:
Sad but true.
I would hope hospitals would invest in fibre and fast broadband if they
need to transmit alot of data ,rather than rely on wireless 5g.
Its clear that 5g will be mainly be avaidable in citys and urban area,s
,its unlikely it would be viable to provide fast 5g in all rural area,s
of america,
When there is not even basic 3g or cable broadband in many rural area,s
of america.
5g is broadcast of a different spectrum than 3g,
it requires a cell tower to be place about a mile from users .
So it will be alot more expensive to provide coverage than 3g networks .
Because why wouldn't you want the devices surgeons are using mid operation to be connected to the internet and subject to fully automated attempts bring them into a bot net?
I mean the stupid ideas of "air gap" (used to mean "physically do not conect" ... before the days of having at least one wireless device on your person at all times) devices that a life critical to prevent interfence from other non-life critical devices, is such a 1990's idea. It has no place in modern thinking.
Or I guess we could learn why good practice in the past were considered that...
Re:
I mean the stupid ideas of "air gap" (used to mean "physically do not conect")
I did not get the memo, when did the definition of air gap change and what did it change into?
Re: Re:
I was joking about how 'air gapping' is kinda useless now that a large portion of device now have built in wireless (thus rendering a real air gap ineffectual)
Re: Re: Re:
Oh .. agreed
When a corp decides to incorporate wifi, bluetooth, or any other wired or not interface, they should include a way to enable/disable such devices and in addition they should all be turned off as default condition.
Hah. I don't even trust setting up printers on wireless. Would absolutely refuse to setup something that critical on wireless, especially if latency is critical. That only way I would even think of using that as an option is if you are in the middle of nowhere. But then 5G won't have the range to work there.
Re:
Setting up a printer on wireless likely gives someone cancer, just not the right someone.
Re: Re:
WiFi doesn't give anyone cancer.
Unless you were being sarcastic. In that case, carry on.
I just sincerely hope it doesn't cause cancer.
Besides, the $$ is in the treatment, not the cure. Ever notice how we keep hearing about breakthroughs in the detection of cancer, but not in the prevention of cancer?
Cancer sucks, but greed sucks harder.
Re:
I can tell my car is broken because it won't start or the muffler drops off on the ground. That doesn't mean I know how to fix it.
Detection is (relatively) easy. Figuring out how to cure it or prevent it? Not so much. Implying that the reason we haven't figured out how to cure cancer but have come up with lots of ways to detect it is solely because of greed, is naive and ignorant in the extreme.
Also, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that it will cause cancer. If there was, the CDC, FDA, WHO, and probably a bunch of other organizations would be all over this. Not to mention, 5G is non-ionizing radiation (just like normal 3/4G and WiFi), which means it doesn't damage cells and DNA that would lead to cancer.
Re: Re:
Do you seriously believe that there isn't BIG money in the treatment of cancer?
Do you also believe that large pharmaceutical companies are interested in losing the federal funding and profits that they receive in treating cancer?
Do you not understand that repeatedly selling you a light bulb is far more profitable than selling you a single light bulb that last for 50 years?
I'm no doctor, but I'm sure that, currently, there exist ways to kill cancer cells without killing healthy cells. This should be the goal of all anti-cancer research.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There is no cure for cancer because then they would no longer be able to use it in their marketing.
TL/DR
"finally arrives at scale in a few years, "
Explain SCALE???
Explain why the original system took 40 years to install? And will probably take 10+ more years to UPGRADE..not update, all the locations..
Explain to me how a Bill collector Corp is willing to Hire 100,000 workers to run around this country and fix things? But isnt willing to Run out with those 100,000 workers and get the FINAL MILE in cities installed, except to the Down Town HIGH paying corps..
Even Aftert he USA Gov has paid them to do it with Our money.
Re: TL/DR
Just a faster way ti install/update your phone with Adverts..
ever wake up and find your phone DEAD or close to it?? and 27-100 updates happened while you were sleeping??(all adverts)
Google is trying to fight this.(they arnt getting the money)
