Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous response to the warnings that Twitch sent out to users who were hit by RIAA takedown demands, which prompted them to "learn about copyright law":
Yep. I sure learned my lesson about copyright law, alright. "If a copyright holder objects, my content will be arbitrarily removed, fair use notwithstanding." yay!
In second place, it's Stephen T. Stone with a simple reaction to Zoom shutting down an NYU event discussing whether Zoom should shut down events:
Having the right to do a thing doesn’t make it the right thing to do.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we're going to feature a pair of comments that began a thread, because they are somewhat necessary to understanding the second place winner on the funny side that's coming soon — and that means starting with one additional nod to Stephen T. Stone, who had this to say about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump threatening a defamation lawsuit over the Lincoln Project's billboards in New York:
Dear Mr. and Mrs. Ivanka Trump:
The truth can only defame you if you feel shame over it.
That comment garnered this anonymous reply:
Dear Mr. Stephen T. Stone, I cannot agree with you. The truth can never defame you. But I could agree if you said "You can only feel defamed by the truth if you feel shame over it."
I do think the power(less, soon, we hope) couple is experiencing far more of a "how dare they" moment than a "that's false" moment.
And so, to avoid breaking the flow, as we move over to the funny side we'll start with the second place winner, which is Stephen T. Stone with a final reply rounding out the exchange:
How dare you improve my axiom with a better axiom crafted through logic.
how dare
That leaves us with the first place winner on the funny side — Deepstateagent responding to our post about Lindsay Ellis and the bizarre legal attacks and conspiracy allegations against her from a wolf kink erotica author:
Come on, the conspiracy should be obvious to anyone, I mean why would two organisations which views on a topic align, come to the same conclusion and do similar actions, even more proposterous would it be to think suchs organisations could work together outside of a conspiracy with a goal to destroy a single person.
And of course such a conspiracy would only target an important person, so saying it would be unlikely that there would be a conspiracy against Cain because she isn't important enough is clearly shown to be false, because there is a conspiracy against Cain.
No no, Youtube and Patreon where clearly created in a conspiracy by the EFF and the OTW at the beginning of time just so Lindsay Ellis could make a video with the clear goal to totaly and absolutely destroy Cain and even remove her from having ever existed.
You'd have to be delusional to come to any other conclusion considering the undeniable and self evident proof provided here.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we've got another brief exchange, this time starting with Glenn and his initial reaction to the Addison Cain madness:
Is there a lawyer somewhere who could sue for defamation on behalf of wolves everywhere?
And finally, in response, it's That One Guy echoing exactly my first thought upon seeing Glenn's comment:
I mean, PETA somehow managed to find lawyers that would do so for a monkey, so it's not impossible...
That's all for this week, folks!
Addison Cain madness:
"Is there a lawyer somewhere who could sue for defamation on behalf of wolves everywhere?"
..........................
"I mean, PETA somehow managed to find lawyers that would do so for a monkey, so it's not impossible..."
So we're looking for a rabid lawyer who can ape the actions of PETA?
No, we’re looking for a rabid ape who can act like a lawyer.
Do any of the Prenda guys still have a law license?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
