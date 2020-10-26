Twitch's Freak Out Response To RIAA Takedown Demands Raises Even More DMCA Questions
from the not-how-any-of-this-is-supposed-to-work dept
As many of you probably saw last week, Twitch decided to delete a ton of videos in response to DMCA takedown claims (which most people believe came from the RIAA). As we pointed out earlier this year, the RIAA had started flooding Twitch with DMCA takedowns over background music used in various streams. The whole thing seemed kind of silly, and now it appears that Twitch (despite being owned by Amazon and having some pretty good lawyers) was caught without a plan.
And that manifested itself in the way it handled these takedowns. Rather than the standard process -- taking the content down, letting the user counternotice, and then potentially putting it back up 10 days later if no lawsuit was filed -- Twitch decided to just totally wipe those files out and not even leave an option open to users to counternotice.
The key bit:
We are writing to inform you that your channel was subject to one or more of these DMCA takedown notifications, and that the content identified has been deleted. We recognize that by deleting this content, we are not giving you the option to file a counter-notification or seek a retraction from the rights holder. In consider of this, we have processed these notifications and are issuing you a one-time warning to give you the chance to learn about copyright law and the tools available to manage the content on your channel.
We know that copyright law and the DMCA are confusing. Over the past few months, we've been improving the tools available to help you manage music use in your live and recorded content. These include the ability to delete all of your Clips at once and control who can create Clips on your channel, scanning new Clips with Audible Magic and launching a free way to stream high quality music on your channel, Soundtrack by Twitch. Now that these tools have been released to all creators, we will resume the normal processing of DMCA takedown notifications received after 12 noon PST on Friday, October 23, 2020.
So... reading between the lines here, it sounds like someone (likely the RIAA or some similar organization) ratcheted up the threats for not being responsive enough on takedowns -- and someone up top just said "nuke 'em all, so we can claim we got rid of everything." But that's incredibly stupid on multiple levels.
That first paragraph above is completely nonsensical and I've read it over multiple times trying to parse out what the hell it means. The company admits that it isn't giving anyone any chance to counternotice, or get takedown demands removed. In fact, it sounds like they can't even bring back any of this content. It's just gone. That could really suck for some users who will not have that content at all.
But then in follows up with "In consideration of this..." which sounds like it's apologizing and going to give users back some sort of benefit... but instead, it says it's giving those users "a warning" and telling them to "learn about copyright law." What? What sort of absolute nonsense is that. If someone's video was mis-identified, or the video was fair use, why should they get a warning and have to "learn about copyright law"? It feels a lot more like Twitch should learn about copyright law.
Indeed, there's a potential argument that by deleting the videos and not allowing there to be a counternotice, Twitch got rid of the DMCA's safe harbor. If you read Section 512(g) of the DMCA, about the replacement of removed or disabled material, it says that there is no liability for the removal of content (which makes sense) with three "exceptions" delineated in Section 2. Here's the relevant part of 512(g):
(1)No liability for taking down generally.—
Subject to paragraph (2), a service provider shall not be liable to any person for any claim based on the service provider’s good faith disabling of access to, or removal of, material or activity claimed to be infringing or based on facts or circumstances from which infringing activity is apparent, regardless of whether the material or activity is ultimately determined to be infringing.
(2)Exception.—Paragraph (1) shall not apply with respect to material residing at the direction of a subscriber of the service provider on a system or network controlled or operated by or for the service provider that is removed, or to which access is disabled by the service provider, pursuant to a notice provided under subsection (c)(1)(C), unless the service provider—
(A)takes reasonable steps promptly to notify the subscriber that it has removed or disabled access to the material;
(B)upon receipt of a counter notification described in paragraph (3), promptly provides the person who provided the notification under subsection (c)(1)(C) with a copy of the counter notification, and informs that person that it will replace the removed material or cease disabling access to it in 10 business days; and
(C)replaces the removed material and ceases disabling access to it not less than 10, nor more than 14, business days following receipt of the counter notice, unless its designated agent first receives notice from the person who submitted the notification under subsection (c)(1)(C) that such person has filed an action seeking a court order to restrain the subscriber from engaging in infringing activity relating to the material on the service provider’s system or network.
So it certainly appears that you can read this to say that Paragraph (1) (the no liability bit) "shall not apply... unless the service provider... replaces the removed material and ceases disabling access to it not less than 10, nor more than 14, business days following receipt of the counter notice...." And thus, there is a reading of this that says that not replacing the material after receiving a counternotice (that is not followed by an actual lawsuit) could remove the safe harbor protections.
Of course, this may not really matter for a variety of reasons. First off, who would actually sue here? The safe harbors are from the copyright holder, but here the copyright holder is likely to be happy that Twitch has gone overboard in deleting all of the content. Second, this aspect of the safe harbor, which can be read to require the replacement of content following a counternotice has some other problems in that it can be read as forcing a company to host content. And, a website should have the freedom to not host any content it doesn't wish to host, even if that content is not infringing.
I vaguely recall a lawsuit a few years ago on this point, though in search for it I can no longer find it. From my (apparently faulty) memory, I recall that someone challenged a website's unwillingness to restore content after a counternotice, and the court found that a website has every right to keep a work it disabled offline. If anyone can remember which case this is, let me know.
Still, it remains somewhat perplexing that this is how Twitch handled all of this, and then claiming it would go back to "normal" DMCA processing as of the end of last week. Why couldn't it have just kept that up this whole time?
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: counternotice, dmca, takedowns
Companies: riaa, twitch
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
'Anyone else feel like we just painted a target on our backs?'
Well, Twitch certainly botched that one. They not only gave themselves a PR black-eye by screwing over the creators that use their platform(which I imagine is going to result in more than a few looking for alternatives), they made clear that they will cave under the slightest bit of pressure, which will likely to result in even more threats in the future, leading to more takedowns and people looking for alternatives or not setting up shop on Twitch to begin with.
Gotta love how 'education' regarding copyright(much like everything else related to copyright) only ever seems to apply to one side. Someone files a bogus claim? They made a mistake, no big deal. Someone on the receiving end of a bogus claim? They did something terrible and need to be 'educated' in what the (fictional version of the) law says, assuming they aren't simply assumed guilty and punished accordingly..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yep. I sure learned my lesson about copyright law, alright. "If a copyright holder objects, my content will be arbitrarily removed, fair use notwithstanding." yay!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Today's copyright is way worse than no copyright
How about we abolish copyright altogether when we abolish the justice system?
It is absolutely not serving the public in any way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And, a website should have the freedom to not host any content it doesn't wish to host, even if that content is not infringing.
Absolutely. I won't argue interpretation of law, as that is for the courts to clarify or bastardize. But if you take down content for a reason, particularly under a law with wording such as this but ethically regardless of law, and your reason is bad, then you're full of shit and should face real consequences. Kind of like employment or commercial law. You can in many places terminate employment, or refuse service, for any or no reason - except for invalid reasons, should you be stupid enough to give one or otherwise make it obvious what the reason was.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If Parler admins take down political speech they dislike for the sole reason of “we don’t like this speech”, what “consequences” should they face beyond being laughed at for their blatant hypocrisy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think what this AC was saying was that misrepresenting the law to take down content should void one's 1A rights.... which sounds like a terrible idea to me.
Let businesses use their 1st amendment rights in ways their customers strongly dislike. In an ideal world they soon wont have any customers.
(*note: we do not actually live in an ideal world)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My take is that the RIAA made demands behind the scenes, and wants takedowns without the ability for users to fight back with a court case. If users can fight back, there is a risk that fair-use could be determined in a court case. And with precedent, RIAA would be completely unable to attempt these shakedowns in the future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why didn't Bezos suppy some legal researchers
This was a major feature of Google. Google promised to run all warrants, writs or legal actions through their mill of lawyers to assure it was all in perfect order before relinquishing private data to Law Enforcement. It's curious that Twitch doesn't have a similar process for copyright infringement claims.
But then Youtube (which is Google) doesn't do that on first pass with claims, but waits for a couple of exchanges between the video author and the copyright claimant before invoking its legal system.
Something something Hamilton laws so voluminous that they cannot be read, or so incoherent that they cannot be understood.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wishful thinking. I wouldn't be at all surprised if the MAFIAA claim Twitch haven't gone overboard enough. We know they want automated copyright filters and have no morals. Why wouldn't they grab onto a flimsy legal argument to sue Twitch over the stuff they failed to delete (or the stuff they copied before the takedown)?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The website already decided to host the content, though, or it wouldn't've been present to be taken down. So forcing it's restoration isn't forcing the website to host any content it hadn't already decided it would host. The problem is that 512(g) only immunizes the host from legal claims, so there's no solid basis for arguing that they can't change their minds about hosting the content just because of a takedown request. It still leaves users at the mercy of large organizations pulling a "Nice operation you have there. Sure be a pity if something happened to it, like us running you into the ground with baseless lawsuits you can't afford to defend against unless you do what we want.".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're down to "should have" instead of absolute unqualified...
First I note that you're down to "should have", instead of the absolute unqualified, wrongly based on 1A claim that you made here:
"And, I think it's fairly important to state that these platforms have their own First Amendment rights, which allow them to deny service to anyone."
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170825/01300738081/nazis-internet-policing-content -free-speech.shtml
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're down to "should have" instead of absolute u
Here, you're just casually confounding free speech on Public Forums with what's at least claimed to be another person's copyrighted property. One's own content is not involved with DMCA. -- No, it's NOT. Don't bring up what you claim are "phony" DMCA take-downs, because those involve counter-assertions which may be a lie, but definitely are TWO parties.
Masnick claims that corporations arbitrarily taking down perfectly acceptable by common law speech in the new Public Forums is SAME as responding to complaint by DMCA procedure. It's not. Period. The first is unlawful censoring by powerful forces for their own gain; the second is lawful process specified in statute.
And Maz, you are YET AGAIN unable to even copy paste! The text reads:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And Maz, you are YET AGAIN unable to even copy paste!
The text reads:
yet you expand it as you must think intended:
Okay, that's a quibble, but yet again, what should be copy-paste has actually passed through your brain and been changed. You even write "in" when surely mean "it".
Now, please note the phrase "service provider's good faith. Your misquoting above and that phrase -- as a requirement before corporations are authorized to take action -- gives me cause to again note that in supposedly quoting Section 230, you simply DELETED the "in good faith" requirement!
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190201/00025041506/us-newspapers-now-salivating-ove r-bringing-google-snippet-tax-stateside.shtml#c530
In that latter instance, you clearly intended to change the meaning of statute so that I wouldn't point upt the "in good faith" phrase. That was OUTRIGHT FALSIFYING. Corporations are required to act in "good faith" to The Public. Period.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And Maz, you are YET AGAIN unable to even copy paste!
W.T.F are you on about?
If you are going to go on crazy trolling rampages can you at least write hilariously terrible arguments instead of this raw word stew*?
I mean why are you blathering about CDA 230? the article doesn't mention it. This is a DMA/copyright thing. CDA 230 doesn't cover copyright at all.
Furthermore what ever logic may exist in your argument, it's very hard to follow.
(* yes I know most people would say 'word salad', but it's clearly a charred mess, even though it hasn't been cooked properly. Very perplexing)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Had to go "AC", and piece it up (got a bit awry).
Because Maz seems to have unusual blocking on this, practically to okaying each. -- I don't know and Maz won't say, but from my end looks exactly like trying to block comments, not "spam" because the exact text will still go in. It's at best RANDOM, not any key words -- Though going "AC" often helps! WHY is that, Maz?
Readers should know that six or so attempts that got the lying "moderation" notice will never come out. They never do, so I just repeat the process. And though near always works that I get through, whatever random blocks have been in place for years!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Had to go "AC", and piece it up (got a bit awry).
This sure looks like spam to me, maybe you keep hitting the spam filters (which I have never seen, and so can not even confirm they actually exist despite being an AC that often pours out drivel here) because your messages are spam-y?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The missing piece of this puzzle…
… is that Twitch is not a video hosting site. Its main purpose is live streaming. Clips are a minor feature that most people don't even use at all, and if they decided it's easier to just get rid of it entirely, it would have a very small impact. So my guess is, in this case, they decided it wasn't worth the bother.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply