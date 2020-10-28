Zoom Shuts Down NYU Event To Discuss Whether Zoom Should Be Shutting Down Events Based On Content
from the content-moderation-inception dept
Last month we wrote about Zoom blocking an online event by San Francisco State University because one of the speakers was Leila Khaled, a Palestinian activist/politician. 50 years ago she was involved in two airplane hijackings. As I noted in the post, this blockade was somewhat different than social media companies doing content moderation. Zoom is not hosting content, but rather just transmitting it, and thus is more akin to telecommunications infrastructure, and that raises significantly more questions about what it means when it starts reviewing the content of calls.
Indeed, because of this move, a series of online seminars were setup to discuss this very issue -- and they were done on Zoom. The company apparently got wind of one such event at NYU and refused to let it happen:
Today, Zoom unilaterally shut down a webinar hosted by the NYU chapter of the AAUP, and co-sponsored by several NYU departments and institutes. The webinar was scheduled to discuss the censorship, by Zoom and other big tech platforms, of an open classroom session last month at SFSU, featuring the Palestinian rights advocate Leila Khaled.
Of course, we recognize that it is an act of sick comedy to censor an event about censorship, but it raises serious questions about the capacity of a corporate, third-party vendor to decide what is acceptable academic speech and what is not.
I would argue that this was not, as is claimed, "censorship." There are literally dozens of other platforms that can be used for webinars these days, and many of them would probably be happy to host this event.
While I think that Zoom certainly has a legal right to exclude users it doesn't want, it still sets a worrying precedent that they're picking and choosing who can use the service based on what they might talk about during a call. I recognize that some will insist (perhaps in both directions!) that this kind of thing is no different than Facebook or Twitter or YouTube banning someone, but to me there remain fundamental differences in the type of service being provided (transmission of transitory bits, rather than long-term hosting of content). Separately, unlike social media platforms, you can participate in a Zoom call without getting a Zoom account. As such, this strikes me as a slippery slope that goes way beyond social media content moderation.
After the cancellation of the NYU event (in which Khaled was not speaking), Zoom put out a bland meaningless statement about its various terms of use, but refused to explain what policy was possibly violated by this academic seminar about Zoom's content moderation practices.
“Zoom is committed to supporting the open exchange of ideas and conversations and does not have any policy preventing users from criticizing Zoom,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Zoom does not monitor events and will only take action if we receive reports about possible violations of our Terms of Service, Acceptable Use Policy, and Community Standards. Similar to the event held by San Francisco State University, we determined that this event was in violation of one or more of these policies and let the host know that they were not permitted to use Zoom for this particular event.”
However, Zoom did not respond to questions about which specific policy was violated or whether other events have been shut down by the company.
As we've been saying, content moderation questions can be different based on different types of services, and which layer of the infrastructure stack they exist in. I think Zoom is making a mistake here.
Filed Under: content moderation, events, infrastructure
Companies: nyu, zoom
One Less Video Platform
Given this new information, I, for one, will not be using Zoom at home or at work. Those conversations are private, meant for the attendees' ears only. If Zoom wants to listen in for any reason I certainly have no motivation to expose corporate secrets or private information to them.
As you said, there are plenty of alternatives. It could be argued that Zoom was the alternative given their late entry into their market.
Re: One Less Video Platform
Zoom has different tiers of service for different purposes.
I do wonder what would have happened if someone using Enterprise Zoom or Educational Zoom had tried to arrange this.
It also seems to me that the market is ready for a middleware service that connects to multiple systems so that if Zoom stops working for any reason, BlueJeans is automatically pushed to participants, or Teams, or one of the many other conferencing tools.
Having the right to do a thing doesn’t make it the right thing to do.
Re:
some day I would like to know why this very simple idea is... so hard for some ...things to understand.
Pulling a Trump...
'We shut down the seminar that was going to discuss our past actions and the actions of social media platforms not because they were discussing something we didn't want them to, but because they broke... some rule.
No we won't tell you which one it is, as it's obvious which one it was but you just don't want to see it.'
Zoom, just admit that some idiot panicked and shut down the seminar in a botched attempt at damage control, doubling down on blatantly obvious lies is really not helping improve things for you.
“Well, it worked for the president!” — Zoom execs, probably
Zoom: "They know what they did."
(My advice to zoom: we already beat that horse to death, find another issue to be stupid over)
Why is it that everyone gets upset over the fact that Zoom chose to block uses of its software, but it apparently doesn't even occur to anyone that there is absolutely no reason that video conferencing software needs to go through a remote server to function?
All that should be required is that you run the software on your system, tell it to accept incoming connections and set a password for doing so. You then give your IP address to the people you want to be able to connect and they enter it in their copy of the software. Maybe hosting large events requires running the software on multiple servers, but that still should be up to the people hosting the event and not some third party.
Where did this idea that absolutely EVERYTHING that uses the internet needs to have a digital leash attached to it, come from? Any why is it just universally accepted? Why does nobody even ask why all these programs require you to connect through a third part server?
Imagine if you bought a digital camera, but all the photos and videos you shot with it were encrypted and you needed to take to an authorized dealer to have them converted into normal formats. Or if you were required to tell the company that built your car where you were going before each trip, so that they could authorize it. Sounds ridiculous, right? But yet an internet app that requires you to go through the programmer's server for no valid reason? Sure, no problem! WTF?!!
Welp. I can only hope this nascent idiot teleconferencing platform has finally put too many holes in its rowboat. There really should be technically better (and better secured) solutions, run by a better company. And as Rekrul has pointed out above, you don't bloody need a 3rd party service involved anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
