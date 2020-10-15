Blatant Hypocrite Ajit Pai Decides To Move Forward With Bogus, Unconstitutional Rulemaking On Section 230
from the that's-not-how-any-of-this-works dept
For years, FCC Chair Ajit Pai has insisted that the thing that was most important to him was to have a "light touch" regulatory regime regarding the internet. He insisted that net neutrality (which put in place a few limited rules to make sure internet access was fair) was clearly a bridge too far, and had to be wiped out or it would destroy investment into internet infrastructure (he was wrong about that). But now that Section 230 is under attack, he's apparently done a complete reversal. He is now happy to open a proceeding to reinterpret Section 230 to place a regulatory burden on the internet. This is because Ajit Pai is a hypocrite with no backbone, and no willingness to stand up to a grandstanding President.
I intend to move forward with an @FCC rulemaking to clarify the meaning of #Section230.
Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/LhUz5XMdSC
— Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) October 15, 2020
The key parts of his statement:
“Members of all three branches of the federal government have expressed serious concerns about the prevailing interpretation of the immunity set forth in Section 230 of the Communications Act. There is bipartisan support in Congress to reform the law. The U.S. Department of Commerce has petitioned the Commission to ‘clarify ambiguities in section 230.’ And earlier this week, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pointed out that courts have relied upon ‘policy and purpose arguments to grant sweeping protections to Internet platforms’ that appear to go far beyond the actual text of the provision.
“As elected officials consider whether to change the law, the question remains: What does Section 230 currently mean? Many advance an overly broad interpretation that in some cases shields social media companies from consumer protection laws in a way that has no basis in the text of Section 230. The Commission’s General Counsel has informed me that the FCC has the legal authority to interpret Section 230. Consistent with this advice, I intend to move forward with a rulemaking to clarify its meaning.
“Throughout my tenure at the Federal Communications Commission, I have favored regulatory parity, transparency, and free expression. Social media companies have a First Amendment right to free speech. But they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters.”
This is bullshit. And what's worse is that Pai knows it's bullshit. And he's still doing it. Because he's a coward. He saw what happened when his fellow Commissioner Mike O'Rielly -- who was effectively fired for daring to point out that the 1st Amendment blocked forcing internet websites to carry his propaganda -- and Pai folded like a cheap suit.
Pai is wrong in almost everything he says above. The FCC has no jurisdiction over internet websites. Previous lawsuits have already held that. Furthermore, the FCC has no jurisdiction over Section 230, which was explicitly written to deny the FCC any authority over websites. The FCC has no power to reinterpret the law.
The final paragraph is the most ridiculous of all. He is correct that social media companies have a 1st Amendment right to free speech. And Section 230 as was written and properly and regularly interpreted by dozens of court decisions -- none of which the FCC has ever said a word about -- helps guarantee that right is not diminished through frivolous, bogus, and mis-directed litigation. That Pai would ignore all of that to keep a whiny President happy should tarnish Pai's legacy much more than his dismantling of net neutrality. The fact that he now goes back on everything he has ever said in the past about the FCC and regulations on the internet is just the fetid, rotten cherry on top of a giant pile of bullshit that he has created over the years.
Also, the claim that the immunity is "denied to other media outlets" is straight up wrong. ANY outlet is protected from liability for 3rd party content on their websites. It's why Fox News and Breitbart can have comments on their websites. It's why things like Parler and Gab can exist. Pai knows this. He's just being disingenuous.
In terms of actual impact, all this will serve to do is rile people up, waste a ton of time, and not actually change anything. Because it can't. But it will create a huge mess in the meantime, distracting everybody, and wasting a ton of resources.
As a final note: we've long disagreed with Pai about his stances on many issues, regarding net neutrality, the digital divide, municipal broadband and more. But at least he was consistent. I'd previously believed that he was misguided, but stuck true to his principles. That is clearly no longer the case. He's a lying hypocrite with no principles, no backbone, and should be regarded as a complete joke. No one can even say that his stance on net neutrality was a principled "small government, fewer regulations" stance any more, because this moves proves it was not. He has no problem moving for regulating the internet when it's politically convenient. And that's just pathetic.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, ajit pai, cda 230, fcc, hypocrite, net neutrality, rulemaking, section 230
Pais gotta Pai
Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn’t help
People are very protective of the First Amendment. Even if what they did is perfectly legal it will not stand if enough people don’t like the way they censor. Do not be surprised that if they continue censoring that people will be in favor or restricting their Section 230 rights.
In a conflict of free speech rights between corporations and ordinary citizens the citizens should have more rights.
I wonder if people will enjoy not having those services when those services decide, after a repeal of 230, that they’d rather shut down or severely hamstring posting to the point where they may as well have shut down instead of dealing with endless lawsuits over someone else’s speech.
🤔
Re:
I'm quite certain, that too will be viewed as censoring conservative voices.
Doesn't matter what one does, it will adversely affect a conservative voice somewhere, and some are getting a bit crazy.
Re: Re:
Yep, and that's the point. Conservatives think that they are supposed to be allowed to do whatever the fuck they want, and everyone else is to grab their ankles and cry "Please Master, may I have another?"
It's the reason why when I saw the initial backlash against Twitter and Facebook my first thought was: "Welp, what bullshit did Conservatives push this time?" After all it's not like this "story" is new. It's been around in one shape or form since Conservatives started targeting Social Media, with repeats on the uptick since Social Media platforms caved and started making their moderation practices more known.
And before anyone rushes in and says Democrats would be better "Vote blue no matter who": The Democrats would just as gladly silence the public given the chance. I'm sure in a few years we'll be making comments about how Democrats want Section 230 gone because of Identity Politics or some other PC crap. If nothing else, we'll definitely be making comments because of all of the CP on the internet and how getting Section 230 removed would "magically make all of it go away."
Crap like this is the reason why the US is about to implode. Too many idiots willing to do anything to "beat teh libz!", which is just idiot speak for "people I disagree with", even if it means shooting themselves in the head to do it.
Re:
My problem with Facebook, Twitter, and social media in general is that it gives people who used to be relegated to the fringes of society an easy way to reach the masses. Unfortunately there are a lot of gullible or stupid people who latch onto that garbage.
That’s less of a “230 needs to be repealed” problem and more of a “human nature is fucking weird” problem.
Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn’t help
The problem is that free speech rights for corporations can often be the same as the free speech rights for ordinary citizens.
I can tell Twitter it can't post on my personal website as much it can tell me I can't post on its corporate website. That's the same free speech right. You can't differentiate it as two different rights.
Re: Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn&rsqu
You're misunderstanding that the whole of Twitter is NOT its "corporate website". It offers a PERSONAL websites to each user. Twitter is no different than other HOSTS, except facilitates communication between those personal sites.
Problem is that Twitter (and the rest of the globalist corporations) asserts control over USERS speech.
Mastodon instances assert their right to moderate speech however they see fit, and I’m hard pressed to find a corporate-owned Masto instance (or one that’s widely known, at any rate). You gonna tell them that they can’t moderate speech, either?
Re: Re: Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn&
Even if that is true, and Twitter and Facebook are more than that, they can still refuse service to anybody, especially as they are paying the bills.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories do
Yeah, my very own website .. lol
Re: Re: Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn&
Not really, they allow the use of their service AFTER you agreed to the TOS. You wouldn't violate a contract, right?
No, they do not. You agreed to their TOS, so if you post something they don't like you are out. Or do you regularly violate contracts and scream about your imaginary rights to use property you don't own?
The solution is very simple, take your speech somewhere where it's welcome. Nobody is forcing you to use Twitter, Facebook or whatever - it's entirely your choice.
Re: Re: Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn&
No, you're misunderstanding. By personal site and corporate site, I was differentiating ownership. You own your personal site. Twitter owns twitter.com.
Twitter owns all of Twitter's "sites," whether you think they're personal to the users or whatever. What you call personal sites still belong to Twitter. The platform is all Twitter. And it's the same legally as your personal blog if you self-host. The only thing Twitter doesn't own is other people's speech, but it can moderate and choose not to host the speech of others on their site. The same way that if you host a Wordpress installation on your own site, you get to moderate the comments that others make on it. You can make up your own TOS and enforce it as you please.
Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn’t help
Citizens have never had the right to force a corporation to carry their words. Indeed the newspapers and traditional publishers place even more restriction on what they will publish that Internet sites that allow user generated content.
Your problem is that people do not want to listen to you, so you want the government to force them to listen. You will not succeed in that, as people will find other ways of communicating where they can avoid the likes of you.
Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn’t help
A private website can't censor the president. The 1st Amendment protects Twitter and its users from the government; it doesn't protect the government from Twitter.
And the notion that a single social media platform tamping down on a particular piece of propaganda somehow curtails the president's ability to say it and to distribute it widely is laughable.
What do you want next, a law that says every newspaper has to carry the Russian I mean NY Post story on Hunter Biden, or else that is censorship too?
Re: Facebook and Twitter suppressing news stories doesn’t help
Then why can't the gov't force a corporation to bake a cake for a gay couple?
Book publishers/sellers, print media, and broadcast media enjoy the same type 3rd Party Liability Immunity as websites have under 230 ?
Re:
Book publishers / sellers, print media and broadcast media enjoy the same 3rd party liability immunity on their websites as with all websites under 230.
Re: Re:
It's been a while, and I've forgotten many of the finer points, but...
Isn't this where the question of whether a party (platform, publisher, etc) has or exercises a significant curatorial role, comes in?'
Irrelevant to Section 230, which makes no mention of “publisher” or “platform”. Neither does the First Amendment, for that matter.
Re: Re: immunity law
well then, what law grants these other types of media the very same immunity as internet media ?
And why doesn't THAT law also grant same immunity to internet media, thus eliminating any need for Section 230 ??
Re: Re: Re: immunity law
The first amendment.
It does (first amendment), but the amount of content generated on the internet doesn't lend itself to be curated like news-print or other traditional media.
To explain the problem, imagine if an internet service could be liable for all content they moderated. Now imagine that the same internet service could also be liable for all content they didn't moderate. That was the untenable situation before Section 230 clarified who really was liable.
Re:
Correct, they do.
Re:
They do.
If I take a copy of a book and write something actually defamatory on the book jacket, you don't get to sue the publisher or the author of the book.
If I hang signs that imply false things about the president with actual malice on the notice board in the local Panera Bread, he doesn't get to sue Panera.
If I somehow splice into the local TV broadcast and inject porn into the ABC Local News reports, you don't sue ABC Local 4.
Splicing porn into news
I think you may have accidentally started a new fetish.
It's on brand for Pai
I suspect this is less about Pai caring about the integrity of section 230 and more that it's in vogue to throw shade on it, especially because the conservatives don't like it when people notice they conflate conservatism with racial bigotry and supremacist rhetoric (and overly permissive use of racial slurs).
That's what Pai's superiors are harrumphing about so Pai, being a master line-toer shall harrumph also.
Sorry Mike, Santa is not real.
Mike,
Your statement:
" I'd previously believed that he was misguided, but stuck true to his principles. "
Is because even though you spend most of your time in a cesspool, you (as demonstrated by your end of year posts) try to see the good in people.
It is what makes the site readable and often infuriating but keeps it from becoming overwhelmingly depressing.
Many of the rest of us have long felt that Pai would sell his dying mother's hospital bed out from under her.
That said,
Thank you for being a lighthouse in the storm that is 2020.
Re: Sorry Mike, Santa is not real.
I wonder if Tom Wheeler could be convinced to return to the FCC when Biden takes over in January. That would be a nice little "fuck you" to Pai.
I can see it now.
An advertiser, sends 3rd party data to sponsored sites.
Its a stupid one that says stupid things, and should be banned for just being stupid.
But who is liable?
Lets not go after the Advert agency, nor the group who bought and paid for it to be Broadcast around the net.
LETS SUE THE SITE CREATOR, and why not add the Server owners?
Someone has to be responsible for Checking a 3rd party advert, before its displayed on THEIR own site?
What newspaper/TV channel/Radio is held responsible for Adverts?
At this point, anyone creating a Internet site would need to become an LLC. To protect themselves.
"He's a lying hypocrite with no principles, no backbone, and should be regarded as a complete joke." This is different from any other lawyer working for Trump?
Any other lawyer working for Trump
The difference is that Trump found Pai already in place. Someone else wedged him in there like used chewing gum.
Trump typically has to go to his used-chewing-gum farm and fetch one of his own to wedge into places he wants to befoul to his liking.
Nor do corporations have right to control the speech of "users"
S230 made an exception to ALL prior law and left a loophole so that hosts get to claim are publishers, not mere hosts, and thereby control speech of The Public, and while IMMUNE too.
Tell ya, Maz, that immunity and control are not going to be allowed to continue. Was never the intent -- CANNOT be in American Law -- that hosts get to control Public Forums.
Re: Nor do corporations have right to control the speech of "use
I guess it's a good thing that Twitter and Facebook aren't Public Forums then.
Re: Nor do corporations have right to control the speech of "use
I see you haven't read and understood the actual language of section 230 nor paid any attention to what the creators to the law have said about it.
Nor have you paid any attention to the fact that the Supreme Court already ruled it constitutional when the rest of the CDA (that section 230 was never really intended to accompany) was struck down.
It is, perhaps, the most American law there is, when you're looking at laws that exemplify the actual virtues that the country is supposed to stand for.
230 does not use the “publisher”/“platform” distinction anywhere in its text. Neither does the First Amendment, the protections of which are afforded to sites like Twitter by way of 230.
We get that you want to force your speech onto services like Twitter and force those services to give you an audience. You could at least show a little honesty and admit to it.
Re: Nor do corporations have right to control the speech of "use
“That host get to control forums”
Well sir I’m afraid your wrong.
Here let me show you.
“Hits flag”
I'll take this as "denied to offline media outlets". Obviously the online comments section of the newspaper, if they still have one, gets this immunity too.
But anyway, I agree. They don't have a First Amendment right to special immunity denied to print newspapers. They have the exact same First Amendment rights as everyone else.
What they DO have is a special statutory immunity, known as Section 230. Statutes trump regulations, generally.
Me: YOU WERE THE CHOSEN ONE! YOU WERE TO BRING BALANCE TO THE INTERNET! NOT LEAVE IT IN DARKNESS!
Punt: I A M T H E I N T E R N E T .
Left wing tears... yum.
Re:
Are they as tasty as the bleach you inject into your veins?
Any repeal of Section 230 will also apply to “right-wing” websites. I’d worry less about “liberal tears” and more about your own when your favorite conservative social media network gets shut down because you were too invested in the suffering and pain of others to realize how much you were hurting yourself.
I think you are obviously right when it comes SPECIFICALLY to section 230. But then you are just addressing the poor arguments of "that" side and not the steelman argument of what the government CAN do to effectively get the same outcome. The broader picture is that they can likely reclassify platforms like Twitter/Facebook as public squares. Even Mark Zuckerberg has come out and said similar (and saying they SHOULD provide more regulation). You can argue all you want about the 1st amendment, but we have long ago ruled that
a private company can be treated as a govt entity when it comes to protecting the rights of people it interacts with.
This is a well litigated fields, just not specifically when it comes to virtual things like online platforms. It hasn't got there yet.
The need for protections given to people from the government (by the amendments) isn't for some random reason. The reason is that government has overbearing power on you as an individual. At a certain point, because of their size, many corporations are getting close to having this power. I'm not making an argument of exactly when that would be. Maybe not today. But maybe today.
You can no more create a social network that hosts billions of users, than creating your own parallel phone line. So "make your own" isn't a good faith argument. It is maybe a good argument when talking to other large corporations or someone with political reach like a politician. But not to the every day man. Even more to the point, the fact that solar power is affordable and many people have been able to get "off the grid", doesn't invalidate the need for the electric company to be classified as a utility.
This is NOT a left vs right debate. IT doesn't matter who is currently benefiting or at odds with it. You want to make laws that you would be confident giving your enemy to work with.
Man, you really are stumping for the fascist takeover of major social media platforms by a government that is more than willing to stomp out dissent, huh?
And if this were Russia or China, then that would be enough. (I wonder if it will be possible for Pai to extract his mouth from Trump's rump come next month.)
