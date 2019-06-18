Supreme Court Signals Loud And Clear That Social Media Sites Are Not Public Forums That Have To Allow All Speech
Last fall I wrote about the Supreme Court agreeing to hear a case that some argued would allow the Supreme Court to declare that social media sites were public forums thereby limiting their ability to block or ban certain users. A key argument brought forth by many who have been kicked off of various social media platforms is that under a strained reading of both the Pruneyard case (a very narrowly ruled case, establishing malls as public forums) and the Packingham case (which said states cannot create laws that ban people from the internet), is that social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter are some sort of quasi-public forums, and therefore the 1st Amendment applies to them as state actors... and therefore they can't ban anyone or block content. This has never made much sense, and required a pretty twisted reading of those other cases -- but there was some thought that this new case might allow the Supreme Court to weigh in on the subject.
The details of the case are a bit involved -- and you can read the original post for more details -- but the short version is that two producers were fired from a public access channel, Manhattan Neighborhood Network, for criticizing MNN. The two fired producers, DeeDee Halleck and Jesus Melendez, argued that this violated the 1st Amendment, because MNN was set up by New York City's government, as required by New York State. Thus, there was a strong argument that MNN was a public forum, given the state's role in creating it. The 2nd Circuit agreed that it was a public forum and MNN appealed to the Supreme Court, raising the specter that if the ruling were allowed to stand, it could end up being applied to the various social media platforms as well, creating quite a mess.
As I wrote in my post about it, this seemed like a stretch as well, since the state's role in creating MNN was a key factor here, and that was not at all true with social media platforms. I also thought that the Supreme Court would likely rule narrowly and avoid the issue of social media platforms altogether -- though, given the political climate, I feared that the Supreme Court would say something stupid on this and create a new mess. Instead, the ruling, which came out earlier this week, went in the opposite direction. While the ruling itself doesn't directly apply to social media, the Supreme Court actually reversed the 2nd Circuit ruling that declared MNN a public forum, and very strongly hinted that it's ridiculous to think social media platforms could be considered public forums. And, for all the so-called "conservatives" who have been the most vocal in promoting the theory that social media sites are public fora governed by the 1st Amendment, it might surprise them to find that it was the so-called "conservative Justices" who decided this one, with Kavanaugh writing the opinion, joined by Roberts, Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch -- and Sotomayor writing the dissent, joined by Ginsburg, Breyer and Kagan.
Indeed, hysterically, it appears that a key argument made by the majority to argue against a finding of a public forum is one from one of the "conservatives" currently suing a platform. Stay tuned for that tidbit. But first, the decision itself. I was wrong in expecting the court to uphold the 2nd Circuit's ruling (and my fear was that they would apply it in a way that was too broad). But Kavanaugh and the majority make it clear that they see public forum doctrine to be very, very, very limited. And it doesn't apply to a public access TV network, even one created by the state.
Under the state-action doctrine as it has been articulated and applied by our precedents, we conclude that operation of public access channels on a cable system is not a traditional, exclusive public function. Moreover, a private entity such as MNN who opens its property for speech by others is not transformed by that fact alone into a state actor. In operating the public access channels, MNN is a private actor, not a state actor, and MNN therefore is not subject to First Amendment constraints on its editorial discretion.
The key to Kavanaugh's ruling is that to make a private entity a public forum, it needs to take over "powers traditionally exclusively reserved to the State." The "exclusively" part is what the majority focuses on.
It is not enough that the federal, state, or local government exercised the function in the past, or still does. And it is not enough that the function serves the public good or the public interest in some way. Rather, to qualify as a traditional, exclusive public function within the meaning of our state-action precedents, the government must have traditionally and exclusively performed the function.
The Court has stressed that “very few” functions fall into that category.... Under the Court’s cases, those functions include, for example, running elections and operating a company town.... The Court has ruled that a variety of functions do not fall into that category, including, for example: running sports associations and leagues, administering insurance payments, operating nursing homes, providing special education, representing indigent criminal defendants, resolving private disputes, and supplying electricity.
And, the majority says, running a TV station also does not qualify.
The relevant function in this case is operation of public access channels on a cable system. That function has not traditionally and exclusively been performed by government.
And that's pretty much the ballgame for those arguing for a public forum designation even for this public access channel created by the state. However, Kavanaugh does go further in highlighting why it would be ludicrous to argue that social media sites, for example, would qualify and be subject to the 1st Amendment. As the opinion notes, just hosting a forum for speech does not magically turn you into a government actor hosting a "public forum." And then Kavanaugh goes even further, directly saying that a private entity can moderate all they'd like:
By contrast, when a private entity provides a forum for speech, the private entity is not ordinarily constrained by the First Amendment because the private entity is not a state actor. The private entity may thus exercise editorial discretion over the speech and speakers in the forum. This Court so ruled in its 1976 decision in Hudgens v. NLRB. There, the Court held that a shopping center owner is not a state actor subject to First Amendment requirements such as the public forum doctrine....
The Hudgens decision reflects a commonsense principle: Providing some kind of forum for speech is not an activity that only governmental entities have traditionally performed. Therefore, a private entity who provides a forum for speech is not transformed by that fact alone into a state actor. After all, private property owners and private lessees often open their property for speech. Grocery stores put up community bulletin boards. Comedy clubs host open mic nights. As Judge Jacobs persuasively explained, it “is not at all a near-exclusive function of the state to provide the forums for public expression, politics, information, or entertainment.”
And just to drive the point home:
In short, merely hosting speech by others is not a traditional, exclusive public function and does not alone transform private entities into state actors subject to First Amendment constraints.
If the rule were otherwise, all private property owners and private lessees who open their property for speech would be subject to First Amendment constraints and would lose the ability to exercise what they deem to be appropriate editorial discretion within that open forum. Private property owners and private lessees would face the unappetizing choice of allowing all comers or closing the platform altogether. “The Constitution by no means requires such an attenuated doctrine of dedication of private property to public use.” ... Benjamin Franklin did not have to operate his newspaper as “a stagecoach, with seats for everyone.” ... That principle still holds true. As the Court said in Hudgens, to hold that private property owners providing a forum for speech are constrained by the First Amendment would be “to create a court-made law wholly disregarding the constitutional basis on which private ownership of property rests in this country.” ... The Constitution does not disable private property owners and private lessees from exercising editorial discretion over speech and speakers on their property
This is less important to the point we're discussing here, but if you're wondering why the majority said that even when the state creates the public access channel by law, it does not become a public forum, Kavanaugh explains that this would open up way too many charges of other private entities that require government licensing being charged as a public forum:
Numerous private entities in America obtain government licenses, government contracts, or governmentgranted monopolies. If those facts sufficed to transform a private entity into a state actor, a large swath of private entities in America would suddenly be turned into state actors and be subject to a variety of constitutional constraints on their activities. As this Court’s many stateaction cases amply demonstrate, that is not the law.
And it is noteworthy that the majority opinion makes it clear that some public access channels, if actually operated by the government, could count as a public forum, subject to the 1st Amendment. It just doesn't think MNN meets that criteria.
Now, here's the ironic bit. Kavanaugh concludes the opinion with the following:
It is sometimes said that the bigger the government, the smaller the individual. Consistent with the text of the Constitution, the state-action doctrine enforces a critical boundary between the government and the individual, and thereby protects a robust sphere of individual liberty. Expanding the state-action doctrine beyond its traditional boundaries would expand governmental control while restricting individual liberty and private enterprise. We decline to do so in this case.
MNN is a private entity that operates public access channels on a cable system. Operating public access channels on a cable system is not a traditional, exclusive public function. A private entity such as MNN who opens its property for speech by others is not transformed by that fact alone into a state actor. Under the text of the Constitution and our precedents, MNN is not a state actor subject to the First Amendment.
Cornell Law professor Michael Dorf found that first sentence that I bolded above a bit odd, as Kavanaugh doesn't quote that line, but just says "it is sometimes said." So he went hunting for where that quote originated, and it turns out that it originated with Dennis Prager.
Remember Dennis Prager? He was actually one of the first to file a lawsuit making the ridiculous claim that YouTube is a public forum, subject to the First Amendment (after YouTube put just a small percentage of his videos into "restricted mode" and Prager freaked out, claiming "anti-conservative bias" despite the fact that YouTube put a far higher percentage of videos on what most people would consider to be more "liberal" channels into the very same restricted mode). Prager's lawsuit was laughed out of court, but it is still cited all the time by people who claim (1) anti-conservative bias by the platforms, and (2) that platforms are a public forum, and therefore subject to the First Amendment. Indeed, this is from Prager's original complaint:
Despite their control and regulation of one of the largest forums for public speech and expression in California, the United States, and the world, Google/YouTube regulate and censor speech as if the laws governing free speech and commerce do not apply to it. In so doing, Defendants believe that they have unfettered, unbridled, and unrestricted power to censor speech or discriminate against public speakers at their whim for any reason, including their animus toward and political viewpoints of their public users and providers of video content, because Defendants are for profit organizations rather than governmental entities.
Google/YouTube are wrong. As the California Supreme Court has stated: “[t]he idea that private property can constitute a public forum for free speech if it is open to the public in a manner similar to that of public streets and sidewalks” has long been the law in California. Fashion Valley Mall, LLC v. N.L.R.B. (2007) 42 Cal.4th 850, 858. The United States Supreme Court also recognized more than a half-century ago that the right to free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution can apply even on privately owned property. One of the most important places to exchange and express views is cyberspace, particularly social media, where users engage in a wide array of protected First Amendment activity on any number of diverse topics. And because the “[i]nternet’s forces and directions are so new, so protean, and so far reaching,” however, the U.S. Supreme Court warned that the law must be conscious that what it says today about the characteristics of a forum or free speech medium may be obsolete tomorrow. See Packingham v. North Carolina, 137 S.Ct. 1730, 1735-38 (2017).
So, boy, is it ever ironic that in a Supreme Court ruling that completely and utterly debunks Prager's own legal theory, the "conservative" wing of the Supreme Court quotes (without citation) a line from Prager to defend why Prager is laughably wrong. That's delicious.
Oh, and just in case the folks arguing that social media is a public forum think the dissenting "liberal" judges might save them here, that's not going to fly either. From Sotomayor's dissent:
In addition, there are purely private spaces, where the First Amendment is (as relevant here) inapplicable. The First Amendment leaves a private store owner (or homeowner), for example, free to remove a customer (or dinner guest) for expressing unwanted views.... In these settings, there is no First Amendment right against viewpoint discrimination.
So, uh, yeah. If you're arguing that private platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are magically "public fora" even as the Supreme Court is rejecting that designation for a public access channel that was literally created by the state, suffice it to say that you're argument is not going to go very far.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, free speech, public forum, scotus, supreme court
Public Access
Long read, thanks for the rundown Mike. Interesting that they explained to cover beyond the MMN.
Thus it is now Common Law that YouTube, Facebook and Twitter are not public spaces.
Ken White said something -- I think it was on last week's All the President's Lawyers -- to the effect that there's a difference between being a conservative judge and being a partisan conservative.
There's certainly overlap between the two things, but I think a big part of the difference comes down to perspective. Elected officials have to worry about public opinion and the next election; people with lifetime appointments don't. While I certainly don't agree with every justice on the court every time, I do think that they're all very good at abstract, long-term thinking. They're not always perfectly consistent, but they're less likely to shift their positions depending on which party is currently in control than elected officials are.
Re:
What did White say about the Oberlin case, where the term "racist" was found to be defamatory to the tune of $11 million, and not just opinion?
'Now go away or we shall taunt you a second time.'
With all the bad news on a regular basis, nice to see a good legal ruling for once. I imagine it will be promptly ignored and/or spun by the usual tools here and elsewhere, but given how explicit the ruling is that platforms can indeed engage in moderation and/or choose who to allow their platform, and that simple involvement with the government doesn't change that, they're going to have quite the uphill battle there arguing against property rights, the first amendment, and now a ruling by the US Supreme Court.
As an added bonus if they're willing to make such a strong stance in this ruling I'd imagine any attempt to enforce 'political equality' on online platforms would face a similar fate, such that any attempt to undermine or re-write 230 along those lines would be DOA and nothing but PR(which is not to say that the politicians wouldn't do it, just that the damage would likely not be too bad before it was struck down).
Re: 'Now go away or we shall taunt you a second time.'
I agree with the Court's analysis and ruling and would have lamented the decision as a dark day for private property rights if it had gone the other way, however, I do think it's rather odd that the same people who clutch their pearls and run for the fainting couch over Russian use of American social media to undermine elections and decry it as a imminent threat to democracy and the survival of the Republic as we know it, don't seem to think a handful of billionaires in Silicon Valley with their fingers on the scales of the very algorithms which make those platforms run are anything to worry about.
Re: Re: 'Now go away or we shall taunt you a second time.'
"the same people who clutch their pearls and run for the fainting couch over Russian use of American social media to undermine elections and decry it as a imminent threat to democracy and the survival of the Republic as we know it, don't seem to think a handful of billionaires in Silicon Valley with their fingers on the scales of the very algorithms which make those platforms run are anything to worry about."
From where do you get this impression? Who exactly is guilty of such an oversight? Who clutches their pearls?
What do you think about a sitting president worried about the upcoming election asking foreign governments for dirt on the opposition? What about foreign campaign contributions?
Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too broadly."
https://www.npr.org/2019/06/17/733408135/supreme-court-justices-split-along-unexpect ed-lines-in-three-cases
YOU are of course doing exactly that. 'Nuff said, since you're irredeemably FOR corporate control.
I have not waded into the details: doesn't matter!
The SC is entirely capable of splitting hairs so that one cable TV channel (created by state law) isn't a Public Forum, but nation-wide corporations by Federal law CDA Section 230 DOES.
If Kavanaugh's hedge and hope is ALL I have, fine! It still don't make YOU right. You are definitely NOT supporting The Public on this.
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too b
By the way, I'll NEVER be surprised that LAWYERS decide FOR Fascism. The rare times they don't okay state control is the surprise.
Re: Re: Troll warned
By the way, I'll NEVER be surprised that LAWYERS decide FOR Fascism.
So freedom of private speech, outside of government control is now fascism?
I think those alt-right circle jerks you attend are taking a toll on your senses Blue Balls. But your mid-west nazi values will guide you so keep on posting.
Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too broadly."
No, but a mere statute that appears to over-ride the Constitution and confer power to control YOUR speech on nearly all the outlets of the modern world, IS exactly FASCISM.
You could be banned from Twitter / Facebook / Google for what you wrote right there. Is that the world you want? Remember, those corporations may not always be on "your" side.
And by the way, thanks for confirming that you ARE astro-turfing by Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet", as shown by your emphatic contempt with "Blue Balls" that you really shouldn't have the emotion for.
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too broadl
Sure! I'll start my own social network! With blackjack! And hookers!
In fact, forget the social network!
This would mean something if Twitter could control your speech here. But it can’t. So…yeah…
So what? Those platforms have the absolute right to ban people for posting anything said platforms don’t want to host. If Twitter and Facebook ban me for a certain kind of speech that YouTube didn’t ban me for using, well, tough shit for me.
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... Troll not!
No, but a mere statute that appears to over-ride the Constitution and confer power to control YOUR speech on nearly all the outlets of the modern world, IS exactly FASCISM.
Yeah, no, that is exactly not the definition of Fascism. Fascism is total control of the people by the government.
This isn't a "Mere Statute" it's Common Law as handed down by the highest court in the land.
But your mid-west nazi values will guide you so keep on posting.
You could be banned from Twitter / Facebook / Google for what you wrote right there. Is that the world you want? Remember, those corporations may not always be on "your" side.
And I could be kicked out of the public library (a public place) for shouting obscenities. Your point?
Twitter has a TOS. The Library has a TOS. TD has a TOS.
You can't run a service without any sort of TOS.
Or - Maybe YOU can. Please - show us how a website is run without moderation?
And by the way, thanks for confirming that you ARE astro-turfing by Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet", as shown by your emphatic contempt with "Blue Balls" that you really shouldn't have the emotion for.
I'm not Tim.
But thanks for replying! You haven't tried to reply to one of my posts in ages.
Which is a shame, I know you read every single one. (Proof - you even count them!)
"Flattered by the attention" Is what I'd say if you weren't a white-power asshole.
But since I have your attention however briefly - let's go over my list of questions:
TD is doing it wrong. So show us how YOU do it better - where is your site? Where are your articles?
Have you finished your manifesto on Cabbage Law yet? Because we've clearly demonstrated that it differs from actual Common Law.
Why do you hate government so much, and yet LOVE the government control of speech in Copyright?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too broadl
Dude, you can't tell the different posting styles between the two? I didn't figure you for the brightest light bulb but your bulb gets dimmer and dimmer by the second.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too b
Meant to point out too that "ALL" speech has never been allowed. Maybe I should look at WHAT was wanted shown, because the content of speech always matters.
And yet, they didn’t. Deal with it.
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too broadl
I HAVE dealt with it. Not particularly relevant to Section 230. You are ignoring other cases.
This is NOT overturned, because of the complications that those bringing the case were employees, NOT The Public:
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca2/16-4155/16-4155-2018-02-09 .html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too br
In Davison v. Randall?
They concluded that because:
How would any of that apply to the "nation-wide corporations" you moan about?
Re: Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too br
Halleck and Melendez don't appear to be employees of MNN. They're just users of the public access service. I see that Mike says that they were "fired" but I didn't see anything in the decision that states they worked for MNN. The language in both this decision and the original appeals court decision is confusing at times but after giving it a couple of reads, I'm fairly certain they didn't work there.
From the decision:
and the NY appeal:
Really not sounding to me like they're employees.
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too b
First, the cause isn't actually 1A:
Employees aren't actually 1A persons, but required to do the bidding of employer...
Masnick PREDICTED:
Yes, I GET that you're joyed this DOESN'T affect them, BUT you then go on to make sweeping claims that simply weren't decided!
So by your own prior statement in the very headline: no change!
What in the blue hell is a “1A person”? Have you been working at Umbrella or some shit, you Wesker wannabe?
Which is a good thing. It means the Internet continues to operate as it did before this ruling.
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too broadl
Bad abbreviation since you're incapable of anything so complex. In context, a "1A" person is obviously a person, not a corporation, who are the only entities actually covered by the Constitution and having "Rights".
YOU are again siding with Masnick and Mitt Romney that corporations are "persons" having Rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Like, say, two people who work for a given organization?
Also: Until the Supreme Court or an amendment to the Constitution say otherwise, corporations have First Amendment rights — regardless of how you feel about that.
Re:
So, by your logic, you were/are FINE with slavery and present discrimination of every kind UNTIL the Supreme Court decides?
Have you NO sense of right and wrong? Just SO wrought up in trying to win on this tiny little PUBLIC FORUM that forget all about civil rights?
By the way, DE FACTIO this is a PUBLIC FORUM. You and Masnick talk up "free speech" but then try to control it, because you're both hateful little fascists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
otherwording (or in-other-wordsing) — noun — summarizing a point of argument in a way that distorts the point into saying something it does not and attributes the false interpretation to the person who raised the original point; a blatant attempt to make winning an argument easier for someone who is out of their depth in said argument
Example: You will often find the phrases “in other words” or “so you’re saying” at the beginning of an instance of otherwording.
See also: strawman; the rest of the quoted paragraph
I acknowledge that it is the law (or, at least, not covered by the law). How I feel about that fact doesn’t change it.
Techdirt is a privately-owned blog with comment sections that are open to the public. Site admins are free to moderate these comments any way they wish. They have no obligation to allow comments they don’t want on this site. The government can’t force them to do it, either. Please cite the law, statute, or “common law” court ruling that says otherwise.
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too broadl
YOU are of course doing exactly that. 'Nuff said, since you're irredeemably FOR corporate control.
No, I actually addressed the "not too broadly" part in my post which you obviously didn't bother to read. He made it clear that he meant it didn't address other public access channels where there may be a clearer connection to government control. That obviously does not apply to social media.
I have not waded into the details: doesn't matter!
I mean, obviously.
Re: Kavanaugh warned ... decision should not be read "too broadl
Separately, since you're so big on "common law," this ruling is "common law" saying that what you say is "common law" is wrong.
No wonder you're having such a shitfit in the comments.
Seriously, dude, at some point everyone has to grow up. When will you?
He’ll never grow up. He’s invested too much of his personal identity in being an immature jackass obsessed with a tech blog he believes is insignificant and worthless (which says more about him and his obsession than he knows).
Re:
Maybe if y'all stopped feeding every single troll that comes in and spams the same bogus arguments over and over, they'd go away and maybe take a good look at themselves and grow up?
Just don't feed the trolls. Flag them, post a constructive comment about the contents of the article, and move on with your day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That’s cute, that you have such faith in people.
Okay, fine, these platforms can censor, just like many once-dominant platforms dating back to AOL in the 1990s have done, all of which preceded the platform's decline into irrelevance due to the conversations no longer being robust.
Re:
I'm having a hard time getting your point. In the post above, you argue that AOL censoring content preceded the platform's decline into irrelevance. In the post below, you mention that USENET isn't censoring content, and that "Obviously the public doesn't care that much," referring, I assume, to the fact that that platform has also declined into irrelevance.
So... the lesson is that all platforms decline into irrelevance when something better comes along, whether they censor or not? That's the point I'm getting, but I don't think that was the point you were trying to make.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Usenet isn't a platform as that term is used in this context.
Re: Re: Re:
Depending on how technically you define "platform," sure.
But, as we're talking about the relationship between the relevance and degree of moderation of places where you can have a conversation online, and not about their technical attributes, it's close enough for the purposes of this discussion.
Re:
Okay, fine, these platforms can censor, just like many once-dominant platforms dating back to AOL in the 1990s have done, all of which preceded the platform's decline into irrelevance due to the conversations no longer being robust.
Without moderation, your "signal to noise" ratio make the conversation useless. Imagine if every other post was Blue Balls spouting his lies, alternating with viagra ads?
Re:
That's not what killed AOL, but you knew that.
All a government has to do to ensure content neutrality is tie it to Section 230 protection.
For those who want total free speech, there is still USENET. Obviously the public doesn't care that much.
Please explain the reasoning for your belief that a platform should remain “content neutral” — which would include hosting content its admins don’t want on the platform — to retain CDA 230 protections.
Re:
Please explain the reasoning for your belief that a platform should remain “content neutral” — which would include hosting content its admins don’t want on the platform — to retain CDA 230 protections.
Everytime I hear someone crying about "Content Neutral Moderation" it's always an Alt-Right snowflake melting down because they really just want to post swastikas.
Ah, yes, the alt-right: a group of living, breathing, walking, talking assholes who think “consequence” should be the permanent prefix to “free speech”.
...nope, still a stupid idea.
No matter how many times you toss that idea out it's still just as absurd as the first time you did it, as that actually would invoke the first amendment(twice over in fact) and would get almost certainly be tossed as a violation of it.
Re:
Ummmm... Not really.
I have in the past ran a Usenet server as an additional service to normal dial-up accounts. As the administrator, I could choose to carry whatever groups that I decided. If I didn't want alt.pictures.porn I could have easily filtered that out from our server.
Yes there exists Usenet services that carry the full unfiltered feed, but that does not mean that every Usenet service is required to carry every group.
Also keep in mind that Usenet is a protocol (NNTP) and not a platform. As long as you can obtain a feed, anybody can setup their own Usenet server / service.
Re:
This is the one salient point you've made. I'm both active on Twitter and on Usenet and it's so refreshing to be able to say whatever you like on Usenet and know that there's no one that can kick you off it if they're 'offended' by your words.
Dissent
Yeah, it sounds like the dissent was along the lines of "actually, yes, since this forum is owned by the New York City government and run under New York City regulations, it is, in fact, a public forum."
From SCOTUSblog:
Since the liberal justices think that Kavanaugh "tells a very reasonable story about a case that is not before" the SCOTUS, it can be inferred that if it were Facebook or Twitter before them, instead of a(n arguably) state-owned channel, the verdict would have come down unanimously on the side of the platform having the right to moderate the content being posted.
The relevant question is not at all whether social media sites are legally "public forums" that "have to allow all speech". It's whether they should be. And whether they de facto already are.
They’re not.
They shouldn’t.
They’re not.
Re:
No and no respectively. That they are popular and many people use them does not make them the equivalent of government owned property.
If you wanted to run with that idea you could hypothetically have a bar/club in a small town become the 'town square' simply because the majority of the town went there, and by that designation no longer allowed to kick people out for their speech, which I imagine most people would find just a tad unreasonable.
Re:
If they are actually public forums, then they should be entitled to public funding. Are you wanting to pay taxes to social media sites?
Re:
The relevant question is not at all whether social media sites are legally "public forums" that "have to allow all speech"
Ok.
And whether they de facto already are.
Wait....but...but...you just said the question wasn't about that???
Re:
What is it that intrigues you so much about certain websites being forced to publish your rantings?
If your rants were forced upon the public, how many of them do you think would read it? Should they be forced to read your rants? If so, why?
A matter of priorities...
By applying this exclusivity requirement, the conservative justices open the way to free charter schools from various restrictions. After all education is not exclusively a government function.
Apparently they're willing to sacrifice the Social media hysteria for the sake of their broader goals in defunding public education.
Re: A matter of priorities...
Charter schools ARE public education..
Re: Re: A matter of priorities...
afaik, charter schools do not have to follow the state curriculum.
Re: A matter of priorities...
"free charter schools from various restrictions"
and what might those be?
So, they're publishers?
They’re not.
They shouldn’t.
They’re not.
made the Last Word by Gary
