Tim Wu Joins The Ban TikTok Parade, Doesn't Clarify What The Ban Actually Accomplishes
from the fluff-and-nonsense dept
I've mentioned a few times that I don't think the TikTok ban is coherent policy.
One, the majority of the politicians pearl clutching over the teen dancing app have been utterly absent from other privacy and security debates (say like U.S. network security flaws or the abuse of location data). In fact, many of them have actively undermined efforts to shore up U.S. privacy and security, whether we're talking about the outright refusal to fund election security improvements, or repeated opposition to even the most basic of privacy laws for the modern era. Let's be clear: a huge swath of these folks are simply engaged in performative, xenophobic politics and couldn't care less about U.S. privacy and security.
Two, banning TikTok doesn't actually accomplish much of anything. It doesn't really really thwart Chinese intelligence, which could just as easily buy this data from an absolute ocean of barely regulated international adtech middlemen, obtain it from any one of a million hacked datasets available on the dark net, or steal it from the, you know, millions upon millions of "smart" and IOT devices we attach to our home and business networks with no security and reckless abandon. In full context of the U.S., where privacy and security standards are hot garbage, the idea that banning a Chinese teen dancing app does all that much is just silly.
That said, I remain surprised by the big names in tech policy who continue to believe the Trump administration's sloppy and bizarre TikTok ban accomplishes much of anything. Case in point: Columbia law professor Tim Wu, whose pioneering work on net neutrality and open platforms I greatly admire, penned a new piece for the New York Times arguing that a "ban on Tiktok is overdue." Effectively, Wu argues that because China routinely bans U.S. services via its great firewall, turnabout is fair play:
"For many years, laboring under the vain expectation that China, succumbing to inexorable world-historical forces, would become more like us, Western democracies have allowed China to exploit this situation. We have accepted, with only muted complaints, Chinese censorship and blocking of content from abroad while allowing Chinese companies to explore and exploit whatever markets it likes. Few foreign companies are allowed to reach Chinese citizens with ideas or services, but the world is fully open to China’s online companies."
Wu proceeds to insist that refusing to behave like China and ban their products in retaliation is somehow a sucker's bet:
"Some think that it is a tragic mistake for the United States to violate the principles of internet openness that were pioneered in this country. But there is also such a thing as being a sucker. If China refuses to follow the rules of the open internet, why continue to give it access to internet markets around the world?"
This being 2020, I suppose I'm not surprised to see the guy who invented the idea of net neutrality advocate that the United States begin behaving more like one of the most repressive countries on the planet in regards to technological openness. The piece doesn't spend much time (read: none whatsoever) pondering what becomes of the millions of young U.S. content creators who'll suddenly lose their platform or be shoveled off to Facebook's dull TikTok clone.
I don't agree, but at least understand why retaliation is the default instinct for so many folks on this subject given China's longstanding behavior. My problem, again, is that Wu's piece lacks any mention of what this singular ban of a teen dancing app actually accomplishes. So we ban TikTok, then what? Do we ban every single Chinese-made "smart" television in the country (TCL has a 16.5% market share)? Every single IOT device? Every crappy Chinese-made router? All global adtech? They're all technically the same type of threat, and if you're freaking about one of them, shouldn't you be advocating for a ban of all of them?
Many TikTok hyperventilators would immediately say, "yes!" We're to ignore that America currently can't even help its citizens obtain food and shelter during a health crisis, much less properly implement a ban on all domestic Chinese hardware, software, adtech, apps, and services (something you'd need to do to follow this logic to its ultimate conclusion). But TikTok isn't operating in a vacuum. Context matters. And in full context, American security and privacy standards are a dumpster fire, and TikTok is among the very least of our worries.
If we genuinely wanted to protect U.S. consumer data from bad actors, we'd be funding a major expansion in election security reform. We'd stop kneecapping and under-funding our privacy regulators. We'd pass a basic privacy law for the internet era. We'd hold adtech, telecom, and "big tech" companies genuinely accountable for violating consumer trust. We'd shore up the integrity of our communications networks. We'd help develop and implement security standards for IOT devices. We'd build a coherent framework of policy that protects consumers and businesses from all threats, not just Chinese apps.
To be abundantly clear we aren't doing this. Instead, we've spent the last month freaking out over a teen dancing app (when we weren't busy trying to ruin encryption). Despite the growing list of big policy names that somehow think this proposal makes sense, I still don't see the point.
That's self-evident, innit?
"My problem, again, is that Wu's piece lacks any mention of what this singular ban of a teen dancing app actually accomplishes."
Uh, isn't that fairly obvious? First recall that this isn't Tim Wu's first time tossing an angry glare China's way. In many ways China incorporates what Wu has spent much of his life fighting. That his father is from Taiwan might add to a certain anti-china sentiment.
He more or less says it straight out - since China bans US apps Wu thinks the US ought to start banning chinese ones. With TikTok just being a precedence case;
"If China refuses to follow the rules of the open internet, why continue to give it access to internet markets around the world?"
I think Wu knows damn well why not, but it's obvious he's writing in affect. China does indeed treat the internet as a one-way road. No free country can afford a "great firewall" of chinese standards and few countries can, like China, become completely self-sufficient online - simply because few countries can boast being 17% of the total world population to begin with, with local markets to match.
The problem is, as you highlight, that banning chinese apps and services doesn't do much. Arguably harming the US far more than China. It's nothing more than a spiteful gesture, and one which is likely to stay simply a ban on a teen dance app rather than evolve into some form of widespread global sanction on dozens or hundreds of chinese online services.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Software vs Hardware
There's a saying nowadays, that if the product is free, then YOU are the product. Hardware manufacturers have an inherent risk, in that if they allow their hardware to be deliberately compromised by state actors, then I can assure you that the imports will be stopped at the boarder, and their sales will plummet.
Not so with popular software apps. Despite Cambridge Analytica, tons of people still choose to use Facebook. Despite the poison and data breaches of social media, it still gets used constantly. You can shut down problematic hardware and exact a price for misbehavior. Not so with foreign software.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Software vs Hardware
Not so with popular software apps. Despite Cambridge Analytica, tons of people still choose to use Facebook. Despite the poison and data breaches of social media, it still gets used constantly. You can shut down problematic hardware and exact a price for misbehavior. Not so with foreign software.
Great, so shut down Facebook, because so far they seem to be far more of a threat than TikTok with confirmed breaches, something I'm not aware of for TikTok.
TikTok isn't being targeted because they're a security threat, if that were the case as the article notes there are much bigger fish to go after, they're being targeted because a bunch of kids used the platform to make Trump feel bad by undermining his covid swap-meet in Tulsa. Treating this all as coming from a legitimate concern for security is not just falling for a lie, it's falling for a laughably bad one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Software vs Hardware
You're making even less logical sense than normal. You're saying that it's easier to switch hardware than software?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Software vs Hardware
Yes, that's my theory. People will give up hardware if they dont like it, BlackBerry for example, but they're totally addicted to the software. Most people stay with the compromised apps, even if they buy a new device, and even if they're told that the app is handing out their data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Software vs Hardware
Wasn't Parler supposed to solve that problem?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Software vs Hardware
In the minds of people like Koby, sure. In reality, the CA issues had little to do with the way a lot of people engage with Facebook, or it wasn't a big enough issue for them.
The whole scandal is a major problem for people who care about politics and privacy, but most people don't. Especially not when they can just use the free method to contact family and friends that they're used to using with no visible problems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Software vs Hardware
Despite credit card companies and the financial sector... oh, never mind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who's the greater fool, the fool or the one who follows them?
Trump has got to be laughing his ass off that gullible suckers left and right are coming out of the woodwork to cheer on his temper tantrum, treating it as though it's legitimately for security rather than him lashing out against a company that helped a bunch of kids punk him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It seems to me that no prior commenter, as yet, has seen what's really driving this trainwreck. Aside from absolutely everyone in the current administration above the rank of dog catcher not knowing how to spell the word 'technology', let alone understand it's most basic precepts, this CF is not, and never was, about security. That's the Great Red Herring that #45 is dragging across the path.
What's really driving this, and it should be obvious, is the BrainWreck-in-Charge is attempting a retaliation against a foreign company for a prank pulled on him by Americans. You all do recall that a great number of anti-#45-ers used TikTok to order reservations for the Tulsa rally, yes? And you also know what happened vis-a-vis the actual use of those reservations, right?
Well, #45 has one glaring error in his I/O stack, and that is that he can't drop a grudge against anyone that he feels slighted him. And like other social media being accused of causing idiots (markdown for strikethrough needed!) conservatives to self-cancel (instead of recognizing their inherently self-destructive emulation of a Jim Jones follower in the first place), TikTok is now being targeted for the actions of others, just because they had the gall to provide the service that was used to pull off this prank.
And for my money, #45 wants TikTok sold to an American company for one reason only - so he can then abuse his power to order them to shut it down, and on the way to that goal, remove all of the offending content (read: the memes that mock him). Yes, he want's TikTok sold to a large corporation that can afford to buy it, just so he can then remove it from our daily lives.... or so he thinks he can. I'm quite certain that no fair-minded judge is going to simply wave their hand and tell TikTok's buyer "tough shit, now shut it down".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
OT, but still:
Banning craptastic IoT items (including "smart TVs")? Sounds like a plan.
Not based on nationality, instead based on "did you fix the flaws we found"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
