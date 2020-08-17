So Now We Needed Another Ridiculous Executive Order About TikTok That Goes Beyond The President's Authority?

Charter Spectrum Tells FCC Broadband Caps Are 'Popular' As It Tries To Kill Merger Conditions Preventing Them
Too Much Free Time

from the come-on-now dept

Mon, Aug 17th 2020 9:32amMike Masnick

A week after issuing his first ridiculous executive order about TikTok, barring any transactions involving the company if it is still owned by ByteDance, President Trump decided he needed to issue a second executive order about TikTok, this one more directly ordering ByteDance to sell it. The authority used in this one is different. The first one was using the IEEPA, which is what Trump has used to claim "national security" reasons for imposing tariffs on China without Congressional approval. This time he's using 50 USC 4565, which allows the US treasury to block certain mergers, acquisitions and takeovers that might impact national security.

Except, here Trump is using that in reverse. ByteDance bought Musical.ly (and made it TikTok) two years ago. Trump didn't raise a peep at the time. To turn around now, two years later, and pretend that he can order the deal unwound is just silly.

Even if you don't trust ByteDance/TikTok, you should be absolutely concerned about this for multiple reasons: it's a clear and blatant abuse of power by the President. Allowing any President to just declare a foreign-owned company a problem and try to force it to sell to an American company is going to cause all sorts of long-term problems for the US. What's to stop foreign governments from doing the same to us? China is probably just itching to do something similar in retaliation. Second, to reach back two years and try to unwind a merger at this point based on this flimsy legal theory is just crazy as well. It's clear that this is nothing more than vindictiveness on the part of the President.

If there are real security issues with TikTok, then there should be due process. There should be investigations and evidence. Not just a childish, narcissistic President suddenly declaring that an entire company must be sold.

Filed Under: china, donald trump, due process, executive order, merger review, retaliation
Companies: bytedance, tiktok

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 17 Aug 2020 @ 9:42am

    legislation by Sharpie. And this asshat complained about Obama using EOs too much. I think Der Groppenfurher has broken Obama's 8 years of EOs in just 4 years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 17 Aug 2020 @ 10:28am

      Re:

      Sorry to burst your bubble, but "Gröpenfuhrer" (replete with the absurd placement of tremata) was a term coined for Arnold Schwarzenegger by Trudeau in his editorial "Doonesbury" comic and visualized by an overdimensioned hand. In contrast, Trump is visualized by, well, a not particularly complimentary semi-realistic rendition. While that appears like sort of a break with Trudeau's tradition of representing politicians, particularly presidents with symbols, in his defense he had to create an image for an already megalomaniac (though not yet politician) Donald Trump several decades before that.

      Without wanting to insinuate that in terms of groping and ambition to become a "Führer" politically Trump would have to step in second line behind Schwarzenegger, I prefer to keep using the terminology established by "Doonesbury".

      And frankly, "Donald Trump" should be enough of an insult.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bloof (profile), 17 Aug 2020 @ 11:06am

      Re:

      And Obama had Republicans fighting tooth and nail to prevent him doing anything for most of that, using every 200 year old loophole they could find to block him undoing the damage left by Bush at every turn, while Trump had both houses for half of those four years, and basically used them push through tax cuts that would benefit him.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 17 Aug 2020 @ 9:57am

    What a coincidence...

    Funny how the company only became a massive national security concern worthy of not one but two(so far) blatant abuses of power in the form of EO's after a bunch of kids used it to punk him.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Aug 2020 @ 10:19am

    Funny how left wingers only think executive orders bad when it's not a left winger issuing them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 17 Aug 2020 @ 10:26am

      Ideally, executive orders should be used for emergency actions, not for authoritarian rule. That philosophy holds true no matter who signs the orders. Trump using them the way he does has (next-to-)nothing to do with his political affiliation and (damn near) everything to do with his blatant fascism.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 17 Aug 2020 @ 10:27am

      'Curse those fictional 'left wingers' in my head!'

      Please be considerate to other posters and clean up your strawman after you're done with it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Aug 2020 @ 10:34am

      Re:

      Funny how bullshit claims are never accompanied by supporting data.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Aug 2020 @ 10:57am

      Re:

      Funny how right wingers only think executive orders bad when it's not a white president issuing them.

      FTFY

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 17 Aug 2020 @ 11:12am

        Re: Re:

        Nah, while I'm sure that didn't help for a number of them I imagine they'd just just as against a white president issuing EO's so long as said president wasn't on their team.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ECA (profile), 17 Aug 2020 @ 12:52pm

      Re:

      Dear AC,
      Do you know whats happening? REALLY?
      Giving power back to the CORP mentality of the 1920's?? Removing all the regs, that control how Corps can deal with People and UNIONS..??
      The controls placed to Monitor Capitalism? Because it leads to even Worse?

      HOw about say this another way? HOW much money are they getting to Forego WHAT WE PAY THEM??

      Are you old enough to remember Why we installed pollution laws? And until they Make better ways to do things, WHY they should stay? Even Japan and the ROC and a few other nations have seen and Cut back or QUIT manufacturing. They like fish off the coast lines, NOT Mercury/lead/Cadmium laden..
      Unless you Love living in a cesspit of Crap and Pollutants..Give it a rest.
      As to Jobs, this is a real problem. But understand something Strange. THe USA and other countries have had JOB problem for over a century, and was Part of the problem that created the Civil war. But part of that, is HOW to make more money AT THE TOP.. Not to help the workers. cut, cut, cut. Just so they can have a better home then YOU.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Aug 2020 @ 10:24am

    Don't understand where and how President Executive orders became law? Aren't these meant to be guidance for agencies?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 17 Aug 2020 @ 10:25am

    If Tiktok want to get out of this, maybe they should offer to sell users personal information to Palantir. Trump will stop caring about shady crap the moment someone in his orbit lines their pockets and gives him a kickback.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


