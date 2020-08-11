Forget TikTok. Feebly Secured Infrastructure Is Our Real Problem
from the missing-the-broader-context dept
One of the dumber aspects of press coverage of the TikTok kerfuffle is the lack of broader context. How, exactly, does banning a Chinese-owned teen dancing app solve our security and privacy headaches in a world where apps and services everywhere are collecting most of the same data, if not more? And why the myopic focus on just TikTok when Americans attach millions of totally unsecured Chinese-made "smart" IOT devices to their home and business networks with reckless abandon? If you're going to freak out about U.S. consumer privacy and internet security -- why not focus on actually shoring up overall U.S. consumer privacy and security?
Many press outlets and analysts have innately bought into the idea that banning TikTok somehow seriously thwarts the Chinese government's spying efforts. In reality, China's spying capabilities, fueled by an unlimited budget, have no limit of potential other ways to get far more data thanks to United States' lax privacy and security standards. Case in point, last week in the midst of TikTok hysteria, a report quietly emerged showing that the U.S. satellite communications networks have the security of damp cardboard:
"More than a decade has passed since researchers demonstrated serious privacy and security holes in satellite-based Internet services. The weaknesses allowed attackers to snoop on and sometimes tamper with data received by millions of users thousands of miles away. You might expect that in 2020—as satellite Internet has grown more popular—providers would have fixed those shortcomings, but you’d be wrong."
The security researcher in question showcased how it wasn't particularly difficult to hack into these satellite networks to observe all manner of online activity, from airliners receiving unencrypted navigation data in flight, to utility administrators managing wind turbines. Many of these vulnerabilities have been known about for fifteen years yet still haven't been fixed:
“There are still many satellite Internet services operating today which are vulnerable to their [the previous researchers’] exact attacks and methods—despite these attacks having been public knowledge for more than 15 years at this point,” Pavur told me ahead of Wednesday’s talk. “We also found that some newer types of satellite broadband had issues with eavesdropping vulnerabilities as well."
Which is all to say: if you're going to freak out about TikTok, why not at least spend some of those calories discussing actually trying to fix our broader cybersecurity and privacy problems? Why not create systems that are simply resilient, transparent, and accountable by design?
The U.S. still doesn't have even a basic privacy law for the internet era, companies routinely face no serious penalty for privacy missteps, our privacy regulators are routinely kneecapped and under-funded, consumer data is routinely left open on the cloud, a new hack is revealed at least once a week, and nobody wants to spend the funds necessary to upgrade older infrastructure because doing so simply isn't sexy. To ignore this, then become utterly hysterical because the Chinese government might get some teen phone data, seems divorced from the broader context.
Yet most of the biggest pearl clutchers about the dangers of TikTok have been utterly absent from this broader reality.
They were nowhere to be found among efforts to fix a massive SS7 flaw that makes our cellular infrastructure vulnerable. They were dead quiet as folks tried to hold the cellular industry accountable for selling everybody's location data to any nitwit with a nickel. In fact, most of the folks that have hyperventilated the most about TikTok have repeatedly shot down attempts at internet-era privacy laws and fought against funding to secure U.S. elections. Why, it's almost as if many of them don't actually care about U.S. privacy and security, and instead are performatively upset about TikTok for xenophobic, financial, and political reasons.
Seriously concerned about U.S. cybersecurity and privacy issues? Why not work to actually try to fix those problems instead of engaging in histrionics about a teenage dancing app? Because it only takes a few hours of reading about the U.S. cybersecurity and privacy incompetence before you come to realize that TikTok is among the very least of this country's problems on that front.
Filed Under: china, infrastructure, iot, privacy, surveillance
Companies: tiktok
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Tech Monopoly
Because tech monopolies are the biggest threat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tech Monopoly
Well that lets TikTok off the hook then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tech Monopoly
"Because tech monopolies are the biggest threat."
Going by your posting history, you're probably talking about TikTok when you say this (which is hilarious since you're usually whining about their competitors. which by definition means they're not monopolies), but if so it's equally funny that you don't think IoT device manufacturers can be tech monopolies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tech Monopoly
Because if there's one thing that's gonna fix a monopoly, it's... banning an emerging competitor.
The real reason is, of course, that TikTok users embarrassed the Thin-Skin-in-Chief.
I'm only surprised it took the Orange One about a month, when he needed only a couple of days when Twitter annoyed him. Maybe that month was what they needed to find the flimsy legal justification they used instead of the last time's clear-cut breaking of the Constitution.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tech Monopoly
But,
But,
They are OUR companies. They wouldnt Cheap out on things would they?
They wouldnt over price things Just to have more money?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why TikTok?
Because Trump badly needs a distraction. "See, I'm taking on big bad China! Hey, ignore those dead bodies all around me...China! China! China! TikTok, TikTok" waves hands "See it all just disappeared!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why TikTok?
Well, there's a few reasons. One is that neither he nor his fan base are capable of understanding complex issues, and "TikTok = China = bad" is much easier to digest than explaining why the IoT components within "American" products are a security problem.
Second is that his ego was bruised by the Tulsa rally, and since TikTok was partially credited with making it a disaster for him, he wants revenge. Thirdly, of course, any decision he makes is transactional and he believes he can make a profit from forcing TikTok to be sold to Microsoft (both for the country and personally, as the grifter wants his cut).
The facts that this moderately detracts from the pandemic and that it's another "blame China" vector are icing on the cake, but it's really about a simplistic idea that he can gain from personally.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Why TikTok?
I decided I love kpopers ever since that awesome debacle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why TikTok?
well, lets ask questions..
USA still owes china, money because the gov. borrowed Tons from China to goto war..That should have ended 6 month after it started.
NOw to save the corps abit of money and maybe the citizens, Lets Stop paying? because in the end, its our people paying for it. and after we CUT all these corp taxes...
HOw can we Impress this on China?
Lets stop all imports.
Oh, Wow, who is this hurting? NOT CHINA. Every corp in the USA that had sold goods incoming. Which is 99% of them. As all Imports Stopped.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Safe Internet is the antithesis of what they want
Fixing Internet infrastructure to make it more secure would have an adverse effect on the ability of the various 3 letter agencies to glean their nefarious bits. Those nefarious bits help to identify freedom loving peons who present a danger to the control freaks running this here hotel, and keeps 'enforcers' busy. No matter how much they say they want a safe Internet, they don't really, or they wouldn't be so up front about messing with encryption (that they absolutely know will be harmful, but deny that they know that because it suits their actual purpose).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I assume that your question is purely rhetorical because you already know the answer.
And elected official's job is to get re-elected. Solving large scale problems often requires complex, nuanced solutions, and frequently comes with some sort of cost that someone will perceive as negative. Fulfilling your job requirements of getting re-elected doesn't actually require you to solve problems, in fact actually solving them will probably piss some people off so it's actually detrimental to your employment. Instead you just have to make people think you are solving problems. So the theater is far more important than the action. And if you can lash out at the platform whose users put a damper on one of your rally's, hey, that's a win-win.
Also keep in mind that a secondary career objective for an elected official is to ensure a soft landing spot in the private sector if/when you finally leave office. So if any of your theater can benefit someone that might be a future employer that's great too.
And frequently ego comes into play as well. You want to make sure that you are always the most important person in the room (as long as you can do so while getting re-elected). This is particularly important with our current president, who I suspect prioritizes ego masturbation over re-election (and anything else).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Im right, you are wrong, attitudes. Just cause.
The Drama is abundant.
I cant tell how much is or isnt anymore.
Look up the Charles Lieber case.
There is so much BS around everything, I could open a World wide Fertilizer corp.
I cant for the life of me, understand the Animosity, between the USA and China. Is it that they are doing better, then a nation the same size, and with 1/10 the population?? Is it the spy's we sent to all the nations after WWII?? Is it the Corps that want into every country to control them?
You would think that Capitalists would LOVE a communist nation, and take advantage of it, not having everything. But China took the advantage and the WORK force AND is making everything to take advantage of consumerism in the USA.
Well, its not China..not really. its hong kong and the Corporate center of the world. China lets it be there, just to capture the wealth coming from it...LOVE those taxes.
Who needs TV, this is real TV. And didnt we find other spies in the USA in the last 20 years?? isnt this the idea that the USA claims to own everything?? Or at least no other nation that isnt White? Considered White? we hate tan lines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Im right, you are wrong, attitudes. Just cause.
https://www.npr.org/2020/02/14/806128410/harvard-professors-arrest-raises-questions-about-scientific -openness
Its interesting that scientists that LOVE the science have to find funding EVERYWHERE ELSE then the USA backed corps.
Still looking up more info of this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Im right, you are wrong, attitudes. Just cause.
looked up abit of info and its all spoof.
Exaggeration by the news..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply