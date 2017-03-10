 
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Karl Bode

Fri, Mar 10th 2017 4:33pm


iot, open source, security, standard

consumer reports



Consumer Reports Proposes Open Source Security Standard To Keep The Internet Of Things From Sucking

from the Russians-hacked-my-toaster.-Again. dept

Thanks to a laundry list of lazy companies, everything from your Barbie doll to your tea kettle is now hackable. Worse, these devices are now being quickly incorporated into some of the largest botnets ever built, resulting in some of the most devastating DDoS attacks the internet has ever seen. In short: thanks to "internet of things" companies that prioritized profits over consumer privacy and the safety of the internet, we're now facing a security and privacy dumpster fire that many experts believe will, sooner or later, result in mass human fatalities.

Hoping to, you know, help prevent that, the folks at Consumer Reports this week unveiled a new open source digital consumer-protection standard that safeguards consumers’ security and privacy in the internet-of-broken things era. According to the non-profit's explanation of the new standard, it's working with privacy software firm Disconnect, non-profit privacy research firm Ranking Digital Rights (RDR), and nonprofit software security-testing organization Cyber Independent Testing Lab (CITL) on the new effort, which it acknowledges is early and requires public and expert assistance.

As it stands, most of the proposals are common sense and take aim at most of the common issues in the IOT space. For example, encouraging companies to spend a few minutes engaged in "penetration testing" of their products before shipping (a novel idea!). The standard also hopes to ensure companies notify consumers of what's being collected and who it's being shared with, and that devices aren't using default login credentials. But Consumer Reports also notes that it hopes to develop these standards with an eye on more broadly incorporating them into product reviews:

"The standard should be easy enough for consumers without a technical background to understand, yet sophisticated enough to guide testing organizations such as Consumer Reports as we develop precise testing protocols. We want to rate products on measures such as security, in much the same the way we currently assess products for physical safety and performance."

This isn't the first effort of this type. Both the Department of Homeland Security and the FCC have started pushing for some voluntary sort of consistent standards. Of course the problem is that these standards are voluntary, meaning that the kind of companies that cut corners in the first place to sell unsecured products, aren't likely to give much of a damn. It's why folks like Bruce Schneier have advocated for stronger regulations. But with government agencies already walking back even existing consumer privacy protections under Trump, that doesn't seem likely anytime soon. And even if they were open to it, does anyone actually think that federal bureaucrats would come up with reasonable, workable standards that didn't do more harm than good? Having prominent reviewers, such as Consumer Reports take this on through an open standard and reviews seems like a pretty good way of shaming companies into better behavior.

Consumer Reports is quick to acknowledge this is just the beginning of what they hope evolves into a more comprehensive standard:

"The standard as it’s now written is a first draft. We hope that everyone from engineers to industry groups to concerned parents will get involved in shaping future versions of it. We’ve placed the standards on GitHub, a website that’s widely used by software developers to share ideas and work on group projects. Because GitHub can be hard for newcomers to navigate, we’ve also built a website that has the same information."

Folks that are curious or want to lend their assistance can check out the full standard here.

Reader Comments

    Agammamon, 10 Mar 2017 @ 5:18pm

    "In short: thanks to "internet of things" companies that prioritized profits over consumer privacy and the safety of the internet, we're now facing a security and privacy dumpster fire that many experts believe will, sooner or later, result in mass human fatalities."

    Uhm, no.

    Because of *consumer apathy*, companies - which exist to make money for owners by serving customer desires - have not had any incentive to prioritize consumer privacy over any of the other consumer priorities.

    Companies can not read minds. All these companies did was offer a product.

    If you want companies to prioritize consumer privacy - and it will *never* top 'profits' as a company's number one priority - then you need to let them know (by not purchasing shit just because its shoveled in front of you) that its important to you.


    Now, this open-source security standard is, IMO, a great idea - but it will only take off if consumers give a damn. If you're going to place blame, place it where it belongs.

    The only other option is to get the government involved and there goes your open-source, quick-reacting-to-changing-circumstances, easy compliance standard and in comes your 'big-players-in-industry-lobbying for a standard and compliance documentation that they can afford the costs of but will drive small competitors out of business'.

    Because, in the end, all companies are driven by the search for profits.

      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Mar 2017 @ 5:36pm

      Re:

      Maybe then, the way is through the consumers heart. If it is possible to detect DDOS type activity over a specific IP address, then threaten the consumer that runs that IP with potential disconnection unless they disable their Internet of Broken Things. The consumer backlash may not fix already deployed stuff, but it may move consumers to look for a Consumer Reports Sanctioned emblem on new products to purchase, or some other statement of appropriate sincerity. Of course, significant marketing of any new standard would be a necessity.

    Mark Wing, 10 Mar 2017 @ 5:23pm

    I spent 25 years writing code for infrastructure type industries like insurance, financial, communications, etc., and not once in that time did anyone ever ask me to work on making something more secure, or more reliable. In fact, my corporate overlords were almost always against spending development time on such petty intangibles.

    Security isn't sexy. It's hard to sell security. It's kind of like the police--no one cares about it until there's a dead body in your lobby.

