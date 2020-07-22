DHS's Anti-Protest Gestapo Tactics Headed To Other Major Cities, Starting With Chicago
from the all-part-of-the-new-dissident-treatment-protocol dept
The tactics seen recently in Portland, Oregon -- unidentified federal officers grabbing demonstrators off the street and hauling them away in unmarked vans -- are apparently going to be deployed in other cities. The federal government's response to ongoing demonstrations provoked by a Minnesota police officer's killing of an unarmed Black man has been escalating in recent days. In cities like Portland -- where protests have been a continuous fixture since early May -- a blend of CBP, ICE, US Marshals Service, and Bureau of Prisons personnel have been brought in to, supposedly, protect federal property and investigate federal crimes.
But the tactics are disturbing. Dragging people off the street into unmarked cars and taking them to unknown destinations for questioning isn't how America is supposed to work. There doesn't appear to be much probable cause involved (simply being near federal property while protesting isn't indicative of any criminal act) and the lack of identifying info on fatigue-clad officers just makes it that much easier for them to get away with rights violations. Detainees are being released without any paperwork, suggesting a lot of this federal intervention is off-the-books: undocumented and unsupervised.
The DHS likes its new Gestapo-esque tactics so much it's taking them to other cities.
Chicago may see an influx of federal agents as soon as this week as President Donald Trump readies to make good on repeated pledges he would try to tamp down violence here, a move that would come amid growing controversy nationally about federal force being used in American cities.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security, for example, is crafting plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to the city this week, the Chicago Tribune has learned.
Homeland Security Investigations -- a division that includes agents from several components -- will be heading to Chicago to "assist in crime-fighting efforts." No details have been provided by the DHS, leaving it open to speculation whether this will be more spirited-away-in-unmarked-vans action or something more conventional that targets the non-protest-related crime that has been an ongoing issue in Chicago for far longer than the recent unrest.
Money is on it being more of what was observed in Portland. President Trump has already made public statements about sending federal agents to cities "run by liberal Democrats," apparently with an eye on shutting down anti-law enforcement protests.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is one of the "liberal Democrats" Trump is referring to. That's why Chicago is next in line for some secret policing. Lightfoot would prefer this didn't happen.
“We don’t need federal agents without any insignia taking people off the streets and holding them, I think, unlawfully,” Lightfoot said.
But she's not completely opposed to federal help -- as long as it's actual help rather than a show of force meant to intimidate people engaging in protected speech.
If Trump wants to help, she said, he could boost federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives resources and fully fund prosecutors.
Even the Chicago PD seems concerned about the DHS's tactics. The department issued a statement saying it is "critical" that federal law enforcement officers "coordinate" with the PD to "fight violent crime." There's nothing in the statement that says the PD has any desire to deploy its force against peaceful protesters or be perceived as standing idly by while federal agents drag people off the street and into unmarked vehicles.
The city's police union, on the other hand, is pleased with any law enforcement activity -- local or federal -- that gives it an opportunity to criticize the mayor.
“I am certain you are aware of the chaos currently affecting our city on a regular basis now,” John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, wrote in a letter that was posted on the FOP’s Facebook page. “I am writing to formally ask you for help from the federal government. Mayor Lightfoot has proved to be a complete failure who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order here.”
Catanzara's opinion is not to be trusted. He runs an organization that helps keep bad cops employed. And he's the best fit for the FOP, given its "no bad cop left behind" focus. Catanzara is one of the most disciplined officers ever to serve in the Chicago PD. He's also the only one to be elected head of the union while stripped of his police powers.
If this is the blueprint for the future, it's goddamn frightening. President Trump may not understand the implications of the words he's using or how they sound to people listening to him, but this statement at a recent press conference appears to indicate Trump prefers martial law and order to regular law and order.
“We’re going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you,” he said. “In Portland, they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve been there three days and they really have done a fantastic job in a very short period of time, no problem.”
When the feds step in to do the local cops' jobs, that's a move in the direction of martial law. Trump's pro-cop rhetoric -- something that never lets up even when cops are at their worst -- indicates he'd prefer cops to be making the laws, rather than simply enforcing them. His willingness to send federal agents to cities led by politicians he doesn't like suggests he wants to run those cities by proxy. This is a federal police state in the making, one that's going to be increasingly difficult to differentiate from martial law if the feds aren't able to shut down protests quickly enough.
Filed Under: chicago, cities, dhs, federal law enforcement, hsi, ice, portland, protests, secret police, us marshals
Death by Drug Overdosse
"The federal government's response to ongoing demonstrations provoked by a Minnesota police officer's killing of an unarmed Black man has been escalating in recent days..."
Floyd died of a massive drug overdose. The autopsy was clear. The police had nothing to do with his death. The restraint technique is taught to US police all over America. It does not cut off air.
What does cut off air is fentanyl overdosing, which suppresses breathing.
Stop spreading fake news. Thanks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Death by Drug Overdosse
If the police had been rendering first aid, rather than kneeling on his neck you might have a believable story. But when someone is walking about until assaulted by the police, a drug overdose is hard to believe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Death by Drug Overdosse
See, I might be inclined to believe you but considering we have footage from multiple people that indicates otherwise i.e. an officer putting their knee on his neck until he died, I'm gonna have to call bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Death by Drug Overdosse
How's the bleach injections, fam? Cured your COVID yet?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Death by Drug Overdosse
Absolute mumbo-jumbo from you. The coroner didn't rule that way. It was ruled he died from asphyxiation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Death by Drug Overdosse
You forgot your <sarcasm></sarcasm> tags...or <idiot></idiot> ones.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Death by Drug Overdosse
The fun part of your idiocy is that it really doesn't matter at this point. George Floyd's death was merely the spark, not the sole reason for protests. The protests are in response to police brutality, and kneeling on a man's neck for 8 minutes while he desperately makes his final cries for life while a crowd of officers watch him die still counts as brutality, even if the cesspools you get your lies from had somehow stumbled across the truth.
Now, catch up, the current issues include senior citizens being injured for daring to be close to officers, tear gas and rubber bullets being launched at peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional right and American citizens being abducted off the street by the US Stasi. What you lie about that doesn't appear on Floyd's death certificate is not relevant now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Floyd died of a massive drug overdose. The autopsy was clear. "
Except none of the two autopsies performed agree with you.
"The police had nothing to do with his death. "
Except that by every account, they did.
"The restraint technique is taught to US police all over America. It does not cut off air. "
Actually it does, which is why most police forces actively discourage or ban it outright.
"What does cut off air is fentanyl overdosing, which suppresses breathing. "
Except that, once again, neither the coroner's autopsy nor the subsequent private autopsy support that idea.
But let me get this straight - not even the police department agrees with you but here you are, parroting the most recent stormfront echo chamber material?
That's friggin pathetic, Baghdad Bob. Here, have a troll flag on me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"most recent stormfront echo chamber material"
Not even that - I remember this being dissected weeks ago when Alex Jones was drooling about it. He's not just stupid, he's behind on the lies he's being told.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Another case of Gell-Mann Amnesia. This stuff is epidemic. Lightfoot needs to remember that BATFE and fully funded prosecutors are both parts of the problem that all the protests are about.
Yesterday I heard Daryl Turner, president of the Portland (OR) Police Association, say that he wished the Federal agents going Gestapo in Portland had [paraphrased] 'coordinated with local police so they were on the same page about rules of engagement.' He then tried to say he was opposed to their techniques, but it is disgusting to hear domestic civilian police talk about "rules of engagement" in the context of interacting with us, the people they are supposed to "serve and protect."
It looks to me like we are not talking about a blueprint, but about a project well into the construction phase. A lot of people have been saying for a long time that since authoritarian politicians didn't think they could get the actual military to participate in a full-on police state (at least not yet), then the alternative was to convert the civilian police into a standing domestic army. We have been seeing that process happening for quite a while, but it looks like, with the election approaching, the progress curve on this project is taking a serious upswing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, things turn rotten in The States. On the other hand, it does not seem that "the FEDs" and "the locals" are real friends, so things could evolve into a gang-war. Poor Portlanders. And with these actions, the USA loses more and more credibility as "leader of the free world".
From EUrope, I hope that the (nuclear) fallout remains on your side of the pond. And please: Think better about who you're voting for next time!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
More people voted for Hillary Clinton. Just not in the right places, apparently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I pity all the people that went out and actually voted for Hilary.
The ones that didn't go out deserve their suffering of Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, it tells you a lot...
...when "arrests" are undocumented, unsupervised, no reason is given for the arrest, nor that the "officers" performing the arrest are willing to identify the agency they represent.
The Soviet Union, North Korea, China...and now the US. No civilized nation has secret police performing baseless arrests where the "suspect" is not provided with the reason he's being arrested and no documentation is created around the arrest in question.
This is the exact sort of crap the US itself condemned whenever other nations did it in times past. And now it does the same on US soil no less, against it's own citizenry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, it tells you a lot...
Are you rooting for the bad guys instead of the good guys, just because the bad guys are not consistently violently protesting and the good guys are not consistently identifying themselves?
You can't make omelettes without breaking a few laws.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, it tells you a lot...
From what the OP said, this makes no sense... unless you ignore evidence and arbitrary label the unidentified federal agents as the 'good' guys, and anyone who isn't them the 'bad guys'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, it tells you a lot...
Look up the definitions of represent and rule, along with serve and oppress, and consider what's is going on in the US today. It looks a lot more like the establishment of a fascist state, than the restoration of the rule of law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, it tells you a lot...
You forgot the /s, David. You're punching Poe in the face again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, it tells you a lot...
Okay, you have to be being satirical.
...
Please tell me that you're being satirical.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, it tells you a lot...
My understanding it's not an arrest until the suspect is charged with a crime. So these are detentions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Detainment for questioning requires probable cause
Dunaway v. New York, 442 U.S. 200 (1979)
Hayes v. Florida, 470 U.S. 811, 815 (1984):
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To be fair
The Gestapo has not created the "secret police" tactic. It has been a favorite tool of oppressive and autocratic regimes for centuries, particularly in Europe where a number of regimes were not interested in having ideas like the French Revolution take hold under their auspice. Prussia and Austria-Hungary had pretty notorious predecessors. But even the U.S. dabbled, and it is not overly surprising that Trump would be in favor of rejuvenating and glorifying this ugly chapter of the U.S.' history along with the others he cannot get enough of.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: To be fair
It's more than just a bit frightening that even after the Church Committee revealed the FBI had partaken in actual assassinations of US citizens on US soil, no one within the program was actually prosecuted for their actions.
I wonder if there are a number of old stooges still floating around the DHS today going "Hey, the good old days are back".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: To be fair
"The Gestapo has not created the "secret police" tactic."
I'm not sure anyone is saying it was. It's just used to remind people that a war was fought at great cost to American and allied lives, and perhaps think about which side the people using these tactics were on at the time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Jeffersonian Solution Due and Overdue
"This is a federal police state in the making..."
The period for this statement should fall after the word "state."
If our local governments fail to defend the populace against a national tyranny, it's time for the citizenry to refresh the roots of the tree of liberty."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Jeffersonian Solution Due and Overdue
I'd agree with you wholeheartedly but for the fact that such an undertaking would give King Cheeto the excuse he needs to declare martial law and himself ruler for life. If ever there was a time for such action in the USA this is it but it would be better to wait until the election to see if it is really necessary to restore freedoms to the American people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Jeffersonian Solution Due and Overdue
Last week, I was under the impression that local governments were going to defund the police and encourage anarchy. Now you want them back to defend the citizenry? What a turnaround!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As the resident Chicago-based writer here:
Welcome to Chicago, federal boyos. It's going to be a bumpy ride....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: As the resident Chicago-based writer here:
"Welcome to Chicago, federal boyos. It's going to be a bumpy ride...."
...upon which the orange monarch of grift declares the state of illinois to be in an armed insurrection and makes a case for drone strikes and martial law.
I have only two plausible theories to go with this latest DHS stunt. The less crappy one would be that some Trump yes-man has given the DHS orders like "arrest at least X antifan ringleaders" and the hapless DHS more or less has to go fish people up at random so they can at least claim they tried - much like when Rumsfeld and Cheney forced the CIA to lie over their Iraqi WMD conclusions under GWB.
But there's always that nagging suspicion that trump needs the riots to be bigger and more severe before he can make the case for instituting martial law, and that what the DHS is doing right now is just a bit more gas thrown on the fire.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If there's no documentation then it's much harder to sue for violations of rights.
"We move to dismiss based on the fact that the plaintiff has no evidence that he was ever hauled off the streets by federal agents, nor any evidence that he was ever detained".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Difference Between Portland and Chicago
I believe the Gestapo will find that the people of Chicago are better armed than those of Portland and will to USE those arms. They will also find them to be much more surly than the inhabitants of Portland. They had best wear bullet proof clothing ... but even that might not protect them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Difference Between Portland and Chicago
"I believe the Gestapo will find that the people of Chicago are better armed than those of Portland and will to USE those arms. They will also find them to be much more surly than the inhabitants of Portland. They had best wear bullet proof clothing ... but even that might not protect them."
THIS
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Calculated
I think Trump knows exactly what he's saying. A lot of middle America fears what Portland and Chicago and other Democrat-run cities have become over the years. And they don't want it happening where they live. The ongoing riots in Portland are not viewed as law and order. Any order, even thru martial law, may be preferable to a nightly riot.
And Trump appears to be the only savior.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Calculated
he is about as much as Hitler was, only less competent, and so will bring ruin quicker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Calculated
Well, Hitler had, if nothing else, a rare genius in finding people who were selectively competent at their actual jobs while still being so socially inept or morally degraded they literally couldn't function without him to help them. In that he had a lot of advantage over Trump who seems incapable of finding a single person with actual competence over their ability to brown-nose properly.
Of course hitler's sanity degraded over time, aided no doubt by his consistent use of the drug cocktails administered by his personal "physician". He probably hit the Trump standard sometime after 1940 when he was regularly firing his closest associates. Using firing squads.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Calculated
Yeah, that seem to be it. Hitler surrounded himself with Himmler, Goebbels, Mengele, etc. - competently evil people. Trump's surrounded himself with people who donated to him and/or happen to be related to him, but have no ability or experience in the offices he assigns them to. Thank heaven for small favours, I suppose.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Calculated
"The ongoing riots in Portland are not viewed as law and order. Any order, even thru martial law, may be preferable to a nightly riot."
What is happening isn't martial law.
What is happening is federal agents kidnapping people at random in the street without any more backing of law or expectation of law than the type of "police" you associate with the third reich or NK.
"And Trump appears to be the only savior."
Koby, this may come as a surprise to you but that US white supremacy movements hail Trump as their chosen savior isn't a positive commendation.
I realize that if you're the type whose only skin in the game is wishing black people would stop clamoring and get back to their...proper place...then that may be a hard fact to understand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Calculated
Not yet. Unfortunately I see these federal actions as a prelude. Trump is demented enough to attempt actual martial law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Calculated
The problem here is that the law and order has already been severely lacking in the groups meant to uphold the law and maintain order.
Hence the protests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Calculated
So. you're saying that racist morons who don't get half of the real story from their chosen propaganda outlets are responding with the ignorance and fear that they've been trained to respond with? Gotcha.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Calculated
Which is what, exactly? I live near Portland and it has always been a very peaceful, generally happy city even in down times. Yes, there were violent riots when this all started (thanks in part to Trump's "law and order" support of corrupt police) but the protests in Portland have been peaceful since. There are no "nightly riots" though there is some vandalism, something local police are entirely capable of handling themselves without the escalation of unmarked military personnel in full battle gear.
There is no problem to solve that requires the intervention of military personnel. Sending them to Portland, et. al., is Trump's signaling to his base, bolstered by the bullshit you just spewed.
Speak not about that which you do not understand lest you be labeled an idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Calculated
Not Republican.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Calculated
Better do an internet search on "Portland statue riots" that have been emerging in the past couple days. Those videos have been viewed millions of times now.
Meanwhile, over in Chicago, it's a warzone. Dozens shot, many killed. Just in the past few days.
I suppose we can disagree about the narrative, and the causes of various problem. That's fine. But what I'm saying is that the image that is emerging from certain areas around the country is reprehensible to most people, and that Trump is positioning himself as the solution.
You sound so angry! I'm conjuring up images of the Kevin Bacon riot scene from the movie Animal House. "ALL IS WELL!!!!!"
But it actually sounds like you do get it. Trump is sending a message to American voters. You just can't have it both ways, that Trump doesn't know what he's doing, yet he's doing it deliberately.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Calculated
"Better do an internet search"
Better do a reading of the actual comment and see that he was referring to things before the protests. Of course, it's not great now, but what about the years leading up to the wholesale slaughters that led to protests?
"Meanwhile, over in Chicago, it's a warzone. Dozens shot, many killed. Just in the past few days."
That is a favourite talking point of the right-wing moronosphere, yes, and has been for many years. Has anything changed on this talking point recently? because to me, it's the same one that's regularly debunked when context is applied.
"Trump is sending a message to American voters"
Yes, but the one being received might not be the one he intends.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We're going to see far right militias kidnapping and murdering protest leaders before the election, aren't we? They've given them the cover they need and they already have the disguises.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But that'll be an Antifa false flag operation to denigrate the fine upstanding boys in blue camo who are only there to protect the statues.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
(blue should have been struck through - anyone got a good link to markdown?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Here is the link found in the comment options section of Techdirt. I don't think Techdirt has fully implemented all of the markdown commands.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Thanks - I've seen that, and it doesn't show strikethrough, which I thought I'd observed in posts. Maybe not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How long before...
Sooner or later, someone is going to see one of these 'arrests' as a kidnapping attempt and react violently. How long before there's an open firefight between one of these arrest teams and their 'victim'? How many DHS agents are going to get shot in the process?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"If this is the blueprint for the future, it's goddamn frightening. "
IF...LMFAO....it's not IF. IT IS the blueprint....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That would be better phrased as "one of the most frequently disciplined officers" lest you give the impression he is superior in the personal characteristic of discipline.
Possibly. It's definitely shifting power from local control to national, but there's no sign this has anything to do with the military. It could be a preamble to martial law, but so far there is nothing martial about it. The detainees were taken to a federal courthouse, not a military facility.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When the domestic police look, act, and are equipped much like an occupying army, you might be splitting nits, here, or making a distinction where there is no meaningful difference.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
