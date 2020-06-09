Chicago Mayor Says City's Police Officers Will Be 'Stripped Of Their Powers' If They Turn Off Their Cameras
from the much-much-more-of-this-please dept
Civic leaders are finally at least talking tough about reforming the police departments they've barely overseen for years. Protests -- some of them violent -- have erupted all over the nation, ensuring very few law enforcement agencies can consider themselves above the fray… or above reproach.
We'll see how much of this talk remains tough (or turns into action) once the heat dies down a bit, but for now, it's good to see political leaders stepping up to call out their law enforcement agencies as part of the problem.
Chicago has one of the nation's worst police forces -- one that has taken full advantage of the historically-corrupt political system in that city. Add to that another problematic entity that's found almost everywhere -- police unions -- and you have a bunch of officers who fear no reprisal, no matter what behavior they engage in.
The internal investigation process for cops accused of criminal acts and misconduct is a black hole where complaints go in but almost nothing comes out, even years after the investigations have closed. This lack of accountability is enforced by the city's contract with police unions, who have fought every minimal reform effort with gusto.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot knows this. She headed the Chicago Police Board, another oversight effort made mostly toothless by union interference and the police department's lack of interest in allowing anyone to police it.
So, her comment to NPR doesn't exactly tell anyone what they're not already aware of. But it does show Mayor Lightfoot is willing to directly address the root cause of multiple accountability issues.
"Unfortunately, in history in our city, and I think the history of other cities, unions are extraordinarily reluctant to embrace reform and that's a current state of affairs here," Lightfoot said in an interview Saturday with NPR's Weekend Edition. "We have had to take them to arbitration to win very modest reforms, and that's a shame of the history of collective bargaining where there hasn't been an emphasis on reform and accountability."
She also pointed out there needs to be a change in culture if any reforms are going to take hold. That's a key element that sometimes gets overlooked. Chicago cops have long disliked being watched by anyone, even their own recording devices. The killing of Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer could have been observed by any number of dashcams, but it was only captured by one of the four responding vehicles and that recording had no sound. Public records requests uncovered the fact that 80% of the PD's dashcams did not record sound due to "operator error or intentional destruction."
The Mayor's next public statement addressed this history directly. And it adds a level of accountability the Chicago PD has never placed on its own officers.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called out police officers who turn off their body cameras Friday, stating they will be stripped of their "police powers."
There's more. Officers who make other efforts to exempt themselves from recognition or responsibility will be similarly professionally disgraced.
"Officers who choose to do those things, or to tape over their badges, or to turn off their body-worn cameras – all things that violate very clear directives of the Chicago Police Department – if you are one of those officers, we will find you, we will identify you, and we will strip you of your police powers. Period," Lightfoot said.
The police union has yet to respond directly to Lightfoot's commandeering of officer discipline procedures. When it does finally respond, it won't offer any contrition on behalf of the officers it represents or agree that officers need more discipline. After all, it's headed by a thug cop who was elected to his position by officers presumably supportive of his career.
[John] Catanzara is one of the most frequently-disciplined officers in the history of the Chicago Police Department. He is believed to be the first police union president ever elected while stripped of his police powers.
Any incremental increase in accountability is almost always greeted by officer resistance, usually led by their union reps. This will be no different. But if Lightfoot can get it to stick, there are going to be a lot of cops with no cop powers. This will keep them from abusing the power they no longer have, but this corrective action apparently won't harm their budding police union careers.
The head of the union represents the body. This is who Chicago PD officers wanted representing them. That says a whole lot about why the Chicago PD is in the shape it is today. A few small changes won't reverse its course. But it may provide a foothold for bigger changes in the future.
Filed Under: body cameras, chicago, chicago police, lori lightfoot
'If the uniform is off, you're not a cop.'
If you've got a camera but it 'malfunctions' such that it's not recording you should not be treated as a cop by the legal system for anything you do during that 'malfunction'.
If your badge 'for some strange reason' get obstructed so that members of the public can't identify you then you should be treated as off the clock and any actions will be as though you didn't have a badge at all.
The idea that police who take active steps to avoid identification and accountability should be treated as though they weren't cops, stripped of the special privilege they otherwise enjoy as cops really shouldn't be seen as a huge or strange idea. Disgusting that it needs to come to that, but the idea shouldn't be seen as extreme in the slightest. That said, I have no doubt that when the union pulls it's head from it's ass and gets around to responding they will likely throw the tantrum to end all tantrums, shocked and appalled at the very idea that their precious cops face any sort of accountability, and by their actions showing just how corrupt they have become for anyone who might have recently taken a blow to the head and forgotten.
Re: 'If the uniform is off, you're not a cop.'
Re: Re: 'If the uniform is off, you're not a cop.'
Hamilton is apparently upset if cops aren't allowed to kill non-white people without question.
Re: Re: 'If the uniform is off, you're not a cop.'
Why are you so frightened?
Re: Re: Re: 'If the uniform is off, you're not a cop.'
The idea that a black man should, at some point in the future, NOT have to kneel before the white man sends him into anxiety attacks.
I can somehow understand that. If you are such a loser in life nobody has less to be proud of you'll cling to the idea that there is someone you still get to kick, with a white-knuckled grip.
That's what the bottom layer of a white supremacy group looks like. Utter no-hope losers who have failed at absolutely everything and are now left with the idea that at least the color of their skin, to which they were born by chance, means they're "better" than someone else who might be just as badly off but has dark skin.
Equality means taking that away, stripping them of the mental crutch which is, well, all they have left to lean on. It's tough, being a racist shitheap.
Re: Re: 'If the uniform is off, you're not a cop.'
Diarrhea of the keyboard...
Re: Re: 'If the uniform is off, you're not a cop.'
Weird. you state a number of obvious and available facts which have been argued over and debated for many years by independent researchers all around the world...
...and then come out with the idea that fighting racism in the US is primarily related to the result of bad national realpolitik?
White supremacists have finally gone over the deep end completely.
If racial equality is such a menace you feel compelled to argue that it's the next new Global Conspiracy then why the fsck would you choose to remain in a nation which was founded on egalitarian principles and the writing on racial equality had been on the wall since civil war times?
But hey, at least this time you managed to get the "But Obama!" in sideways. I guess your KKK membership card is safe then.
Re: Re: 'If the uniform is off, you're not a cop.'
Because you were doing better when you took your meds, doesn't mean you can stop taking your med.
and...
If the cops still get acquitted after killing/beating unarmed citizens WITH THE COP CAM ON, what's the difference?
There needs to be legal, financial, and physical accountability for police brutality.
Re: Re: and...
If Techdirt is a terrorist site, how did Shiva Ayyadurai's lawsuit fail? Not enough tiger fairies from Massachusetts?
Re: Re: and...
Can't tell if this is meant as parody/satire of how leftists view you, or if you're being completely serious.
Re: Re: Re: and...
Not sure if he knows himself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: and...
I think it's the return of blue boy. The changing names is an indicator. Either that or an imitator. As ever, flag and move on.
Re: Re: Re: and...
"Can't tell if this is meant as parody/satire of how leftists view you, or if you're being completely serious."
The problem is that the average trumpist sounds like a bad parody of a clown to begin with. I mean there are comedians out there who gave up on trying to parody Trump because no matter what they did he'd beat them at their own game by doing or saying something even more deranged the very next day.
Unless you see the sarcasm tag at the end, that little /s, then unfortunately assume it's some trumpist going at it for real.
Normally. This particular commenter, however, has a few tells to him which give away his identity. He's wrecked Poe's law well before Trump was ever a factor and he's never been anything less than completely insane in his comments. That's how Baghdad Bob rolls. Or Hamilton, Jhon, bobmail, or whatever else he likes to currently call his sock puppet accounts.
Re: Re: and...
Remember that time we were walking down the street and we saw that dog licking himself and you said, "I wish I could do that". I told you, "Maybe you should pet him first." But noooooo. Now you need rabies shots.
This ^. A change in culture usually requires broad, principled, sustained pressure, from a variety of sources, over a considerable period of time. Most politicians have a "sound bite / photo op / check which way the wind blows" mentality, which is good for getting elected, but not for changing a culture.
Stripped of their Immunity
I don't want them only stripped of their powers, I want them also stripped of any qualified immunity.
Cops that complain about cameras are the ones we DON'T want. Those cameras work both ways. They not only make obvious who the bad cops are, but they also are valuable defense for false claims against good cops.
And there are good cops out there. The simple fact is that 99% of cops give the rest a bad name.
