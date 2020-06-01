Cops -- Newly Wary Of Looking Like Authoritarian Assholes -- Open Fire On, Arrest Journalists
from the can't-have-bad-optics-if-you-take-out-the-eyes-[taps-head] dept
There was a window of opportunity for cops following the George Floyd killing. Floyd, suspected of nothing more than passing a fake $20 bill, was killed by Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis PD. Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck until he was dead. This act lasted for nearly nine minutes -- and for nearly three minutes after Chauvin checked for a pulse and found nothing. Yet he persisted, and none of the three cops around him stopped him.
Chauvin has been criminally charged and is under arrest. We'll see where that takes us. But the opportunity was there for the rest of the nation's cops to separate themselves from this "bad apple." Cop defenders ignore what bad apples do to barrels, but we won't. Chauvin is a symptom. He is not the disease.
As protests broke out around the nation, law enforcement agencies responded. While a small number attempted to find middle ground with aggrieved citizens, most acted as though they were a law unto themselves in these troubled times.
One site got it completely right -- a site that so often offers up hot takes that it is the source of its own meme. Slate, of all places, nailed this call:
Police Erupt in Violence Nationwide
And they did. They shot canisters onto the porches of people not violating curfew declarations. They shot protesters in the face with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. And they treated the press like every authoritarian nation treats the press: as enemy combatants.
Also in today's criminal justice news, police in Louisville KY – who just watched police in Minneapolis MN arrest a CNN reporter live on-air – say "hold my whiskey" and deliberately shoot a reporter and her cameraman
Live on-air
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 30, 2020
Photos taken by @PLBarghouty show HuffPost senior reporter Chris Mathias (@letsgomathias), with press badge clearly visible, being taken into custody by the NYPD. Chris was on assignment for HuffPost covering the protests in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/EWcWNoFjMW
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 31, 2020
"You are part of the problem, if not the entire problem." - MPD officer
Minneapolis Police called our journalist the "entire problem" & threatened he "would get baked" as he filmed them at 31st & Blaisdell after curfew a block away from #GeorgeFloydProtests at the 5th Precinct. pic.twitter.com/K25MIapPcf
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 31, 2020
Last thing I saw before I got sprayed. I was even holding up “media” badge pic.twitter.com/XGNN32dl1v
— JC Reindl (@jcreindl) May 31, 2020
I just got hit by a rubber bullet near the bottom of my throat. I had just interviewed a man with my phone at 3rd and Pine and a police officer aimed and shot me in the throat, I saw the bullet bounce onto the street @LAist @kpcc OK, that’s one way to stop me, for a while pic.twitter.com/9C2u5KmscG
— Adolfo Guzman-Lopez (@AGuzmanLopez) June 1, 2020
This should come as no surprise. When the shit goes down, no rights will be respected. The Fourth tends to go first, but the First is often right behind it.
First, we had to deal with the coronavirus and government grabs for power. And this is where we are now: trying to limit a rational response to hundreds of years of racism, manifested as Officer Chauvin's decision to place his knee on the neck of a black man until long after the man was dead.
The streets are filled with cameras. Cops control most of them. But they can't control journalists. So, they seek to intimidate them by making it clear their presence isn't welcomed. The current situation may heighten the response but it has been this way for years. Cops have made it clear -- and they've been backed by the Commander-in-Chief -- the press is the enemy. Journalists record things and those recordings usually make their way to many people -- far more than the average internet rando could hope to rope in. If you can't control the narrative, you can always attempt to control the journalists.
When chaos is on the menu, the cops can still try to maintain control of the reporting. And most of their sins will be forgiven because the situation was unforeseeable. But when it's happening, we can see it. We can see what they do and how they react. And, because they react badly, every unblinking eye must be closed. The power must remain centralized, and if that means taking a few journalists out, so be it.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, george floyd, journalism, police, police brutality, police violence, protests, reporters
'If you can't see it we didn't do it.'
Of course they're going to try to drive off anyone with a camera who isn't them, while some misguided individuals may make some noise about 'yet another murder by police' it's obvious that fiends with cameras are what really kicked off this whole mess, and as such it's clear that unauthorized cameras are a clear and present danger to everyone involved who matters.
The only acceptable narrative is The Official Narrative and any that might challenge that by presenting unauthorized or inconvenient recordings simply must go and let their betters handle things. If it takes persuading someone to clear out at gun-point then that's a price that they are willing for others to pay.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'If you can't see it we didn't do it.'
Off-topic, do you play BATTD by any chance? If so I am sorry for dominating the group.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'If you can't see it we didn't do it.'
Not even sure what that is, so going to say no, almost certainly not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'If you can't see it we didn't do it.'
Not sure what that is either, so I ran it through a mix of madlibs and an a backronym generator.
Favorite outcome so far: Badminton Addict's Time Travel Defense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is what happens when the playbook is built around enforcing submission via overwhelming use of "non-lethal" (=less lethal) force and punishing law breakers, instead of de-escalation and rehabilitation.
Not that it's any news USA is still a developing country like China.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
= not lethal quite as often as guns
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Less lethal
There's no such thing as truly non-lethal, which is something I've complained about in excess considering how victims in video games and Detective Comics never succumb to medical shock or brain damage.
In the real world, stun settings (whether we're talking CS gas or pepper spray or sonic blasters or pepper-ball guns) sooner or later are turned into methods of torture. And one of the members of the press in last night's activities was held down by one officer while another pepper sprayed his eyes at point blank.
We don't know how many people were tazed to death while in police custody, because they absolutely do not report those numbers anywhere.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Less lethal
"something I've complained about in excess considering how victims in video games and Detective Comics never succumb to medical shock or brain damage"
I appreciate the sentiment, but if you're demanding absolute realism from video games and comic books you already have a big problem. Ezio wouldn't survive a fall from the Roman Colosseum into a haybale either, but realism would make the game less fun.
"In the real world, stun settings (whether we're talking CS gas or pepper spray or sonic blasters or pepper-ball guns) sooner or later are turned into methods of torture"
Yes, and the ones doing that should be held accountable, especially when they do actually result in injury and/or death. That it hasn't is part of the current problem, and attention is better placed there than whether or not a game serious accurately depicts what happens to fictional characters in the context of something that doesn't claim to be realistic.
For context - the recent games in the Hitman series you mentioned there are famous for a bug that allowed a briefcase to be used as a homing device to kill someone, which fans demanded be reintroduced after it was fixed because a homing briefcase was so fun. I think you're better focusing your attention on real life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Continue to antagonize/assault the people who pay your salary, and you'll be out on the street looking for a new job... or in prison for breaking the laws you swore to uphold.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The people who pay their salary
Maybe this will shed light on the moral hazard of taxpayers not being able to adequately govern where their taxes go.
It's time to stop saying Fuck The Cops and start saying Abolish Law Enforcement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Citations needed. I've seen precious little in the way of accountability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rebel Yells for everyone!
Oh yeah, the police love this. In the Ferguson unrest, the curfew hour was a whoop-hollerin' good time for our boys in blue who'd ride around on their MRAPS (sometimes ignoring the streets) lobbing tear-gas and flashbang canisters anywhere and everywhere that suited them. Points for getting them into residence windows, ruining a night for a whole family.
US law enforcement officers love, love, LOVE our police state and the ability to wage murder and wanton destruction on us lowly peons, especially when we are some kind of citizen that's out-of-favor (black, crazy, non-wonderbread, Muslim, goth etc.) Then we can be shot at with guaranteed impunity. And when the peons get upset about it, they get to break out the big party favors and look scary in the dark.
Don't expect things to get any better on their own. We've listened to this tune before.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Human rights violations
Sue them now. Every jurisdiction is responsible for the conduct of its employees. Sue them until you own everything that used to be controlled by them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Human rights violations
With Qualified Immunity, your lawsuit will have a snowball's chance in hell. Probably wouldn't even last long enough to make the news.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What do these insane lunatics think they will accomplish?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What do these insane lunatics think they will accomplish?
Feudal supremacy. A fascist state with them in charge. Or maybe like Batman they're just working out childhood issues by beating up on easy prey.
The whole point of society is to not have boots stomping on faces forever. So when we have that, society is failing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Implying any thought goes into it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Some just love authoritarian violence, and they are in a culture steeped in it, and they are trained to it.
Any thinking ones, and some of those higher up, giving the orders, are just waiting for a human being to defend themselves or others by detaining or hurting or killing a cop. Then they can declare martial law or some equivalent on the streets. And in your homes. And on the internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Martial law...
Is expensive and when inadequately justified solidifies the resistance into a movement.
Not that those who advocate martial law and deploying military backup know that.
It's also a reason the fringe theorists have less to fear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Martial law...
This is exactly what is getting me confused.
You have lots of people who are mad at cops and doing so legally, and you put cops in their face and let them open fire. Your only making the people organize to escalate the problem.
Ya, arrest and charge looters, you have video evidence so that's fine, but turning people into riots, while a classic cop move, is really dumb when so many people are both mad and unemployed.
Ps: why are news media not using drones yet? I'd happily build a drone that has no compliance with FAA no fly zones as to film protests from good angles and shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Beatings will continue until compliance is reached'
While it would be all too easy to assume that they are trying to escalate things for whatever reason I suspect that the explanation is that they're so set in their ways that they simply cannot imagine any response to members of the public that aren't properly cowed other than violence in an attempt to beat people into submission.
When all you have is a gun/pepper-spray/club and an indoctrinated mindset that anyone without a badge is your enemy...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Police have been murdering journalists across the nation?
Where did you read this?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Taking out" has other meanings than murder. For example, a journalist may be taken out of a situation by shooting at and/or arresting them, as per the examples in the article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
ACAB.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The window of opportunity...
There was a window of opportunity for cops following MLK Jr.
This is just the latest example, and it comes on the tail of cops shooting an ice-cream eating Black man in his own home, a Black man selling a cigarette, a Black woman whose husband picked up a rifle because of a no-knock raid on the wrong address, a Black man with a knee on his neck.
Lots of "Windows of Opportunit[ies] for Cops" and they took none of them.
Way too many years.
Way too many "Windows of Opportunity".
Way too many people dead.
Nice article. I just disagree this was some "new" opportunity for a part of the US culture that ignores the fact that cops have been doing this for DECADES.
There are two types of cops. Bad cops. And those who stand by and let them be bad cops.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As a friend constantly points out when he links police brutality articles on FB, "99% of cops give the rest a bad name". If anything I think his percentage is too low. The majority that condone this behavior through their silence and inaction are more of a problem than those that exhibit the behavior.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, Obama's been there
Seems to be the attack on journalists in America started with Obama and Assange (Who wasn't even in the USA).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Look over there, a distraction!'
Filling the free spot on the first day of the week, that's handy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Yes, Obama's been there
Hoooo boy, that's some pure, stinkin' whataboutism, right there.
Look, we covered Obama's attacks on journalists in great details. And we spoke out against them and pushed back on all the rationalizations and justifications from Obama's supporters.
But, this is way fucking worse. Even the fact that you bring up Assange is telling. The Obama DOJ decided that it had no reason to indict Assange and never did so. It was the Trump administration that did.
And while there were a few cases of journalist arrests during the Obama administration, you can still count how many it happened to over 8 years on two hands. The attacks on journalists in the last couple days alone more than outdid all of what happened under Obama.
So fuck off if you want to play games here. I know your only purpose here is to push your Trumpist agenda, but it won't fucking work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If it happened anywhere else
https://www.state.gov/reports/2019-country-reports-on-human-rights-practices/ghana/
https://www.state.gov/reports/2019-country-reports-on-human-rights-practices/honduras/
https://www.state.gov/reports/2019-country-reports-on-human-rights-practices/philippines /
Ajit Pai is probably already looking in "ostensible licensing irregularities" of the news venues whose journalists were assaulted by police. What else is missing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Our Founding Fathers Had a Prescription
Suppressed rifles could be employed as a crowd control measure to deliver thigh shots to take down evil cops.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
