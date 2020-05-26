So Wait, People Really Think The Barr DOJ's Investigation Into Google Is In Good Faith?
Late last week, news emerged that the DOJ would likely be bringing a massive antitrust lawsuit against Google. Reports suggest this is the culmination of a full year of saber rattling by Bill Barr, who has made "antitrust inquiries" into "big tech" a top priority at the DOJ:
"the DOJ's antitrust inquiries into Google, Facebook and other Silicon Valley powers has become a priority for Attorney General William Barr, who has asserted greater control of the probes and has said he wants to make a decision on Google by the summer."
The news was quickly met with celebration by numerous folks, many of whom have correctly noted that US antitrust enforcement has become toothless and frail, and our dated definitions of monopoly need updating in the Amazon era. The announcement was also highly celebrated by a litany of folks eager to see Google's domination of search, advertising, and other sectors disrupted -- for both justified and competitive reasons.
Oddly, much of the coverage of the DOJ's potential antitrust case operated under the premise that Barr's efforts are being conducted in good faith, and might actually result in useful remedies at the end of the battle. The problem with that assertion is multi-fold. One, Bill Barr just got done making it abundantly clear his DOJ isn't actually interested in the rule of law. The Trump DOJ has also made it abundantly clear it's not above weaponizing antitrust for petty grievances, as we saw with the ridiculous lawsuit against California over vehicle emissions.
Barr's DOJ also isn't what you'd call consistent on antitrust and monopoly enforcement, either.
Barr's DOJ, for example, just got done rubber stamping the $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, despite a laundry list of warnings from economists that concentration in the telecom sector would reduce competition, raise rates, lower overall sector pay, and result in up to 20,000 to 30,000 job losses. Yet DOJ antitrust boss, Makan Delrahim, not only rubber stamped the deal without listening to experts, he used his personal phone and email accounts to help ensure deal approval. That is what "antitrust enforcement" looks like at Donald Trump and Bill Barr's DOJ.
The DOJ's lawsuit to hamper the AT&T Time Warner lawsuit was also treated with furrowed brow seriousness by the press, despite it being well out of character for a Trump administration that generally panders to AT&T, has a less than zero interest in consumer protection, and usually has no problem with industry consolidation -- provided you're an ally of the administration. There's ample indication the DOJ's lawsuit was driven by Trump's disdain for CNN and his ally Rupert Murdoch, who saw two attempts to buy CNN rebuffed by AT&T and had been working overtime to scuttle the deal for competitive reasons.
Why is monopolization in telecom and other sectors ok, and monopolization in Silicon Valley not ok? Because, as we've noted previously, much of the Barr DOJ's sudden, uncharacteristic interest in "policing monopolies" is being driven by the telecom sector (Barr you'll recall used to be Verizon's General Counsel). Giants like Comcast, Verizon, and others have been hungrily eyeing Silicon Valley's stranglehold over advertising revenues for the better part of the last fifteen years, and there's absolutely no doubt in my mind they're driving a lot of the anti "big tech" animosity you're seeing from the likes of Bill Barr and Marsha Blackburn, whose interest in consumer protection, level playing fields, monopolies, or consolidation is utterly nonexistent on any other Sunday.
A desire for stronger antitrust enforcement or concern for monopoly domination isn't what's driving the Barr DOJ here, and press outlets assuming this is a good faith effort are clowning themselves. It's being driven by telecom sector allies and Trump pals like Rupert Murdoch, who are eager to boost their own advertising market share. It's also being driven by heaps of partisan nonsense about how Conservatives are being "censored by big tech," which as we've documented repeatedly isn't based on anything remotely resembling reality.
None of this is to say that there aren't very obvious monopolistic problems Google presents that need addressing. And the separate antitrust inquiry by state AGs (expected this fall) is far more likely to be conducted in good faith, even though there too you have a lot of AGs that were just fine with monopolization in sectors like telecom. But anybody who thinks the Barr DOJ's effort in particular is driven by a genuine interest in reining in monopoly power simply hasn't been paying attention.
I am sure the wrong person doing the wrong thing for the wrong reasons will work out This time.
As if the previous administration did any better
DOJ Antitrust investigations are nothing more than public finger-pointing to get away with unofficial State Actor relationships. Companies give backdoor access to their information and the government bends over backward to let them become a monopoly.
Re: As if the previous administration did any better
Isil is a state crowd also got to be isil
Israel, Illinois, and various other things are states but there aren't any unofficial relationships you mental case
Conservatives and liberals are both actually censored
Explain This To Me
One of Techdirt's weirdest editorial policies is this constant claim that conservative voices aren't being silenced by Google, Twitter, YouTube, etc.
This is factually untrue and I don't understand how anybody can say it with a straight face (and expect to be taken seriously).
What Techdirt seems to claim is that no, conservatives aren't being deplatformed, only "hate speech" that violates TOS.
The problem with this viewpoint is that in the past "hate speech" was limited to a narrow definition that most people would consider "hateful" - namely racial slurs, threats of violence, etc. But in recent years, the definition of "hate speech" has vastly expanded to now include many viewpoints that have always been considered conservative . Most sensible people would agree that these American conservative viewpoints include being against gay marriage, illegal immigration, Islam, transgender rights, affirmative action, etc.
Those have been and still are the viewpoints of the majority of American conservatives. Many of those same viewpoints are now banned by various terms of service.
It's fine if Techdirt thinks those conservative opinions being silenced is a good thing … but to claim it's not happening is just ridiculous.
It's a disingenuous claim, and it makes you look foolish. It is very clearly happening. "Who you gonna believe; Techdirt or your lying eyes"?
Re: Explain This To Me
"This is factually untrue and I don't understand how anybody can say it with a straight face (and expect to be taken seriously)."
Citation needed. Conservatives keep complaining about being censored but can't point to non-hate speech as an example.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
What he means is that he used to be able to attack gays, but now he can't and it's Facebook's fault for targeting bigots.
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
PaulT, nope. Nice rhetorical trick. Notice I didn't attribute any particular reason (much less a malevolent reason, as you attributed to me) why these companies are censoring conservatives, I just said it's obviously happening.
Because, again, as I very clearly said, most people used to have a similar definition of "hate speech". Slurs, advocating violence, etc. So, "attacking" gays would fit in that old definition, and is not what I'm arguing here.
BUT … if you suddenly (last 10 years) now define saying "I don't think gay people should be allow to marry each other" or "I think Pride parades are obscene" or "I think gay sex is gross" as hate speech.
So simply redefining normal conservative positions as hate speech results in conservatives being censored. Do you not admit that this is true?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
"Notice I didn't attribute any particular reason (much less a malevolent reason, as you attributed to me) why these companies are censoring conservatives, I just said it's obviously happening."
So, why is it happening apart from so many bigoted assholes being associated with the right?
"BUT … if you suddenly (last 10 years) now define saying "I don't think gay people should be allow to marry each other" or "I think Pride parades are obscene" or "I think gay sex is gross" as hate speech."
Yes, it's changed from "gays should not be attacked" to "gays should have the same rights as straights". Why is that an issue?
"So simply redefining normal conservative positions as hate speech results in conservatives being censored."
You see to think that "normal conservative positions" equates to "bigotry you used to be able to get away with". That is an issue.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Pixelation …
Wait, wait, wait. "Citation needed" followed with "Conservatives keep complaining"?
So you admit someone is being de-platformed/censored/kicked off Twitter (I'm not going to get into Stone's favorite semantics discussion). True?
You said "conservatives keep complaining". Your word for them: conservatives. So you're saying the complainers are actual conservatives. True?
Did you read what I wrote? The "can't point to non-hate speech as an example" is a non-starter, because as I very clearly said, traditional conservative positions have recently been redefined to be hate speech.
Analogy: say Google, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook - for whatever reason - decide to adopt a Term of Service that says "From now on, it's considered hate speech and will be violation of our TOS to advocate for a vegetable-only diet". Lo and behold, a whole bunch of vegetarians "keep complaining about censorship". Would you now argue that "vegetarians being censored is a myth"?
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Can you please expand on this? What traditional conservative positions are you referring to, exactly?
'Oh, you know...'
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
Re: 'Oh, you know...'
That One Guy - I know your copy/paste was meant to be flippant, but oddly we might actually be getting somewhere on this discussion.
So you admit you think conservative = bigot.
Now, are:
a) Bigots being deplatformed?
or
b) Bigots not being deplatformed?
Re: Re: 'Oh, you know...'
Please explain what traditional conservative positions you are referring to, exactly.
I would like to know, in your words, the exact nature of the positions that you believe to be conservative.
Re: Re: Re: 'Oh, you know...'
TFG -
Since you asked twice, it seems like you genuinely want to know and are discussing in good faith. I think I said it pretty well in my original comment: "American conservative viewpoints include being against gay marriage, illegal immigration, Islam, transgender rights, affirmative action, etc."
I suppose one could deny that those are American conservative viewpoints, but then you'd be going against what self-professed American conservatives state outright are their opinions.
But that creates a problem, because those are in fact what most conservatives believe. And expressing those opinions will get your Twitter account disabled, YouTube videos demonetized/removed, etc.
So the only way to be able to say "conservatives are not be silenced by Big Tech" is to also say those are not conservative positions. Which, c'mon, is ridiculous - but is (I think?) what Techdirt is saying.
Therein lies the rub: If one associates those views and the attached rhetoric with conservatives, and that rhetoric leads to bans, the issue has nothing to do with conservatives being banned for being conservatives and everything to do with conservatives being banned for using rhetoric that violates the TOS.
American conservatives don’t have to rail against the supposed evils of queer people/immigration/any religion that isn’t Christianity (or a lack of religion)/anything that benefits people of color. They certainly don’t have to do it with the language of ignorant bigots. But if they’re going to do all that, they must learn to deal with the consequences. Such consequences can include being booted from a platform they don’t own (and have no legal right to use) under the principle of “we don’t do that here”. And if’n they don’t like it, they can go find a platform that will accept such speech — like Gab, 4chan, or an even worse alt-right shitpit.
Re:
See, and I don't hold that those positions necessarily define "conservative." I believe it's entirely possible to be "conservative" without holding those views.
And even then, there's the question of the method used to argue the viewpoint. Are those who cry out against what they see as bias against them being removed just for holding their view, or are they being removed because of how they express it?
Consider that Prager University, a self-defined highly conservative group with views largely in line with those expressed just now, has most of their videos up, fully monetized, no issue. Those videos still express those views, so what is the difference between the ones that stay up and the ones that get the moderation?
Again, to anyone who claims there be a moderation bias against conservative viewpoints, I invite you to provide statistically significant data (against the backdrop of millions of moderation actions per day) displaying a disproportionate amount of moderation actions against those who hold conservative viewpoints strictly for holding conservative viewpoints.
Not because they broke out the slurs or attacked people in general.
I've yet to see it happen.
Re: Re:
Not because they broke out the slurs or attacked people in general.
Therein lies the issue though, because it seems to be pretty clear that to the person you are trying to get answers from bigot and conservative are the same thing, such that penalizing someone for bigotry is penalizing them for expressing 'conservative' positions
Re: Re: Re:
And so I will continue pounding on the point that method matters until they either put up, shut up, or miraculously come around to my point of view.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Fair enough. I'd wish you luck, but given who you are almost certainly dealing with I can but suggest that you have some aspirin on hand for the inevitable headache, as luck ain't going to go much when dealing with them.
Re: 'Oh, you know...'
As amusing as this response might be, TOG, I'm very very much interested in knowing exactly what position this AC considers to be conservative, rather than assuming to know.
It's poor showing to fall foul of creating the strawman yourself.
Re: Re: 'Oh, you know...'
They seem to have been pretty clear on that by crying foul about how bigoted positions that were given a pass as acceptable in the past were now rightly being called out as bigoted, so while I most certainly intended to mock them for that I'm not seeing how I was strawmanning them in any way.
Re: Re: Re: 'Oh, you know...'
Two things:
1) Timing. When you put up your post, the AC had yet to clarify the conservative positions in question. Even though you turned out to be right, without it clearly stated, it ran the risk of being a strawman.
2) Preventing wiggle room. I consider it important to allow the person to clearly state the position, and thereby out themselves. When they state their own position it makes it that much harder for anyone to claim misunderstandings. The less wiggle room for bad faith arguments, the better.
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Oh, you know...'
They'd already done the first via a comment several hours before mine(8:13, 'BUT … if you suddenly (last 10 years) now define saying "I don't think gay people should be allow to marry each other" or "I think Pride parades are obscene" or "I think gay sex is gross" as hate speech.'), which while it may not have been quite as clear as a later comment still basically said the same thing, so I don't really see it as strawmanning to point that out.
As for the second given who you're dealing with you'll have one hell of a time with that, but I can certainly see the value in nailing someone down like that for the reason you noted, so a fair point there.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Oh, you know...'
I probably missed it, then, especially if it was in a different comment thread. Sorry on that one.
It's okay. I'm That Fucking Guy. They'll give up before I do.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Oh, you know...'
TFG -
Well, I mean, you can try to "trap" me or something, but I'm not going to try to "wiggle out" of anything. I've been pretty explicit with what I've said. I've not tried to be vague or skirt around anything. So if by "nailing" me you mean that we're just going to disagree after I get tired of trying to get a straight answer out of you (you know, I "give up"), yeah, I suspect that'll be the case.
I'm saying outright that anyone who says that conservatives aren't disproportionately censored/suppressed/silenced by Big Tech are either:
or
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Why does the radical right wing think it's conservative?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Nah, I think the problem is that people who've always called themselves conservatives, and whose opinions have not changed over the years, and still call themselves conservatives - are now being told by people like you that "Nope, you're not conservative, you're radical right wing!".
See the problem? They never stopped calling themselves conservatives - it's how they define themselves and what they self-identify as. Same self-adopted moniker, same opinions. The group identity has not changed, the worldview and political positions have not changed.
But then you come along and say "nope, you're radical right wing".
Good try. They won't accept you redefining who they are, just like a liberal would not allow someone to say "Yeah, I know you call yourself a liberal, but you're actually a far left Red Army Faction commie".
Don't be ridiculous.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
It is the responsibility of the communicator to ensure that the communicatee understands what the communicator intends. If conservatives fail to be seen as conservatives it is not the viewers fault. It is the conservatives fault for sending the wrong message.
I could call myself a snow angel (substitute any fictional being for snow angel), and try to get everyone around me to believe that I am a snow angel, but if I don't display the characteristics of a snow angel (whatever those are) they are not going to believe that I am in fact a snow angel. The same goes for conservatives who display characteristics that are beyond what other conservatives see themselves as, and therefore get labeled as something else. You can be a bigot and a conservative but expect to be seen as something else by folks who are conservative but not bigoted.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Go ahead, deny the overton window has been moved to the right so far that Reagan would now be considered a liberal.
I agree that the ultra-right whatever you want to call them are not what used to be considered conservative. I do not care what they call themselves, these people are radicals who want to watch the world burn. Why? I have no idea. Maybe it's something about that rapture silliness. They screw everything up here and then leave ... sounds familiar.
Re: Explain This To Me
"One of Techdirt's weirdest editorial policies is this constant claim that conservative voices aren't being silenced by Google, Twitter, YouTube, etc."
No, they claim they aren't being disproportionately censored. If all racists a re being censored, but more of them are on the right, that just means more racists are on the right, not that the right is being targeted.
"But in recent years, the definition of "hate speech" has vastly expanded to now include many viewpoints that have always been considered conservative"
Such as?
"Most sensible people would agree that these American conservative viewpoints include being against gay marriage, illegal immigration, Islam, transgender rights, affirmative action, etc."
Oh, so hateful bigots are still being censored, you just noticed that more hateful bigots are on your "team".
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Paul,
I know you're not trying to argue in good faith here, but your post actually spells out why I find Techdirt's editorial policy to be so confused.
You explicitly said those viewpoints (against gay marriage, illegal immigration, etc) are being censored.
So now the only for you to claim conservatives aren't being censored is to say that those aren't conservative positions. Is that what you're saying?
Re: Explain This To Me
I feel I need to add this as well:
My question is not rhetorical. I sincerely don't understand Techdirt's reasoning here. Every article that I've seen on Techdirt topic this never actually addresses the disparity between Techdirt's position v. actual reality. (For instance, the article hyperlinked in the story "Enough With The Myth...". seems like it's about to make a point, but devolves into a discussion about "some think neutrality is required by law; it's not" and "conservatives are playing the refs". Those might be valid points, but they aren't what I'm asking here.)
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
"Every article that I've seen on Techdirt topic this never actually addresses the disparity between Techdirt's position v. actual reality"
Maybe if one of you guys decided to explain what that disparity is rather than whine that racists were kicked off private property for being racists, as is their free association right, you might get an answer.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Please explain to me where the disparity is. Responses that don't actually show the disparity will be ignored - it is not obvious.
You have show statistically significant data that shows a disproportionate number of conservatives being taken down for conservative views.
Remember there are millions of moderation decisions per day. Statistically significant means you need instances in the thousands, per day.
You also have to remember that people being racist get their stuff taken down for being racist. Slur slinging gets taken down for being slur slinging. Etc. Double-check the reason for it to be taken down - was it because they professed to be a conservative, or because they did something reprehensible?
And remember, disproportionate. You must look at the non-conservatives who are being banned, or having posts deleted, etc. To show bias, you have to show a statistically significant number of non-conservatives who do not get their stuff taken down when they should have per moderation policies.
I wish you luck, and patience.
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
And include exactly what speech, in quotations, caused the deplatforming.
Re: Explain This To Me
You should note that you have not absolute right to use Facebook and friends to spread your political messages, so that even if some conservatives voices were being thrown off the platforms for expressing their politics in a hateful fashion, the are not being censored, and can start their own platform.
Now explain why gab is not attracting a lot of regular conservative people, is it perhaps that it has become the home to extreme conservative opinions, expressed in an aggressive fashion, like those that cause bans from other social media sites.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Not only should I note it, I did note it. To wit, "I'm not saying these companies aren't well within their right to censor these conservative voices."
I also said I don't care about the semantics used (censored or de-platformed or removed or accounts disabled or videos demonetized or … etc). Because the semantics discussion tends to be a silly one on Techdirt threads for some reason. For some reason the word 'censored' has a bunch of weird cachet here, whereas most (normal) people understand it simply means "suppression of speech" - with no value judgement attached to it, and no specific "suppressor" being identified.
You, uh…you might want to hang onto that thought. Just sayin’. 😁
It carries weight here because of the semantics. People who use the term in a flippant manner — e.g., anyone who uses it because they got shitcanned from twitter — cheapen the concept of censorship. A government official threatening lawsuits to silence a critic is censorship (via the concept of chilled speech). Twitter admins banning someone for saying racial slurs is, most decidedly, not censorship.
Objectively define “normal” in a way that doesn’t mean “statistical average”.
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Words have meanings.
Even when you don't like it.
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Well, why are you making such a big issue of it then?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Why am I making such a big issue of it?
To go back to my original comment: because Techdirt knows conservatives are being disproportionately "booted off" platforms, as you and the other commenters have all essentially admitted, but Techdirt denies it's happening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Techdirt denies it's happening because there's evidence that it is happening.
I am still waiting for the data that shows conservatives are being disproportionately moderated for their views alone, and not for the methods they use to express those views.
Can you provide this data?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
I made an error. Correct sentence is:
Techdirt denies it's happening because there's no evidence that it is happening.
Re: Explain This To Me
Islam is a foreign government. Most people don't even know enough about it to know what it is.
Morrocco, iraq, iran, and india and China's "Islam" are are equally Islam.
Muslims are the religious adherents of their state religion.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
"Islam is a foreign government"
?
"Muslims are the religious adherents of their state religion.
That's a theocracy, like the one Evangelist "Christians" are trying to turn the US into. What's your opinion on US Muslims who don't swear allegiance to any other government?
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
The US pledge of allegiance doesn't say "and all foreigners are banned" clause in it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
I worded that wrong.
It doesn't have a no foreigns clause in it.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Islam is a country just as much as Christianity is.
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Yes several countries have a form of Christianity as a state religion.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
This old world map I have is a bit torn and ragged, perhaps you might assist me in locating this country named Islam as I am unable to do so on this map I have. Which hemisphere is it in, what continent does it reside in?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Please post a photo of your ticket to Christianland. I'm pretty sure that isn't a country and you're just being obtuse. At least I hope you are because the alternative is not a good look for you.
Re: Explain This To Me
They're not being silenced because they're conservatives, they're being silenced because they're bigots.
People who've spent much of the last hundred years delighting in the majority oppressing minorities should appreciate the irony in their bigoted subset of the conservative movement becoming a minority in itself and losing what they imagine to be rights due to the majority of americans not wanting to have to put up with their hateful rhetoric and people being treated like that anymore. Even if you don't, they should appreciate the fact they're being treated a whole lot better than conservatives treated gays, lesbians, African Americans, Latin Americans, religious minorities, liberals...
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Bloof -
So essentially what you said is that conservatives are being silenced. Right? Your argument is that it's because they're bigots - okay, that's a valid opinion to have - but the end result is that conservatives are being silenced. Right?
Because that is not what Techdirt has repeatedly claimed.
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Let's face what the real problem conservatives have for a change.
They don't like that they're being kicked off of mainstream social media. So they roll their own, failing to acknowledge that if they just act like bigoted assholes amongst themselves, it's not quite the same.
That's the heart of the issue, isn't it? You can't own the libs unless we're forced to listen, and just whining to each other has got to get old fast.
You're not entitled to an audience.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
I don't think it does get old for them. Drop into Breitbart's comments section some time. But don't stay long. You lose IQ points by the minute reading that garbage.
This rhetorical gimmick will not work here.
And besides, conservatives aren’t being “silenced”. They’re being booted from a platform with a huge potential audience. Someone banned from Twitter can still go to another platform and say the exact same shit that got them banned. So if a conservative can’t find an audience on a platform outside of Twitter or Facebook or YouTube, well, too bad. The law doesn’t guarantee them an audience, and those facts don’t care about their feelings.
Re:
Stone, it's funny that you talk about "rhetorical gimmicks".
Why is the semantics around censorship your favorite hobby horse?
Silenced, censored, suppressed, deplatformed, moderated, blah blah blah. Choose whatever phrase you want.
Just as I have with other commenters, I am quoting your own words . If after reading them back they seem nonsensical, be more careful with your wording next time. Quoting someone back and trying to come to consensus on what was said/meant is not a "rhetorical gimmick" - it's how people discuss topics and come to conclusions. (The conclusion may simply be that they disagree, but at least they're not talking past each other and understand what the other was trying to say.)
You said, "They're being booted from a platform". They being conservatives (your words); platforms being Twitter, Facebook, YouTube (your words).
I know you're not a Techdirt writer, which was who my original question was addressed to, but it sounds like you , individually as a person, are outright admitting what Techdirt denies: that Big Tech suppresses conservative speech.
Re: Re:
Please provide statistically significant data (against the backdrop of millions of moderation actions per day) displaying a disproportionate amount of moderation actions against those who hold conservative viewpoints strictly for holding conservative viewpoints.
Not because they broke out the slurs or attacked people in general.
Method matters.
As I said before: Using “censorship” when someone hasn’t been censored, or when information hasn’t been banned from public access, cheapens the concept. I was suspended on Twitter once for using an anti-gay slur as part of a discussion on anti-gay views. I didn’t consider myself “censored”, even though Twitter made me delete that post before I could access my account again. Twitter admins moderated my speech on their platform — which they had every right to do.
Speaking of which…
…Twitter has every right to make that decision, too. Even if I grant the existence of an actual anti-conservative bias at Twitter, so what? The First Amendment, combined with Section 230, gives Twitter the right to act on that bias. But I still say that if Twitter bans a self-proclaimed conservative for expressing anti-LGBT views, the problem lies less with Twitter’s TOS and more with the person who conflates anti-LGBT views with conservatism.
Re: Explain This To Me
Twisty wording. Bigoted viewpoints may be what most conservative hold, but that doesn't mean that any platform must also hold them and allow their bigoted speech. I don't think Techdirt has expressed an opinion about that type of speech, other than calling it bigoted.
Techdirt has expressed the opinion that platforms, as private entities, have the right to not carry that type of speech. Techdirt does not claim that bigoted speech is not being silenced, they claim that the platforms have a right to do so. So they are not saying it isn't happening, what they are saying is that the speech is not being silenced because it is conservative, it is being silenced because it is bigoted, and that the platforms that do so have a perfect right to do so.
Untwist your thinking. The silencing is not because conservative, the silencing is because bigoted.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Anon Anon - twisty wording? Not really. In fact, I specifically said I think it's any platform's right to censor whoever they want. Not arguing that. What I'm critical of is Techdirt claiming conservatives are not being censored. Which is what they've claimed, many times, in very clear language (e.g. "Enough With The Myth That Big Tech Is 'Censoring' Conservatives").
Do you deny that the following are conservative positions: "being against gay marriage, illegal immigration, Islam, transgender rights, affirmative action"?
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Can you please expand on those positons? And can you please explain why those are "conservative" positions, in the traditional sense, as opposed to outside views that have attached themselves to what is traditionally conversativism?
Additionally, can you please provide evidence to the effect that the moderation actions taken against those you claim are the targets of this bias is due to the fact that they hold those beliefs, rather than due to the methods they use to express them?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
TFG -
Can I expand on those positions? Can I explain why those are traditional conservative views and not "outside views"?
Yeah, I could, but I really don't think you or anyone else needs me to. I think you and most others here know it's not necessary, because you know damn well those are traditional conservative positions. C'mon, man, really?
Whether people on Techdirt dislike or like them or not, I could name off a series of people who consider(ed) themselves conservatives - and who society widely identify/identified as such - and I guarantee most of them would agree with most of the positions I listed.
Russel Kirk, Rush Limbaugh, Barry Goldwater, Phyllis Schlafly, William Buckley, Thomas Sowell, Pat Buchanan.
Is anyone really going to argue that most of those people aren't "conservative"? I know someone here is going to consider most or all of them far right extremists, but that would be silly. (Like it'd be if someone said the following people are far left extremists: Noam Chomsky, Bertrand Russell, Tip O'Neill, etc.).
And is anyone going to argue that those prominent conservatives were/are not mostly: "against gay marriage, illegal immigration, Islam, transgender rights, affirmative action"?
As to the second part of your question, I'm going to hold off until we can agree that we're talking about the same thing with "conservatives". Because, like it or not, those are in general what actual, real-life, no-question-about-it mostly believe. If someone can't see that, I don't feel there's any point to engaging with that person, because they're - how should I say this - uhh, stupid.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
You're conflating "conservative views" with "reasons person got kicked off."
Until one of these perpetual victims nuts up and shares the reason why they were shown to violate the ToS and kicked off, this entire rabbit hole you're going down is just a waste of time.
I'd be willing to bet that the reason they were kicked off was probably not "conservative views" but rather "acted like a giant douche" - hence the reason why we still have yet to see something other than this anecdotal bullshit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
"Perpetual victims", "giant douche", etc.
Yeah, as I've repeatedly said, I understand from your ad hominems that you personally and people like you dislike conservatives, and you like that they're being deplatformed, and I'm outright stating that it's a valid opinion to have. That's fine. It'd be great if Techdirt could just admit that.
It's the lying that it's not happening that I have a problem with.
For clarity:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
I still don't see that Techdirt is lying.
In all the example cries of Conservative Bias, the examples provided are people who got kicked off because of how they present the arguments, rather than the arguments themselves.
Please provide the data that shows these people are getting kicked for the viewpoints themselves, rather than the method they are using to express it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Here is how you're wrong:
I am neither republican nor democrat yet I lean to the conservative side. In this black and white world that makes me a conservative. I do not hold any bigoted views against races, religions, genders or anything else (that I'm aware of). Therefore being a bigot is not tied to being conservative. I assert that being a bigot is tied exclusively to being an asshole and assholes should not be surprised when they get kicked off of a platform.
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
Your position is that all conservatives are bigoted and that it is not possible for one to be conservative without being bigoted. Another way to look at this is that all bigots are conservative. I don't think that either position is correct.
It may be that some, maybe even a majority of conservatives, are bigoted, and that there are some bigots that are not conservative. Your insistence that conservative and bigoted are 100% conflated is what gets you in trouble.
The fact that at least some of the bigoted speech was from, at least self professed conservatives (in your mind), means that they were silenced for being conservative, not that they are bigoted. I bet that there are some who are conservative but not bigoted people who wholeheartedly disagree with you, and haven't been silenced,
Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
No, it's not my position that conservatives are bigoted. It's that the people who control what gets deplatformed on YouTube, Twitter, etc whose position is that conservatives are bigoted.
If you think those things I said are not what most conservatives mostly believe, you are naive or ignorant of actual conservatives. None of the positions I attributed to conservatives are currently considered "extreme" by people calling themselves conservative, and - more to the point - were considered very "extreme" by most Americans even 10-20 years ago (whether they disagreed with the conservatives or not, most people didn't think those positions were only held by "fascists" or "far right extremists" or "Nazis" or choose the denigration ala mode).
The position you hold is as follows:
If someone gets banned from Twitter for expressing those views, consider three things:
Modern American conservatism values bigotry and hatred and disdain aimed at anyone who isn’t a straight White Christian cisgender person.
The parts of society that control communication platforms such as Twitter have deemed those views incompatible with the values and goals of those platforms.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
I am still waiting for evidence that the people you claim are the subject of a bias against conservatism are in fact banned for the views they hold and not for the method they use to express them.
Did they get banned/their post deleted/whatever because they don't support gay marriage, or because they decided to go break out the slurs?
Method matters.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
And there's your problem. Obviously, bigots don't usually consider themselves bigots. I can't count how many times I've heard someone say "I'm not racist but..." immediately before saying something racist. But believing yourself to be or not be something does not make it true.
If you say bigoted things then you are a bigot. End of story. If most conservatives say things that are bigoted then most conservatives are bigots. If they get the boot from Facebook, Twitter, etc it is their own damn fault for being terrible people.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
That AC troll set up a pretty transparent strawman here by re-wording the "There's no real-world evidence that Conservatives are being disproportionately banned" fact into his "So you're saying no conservatives are banned from anywhere, ever" fiction.
Re: Re: Re: Explain This To Me
He came equipped with mobile goalposts from the start because that's what bad-faith trolls do.
Re: Explain This To Me
The answer to your question is that Techdirt is located in CA where the people are ALL this way.
If that gives you pause then consider that the head of DOJ, FBI, IRS, CIA, et are ALL in DC and that everybody in DC is this way.
And if that sets you back consider ALL the financial dealings occur in NYC and they are the same way.
What makes these places so different?
Could it be that they they are ALL propagandized by the same main Stream Media.
Now consider that the ALL the main stream media is controlled (not owned) by the same small click which has an agenda, not of truth but propaganda, their way or the highway.
Re: Re: Explain This To Me
???
Re: Explain This To Me
Yeah, being against human rights is hate speech. Who would have guessed?
Re: Explain This To Me
(This)[https://www.grammarbank.com/reading-comprehension-test.html] might help you see where you went wrong with that conclusion.
Re: Explain This To Me
One of Techdirt's weirdest editorial policies is this constant claim that conservative voices aren't being silenced by Google, Twitter, YouTube, etc.
It's not an "editorial policy," it's called being accurate. We have yet to see ANY legit evidence to support this claim.
This is factually untrue and I don't understand how anybody can say it with a straight face (and expect to be taken seriously).
Because no one seems to be able to present any evidence to support the claim. You saying "it's obvious" is not evidence.
You living in an echochamber of conservative snowflakes whining is not evidence. Just because you don't see people outside of your bubble also getting moderated on these platforms doesn't mean it's not happening.
What Techdirt seems to claim is that no, conservatives aren't being deplatformed, only "hate speech" that violates TOS.
That's not what we say at all. What we say is there is no evidence that any of the policy making is disproportionately impacting conservative viewpoints. And we would never say "only hate speech that violates TOS". Have you seen what we've written about hate speech?
The problem with this viewpoint is that in the past "hate speech" was limited...
Again, you are arguing against a straw man. We have regularly pointing out how hate speech policies are abused.
Those have been and still are the viewpoints of the majority of American conservatives. Many of those same viewpoints are now banned by various terms of service.
You're now arguing something different. That traditional conservative viewpoints are considered hate speech. I see many others in the comments have challenged that claim. For what it's worth, it certainly appears that merely expressing opinions on any of the subjects you list above is not regularly being banned. What is being banned is when the discussion of those topics is used not to debate, but to attack, diminish, intimidate, and threaten. And those seem like legitimate reasons to moderate someone -- not for their views, but for their actions.
It's fine if Techdirt thinks those conservative opinions being silenced is a good thing … but to claim it's not happening is just ridiculous.
Again, no one has yet shown any evidence to support this claim -- least of all you.
It's a disingenuous claim, and it makes you look foolish. It is very clearly happening. "Who you gonna believe; Techdirt or your lying eyes"?
It is not disingenuous, because, again, no one has provided any evidence, and all of the evidence I have seen has suggested it's bullshit. The problem is you live in a bubble of whiny snowflakes who dish it out but can't take it. And when someone calls them on their boorish behavior, they crumple like little whiny victims.
Find yourself a better crowd of people to surround yourself with.
Re: Explain This To Me
HOLD IT...
WAIT..
Lets balance the field here..
EXPLAIN YOUR SIDE of conservative.. and how Conservative.
RED RIGHT RELIGIOUS..
Or Corporate stooge, led believing everything said by TV and evangelists.
And if you go by EITHER, then even the bible said God is the Judge, NOT YOU.
IF you want to follow the Old BS, Propaganda about the races.. you are Full of that same BS.
If you Love the thought that the blacks took your job...Then lets just say they GOT HERE the same way your forefathers DID..by SHIP.
And if you cant explain the Mentality of the EU white Man wondering the world Landing in a far away land and declaring THIS IS MINE, it belongs to MY country... Even tho it was discovered Long before and/or there were ALREADY PEOPLE THERE(just not yours). I loved how CHINA kicked all white Men OUT of the country. You took the ideal of Land ownership AROUND the world, when no one ELSE cared, and they SHARED the lands.
Lost me there.
This [conservative voices aren't being silenced by webservices] is factually untrue...
Lost me there. If you're going to make a claim like that you need to cite examples or credible reports.
I doubt anyone seriously believes it. One side of the political spectrum knows Barr is weaponizing the DOJ against Trump's enemies and the other side also know he's doing it and are thrilled.
'Now, about that encryption...'
In addition to the other reasons listed for why he'd go after tech after ignoring telecom, I have little doubt that encryption will come up, purely as an aside, as an 'issue of concern' that 'could be dealt with to assuage concerns'.
If you're going to use the system to bludgeon your enemies no need to half-ass it after all.
of course it is! why would anyone think it is anything else? shame on you! the USA is fast becoming the very thing it broke from England for, nothing but a country run by the elite and the security forces! the people have virtually no rights, no freedom and no say in anything that happens or even if it should happen in the first place!! what a shame! a mega-disaster in full flow!!
I'm personally excited for Techdirt's future articles about the state AG antitrust investigations into Google.
They'll be filled with the propping up of the outdated Consumer Harm antitrust doctrine, which Masnick is a huge fan of from what I've seen of his articles and on his Twitter feed. You know the doctrine that caused antitrust to become toothless and frail in the first place.
There will also be the playing coy about what kind of antitrust action could actually be taken against Google. The question will be asked, "Oh, if you really want to break Google up, then how are you going to do that?" while ignoring that Alphabet itself provided very clear lines by which you could break up the companies, as well as splitting up the products that are under Google itself.
Then there's everyone's favorite, the Telecom Whataboutism. "Why is so much attention being paid to Big Tech companies like Google when AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon are the real anticompetitive corporations here?!?" which ignores that multiple antitrust cases can be brought up at a time.
Lastly, there's also gonna be "Do we really need to break up Big Tech like Google?" pleading while linking to the "Protocols Not Platforms" paper in an attempt to move the goalposts.
Re:
Hmmm...
Mark the above as trolling for being so divorced from any real-world events, or funny for beig so pathetic?
Re: Re:
Hmmm...
Mark the above as trolling for playing coy about the content that Techdirt has put out about Big Tech antitrust over the years consisting mostly of all of that, or mark the above as trolling for talking about flagging like I'd downvote someone for talking about downvotes?
Re: Re: Re:
So flagging the troll for pushing the phony "Techdirt is always pro-Google" narrative and not understanding the "talking about downvotes" rule to boot is is.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Never said Techdirt was pro-Google. I'm just exhausted with the way that Techdirt treats current events revolving around antitrust, and I can see the writing on the wall for how they're going to be writing about the upcoming AG inquiries.
I saw the way they tried to Tech-Bro mansplain to Elizabeth Warren that her plans to break up Big Tech were bad, as if she just didn't "get it", despite her qualifications to be writing on and creating policy around the subject. The idea that they'll give these Attorneys General and their arguments any more respect or credence than they showed to Warren is laughable.
I can offer you a simple solution to your weariness of such articles:
Don’t read them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
lets see..
Until you can show me at LEAST a B.A. in the subjects they are legislating...I dont think any of them know anything about Something.
I would NEVER allow them to fix my plumbing. NOR tune my TV.
These folks ended up in this position based on Family and contacts, and sucking up tot he party.
Its the only excuse they have, for how they are running this country, and the Amounts of money SPENT, to get the Jobs around the states. Why in HELL would you spend Millions for a State job?? then to the state Senate. then to the Fed??
Its Amazing how this country is changing, and not for the better.
Its not who you know, its Who you Blow.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Elizabeth Warren was a law graduate and taught as a law professor at multiple esteemed universities before becoming a member of Congress. She knows what she’s talking about.
Wow. Assholes derail the thread right out of the gate any chance their whiny asses get.
So yeah, about that antitrust shit - the cable/telcos were mentioned. How about the agribusinesses? Like, 3 of them account to 90% of the "brands" consumers can buy at a grocery. There are also a lot of other brand-vacuum companies out there, some with more diverse portfolios. And hey, i think Murdoch had already been mentioned obliquely - monopoly much?
Partisanism is the norm.
If Hitler possessed by Cthulhu was acting as Attorney General, had developed a long history of partisan inconsistency and then went after Google on an anti-trust case, it would still be taken by some people as a credible investigation because of either loyalty to the administration or animosity to big tech (or specific companies in the industry).
People crediting notoriously partisan and inconsistent smack-talkers is an unfortunate norm in news media and the blogosphere.
There are people who believe there are sealed indictments against Dr. Fauci for trying to overthrow the country....
So yes, they think this is all about making sure they aren't shadowbanned or muted for calling people named but other people can;t hurt their feels.
