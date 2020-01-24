Comcast Says It Will Respond To Cord Cutting In 2020 With...More Price Hikes
from the that's-not-how-this-works dept
Cord cutting continued to set records in 2019 despite years of cable and broadcast executives trying to claim the trend wasn't actually happening. Now that they're finally acknowledging the threat is real, many of these same executives are doubling down on the kind of behavior that brought them to this point in the first place.
For example, Comcast's Q4 earnings report released this week shows the company saw a 3.2% drop in traditional cable TV subscribers in 2019, double the 1.6% loss rate the company saw 2018. How does the company plan to tackle the customer exodus driven by ramped up streaming competition from the likes of Disney, Apple, and others in 2020? Price hikes, of course:
Comcast CFO just said that with rate increases planned for 2020 and continued consumer shift away from bundled video packages, investors should expect higher Comcast video sub losses in 2020 $CMCSA #cordcutting https://t.co/0a8POqFLid
— Rich Greenfield (@RichLightShed) January 23, 2020
Those price hikes are occurring the same time Comcast's cable division CAPEX dropped 10.5% in 2019, you know, the exact opposite of what the Ajit Pai FCC promised when it obliterated FCC authority over telecom providers at lobbyist behest.
This isn't the first time Comcast has made it clear that its strategy to tackle the rise in streaming competition and fleeing users is to just double down on price hikes. Company executives have noted several times that any money they lose on television, they simply make up for on the broadband side:
"Watson added that while Comcast tries to keep customers through a variety of programming and broadband packages, but added that when a customer leaves as a result of price, the impact is actually favorable to the company. “We segment the marketplace,” Watson said, adding that when a low-end customer drops video service over price, but keeps their broadband service – at a higher monthly charge – the company makes out better.
Oddly the reason this is possible is something most analysts and trade magazines don't much like to talk about: Comcast's growing monopoly over broadband.
More specifically, as US telcos give up on residential broadband, they're giving giants like Comcast and Spectrum an even greater monopoly over broadband at speeds of 25 Mbps (the base FCC definition) and above across massive swaths of the country. So when users in those markets cut the TV cord and move to streaming, you're free to sock them with rate hikes, nonsensical fees, and bogus usage caps and overage surcharges. Because there's no other broadband option, there's no penalty (you know, the way monopolies work).
Oddly the telecom and TV trade press doesn't much like to talk about this part of the conversation, if it's mentioned at all. But Comcast's protected from pretty much any real penalty thanks to limited competition in broadband and regulatory capture. And while 5G is bandied about as a panacea for what ails the sector, the same problems plague wireless as well (regulatory capture, consolidation that erodes competition, monopolies over tower backhaul fiber, etc.), meaning you shouldn't put too much stock in capped, expensive, and throttled wireless service magically pressuring giants like Comcast into giving a damn.
Filed Under: cable tv, competition, cord cutting, internet access, price hikes
Companies: comcast
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
What was that definition of insanity?
It certainly appears that Comcast is trying the same thing again and expecting a different result.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Comcast's note to investors:
Dear people who gave us money,
We intend to charge people more for the same service. Expect some of them
to realize that this is all bullshit and walk away to streaming "competitors".
Don't worry, we'll end up charging them more because we own the pipes and
they don't have other options. This plan is Comcastic!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seriously though...
WHAT is it going to take for these companies to get broken up? I know it's not a "true" monopoly because there are "competitors" (ie other companies doing the same thing) around the country, but the regional monopolies that exist now should be considered in the same light as the old Ma Bell setup.
I guess it will never happen with the current crop of idiots in government. Nobody wants to do anything while they're getting handed money by the companies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously though...
It hasn't been any crop of idiots willing to deal with this or similar... pretty much ever, so far.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seriously though...
"WHAT is it going to take for these companies to get broken up"
Well the problem is that as things stand now these companies are free to buy the votes they need to get the laws they want. So you'd need that situation to change.
I'll leave it to you to determine how likely any of those choices are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I've been saying this for a while, and it's the elephant in the room that everyone has been ignoring. In the US your cable provider is generally your internet provider, they are going to get their ~$250 / month out of you no matter what it takes. If everyone drops cable, then they just jack up the internet access fees so you're still paying them $250 / month. And as they point out, this works out better for them since they then won't have to pay fees to the channels.
And since many cable providers are also content creators, they will get to double dip and charge you to stream their content as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What will happen:
Increase internet price (doesn’t work).
Decrease new cable subscribers (doesn’t work, cord-cutters stay cut, it seems).
Throw up hands after several years of their ad-based model further atrophying, resign themselves to providing cable for free, with the internet price being the bundle price.
Realize their internet service is so shit that everyone has switched over to satellite broadband. They now own/are liable for an XX billion dollar communication infrastructure a large percentage of the consumers of which are no longer interested in their product.
Pivot to meager federal dollars for economy residential hookups if they can compete with broadband at the ultralowcost tier (those phase array transceivers could be pricey!).
Gradually let network erode because frankly it can no longer afford upkeep.
Federal or state bailout, probably in the form of the bailing out entity receiving the property they own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the only way any of this will change is to get Congress members on board. the chance of that happening, given the contributions taken from these companies by Congress members, will be harder than finding a chicken with teeth! that means voting with your feet, people! give someone else a chance and see if they lie as easily and as much as the old elected official! see if someone new will actually represent 'the people', instead of the companies giving the greatest coffer fillings!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply