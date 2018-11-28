From $1.50 To $10 Per Month: How Comcast's Bogus Fees Are False Advertising
For several years now cable and broadband providers have been using hidden fees to covertly jack up their advertised rates. These fees, which utilize a rotating crop of bullshit names, help these companies falsely advertise one rate, then sock the consumer with a significantly higher-rate post sale (often when locked into a long-term contract). The practice also allows the company to falsely claim they're not raising rates on consumers. They omit that they're talking about the above the line rate being charged, implying that anything below the line (where real fees like taxes are levied) is outside of their control.
Back in 2014, Comcast introduced a new $1.50 per month surcharge it called its "Broadcast TV Fee." Said fee was really just a portion of the cost of doing business for Comcast (programming), busted out of the full bill and hidden below the line -- again to help the company falsely advertise a lower price. Over the last four years Comcast has quietly but quickly pushed this fee skyward, this week informing customers that -- alongside numerous other rate hikes like its "Regional Sports Network" fees -- the company's Broadcast TV fee would now be $10 per month for the company's cable TV customers:
"Comcast is raising its controversial "Broadcast TV" and "Regional Sports Network" fees again on January 1, with the typical total price going from $14.50 to $18.25 a month. The newly raised broadcast TV fee will be $10 a month, and the sports fee will be $8.25 a month, Cord Cutters News reported last week. The new fee sizes are confirmed in a Comcast price list for the Atlanta market. About a year ago, Comcast raised the broadcast TV fee from $6.50 to $8 and the sports fee from $4.50 to $6.50."
Not to be outdone, Comcast's also socking millions of its customers with a bevy of additional fees in the new year. Including a wide variety of modem and cable box rental fees, the latter of which arrive after Comcast worked overtime to kill FCC plans to improve cable box competition. Comcast users still routinely pay an arm and a leg in rental fees for hardware that actually costs very little for Comcast to buy wholesale:
"Equipment rental fees are rising, too. Comcast last year raised its modem rental fee from $10 to $11 a month. The new price list for January 1 lists an "Internet/Voice Equipment Rental" fee as $13. Comcast confirmed to Ars that the modem rental fee is rising $2 a month. Customers can avoid that fee by purchasing their own modem."
There's nothing healthy about a scenario where customers don't know how much they'll pay for service until the bill actually arrives, and face a rotating bevy of covert fees while purportedly under contract. In a country with functional regulators or healthy competition (or hey, both) Comcast wouldn't be allowed to completely make up a bogus fee specifically to help it advertise a lower price. But despite some occasional noise on this front, neither party has given much of a damn about such "creative" pricing. It sends a pretty clear message: ripping off consumers is fine if you're semi-creative about it.
As such, regulatory promises to mandate some transparency on this front come and go without meaningful change, and bills attempting to stop the practice routinely get crushed by lobbyist cash in Congress. The FCC's net neutrality rules included some meager provisions requiring that ISPs being transparent about hidden surcharges, but even those requirements were killed during the agency's net neutrality repeal (at direct Comcast lobbyist behest).
And while Comcast is occasionally singled out for the practice via lawsuits and consumer groups, it routinely tries to insist that socking customers with bullshit fees is just Comcast's way of being "transparent."
Obviously it's not just the cable industry that engages in such nonsense; telecom companies learned the tactic from the banking, airline, and other industries, who similarly get to confuse customers with surprise surcharges with zero meaningful market or regulatory repercussions. From hotel "resort fees" to family-separating airline assigned seating fees, the United States has repeatedly made it clear across industries that lying to consumers about how much they'll pay is now a great American pastime akin to baseball.
They're just....
Take a close look at the below the line fees on your power bill - there's some real artistry in the wording of the fee descriptions. Especially the one where they can charge you more if you don't use as much electricity as your neighbors...
Re: fees
Re: They're just....
I love it. Now we need to have some kind of competition, annually, for the most 'creative', "creative" pricing. Bonus points for effective implementation and more bonus points for the percentage of annual increase. This competition should be along the lines of the Oscars, or Emmy's or whatever. Any reality TV producer would have sufficient competence to put on such a show. I wonder what their TV viewership ratings would be? Is there a chance that they could get fans rooting for one or another? And the envelope please...
Re: Re: They're just....
Re: They're just....
"Especially the one where they can charge you more if you don't use as much electricity as your neighbors"
I'd like to see that one.
Re: They're just....
Remember, every fee, every cent on your bill is approved by a public committee in a rate hearing, where there is opposition to each increase. Heck, sometimes the utility does actually oppose rate increases(usually when the money goes to a third party, because they'll be blamed for the increase, and not get any money out of it. They're opposing a huge premium over market for solar where I am, because they don't want to deal with the hatred that adding a third to most people's bills will cause."
I'm not saying they're even good, just that they aren't allowed to just make stuff up, and they tend to have to get it through an adversarial process to add it to your bill. Oh, and the reason behind the underuse fee may be related to phase balance, where if they aren't close, they damage equipment and cause power quality issues. Which might be a legitimate reason, or it could be BS. I have no idea what your utility does, only what mine does.
Re: Re: They're just....
It used to be that way. Perhaps you skipped over the "since deregulation" part of the comment.
Re: Re: They're just....
Basically, if they sell LESS power to a neighborhood than they expected to, they can charge a sliding amount *per customer* to bring that customer's bill up to their "projected average usage cost".
PUC passed it because it works the other way as well - if they sell MORE power than they expected, they reduce the bill to bring it to the "projected average".
Of course, the bill is almost always something like $20-50 more for it, on very rare occasions it'll be -$3.28 or the like.
no honest Americans
guess there are no honest people left in U.S.
too bad, seems like honest businessmen who charged fair prices for good services/products would have a strong competitive advantage over the sleazy crooks in a specific business category
must be something blocking normal market competition.. what could that be
Assigned seating fees a bad example
Contract?
Does the customer sign and return a legal document? Does this document in any way protect the customer (or give them what I think the lawyers call "consideration")?
I know with certainty that if you get a business account with cable providers, they do the contract properly (if digitally). But most people have residential accounts.
It's not even as if these are anything like so-called cell phone plans; the carrier is usually fronting the cost of a $500-1000 phone. It's not as if you get to keep your cable box once the two years is up. It's not as if there is some hookup charge to recoup; the coax has in most cases been there for years.
Falsely asserting contract rights should be a felony.
Re: Contract?
Consideration isn't one of the many problems with these contracts. The money and the service are the consideration. What do cable boxes have to do with anything?
How do contracts work?
Yeah. I might be a little meab
netflix $11 a month
youtube tv $40 a month
Hulu $8 a month
no garbage fees.
no dealing with comcast
It's an awful trend. How much longer before stores start charging addon fees (in addition to sales tax) on top of the listed price at the cash register?
A very simple law to pass, if it is mandatory, then it has to be included in the upfront cost.
Too bad our government really doesn't care about consumers.
