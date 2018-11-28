 
Failures

by Karl Bode

Wed, Nov 28th 2018 6:12am


below the line fees, broadband fees, broadcast tv fee, false advertising, fees, sneaky fees

comcast



From $1.50 To $10 Per Month: How Comcast's Bogus Fees Are False Advertising

from the fees-and-surcharges-may-apply dept

For several years now cable and broadband providers have been using hidden fees to covertly jack up their advertised rates. These fees, which utilize a rotating crop of bullshit names, help these companies falsely advertise one rate, then sock the consumer with a significantly higher-rate post sale (often when locked into a long-term contract). The practice also allows the company to falsely claim they're not raising rates on consumers. They omit that they're talking about the above the line rate being charged, implying that anything below the line (where real fees like taxes are levied) is outside of their control.

Back in 2014, Comcast introduced a new $1.50 per month surcharge it called its "Broadcast TV Fee." Said fee was really just a portion of the cost of doing business for Comcast (programming), busted out of the full bill and hidden below the line -- again to help the company falsely advertise a lower price. Over the last four years Comcast has quietly but quickly pushed this fee skyward, this week informing customers that -- alongside numerous other rate hikes like its "Regional Sports Network" fees -- the company's Broadcast TV fee would now be $10 per month for the company's cable TV customers:

"Comcast is raising its controversial "Broadcast TV" and "Regional Sports Network" fees again on January 1, with the typical total price going from $14.50 to $18.25 a month. The newly raised broadcast TV fee will be $10 a month, and the sports fee will be $8.25 a month, Cord Cutters News reported last week. The new fee sizes are confirmed in a Comcast price list for the Atlanta market. About a year ago, Comcast raised the broadcast TV fee from $6.50 to $8 and the sports fee from $4.50 to $6.50."

Not to be outdone, Comcast's also socking millions of its customers with a bevy of additional fees in the new year. Including a wide variety of modem and cable box rental fees, the latter of which arrive after Comcast worked overtime to kill FCC plans to improve cable box competition. Comcast users still routinely pay an arm and a leg in rental fees for hardware that actually costs very little for Comcast to buy wholesale:

"Equipment rental fees are rising, too. Comcast last year raised its modem rental fee from $10 to $11 a month. The new price list for January 1 lists an "Internet/Voice Equipment Rental" fee as $13. Comcast confirmed to Ars that the modem rental fee is rising $2 a month. Customers can avoid that fee by purchasing their own modem."

There's nothing healthy about a scenario where customers don't know how much they'll pay for service until the bill actually arrives, and face a rotating bevy of covert fees while purportedly under contract. In a country with functional regulators or healthy competition (or hey, both) Comcast wouldn't be allowed to completely make up a bogus fee specifically to help it advertise a lower price. But despite some occasional noise on this front, neither party has given much of a damn about such "creative" pricing. It sends a pretty clear message: ripping off consumers is fine if you're semi-creative about it.

As such, regulatory promises to mandate some transparency on this front come and go without meaningful change, and bills attempting to stop the practice routinely get crushed by lobbyist cash in Congress. The FCC's net neutrality rules included some meager provisions requiring that ISPs being transparent about hidden surcharges, but even those requirements were killed during the agency's net neutrality repeal (at direct Comcast lobbyist behest).

And while Comcast is occasionally singled out for the practice via lawsuits and consumer groups, it routinely tries to insist that socking customers with bullshit fees is just Comcast's way of being "transparent."

Obviously it's not just the cable industry that engages in such nonsense; telecom companies learned the tactic from the banking, airline, and other industries, who similarly get to confuse customers with surprise surcharges with zero meaningful market or regulatory repercussions. From hotel "resort fees" to family-separating airline assigned seating fees, the United States has repeatedly made it clear across industries that lying to consumers about how much they'll pay is now a great American pastime akin to baseball.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 6:44am

    They're just....

    ...following in the footsteps of the power companies since the "deregulation".

    Take a close look at the below the line fees on your power bill - there's some real artistry in the wording of the fee descriptions. Especially the one where they can charge you more if you don't use as much electricity as your neighbors...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:03am

      Re: fees

      and look at the government taxes/fees on your electric/water/gas/phone utility bills -- they are usually much higher than normal retail sales tax percentage. I pay a 15% "sales" tax for the privilege of having drinking water in my house, provided by my local government. (don't look at your cellfone government taxes/fees -- scary)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:13am

      Re: They're just....

      "..."creative" pricing..."

      I love it. Now we need to have some kind of competition, annually, for the most 'creative', "creative" pricing. Bonus points for effective implementation and more bonus points for the percentage of annual increase. This competition should be along the lines of the Oscars, or Emmy's or whatever. Any reality TV producer would have sufficient competence to put on such a show. I wonder what their TV viewership ratings would be? Is there a chance that they could get fans rooting for one or another? And the envelope please...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:18am

        Re: Re: They're just....

        Oh, an additional thought...voting for the winners could be done by executives from the collective Chambers of Commerce and Better Business Bureaus. The creation of various categories could be interesting as well.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:15am

      Re: They're just....

      Better yet go with an "alternative" then watch your bill jump 300% with no explanation. Other than the bullshit they tried to give me about "market rates." I said what market force caused a 300% increase? They couldn't answer that because it was bullshit. PECO was wonderful about handling these charlatans as they were still responsible for billing and shut-offs. I had to open a complaint and it was not until then the charlatans wanted to pay nice, give me my money back and let me go back to PECO as a provider.

      "Especially the one where they can charge you more if you don't use as much electricity as your neighbors"
      I'd like to see that one.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:39am

      Re: They're just....

      I'm pretty sure that that provision is pretty much only used on commercial accounts where they have you submit a load sheet, and only if you're drastically off what you told them. Now, drastically more than your neighbors I could understand(unless they have some portion of the maintenance rolled into the KWH rates, where they have a minimum amount they get from each customer, as it's roughly what it costs to support one customer. But that arrangement is stupid, and whatever PUC approved it is stupid).

      Remember, every fee, every cent on your bill is approved by a public committee in a rate hearing, where there is opposition to each increase. Heck, sometimes the utility does actually oppose rate increases(usually when the money goes to a third party, because they'll be blamed for the increase, and not get any money out of it. They're opposing a huge premium over market for solar where I am, because they don't want to deal with the hatred that adding a third to most people's bills will cause."

      I'm not saying they're even good, just that they aren't allowed to just make stuff up, and they tend to have to get it through an adversarial process to add it to your bill. Oh, and the reason behind the underuse fee may be related to phase balance, where if they aren't close, they damage equipment and cause power quality issues. Which might be a legitimate reason, or it could be BS. I have no idea what your utility does, only what mine does.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:50am

        Re: Re: They're just....

        Remember, every fee, every cent on your bill is approved by a public committee in a rate hearing ... blah blah blah

        It used to be that way. Perhaps you skipped over the "since deregulation" part of the comment.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Bamboo Harvester (profile), 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:53am

        Re: Re: They're just....

        No, National Grid applies that use fee under something like "ESDR".

        Basically, if they sell LESS power to a neighborhood than they expected to, they can charge a sliding amount *per customer* to bring that customer's bill up to their "projected average usage cost".

        PUC passed it because it works the other way as well - if they sell MORE power than they expected, they reduce the bill to bring it to the "projected average".

        Of course, the bill is almost always something like $20-50 more for it, on very rare occasions it'll be -$3.28 or the like.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 6:49am

    no honest Americans

    rrr ""the United States has repeatedly made it clear across industries that lying to consumers about how much they'll pay is now a great American pastime akin to baseball""


    guess there are no honest people left in U.S.

    too bad, seems like honest businessmen who charged fair prices for good services/products would have a strong competitive advantage over the sleazy crooks in a specific business category

    must be something blocking normal market competition.. what could that be

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 6:49am

    Assigned seating fees a bad example

    The seat reservation fee sounds like an optional thing. It's bad for families, but isn't false advertising if you can pay the advertised per-seat fee without the surcharge (and if any failure to get your reserved seat gets you a refund). Compare that to telling Comcast you want the advertised price with no sports fee added.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Melvin Chudwaters, 28 Nov 2018 @ 6:55am

    Contract?

    What contract?

    Does the customer sign and return a legal document? Does this document in any way protect the customer (or give them what I think the lawyers call "consideration")?

    I know with certainty that if you get a business account with cable providers, they do the contract properly (if digitally). But most people have residential accounts.

    It's not even as if these are anything like so-called cell phone plans; the carrier is usually fronting the cost of a $500-1000 phone. It's not as if you get to keep your cable box once the two years is up. It's not as if there is some hookup charge to recoup; the coax has in most cases been there for years.

    Falsely asserting contract rights should be a felony.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:24am

      Re: Contract?

      Does this document in any way protect the customer (or give them what I think the lawyers call "consideration")?

      Consideration isn't one of the many problems with these contracts. The money and the service are the consideration. What do cable boxes have to do with anything?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kitsune 106, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:20am

    How do contracts work?

    Since if installing. So tempted to put a sign that says. If a company enters. They are bound by consumer Inc laws. And own arbitration. And as shrink wrap stuff, well..... As apparently it works on customers and consumers soooo....


    Yeah. I might be a little meab

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    jeff, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:25am

    google fiber $75/month
    netflix $11 a month
    youtube tv $40 a month
    Hulu $8 a month

    no garbage fees.
    no dealing with comcast

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:27am

    It's not just big corporations. City owned utilities, like water and sewer bills, can be stacked with non-optional fees.

    It's an awful trend. How much longer before stores start charging addon fees (in addition to sales tax) on top of the listed price at the cash register?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2018 @ 7:29am

    Same thing for fuel surcharges and hotel resort fees.

    A very simple law to pass, if it is mandatory, then it has to be included in the upfront cost.

    Too bad our government really doesn't care about consumers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


