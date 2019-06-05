US Telcos Are Giving Up On Residential Broadband And Nobody Seems To Have Noticed
We've noted for a while that US telcos have been making it very clear they no longer really want to be in the residential broadband business. While profitable, it's not profitable enough, quickly enough for Wall Street's liking. And since upgrading aging DSL lines in rural or less affluent urban markets is expensive, these companies have largely decided to freeze most major fiber upgrades. Not only that, many of these companies (Windstream, Frontier, CenturyLink, AT&T, and Verizon) have been refusing to even repair many of the lines already in service.
The problem is that as these companies exit and neglect these underserved markets, cable giants are being left with growing monopolies across huge swaths of the US. Limited competition means less incentive to compete on price, or fix the cable industry's often comical customer service. And while some believe 5G will magically come in and somehow fix this problem, that's not likely to happen for the same reason fiber isn't universally deployed: companies don't want to pay for to connect fiber to the nation's rural and less affluent urban communities.
.@khart accurately articulates the reality around 5G that I've found from research. The ISPs aren't sure they can justify the investment to Wall Street's demand for fast returns (ie not profitable fast enough). Could stagnate like fiber to the home.
https://t.co/WaSVKnShhG
— Ernesto Falcon (@EFFFalcon) June 3, 2019
Aside from the reduction in competition, another problem with telcos just giving up on residential broadband is that many of these networks were heavily taxpayer subsidized. Regulations in many states (which telcom lobbyists have voraciously been assaulting for years) also protect the elderly and poor from having connectivity stripped away. That's not really stopping companies like CenturyLink, which recently quietly froze all network upgrades, and is now signaling that in may leave the residential broadband market almost entirely to focus on more immediately profitable enterprise offerings after acquiring Level 3.
AT&T and Verizon have shifted all of their focus toward wireless and trying to become (however ham-handedly) the next major players in the online video advertising space. Another major telco, Windstream Communications, recently declared bankruptcy after years of network neglect resulted in a flood of customers headed to the exists. There's a similar story playing out at Frontier Communications, which first gobbled up Verizon's unwanted assets in growth for growth's sake, but now is being forced to sell some territories off as it struggles with the massive debt load.
Again, wireless isn't going to fix this because the same rules apply: 5G needs fiber lines carriers don't want to invest in in rural or less affluent broadband markets if the ROI is low. And while many communities have turned toward building their own broadband networks instead, these very same telcos (with the help of the Pai FCC) have lobbied to pass state laws banning towns or cities from building the better broadband these telcos have long refused to.
It's a pretty massive problem with an exponential impact on numerous sectors that tends to get lost in mainstream tech conversations surrounding "big tech" giants. But it's a problem that's not going away and remains hugely important all the same.
Errr, no. Well maybe, but the thing that killed them was management, and accountants and lawyers all happily chatting together.
I don't get the details, but someone played accounting games and bet the company. And lost.
Kinda like the captain of a boat hitting an iceberg, sinking the boat, and saying: " Wow, I'd sure hate it if I owned that." And just walking away from the mess to pilot a new boat. (Well, swimming away; you know what I mean.)
Re:
If the water is cold enough to have icebergs, I don't think they'd be swimming away to their next job either...
Maybe rowing?
Re:
Your opinion only holds together if Windstream wasn't having financial difficulties prior to spinning off the fiber optic network. If however, as described in the article you got that quote from, The fibre optic network was the only profitable portion of Windstream's business, then it seems likely the characterazation provided by Karl is accurate: years of network neglect lead to a death spiral in its non-fiber operations. To use your analogy, they then built a new boat for the fiber trade, intending to run the non-fiber ship into an iceburg, walking away with the valuable business. That was the whole point of the Judge's ruling: the move was a clear attempt to shelter the fiber network from an eventual bankruptcy, but the creditors had a stake in the fiber network and so transferring it to another corporation was improper.
It may be the major Telcos that are doing this, but the local telcos are upgrading. My local telco Co-op has fiber to the home, and as soon as Comcast price for 16/3 went up, I switched. In the year that I have had fiber my price for 100/100 has dropped twice now. I only pay 83 USD a month for my fiber. AT&T has been pulling out of some of the rural markets around here and my local co-op has taken over. I know the power company that is also a co-op they have been offering fiber, as they put up new power line poles they are also running fiber and offering the rural area fiber to the home.
So not all Telco's just the Major Telco's that dont want to be a Telco anymore.
Re:
Wish that was possible here. Local ordinances have been put in place to prevent start up telcos.
Re:
Certainly, smaller shops have an opportunity to sweep up the customer based in the rural areas.
In my case, AT&T has refused to provision new DSL circuits. This has led to a frustrating situation where buyers of a house that had DSL previous cannot get DSL after purchase.
Comcast refuses to deploy their trash this far from the central city area, and no other wired providers exist yet. All that is available is one or two fixed wireless providers who have obscene prices and low caps.
There has been an attempt to get a local fiber ISP up and deploying fiber now for something like 5 years, but it feels like it's never going to happen, and until it does it feels like the internet dark ages around here.
2 rural locations with poor internet
While I can point to a now-in-Denver person who works for one of big providers of Internet/TV and his rural home that had "high speed DSL" when he bought the place and still has the same service due to a lack of upgrades by AT&T there is a lack of access to infrastructure that exists.
In front of 2 other rural places is an AT&T fiber run the locals can't tap, and the other has Time Warner -> Spectrum fiber on poles and GTE -> Frontier fiber in the ground. State law has Co-Op internet law but said law doesn't allow any way to tap that infrastructure to provide service where AT&T won't.
We noticed
We did indeed notice. The thing is, there's fuck all we can do about it. 'customer concerns' is rather far down the 'things politicians give a toss about' while 'campaign contributions from major companies' is much higher.
Re: We noticed
Disregard for public concern lies at the core of paradigm shifts in politics.
If a representative does not represent the public, who exactly do they represent? The political bodies happy to continue doing whatever they wish unaccountable prefer to deride that motive for representation as populism.
nobody of any substance cares because they have been 'encouraged' not to care! remember though the subsidies those companies took, out of tax payers money, to do the very things that aren't being done! and no refunds are being offered!
Starlink to the rescue
This is why I plan on getting Starlink once it becomes available. If need be, I will get multiple and multiplex them for a better connection.
So let me get this straight.
The telecom monopolies poured mountains of cash into regulation to block competition. State by state. County by county. Apartment complex by complex. Rather than pour that funding into quality service, even when taxpayers subsidized the effort, instead those funds were dumped into digging moats to prevent other parties from servicing the need.
Now that the moats have been dug they're climbing onto their Morgan and riding into the sunset. Leaving a broken mess of regulation in their wake and choosing just not to service the country.
The telecoms took that taxpayer funding and made sure no one could provide the service at all.
That's a clear statement. Null and void regulation out there with action at federal level and clear the way for mom and pop ISP's to rule the day again.
I thought by reclassifying all of the internet providers under title 1 and repealing net neutrality rules, we were supposed to be flooded with exciting new broadband options. The only excitement I see is that my bill didn't go up exponentially month over month.
