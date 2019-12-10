Four Congressional Reps Ask Bill Barr To Restart His War On Porn
A handful of Congress members seem to think we need a War on Porn to go with our War on Drugs and our War on Terror. They think they have the right person in the DOJ to get this war machine mobilized.
Yes, it's Bill Barr. The same man who decided the DOJ should start pushing obscenity prosecutions back in 1992 when he was Attorney General is being petitioned by a moral minority in the House to Make America Unconstitutional Again.
The letter, signed by Reps Jim Banks, Mark Meadows, Vicky Hartzler, and Brian Babin, asks Bill Barr to turn the DOJ into an anti-porn organization again. A statement accompanying this attempted First Amendment broadside was sent to the National Review by Rep. Banks. It includes two links to Fight The New Drug -- the group of non-medical/psychological experts behind the push to label porn a "public health crisis" -- and one to the UK's infamous Daily Mail, to give you some idea what sources these reps consider credible.
As online obscenity and pornography consumption have increased, so too has violence towards women. Overall volume of human trafficking has increased and is now the third-largest criminal enterprise in the world. Child pornography is on the rise as one of the fastest-growing online businesses with an annual revenue over $3 billion. The United States has nearly 50% of all commercialized child pornography websites. Pornography is ubiquitous in our culture and our children are being exposed at younger ages. Nine in every ten boys under the age of 18 have seen porn. Children are struggling with pornography addiction.
The letter [PDF] reminds Bill Barr of his anti-porn roots and suggests he all but killed the industry nearly 30 years ago before the next administration decided fighting CHILD porn might be a better use of the DOJ's resources.
There's a moral panic to be had here. Not a new one, mind you. This moral panic has resulted in multiple states buying what these moralists-posing-as-researchers are selling, as well as the UK's multiple failed attempts to mandate some sort of porn filtration system for the nation.
It begins with some dubious claims and gets stupider from there:
The Internet and other evolving technologies are fueling the explosion of obscene pornography by making it more accessible and visceral. This explosion in pornography coincides with an increase in violence towards women and an increase in the volume of human trafficking as well as child pornography. Victims are not limited to those directly exploited, however, and include society writ large. This phenomenon is especially harmful to youth, who are being exposed to obscene pornography at exponentially younger ages.
There has been no increase in violence against women. The number of reported rapes has been declining for four decades straight. So have other forms of violence, including intimate partner homicide. Correlation is not causation, as we all know, but attempting to correlate the increasing accessibility of porn with an "increase in violence" that doesn't actually exist is a whole new level of intellectual dishonesty. The rest of the paragraph is deliberately vague, invoking some sort of existential threat the actual facts don't back up. And sooner or later, someone's going to need to be writing angry letters to the DOJ because fetuses are being exposed to porn, if the "exponentially younger ages" trend continues.
More honestly, this Gang of Four reminds AG Barr that none other than the President himself promised to wipe out porn. The "Children's Internet Safety Policy" was signed by Trump in 2016, a few months before he was elected. It was crafted by Enough Is Enough, a non-profit warmly regarded by Fight The New Drug. The "pledge" included footnotes that complete the circular reasoning loop, citing the number of "public health crisis" declarations by state legislatures that groups like Enough Is Enough and Fight The New Drug pushed for and co-wrote as evidence of porn's ability to upset the public health apple cart.
It's all very stupid and the worst kind of virtue signalling. Unfortunately, it's also likely to grab Barr's attention. It's not even subtle about its intentions to give Barr something he would love to run with because it's just the sort of thing Barr would love to run with. It opens with "we write to you out of concern for the rule of law," for fuck's sake, which is Barr's thing. No one loves the "rule of law" more than this blue-backing, encryption-threatening, civilian-bullying loudmouth, so this is basically saying the things he's probably already thinking.
AG Barr has never been too concerned about what the Constitution says his agency can and can't do. The First Amendment implications of running with this half-assed idea will be shrugged off as well. If Barr wants a war, he can have one. It just won't be the war he expects.
Which yahoo sent this one.....
Thank goodness. Every time one of these articles comes up I keep whispering under my breath, "Please do not include my Congressperson." For once I can read one of these things and not feel implicated by the actions of my own representative.
Now I am off to twitter to insure those feelings are washed by the fresh, constant breeze of his unceasing rantings....
So! Who do you think the DOJ will go after first: porn studios, Rule 34 artists, or furries?
Re:
Sexting teenagers.
Oooh, not an option I’d thought of. Good answer.
Re:
Porn studios make them money, and lobbying. So naturally it falls on those with no actual political power to fight back, artists and independent creators
Jim Banks (R) check
Mark Meadows (R) check
Vicky Hartzler (R) check
Brian Babin (R) check
Idiots.
I bet Jim, Mark, and Brian watch a bunch of porn.
Re:
That assume that they can use a computer, or are tapes in brown envelopes still a thing?
Hey, if Ted Cruz can use a computer or smartphone well enough to watch porn (but badly enough to reveal that fact to the world), I’d bet those three chucklefucks can, too.
Re:
Why would they watch porn when they have unfettered access to hookers and blow (at least until they get caught at those behaviors)? Double standards is not a uniquely congressional thing, but there is significant precedent.
Re: Re:
Exactly, they don't need child porn when they have Epstein fresh delivery service
Re:
And? Are you assuming they aren't lying hypocrites?
Re:
The state with the highest porn viewing is Utah, a solid republican state.
And i suppose they are the worst ones for watching it! If they dont, that's fine but what gives them the right to stop others? And what about the tax the government gets? How is that gonna be replaced? These 4 gonna make up the shortfall?
Their belief that being [Republicans/Christians/take your pick] gives them the right to make their beliefs the law. Well, that’s what they would say, anyway. (Hint: It doesn’t. Not for them or anybody else.)
I bet if I looked at their voting histories during their time in public office, they’d all have at least some record of bias against either LGBT rights, abortion rights, or the separation of church and state.
Re:
If they dont, that's fine but what gives them the right to stop others?
Nothing.
They're just people who aren't getting laid jealous of other people watching people getting laid.
Re: Re:
Just like anyone against drugs just isn't cool.
Porn is vice. Vice can be legal or illegal, and each have their advantages. Many fine people on both sides!
You can personally hate drugs and not think everyone who possesses or uses drugs deserves prison time.
You can personally hate porn and not think everyone who possesses or creates porn deserves prison time.
What makes you think those two statements are bullshit?
I’m jealous of watching other people having sex, but I don’t go around saying “no porn for anyone”.
There has been no increase in violence against women. The number of reported rapes has been declining for four decades straight. So have other forms of violence, including intimate partner homicide.
Feminists and #metoo disagree with this.
Not saying either side is right or wrong. Very fine people on both sides!
Re:
Citation?
metoo is about holding men accountable who have been doing this shit for centuries. You don't need an increase in the activity for the movement to be valid.
For future reference: If you plan to use a hashtag at the beginning of a paragraph, you need to escape the octothorpe (i.e., put \ before the octothorpe) to avoid turning your paragraph into a header element.
#LikeSo
Re:
They do?
They likely disagree with the idea that the number of all rapes and sexual assaults is lower. The number of reported rapes/sexual assaults may have gone down, but that loses a lot of meaning when you know that not everyone reports being raped/sexually assaulted.
Re:
Their thesis seems to be that the number of actual assaults is too high, without regard to whether that number used to be higher or lower or how much of it is reported. The number probably did go down, as part of the general decrease in crime. But these things haven't stopped.
Re: Re:
porbhub saves lives. It's the fact porn is easily available and free for all who want to access it that has had the most effect.
just let ppl fap in peace
The same could be said of trends in violent crime and the rising number of violent video games on the market.
Re:
and it's been proven the games aren't doing shit
You forgot
..more than this blue-backing, encryption-threatening, civilian-bullying....
LAWFUL subpoena ignoring....
Curious how that "obey law" thing only applies to the other guys.
Re: You forgot
It's pretty consistent if you account for skin color, political party, and power imbalance.
Honestly this wouldn't be much of a problem
If the past several years so-called free speech advocates weren't supportive of such measures, as long as prostitutes and other feminist vices weren't targeted. Practically nobody stands in support of freedom of expression, at least not if their side says its wrong.
That whole paragraph is a bunch of LOLwut, but this bit of vague nonsense…
…is on a whole other level. What vices, pray tell, did you mean to reference here?
Re:
Oh I don't know. How about Porn? It's a pretty famous example where the right and the left in the US agree on something. There is a reason Morality in Media changed their branding
Re: Re:
Of course, there are definitely Sex-positive feminists. I'm friends with some IRL and on facebook. Feminism isn't a monolith.
Re: Honestly this wouldn't be much of a problem
Are targeted. My auto correct is shit
Selective memory
Gee, what a selective memory these people have. This is no different than any other period in history. Back in the 70s, I'd say this figure was 99 in 100. Despite not having the internet, porn was easy for boys to get. I probably saw my first Playboy at 9 or 10. Every boy I've ever known has seen pornography before age 12, much less 18. How is it any more a "danger" now that it was then? Somehow, kids today are somehow at risk where their parents and their parents and all other elders somehow weren't.
Re: Selective memory
Pretty sure nine out of ten boys under the age of 18 also had sex, and vaped, and drank. Porn is just barely entertaining by comparison
Re: Selective memory
Well it's the same twisted logic that allows vaccinated parents to deny their children the same benefit.
Nine in every ten boys under the age of 18 have seen porn
We do have a crisis. Our public education system has completely failed to educate that 10th boy enough that he can find porn.
Nine in every ten boys
The real crisis is that porn is our default sex-ed, since even allegedly comprehensive sex-ed in our schools is sparse and doesn't cover basics like consent. But then abstinence-only sex-ed remains epidemic which works as well as Just Say No To Drugs campaign.
I wonder if that 10% of non-porn-consuming teens are the LGBT+ and asexuals.
LGBT teens might use porn as sex ed even more than straight teens. Most sex ed programs in the U.S. avoid talking about same-sex relations.
Getting rid of porn would lead to violence...
...it's not the other way around. Get rid of porn and violence against women will increase. Just let people fap in peace. FFS
