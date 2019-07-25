William Barr Turns Up The Heat On The DOJ's Anti-Encryption Rhetoric
from the 4000-words,-zero-concessions dept
The DOJ has now spent more than a year dodging an obligation it created itself. For years, FBI directors and DOJ officials have told anyone who'd listen -- conference attendees, Congressional reps, law enforcement officials -- the world was going dark. Device encryption was making it far more difficult for the FBI to collect evidence from seized devices and the problem was escalating exponentially.
It wasn't. Every new "going dark" speech contained a larger number of impenetrable devices the FBI was sure contained all sorts of juicy evidence. When the FBI was asked about these devices by members of Congress, it finally decided to take a look at its numbers. The numbers were wrong. The FBI said there were around 8,000 locked devices in its possession. In reality, the number is probably less than 2,500.
The problem is we don't actually know what the correct number is. The DOJ has been promising an update since May 2018, but it has yet to release this number. Instead, it has released the mouth of its top man -- William Barr, a longtime fan of domestic surveillance.
Barr's keynote address to the International Conference on Cyber Security didn't deal much with cybersecurity. Instead, it was 4,000-word anti-encryption rant. William Barr wants encryption backdoors. There's no use in the DOJ denying after his verbal assault on device encryption and device manufacturers. There is no subtlety and no hedging. The only concession Barr makes is that encryption shouldn't vanish entirely. But any form of encryption that remains should leave a key under the doormat for the G-men.
While we should not hesitate to deploy encryption to protect ourselves from cybercriminals, this should not be done in a way that eviscerates society’s ability to defend itself against other types of criminal threats. In other words, making our virtual world more secure should not come at the expense of making us more vulnerable in the real world. But, unfortunately, this is what we are seeing today.
Service providers, device manufacturers and application developers are developing and deploying encryption that can only be decrypted by the end user or customer, and they are refusing to provide technology that allows for lawful access by law enforcement agencies in appropriate circumstances. As a result, law enforcement agencies are increasingly prevented from accessing communications in transit or data stored on cell phones or computers, even with a warrant based on probable cause to believe that criminal activity is underway. Because, in the digital age, the bulk of evidence is becoming digital, this form of “warrant proof” encryption poses a grave threat to public safety by extinguishing the ability of law enforcement to obtain evidence essential to detecting and investigating crimes. It allows criminals to operate with impunity, hiding their activities under an impenetrable cloak of secrecy.
According to Barr, the government has a right to the contents of encrypted devices. He attempts to draw this conclusion by referring repeatedly to the Fourth Amendment. This safeguards citizens against unreasonable searches. Unreasonable searches can be performed as long as the government has a warrant. That's as far as Barr takes this line of thought. As he sees it, encryption shouldn't be able to nullify a search warrant. He believes encryption does this.
The Fourth Amendment strikes a balance between the individual citizen's interest in conducting certain affairs in private and the general public's interest in subjecting possible criminal activity to investigation. It does so, on the one hand, by securing for each individual a private enclave around his “person, house, papers, and effects” — a "zone" bounded by the individual's own reasonable expectations of privacy. So long as the individual acts within this "zone of privacy,” his activities are shielded from unreasonable Government investigation. On the other hand, the Fourth Amendment establishes that, under certain circumstances, the public has a legitimate need to gain access to an individual’s zone of privacy in pursuit of public safety, and it defines the terms under which the Government may obtain that access. When the Government has probable cause to believe that evidence of a crime is within an individual’s zone of privacy, the Government is entitled to search for or seize the evidence, and the search usually must be preceded by a judicial determination that "probable cause" exists and be authorized by a warrant.
Nothing is preventing the government from seizing devices. The warrant can still accomplish that. What Barr is arguing is that the Fourth Amendment guarantees government access to evidence, which it doesn't. It only gives it the right to search for it. A search warrant may result in a searched house or vehicle, but there's no guarantee any useful evidence will be recovered. The evidence it's looking for may not be on the premises. Or it may reside in a safe law enforcement isn't able to crack. Or it simply may not exist at all.
The "locked safe" is the closest equivalent to an encrypted device. The government is free to continue trying to open the safe, but the warrant only allows it to seize evidence or items likely to contain evidence. It doesn't obligate the safe manufacturer to build master keys for all safes and distribute them to law enforcement. Encryption backdoors make that demand. And they make that demand of any device manufacturer or software developer that secures customers' communications and data with encryption.
So, how does Barr think this will be accomplished? It appears he thinks everyone else should spend time figuring that out and let the DOJ get back to the difficult work of not answering questions about the FBI's encrypted device stash.
He thinks the courts should fix it, pointing to the Supreme Court's 1925(!!) decision creating the automobile exception to search warrant requirements. He feels this concession to law enforcement (one that's abused frequently by cops searching for seizable cash) should be followed by more concessions. Courts may not be able to order across-the-board backdoors, but they can create useful precedents for compelled access -- either for device owners or device manufacturers.
He thinks society in general should fix this, even if it can't contribute directly. What society can do is stop arguing about the deliberate weakening of encryption and just accept the fact that governments (and whoever else can find the backdoor) should have access to their communications and data. It's a sacrifice we, the people, should be willing to make for our government, which pretty much has only its own interests in mind.
And Barr thinks the tech community should fix it. He lists a bunch of bad proposals, one of which was proposed by none other than the UK's version of the NSA. He talks up Ray Ozzie's take on key escrow and (former GCHQ security specialist) Matt Tait's "layered envelopes" pitch he made for a blog that's headed by noted surveillance state apologist, Ben Wittes. Those are the "experts:" the GCHQ, a former GCHQ employee, and a software pioneer.
Barr says the real risk posed by compromised encryption is worth it. He doesn't explain how it's worth to the millions of people he'll put at risk in exchange for law enforcement access, but he seems to assume we'll all feel much better about it when criminals start disappearing from the streets.
[T]he argument is that a business is thwarted in its purpose of offering the best protection against bad actors unless it can also override society’s interest in retaining lawful access. Some hold this view dogmatically, claiming that it is technologically impossible to provide lawful access without weakening security against unlawful access. But, in the world of cybersecurity, we do not deal in absolute guarantees but in relative risks. All systems fall short of optimality and have some residual risk of vulnerability — a point which the tech community acknowledges when they propose that law enforcement can satisfy its requirements by exploiting vulnerabilities in their products. The real question is whether the residual risk of vulnerability resulting from incorporating a lawful access mechanism is materially greater than those already in the unmodified product. The Department does not believe this can be demonstrated.
In the end, Barr hopes we'll be hit with a tragedy so awful, Congress will decide to end the debate by outlawing un-backdoored encryption.
Obviously, the Department would like to engage with the private sector in exploring solutions that will provide lawful access. While we remain open to a cooperative approach, the time to achieve that may be limited. Key countries, including important allies, have been moving toward legislative and regulatory solutions. I think it is prudent to anticipate that a major incident may well occur at any time that will galvanize public opinion on these issues.
This is much worse than the handful of spoken asides uttered by FBI directors and a handful of DOJ officials. This was the only focus of Barr's 4,000-word keynote address. He spent a few words at the opening to at least indicate to the crowd he knew where he was (a cybersecurity conference) before spending the rest of it arguing against effective encryption. This is Barr's DOJ and, by extension, his FBI. This is the issue the DOJ's going to run with as long as he's in charge.
Filed Under: backdoors, doj, encryption, security, william barr
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
OK, what are the real reasons?
Government routinely violates the rules set by the Constitution. If Barr thinks giving them more ability to violate the rules is something we will think is good, then he is either more crazy or more authoritarian than any good, law abiding, Constitution loving citizens should be.
His comments about the 4th Amendment are merely a smoke screen. The 4th Amendment would be important if he was acting with prosecution in mind, but the government has proven time and again that it often acts without intending to pursue a legal course, but as a mere exercise of power. And, while the courts and legislatures have authorized wire tapping with warrants, they have not authorized that the government has a right to access all communications, all the time, which is what weakened encryption will provide, and those intercepts will likely not be detectable. At least by the common person.
He also downplays the negative aspects of 'risk' due to encryption back doors. The economic disaster as eCommerce, eBanking, communications over IP (and probably others) crumble will not be easily overcome, if it can be overcome.
This is all about power and control.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OK, what are the real reasons?
Barr knows all about that; he was instrumental in convincing Bush 41 to pardon the Iran-Contra conspirators.
He's an authoritarian, all right; always has been. He's a "law and order" type -- which is, of course, a dog whistle that means "harsh punishments for poor people, rampant corruption for the rich."
Today he's in the news for reinstating the federal death penalty. Yesterday he was in the news for ignoring a congressional subpoena. Laws are for the little people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: OK, what are the real reasons?
What do you call a being capable of hearing a dog whistle?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Intelligent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nah, plenty of people who aren't very intelligent understand what politicians mean when they talk about "law and order".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: OK, what are the real reasons?
What do you call being capable of understanding a metaphor?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: OK, what are the real reasons?
Mason: What is your position on forcing private companies to build-in government backdoors to encryption solutions, and what are the reasons for your position?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: OK, what are the real reasons?
My position is that the concept of encryption that can be broken only by the good guys and not by the bad guys makes exactly as much sense as the concept of a gun that's only capable of shooting bad guys but not good guys.
Encryption is a matter of mathematics; deciding who are the good guys and the bad guys is a matter of morality. The two are very different realms and trying to make math be constrained by morality, when you actually think of it in those terms, is absurd.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: OK, what are the real reasons?
And from a practical perspective, it's a useless crusade, because let's say Barr gets his way and Congress requires backdoored encryption of Apple and Google and all the rest. Well, people with nefarious intent will just download software written in other countries by people who aren't subject to and don't care what Congress says, and the G-men still won't be able to read their stuff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: OK, what are the real reasons?
A very lucky person, I wonder what the trainer had to do to teach a dog to whistle.
Was the dog's name Peabody?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: OK, what are the real reasons?
"What do you call a being capable of hearing a dog whistle?"
What does one call somebody who blindly obeys the orders of their cult leader regardless of legality?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OK, real reason
yup, Barr's an authoritarian.
but name a modern AG that was not an authoritarian and upheld the Constitution
while you're at it -- define "rule of law"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: OK, real reason
and upheld the Constitution
Supporting qualified immunity, good faith exception, border exception, and plea bargains, make me question the US administrations commitment to the constitution.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: OK, real reason
"yup, Barr's an authoritarian.
but name a modern AG that was not an authoritarian and upheld the Constitution
while you're at it -- define "rule of law""
The answer to your question does nothing to absolve or convict Barr of the allegations being made.
Everyone else is doing it does not change anything about the topic at hand, if you do not understand this, I suggest you go ask your mother.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They have access
What seems strange to me here is that the feds already have access to the data...they can pull all the 1's and 0's they want of their seized phones. The problem is that the data is written in a language they can't read (encrypted). Instead of the safe analogy, something more apt may be: the FBI has a stack of papers written in gibberish and it wants the typewriter manufacturer to decode them.
Or better yet, consider the Enigma machine the Germans used in WW2. The machine was manual encryption, there was some wheels and dials anf plugs and when you typed in a letter it output another letter based on the initial settings. Unless you ad another machine woth the same starting settings it was nearly impossible to crack... Until Its code was famously cracked.
But what if you made an improved Enigma? An analog device where a user could specify a begining state and communicate securely with anyone he chose to share that setting with? Would you be obligated to find a way to crack your own device's code so the FBI ( or whoever) decided they wanted to read what he was saying?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: They have access
Some form of this insight does come up every time Techdirt discusses the current government desire for encryption backdoors.
A common way it comes up, for instance, is the well known use of coded language between dealers and buyers, phrases which seem innocuous but carry a hidden meaning known only to those who participate in the conversation (in theory anyway). No amount of warrants can compel the meaning of those messages. They can get the content, but the meaning remains hidden.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: They have access
No, that's when good old fashioned policing comes in, where you find someone who does understand those meanings that you have leverage over and flip him to your side.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And English only!
I agree with Barr! And what if someone uses some language that the cops don't know? How are they going to search that? The government itself used Native Americans in WWII to send radio messages in native language to protect from Japanese interception. And it worked! That's why we need an English only law. An the sooner the better!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And English only!
Yes, because the whole word will only ever communicate in English if the US government says so.
What a stupid, shortsighted, and troll baiting comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And English only!
I expect someone was going for sarcasm to highlight the stupidity of Barr's commentary, but Poe's law came into effect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And English only!
Are you one of those crazy people who yell at others when they speak a foreign language? I have not seen this in person but have read about it, seems these folk need professional help.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Barr with me a moment.
I think it is prudent to anticipate that a major incident may well occur at any time that will galvanize public opinion on these issues.
Sure the events will occur and have to some extent but I dont think the public's opinions will go the way the FBI wants.
I believe an event like that already happened when the FBI tried to force Apple to decrypt a terrorists phone in California. Afterwards a lot of people tried to get a newer apple phone or install updates on their current software because they realized the government will abuse it's power.
He can scream and whine all he wants but people, especially younger generations have repeatedly been told to protect themselves so I don't think he will ever get the majority of public opinion on his side.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dear Mr. Barr,
We are in the process of implementing the backdoor you requested. However, for it to actually work, we need one minor change to the law.
It will be necessary to require everyone to calculate 2+2 with a result of 5. As you represent the government, it is time for you to stop complaining about noncooperation and begin to cooperate. As soon as this law is fully enforced, and all textbooks and calculating devices modified to comply, we can roll out your encryption backdoor. Note, however, that this must be a worldwide effort. If even one Ruritanian terrorist calculates 2+2=4, the backdoor will fail.
That is a job for government. It is time for you sociopathic tyrants to stop whining about what is impossible and just legislate harder.
Alternatively, you could simply get your department to do its job as if evidence of a crime could exist outside of a cell phone. You may, however, consider this the more difficult option.
Sincerely,
Everyone who ever passed a graduate-level abstract mathematics course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You know he's not talking about an incident where a "minor lessening of security" resulted in the entire federal employee database being leaked, resulting in identity information for millions of people being in the wild. Because that wouldn't ever happen. The government is on top of this security thing. /s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Correct. He is talking about something catastrophic, maybe like 9/11. The problem he would have then (not that it would matter much, see Patriot Act and how it came about) is for him to prove that it could have been stopped if and only if the Government had access to encrypted communications.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Society wants this?
So when someone has to pay taxes it is the evil government taking the money. When the government wants to steal your information then all of a sudden it is "society" protecting itself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply