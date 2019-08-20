The Attorney General Who Doesn't Respect Or Comply With His Oversight Wants Citizens To Respect And Comply With Cops
from the enforcing-hypocrisy-from-the-top-down dept
The "law and order" administration is flexing its muscles. New Attorney General William Barr has been particularly vocal since his appointment, going after device encryption and the supposedly-dangerous "disrespect" for police.
Barr's public statements -- the latter of which was delivered to a very receptive audience composed of police union reps -- have made it clear his DOJ is going to carry out Trump's back-the-blue mandates. Law enforcement officers will receive the federal government's seal of endless approval, as well as its benefit of a doubt when things go badly.
Things go badly quite often. Cops are still killing more than 1,000 people (and nearly 10,000 dogs) every year, even as crime rates remain at historic lows. Barr's message to America was: comply, shut up, stop complaining. If you do somehow still feel your rights have been violated, you're welcome to lawyer up and attempt to sue your way past layers of immunity and multiple, ultra-flexible warrant exceptions.
But while this administration talks a good game about respect for law and order, it certainly doesn't show the respect it believes is owed to the nation's law enforcement officers. Marcy Wheeler points out this hypocrisy to devastating effect in her post dissecting (and recasting) Barr's pro-police, anti-everyone else rant.
Barr wants the public to comply immediately and without question when interacting with government employees empowered to enforce the law. But that's something he's not interested in doing himself. Replace "police" with entities empowered to police the Executive branch -- as Wheeler does here -- and Barr starts looking like the Great Unwashed he's complaining about. (Wheeler's alterations to Barr's original speech are in bold.)
The anti-oversight narrative is fanning disrespect for the law. In recent years, we have witnessed increasing toleration of the notion that it is somehow okay to resist oversight.
Previously, it was well understood that, regardless of the circumstances, legal resistance is unacceptable because it necessarily leads to a spiral of escalating resistance that endangers the ability of Congress to oversee the Executive. For that reason, virtually all jurisdictions have made resistance a serious crime.
Not too long ago influential public voices — whether in the media or among community and civic leaders — stressed the need to comply with oversight commands, even if one thinks they are unjust. “Comply first” and, if you think you have been wronged, “complain later.”
But we don’t hear this much anymore. Instead, when an incident escalates due to a suspect’s legal resistance to oversight, that fact is usually ignored by the commentary. Congress’ every action is dissected, but the suspect’s resistance, and the danger it posed, frequently goes without mention.
There's a bit more in Wheeler's post, so definitely click through and check it out. Or just grab almost any part of Barr's speech and play Executive branch mad libs with it. The end result is lengthy rant condemning people like William Barr for doing the things Barr is currently doing. Sad!
Filed Under: attorney general, congress, doj, respect police, rule of law, subpoenas, william barr
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The philosophical emanations of corrupted power mongers
Barr: Do as I say, not as I do. We have the power and we will execute the power and no power on earth can effect our ability to do so.
Congress (or what they should say): Stand down Barr, or be in contempt of Congress, and we might consider impeaching your boss more seriously. At the very least we could revoke your confirmation.
Barr: But I was only talking to my buddies in law enforcement.
Congress: No man is an island, and your communication was not in private. While we like power too, the peons are getting upset.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump Officials Shown to be Hypocrites
News @ 11.
Our law enforcement officials get all the respect they deserve. Citizens don't respect the police, they fear them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump Officials Shown to be Hypocrites
There are many who do not understand what the word "respect" means. Every time someone demands respect, you know immediately that they are demanding something they do not understand.
If they want adulation then why do they not demand that? If one is unable to communicate their demands to others then how are others supposed to meet said demands?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Barr leads a department that employs only a small fraction of the total population of LEOs (federal, state, local) in the US. Laying virtually every perceived problem at his feet diminishes whatever merit may be contained in any of the author’s numerous articles covering law enforcement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But Barr's department is in charge of providing legal oversight of every other population of LEOs (federal, state, local) in the US, so he is responsible for the continued existence of all such problems (even though he may not be responsible for the formation of most of them).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People have been really mad at Barr
Ever since Mueller publicly humiliated himself on CSPAN and ended the Russia hoax. You'd think folks would be mad at Mueller for lying to them for two years instead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: People have been really mad at Barr
We're mad at Barr for the nonsense he's spouting. His own actions make him worthy of derision.
Much like yours.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: People have been really mad at Barr
Mueller didn't lie. Fucktards like you did when you claimed it was about Russian collusion with the president. The investigation was about Russian interference, it found it, people were arrested, and an actual undercover Russian Intelligent agent living in the US with ties to American government officials was uncovered.
"Hoax"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: People have been really mad at Barr
If you subscribe to the "comply first, complain later" attitude, why aren't you mad at Barr also? He certainly didn't comply with a subpoena to appear before Congress.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: People have been really mad at zof for shitting the thread
Speaking of publicly humiliating oneself. Why do you do it day in, day out?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: People have been really mad at Barr
Stop responding to this twat. He'll never read your comments. He just shitposts and bails.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: People have been really mad at Barr
If Mueller lied, why is Manafort still in jail? I thought Trump said the report "exonerated"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
about the same as any other bully and tyrant, then! dont do what i do, do what i tell you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If I have my maths right, people in the US have a lifetime risk of about 1 in 4,000 of being killed by the police. That compares to a 1 in 200 chance of being murdered.
In the UK the equivalent figures are 1 in 250,000 and 1 in 1,000.
Clearly, something is wrong with policing in the US.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Barr's public statements -- the latter of which was delivered to a very receptive audience composed of police union reps..."
There's the scum of the earth. They do everything they can to get crooked cops off the hook and act outraged if anyone challenges them.
Cops have written their own script, and they are barely beginning to reap the loathing and revulsion they so richly deserve. Barr can scream all he likes, but that will change nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes sir, no sir. Save your case for the judge or jury.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply