Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

We've got a double winner this week, with James Burkhardt taking first place for insightful and second place for funny by responding to the notion that Alexander Vindman is a Russian agent:

So, The ukrainian immigrant who attempted to shut down the investigation that would in theory clear the Russian government of wrongdoing for which they are under sanction and in favor of the release of military aid to the ukraine to fight Russia....is actually a Russian immigrant working for Putin to undermine Russian intrests?

In second place on the insightful side, we've got an anonymous comment about Brady lists of untrustworthy cops:

Really, if you think about it, a law enforcement agency's Brady list should be empty. Because any officer whose behavior is bad enough to get on that list should be fired.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with another anonymous comment, this time giving some well-deserved praise to Ron Wyden following the hold on the CASE Act:

Just about every time I see something come out of the Senate that isn't sucking up to copyright/IP or data industry interests, it's got Wyden's name on it. I'm sure he's not perfect, but at least on these issues, I'm glad he's there.

Next, we've got Ben asking an important question about exactly how breaking up Facebook will solve the problems it's supposed to:

How do you propose breaking up Facebook?

Geographically? Politically? By age? Favourite colour?

If I'm in one category, how can i maintain friendship links with someone in another? ... by finding another service that's more like Facebook-that-was, and 'round the cycle we go again?

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Tim R with a suggestion for the college newspaper being threatened with lawsuits by a bus company that didn't like a satirical article:

Their next story should be about how Barbra Streisand doesn't like ShortLine's bus service, either.

We've already had the second place winner for funny above, so it's on to editor's choice with That One Guy getting maybe just a little bit sarcastic in a conversation about anti-vaccine nonsense:

Are you blind? What evidence could possibly be stronger than vague anecdotes referring to non-doctors making medical determinations and telling people to find the evidence themselves, with a warning to be careful to ignore those that actually know what the hell they're talking about because obviously they're all in on the conspiracy?

Honestly, there's setting the bar high and there's putting it into orbit...

And finally, we've got norahc wondering what will happen following the reports that a Devin Nunes aide has been leaking the Ukraine call whistleblower's name:

So which Twitter account is Devin Nunes going to sue over this?

That's all for this week, folks!

Reader Comments

