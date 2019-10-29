Report: Devin Nunes' Aide Going Around Leaking Ukraine Call Whistleblower's Name
from the proper-channels dept
We've been highlighting lately how the situation with the whistleblower, who first tried to ring the alarm bells about President Trump's now confirmed quid pro quo call with Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent, showed why the "official channels" are useless for whistleblowers. Some suggested that we were premature in making that claim. However, since then, we've seen the President himself repeatedly try to attack the whistleblower while repeatedly demanding that the whistleblower be revealed. Now come reports that a staffer for Rep. Devin Nunes is going around revealing the name of the whistleblower:
A top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes has been providing conservative politicians and journalists with information—and misinformation—about the anonymous whistleblower who triggered the biggest crisis of Donald Trump’s presidency, two knowledgeable sources tell The Daily Beast.
Derek Harvey, who works for Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House intelligence committee, has provided notes for House Republicans identifying the whistleblower’s name ahead of the high-profile depositions of Trump administration appointees and civil servants in the impeachment inquiry. The purpose of the notes, one source said, is to get the whistleblower’s name into the record of the proceedings, which committee chairman Adam Schiff has pledged to eventually release. In other words: it’s an attempt to out the anonymous official who helped trigger the impeachment inquiry.
Nunes, of course, has a bit of a history pushing mis- and dis-information in support of President Trump, so this seems par for the course. In the Daily Beast link above, one of the lawyers for the whistleblower, Mark Zaid, notes that revealing the name only serves to put the whistleblower in danger and seems to aim to "deter future whistleblowers from coming forward."
So, once again, it highlights exactly what we've been saying. Even in this case, where the whistleblower tried to use the "proper channels," everything is designed to go against the whistleblower, starting with the failure to turn over the complaint to Congress, as required by the law. The fact that a Nunes staffer is now apparently putting that whistleblower "at risk of harm" (according to Zaid) highlights just how ill-prepared our government is to deal with whistleblowers at a time when we need more, not fewer, whistleblowers.
Filed Under: cia, derek harvey, devin nunes, leaks, proper channels, ukraine, whistleblower
Smear
Looking at how Faux is trying to smear Vindman.
The playbook is, "When the facts are against you - toss shit!"
Re: Smear
They can't attack the message, so they're attacking the messenger and hoping nobody notices.
Re: Smear
Vindman is a Russian Immigrant! -- FACT.
So taking orders direct from Putin! -- Conclusion.
Therefore YOU are a "Russian agent"! -- By definition since aiding Putin.
Re: Re: Smear
Irrelevant.
I want to know the veracity of his claims.
Re: Re: Smear
"taking orders direct from Putin"
[asserts facts not in evidence]
Re: Re: Lies
Vindman is a Russian Immigrant! -- FACT.
So are you saying that to be funny, or do you actually believe it? Good to see you spamming the board with your lies and hidden comments.
Please explain, if corporations have to rights (as you have stated multiple times), how can they enforce the "right" of Copyright?
Come on, I dare you to even try.
Behold, the beginnings of idiocracy!
Yupp, at the age of 3 he infiltrated the USA to put his dastardly plan in motion to infiltrate Trumps administration.
Re: Re: Blueballs and the lies they tell
When you are going to admit you lied about leaving forever bro?
Re: Re: Smear
So, The ukrainian immigrant who attempted to shut down the investigation that would in theory clear the Russian government of wrongdoing for which they are under sanction and in favor of the release of military aid to the ukraine to fight Russia....is actually a Russian immigrant working for Putin to undermine Russian intrests?
Re: Re: Smear
Ukraine is not part of Russia. Once again you demonstrate an astounding ignorance of the facts.
Re: Re: Re: Smear
Blue Balls still insists that Obama was born overseas and a deep state plot forged the paperwork.
Re: Re: Re: Smear
Yet. Wait until our stable genius is finished with them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Smear
He does seem to like handing countries over to dictators that he likes...
I love your blog. I’ve been reading it for years But I do believe you stand the risk of losing a portion of your audience that has a different political viewpoint from you.
I find that when blog articles get close to things that are related to politics, that your articles lose some credibility when you position your article from the viewpoint of someone who is obviously aligned left.
The only reason why I don’t unsubscribe is that you have gained huge respect and credibility in my eyes as I’ve read Techdirt on a daily basis over the years.
I won’t go into what I feel is written from a political point of view rather than a Techdirt point of view in this article.
But I would love if we could, much as possible, keep the politics or the implicit political view point out of the articles .
I feel that what you do at Techdirt is unique and valuable. And that the politics lessens your credibility in the eyes of those that have a different political view from yourself.
Now, it is your blog and you can write what you want. I just wanted to let you know that there are folks like me that love your Techdirt work even though we might disagree with you politically.
We love your Techdirtyness even though we might not agree with your politics.
Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have been READING!
Masnick doesn't care. He doesn't need or want a large audience. He gets paid to put out propaganda and actively attempts to run off all dissent.
Your claim then is have been blinded for years, probably because a pirate, and maybe believe that Masnick is for "free speech". But Masnick is a corporatist, wants content FREE for GOOGLE and others to use, and for corporations to control ALL the public's speech too with authorization supposedly in CDA Section 230.
Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have been READING!
And Techdirt is NOT a "public forum"! Just ask The Maz. That's just another illusion he presents.
Actually it's a CLUB, and you ain't in it since don't agree with The Maz's left / neo-liberal / globalist goals. (It's not even politics, it's just power grab for his precious corporations.)
Now, you kids have some dissent to rail at and censor, as you euphemize hide!
Don't bother to thank me for furthering your attempt to get comments, Maz, you chiseling little click-baiter. You won't, cause that'd imply you have some slight gratitude, when all you corporate types think it's your god-given right to take what want.
Re: Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have be
Why don't you tell us how you really feel?
Re: Re: Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T hav
Hell of an assumption there, that he has feelings. Pretty sure trolls are emotionally dead inside.
Re: Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have be
And yet someone how you mananged to post here, and the community had not even flagged you (at the time of this writting).
And yes, Techdirt is NOT a public forum. As far as I know it's provately owned, which means... it's not public.
Incidently I'd disagreed with Masnick a time or two, and yet never been blocked (or community flaged). Maybe try not spamming and making coherent arguments without simply resorting to insulting people (which is basically the opposite of framing a good argument).
I should figure out how to write foot notes.
Re: Re: HA, HA! -- "AC", you CAN'T have been READING!
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
Re:
So you think that whistleblowers should be outed by politicians instead of allowing the legally defined process to run its course?
Because there's nothing else partisan in the article you're commenting about.
If your skin is too thin to see any potential negative comments about your favorite political party, you should stick to Fox News or MSNBC instead of outlets where thinking people make thoughtful commentary.
Re: Re: There's NO whistle to blow, since NO crime!
It's not a "whistleblower", it's a DEEP STATE hit, and SCHIFF in the House basement was hardly "legally defined", let alone public.
Your utter bias is showing.
Read the Ron Paul piece.
Re: Re: Re: There's NO whistle to blow, since NO crime!
"It's not a "whistleblower", it's a DEEP STATE hit"
[asserts facts not in evidence]
Re:There's NO whistle to blow, since auditory hallucination
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paranoid_schizophrenia
Re: Re: Re: There's NO whistle to blow, since NO crime!
You misspelled "Derp"
Re: Re: Re: There's NO whistle to blow, since NO crime!
Tell that to Trey Gowdy.
Re:
"aligned left"
. Not sure what this means anymore. The Overton Window has been pushed to the right so much that Reagan would be a lefty lefto libtard today. Reality has a lefty bias and most everyone is tiring of the bullshit.
Not sure how one might "remove" politics from current events.
Re: Re:
I don't think the trouble is that reality leans left, I think the trouble is the right has no actual representation at the moment. There are lots of legitimate right leaning views, but the republicans seem to have completely abandoned right leaning views. They don't seem to stand for anything anymore that is actually supported by reality and even in the conspiracy theories they have been spewing it's pretty hard to find anything that is actually right leaning.
Re:
So, let me get this straight, you have been "following for years" and you realize now that that there are political issues pointed out here? Have you not read anything posted over at least the last 8 years? Mike does not seem to have an opinion in which he feels one party is better than the other. He points to facts. Facts that can be verified. He did it against Obama and Trump. How commentators respond is not in Mike's control. He posts his blog post and we all debate it or in some cases make fun of the situation. You can't talk about whistle-blowing or the FCC with out it being political.
Are you sure you really have not just stumbled on to this blog today, figured out how to post, then posted because you feel the discussion is against someone you support? We do see your test message as the first to respond with "Test"
Re: Re:
Original Anonymous Coward, 29 Oct 2019 @ 11:03am
I agree. I am not a poster. I've been following for years, but really started paying attention during the whole RECAP/PACER/Aaron Schwartz tragedy. I found that Techdirt explained the whole situation better than anyone else.
I also like Techdirt's take on encryption and backdoors.
By the way, obviously, not all the AC comments in the comments are from me :-)
Re: Not all AC comments...
No, not all AC comments are you, but that icon next to your name reveals you to be the same person who posted the 'test' comment as the first post on this article.
Re:
It would help if you would be specific as to what is written in the article that is politically left.
Re: Re:
The words he chose 'now confirmed quid pro quo call with Ukraine'.
Confirmed by whom, for whom.
Re: Re: Re:
Confirmed by the White House transcript of the call and the testimony of at least one person with direct knowledge of the call.
Re: Re: Re:
Wait, how did you manage to read the article with your head buried in the sand?
Re: Re:
Original Anonymous Coward, 29 Oct 2019 @ 11:03am
I agree, but I thought that might be like kicking a hornet's nest. I will say it's not the same feeling I get when attempting to read FiveThirtyEight or If I am forced to watch CNN at the gate while traveling, although Bose headphones are helpful in this situation.
Re:
I love your blog. I’ve been reading it for years But I do believe you stand the risk of losing a portion of your audience that has a different political viewpoint from you.
That's interesting. Nothing in this post is particularly "political." We have long criticized any and all abuse of government power when it comes to whistleblowers. We loudly called out the Obama administration about its terrible treatment of whistleblowers. So why is it that when we do it now, suddenly it's "political." Perhaps the issue is not with us and our supposed "political viewpoint."
I find that when blog articles get close to things that are related to politics, that your articles lose some credibility when you position your article from the viewpoint of someone who is obviously aligned left.
I never understand this argument. Sometimes we get called "left" and sometimes we get called "right." As I've said many times before, I don't find either label useful for much of anything, other than what particular team's uniform you feel like rooting for. I don't root for either team and have criticized people who position themselves as "left" and those who position themselves "right."
Again, what in the above was "political" in nature? And what in my post do you think that I would have written differently if it were the opposite party in power?
But I would love if we could, much as possible, keep the politics or the implicit political view point out of the articles .
There's no implicit political view point in this article that I can see. Just me calling out a flagrant attempt to scare off whistleblowers.
I feel that what you do at Techdirt is unique and valuable. And that the politics lessens your credibility in the eyes of those that have a different political view from yourself.
What politics is here? Again, I don't see any.
We love your Techdirtyness even though we might not agree with your politics.
If you think my politics are "left" then you have no idea what my politics are.
Re: Re:
"Again, what in the above was "political" in nature?" .. "Trump's now confirmed quid pro quo call with Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent" .. The incorrect conclusion that this is to "dig up dirt" is completely false, and claiming that it's confirmed as a quid pro quo is also false.
THAT'S what's political..
Re: Re: Re:
Stating facts is not political. Just because the facts make your favored sports team look bad, doesn't change that they are facts, nor does it make my statements about those facts political.
Re: Re: Re:
"The incorrect conclusion that this is to "dig up dirt" is completely false"
Considering the timing of Trump's requests, it certainly does seem like an attempt to have a Russian-adjacent country dig up dirt on one of the top frontrunners for the Democrat's 2020 nominee.
"and claiming that it's confirmed as a quid pro quo is also false."
The White House all but confirmed it with the transcript. At least one person with direct knowledge of the call told the relevant Congressional committees that it was a quid pro quo. Other than Trump himself saying it was a quid pro quo, what more evidence do you need?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Rudy Giuliani and Mike Mulvaney stating on TV that what happened was a quid pro quo.
Oh wait, that have both said that.
The only question at this point is if the house and senate will actually hold someone accountable.
Re: Re: Re:
Ukraine, "We are ready to buy some Javelins" Quid
Trump, "I need you to do me a favor" Pro Quo
Confirmed by Taylor.
I hope this was made simple enough for you.
Re: Re: Re: Political?
Trump stood up in front of a camera and explained that it was Ok to ask them to do this. His press secretary said, "He did it, get over it."
The transcript shows him asking for an investigation while he was withholding aid.
That is what "quid pro quo" means. That isn't a "conclusion" it's an observation of fact.
Re: Re:
Trying to pigeon-hole an outlet as right/left and then attacking from the other direction is one of the better ways to attack news outlets you don't like.
Fox News complained about CNN being a leftist news outlet (when it wasn't) until they managed to erode their viewer base. Fox News then moved more toward the center to capture even more viewership from CNN. In the meantime, CNN actually did move left to appeal to their remaining viewership.
If it were me I would just flag the you're too right/left comments as trolls and ignore them instead of letting them goad you.
Re: anonymous coward's comment
Re: Re: anonymous coward's comment
Way to sign up to make one idiotic comment bro.
Only corrupt deep staters would want to expose corruption.
Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's money!
Clickbait, Maz. Happy to see you at last (been a month!) committing, happy to bite on this!
Your propaganda bubble / voluntary blindness / need for a story as usual led you into making fool statements that are just repeating prior allegations.
Biden Used His Influence To Help Son in US Too, Not Just Europe
http://www.yourdestinationnow.com/2019/10/biden-used-his-influence-to-help-son-in.html
And then there's your prior "libertrarian", "free markets" hero for whom this is just too much:
Impeachment...or CIA Coup?
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2019/september/30/impeachment-or-cia-co up/
Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's mon
Is Donald going to continue to reveal our troop movements and strategies?
I understand the "oh, look over there" attempt to distract but I am interested in whether the potus has committed high crimes, why do you try to cover it up?
Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's mon
Funny how none of this addresses how Trump apparently asked for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in exchange for financial and military aid. But I guess if you can't shoot the message, shooting the messenger is the next best thing.
Re: Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's
And the NRA will make sure that you have what it takes.
Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Blueballs is crushing hard
Donny’s still not gonna touch it bro.
Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's mon
Damn straight, big guy!
I can't wait to see Biden locked up right after you're done locking Hillary up. I hear that's going to happen any day now.
Probably the day after the Mexican wall check comes in the mail.
Re: Re: Only thing confirmed so far is Biden / son got Ukraine's
First they need to find the pizza parlor pedophiles, but in order for that to happen they need to find a judge who says that Shiva Ayyadurai invented email.
So which Twitter account is Devin Nunes going to sue over this?
Here's what doesn't make sense to me; If Nunes' aide knows the whistleblower's identity, surely Trump would know it by now and if Trump knew the person's name, there's about a 99.9999999% chance he would have blurted it out on Twitter by now.
why does staffer know?
Why does a random committee staff member even know the name of the whistleblower? That should be limited to a very few people.
Re: why does staffer know?
Why? Whistle blower protections are against retaliation, they say nothing of remaining anonymous..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Staying anonymous prevents the retaliation in the first place.
Wrong conclusion
You don't mean "our government", you mean "this government". There has not been any government in the history of the United States (and I include the Nixon administration) that was as pervasively corrupt and alien to the concept of doing the right thing if you look at its support body in form of the administration and the party-aligned members of Congress.
With this level of corruption and absence of morals, regulations which ultimately depend on people conscientiously executing them, cannot ultimately attain their purpose.
As long as people vote for open crooks and their bootlickers, you can shout all day long about insufficient laws and regulations. There is little doubt that the impeachment procedures, no matter what they turn up, will be laughed out of the Senate trial.
The only hope that remains is for voters to realize that their only chance of maintaining a republic is to vote for candidates with integrity, and when everybody does this already in Congressional elections and the primaries, they'll get the choice between several different presidential candidates and parties suitable for leading the country.
But you can't fix the current amount of broken without changing the people responsible for making laws count.
Re: Wrong conclusion
Please DO NOT stop taking your meds. When you do you are delusional.
Re: Wrong conclusion
No government this corrupt?
...
Were you asleep for 8 years of Obama?
Wiretapping the AP
Spying on all Americans
Using the IRS to target his political opponents
Having a kill list
Killing an American away from an active war zone
Wiretapping his political opponents (and if you think he didn't, I got some great property in Montana, you can see the Eiffel Tower from it)
Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
?
Collecting metadata, yea.
Not proven
Yea, any of them not terrorists?
Details
Bullshit.
Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
All I saw was a big block of whataboutobama.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Wrong conclusion
her emails !!!!1111
All this talk about Facebook fact checking everything posted there and has anyone thought that maybe the politicians need to fact check themselves before putting up ads? We wont go into the whole leaking information or disinformation and how this administration HATES that, so they say, unless it helps them.
"now confirmed quid pro quo call" .. I don't think that's true.
Re:
Then you haven't been paying attention -- or you've been paying attention to people who are trying to deliberately mislead you.
At this point, the White House's own transcript of the call has shown that it was quid pro quo. The WH chief of staff has admitted it was quid pro quo, as has the ambassador to the EU and the ambassador to Ukraine.
At this point, you have to be ignorant or willfully stupid to not recognize reality. Which is it?
Re: Re:
You mean, one has to choose?
Surely You Jest
Why would you call a Deep State operative a whistle blower? By the way, there is no part of the whistle blower law that requires a "whistle blower" to be anonymous. In fact, the "whistle blower" laws protect a "whistle blower" from persecution, therefore identifying him/her/it is common and expected. Why the difference in policy behavior in this one case?
Why are you so prejudiced and dumb, Mike?
Re: Surely You Jest
Why does a whistleblower need to reveal their identity to be protected from persecution? Why can't they have their identity protected to prevent that persecution in the first place?
Re: Re: Surely You Jest
The whistle blower's identity is needed to that they can be protected by having a compulary drug deal do wrong on them (even if they never engaged in that kind of behavior).
Afterwards they will be absolutely safe from all forms of presecution.
/sarcasm
Re: Surely You Jest
“Why are you so prejudiced and dumb, Mike?“
Probably because he got vaccinated. Ain’t that right bro?
Ah if only...
If only there were laws on the books making witness tampering/intimidation a crime...
Re: Ah if only...
If only this was Sparta and dickheads like Nunes could be kicked into large wells.
Leaking
This kind of proves none of the conspiracy theories could be true -- there are just too many leakers in the world to keep a conspiracy secret!
Is the aide his cow? I bet its his cow.
