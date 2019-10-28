Senators Wyden And Paul Put A Hold On Dangerous CASE Act; Will Propose Alternative
from the no-more-copyright-trolls dept
Last week we noted that the House (overwhelmingly) voted in favor of the CASE Act, which is presented as a "small claims court" for copyright issues, but which has significant Constitutional issues, and would almost certainly lead to an uptick in copyright trolling activity. As we noted, the bill still needed to go to the Senate, and it appears that this is (at least for now) being blocked by Senators Ron Wyden and Rand Paul who have put a hold on the bill, and will introduce an alternative approach.
Sen. Ron Wyden... is crafting alternative legislation to a bill that overwhelmingly passed the House and would create a voluntary small claims board within the Copyright Office... a Wyden aide told us. He and frequent partner here Sen. Rand Paul... recently placed holds on the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement (Case) Act... according to aides.
Wyden notes that the concept of enabling more access to copyright holders to an enforcement/remedy makes sense, but he has problems with the nature of the CASE Act:
Wyden says he agrees small copyright owners "are less likely" to reap the full benefits of the copyright system than major corporations like Disney or Sony. But he said the bill would "create an extrajudicial, virtually unappealable tribunal that could impose statutory damages of $30,000 on an individual who posts a couple of memes on social media, even if the claimant sustained little or no economic harm." The threat of litigation could stifle fair copyright use and free expression and enable copyright troll harassment, he said.
From that, it sounds like Wyden is working on some sort of compromise version that deals with the problems (including the fact that it's probably unconstitutional) and seeking a better approach for setting up a form of a small claims court for copyright violations. He did this last year with the Music Modernization Act as well, taking a really, really bad bill, and turning it into something that was actually okay (not great, mind you, but was a general improvement -- and one that got more or less everyone on board). Hopefully this new bill will do the same.
Unfortunately, it looks like those who have already decided the unconstitutional pro-copyright trolling version is the approach to take don't really want to deal with Wyden and Paul seeking a better approach:
Bill sponsor Sen. John Kennedy... told us of "two headaches" in the Senate Thursday. "We're working on it. I'm going to make them an offer they can't refuse," he said, declining to name names.
Hey, Senator John Kennedy, did you license that quote from whoever holds the copyright on The Godfather? Or are you ready to pay up to $30,000 for it?
Either way, that quote is fucked up. Wyden and Paul are seeking to make sure the bill is (1) Constitutional and (2) won't destroy lives. And Senator Kennedy thinks that's deserving of a Godfather-style threat? What is wrong with him?
Filed Under: case act, copyright, john kennedy, rand paul, ron wyden, senate, small claims
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Just about every time I see something come out of the Senate that isn't sucking up to copyright/IP or data industry interests, it's got Wyden's name on it. I'm sure he's not perfect, but at least on these issues, I'm glad he's there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So am I. While it's sad that Zoë Lofgren failed us, Ron Wyden seems to be doing some good in the senate. The state of Oregon is really lucky to have him as a Senator!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Oregon is a political hellscape. They don't deserve Wyden at all but long may he hold his seat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I guess that's why he's senator - they didn't want his honesty infecting the state congress, so they sent him to DC hoping they would wear down his morals to state standards.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Senators Wyden and Paul maybe read Techdirt! Thanks Techdirters who so vigorously commented on the perils of runaway legislation concerning this terrible act that might have just got on everyone's CASE!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Senator Wyden actually contributed to Techdirt. I don’t know about Senator Rand Paul, but I can easily imagine him authoring an article here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"are less likely"
Please to show us the evidence.
Actual real evidence where a creator was actually harmed and unable to use the court systems.
We should no longer accept the word of lobbyists who told us the Boston Strangler would murder their entire industry. They have screamed the sky is falling & flat out lied about being harmed using "Hollywood Accounting" tricks to rip of investors & creatives who worked on such turkeys as "The Empire Strikes Back" which STILL hasn't broken even on paper... yet they paid Lucas billions for a worthless shitty IP.
Instead of pretending that someone making a meme or even DLing the whole fscking movie is costing them 100 Millions dollars, how about we clean up their accounting tricks first?
I sure would love to be able to make 40 million in a weekend & magically make it look like I am still losing money on monday & avoid paying taxes & investors.
We have veterans dead on the streets b/c we can't be bothered to make sure they get the care we promised.
We have children going to bed sick & hungry b/c we can't be bothered.
We have bridges that are ready to collapse, pipes that are poisoning children, planes falling from the sky, tainted meat & veggies, etc etc etc...
And these motherfuckers are trying to create yet another magical system to protect copyright holders from imaginary boogeymen.
We can't eat IP.
We can't drink IP.
We can't use IP to stop the bleeding.
We can stop catering to their every fscking whim, they are having record breaking years but somehow we need more laws to make sure they don't lose a dime while diabetics are dying because of price fixed insulin.
They think they are losing money now, where do they think the money is gonna come from while the poor keep dying off & no longer can afford a ticket to a movie to try and escape the hellscape this country has become... but at least that fucking cartoon mouse is protected.
Wait for the next shoe to drop, when they demand that judgements in copyright cases can't be discharged in bankruptcy just like student loans. A single funny image used "without permission" is worth a persons income for a year. A pox on both your houses, you are both disconnected from the reality the rest of us are living in & its sad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now, how about thoes on the other end...
While it's 'great' and all that they're so very concerned about those poor put upon creators sure would be nice if, for once, there was some attention paid to the other side of things, where those accused of copyright infringement can face potentially ruinous costs simply to defend themselves, never mind the utterly non-proportional penalties where a $1 song magically becomes worth thousands or tens of thousands of dollars that must be paid back.
They want to protect people from being exploited? Great, kill the CASE Act and work on reigning in copyright so that it's ever so slightly less tilted entirely to one side.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Now, how about thoes on the other end...
Due to the bullshit that is the current systems, it seems that it is all too frequently that creators (the smaller guys) are, in fact, the ones on the other side.
Too bad too many creators drink the cyan-aide that the max-cash gate-keeping pimps are pushing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Everyone already knew Senator Google was going to do this.
Wyden even has to ask Google for permission to use the bathroom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wyden even has to ask Google for permission to use the bathroom.
Yeah, that must be why he introduced a bill to jail tech CEOs who violate people's privacy: https://www.wweek.com/news/2019/10/18/sen-ron-wyden-introduces-mind-your-own-business-act-to-secure- americans-private-data-from-corporations/
Your easy narrative is false and just makes you look silly and desperate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Did you read what you posted? Is Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Google?
No, I'm afraid he's not.
Try not to be a total ding dong your whole life, Masnick, ok?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Did you read what you posted? Is Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Google?
No, but do you not realize the same bill applies to Google as well?
No, I'm afraid he's not.
No, I'm afraid you didn't realize that -- which really says something.
Try not to be a total ding dong your whole life, Masnick, ok?
Your projection is well noted.
The idea that Wyden is in the tank for Google is not just wrong, it's proof that someone is not a serious person. Thank you for confirming that. And while I know damn well who you are, I note your refusal to come out and admit it. Because... we all know what that would do to your credibility.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Slonecker still has credibility?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:Dis you get permission from a parent to use their device?
If he’s Senator Google, that makes you Anonymous Coward Whiney Crybaby The 3rd.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"We can't use IP to stop the bleeding."
If your IP is bleeding, please see your doctor immediately.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If there is P in your I, well, there's your problem right there...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'And Senator Kennedy thinks that's deserving of a Godfather-style threat? What is wrong with him?'
The same thing that's wrong with almost all of those in Congress etc, they are, in my opinion, more corrupt than politicians just about anywhere else, eilling to take payments from anyone and any organisation and industry in order to get sufficient financial backing to ensure they can stand at yhe next elections! The fact that they dont give a toss about fighting for the good of their ordinary voters, the ones who got them elected, is irrelevant!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Diffused a bomb... Hopefully it won't explode in the future.
Looks like the court is slowly now understanding that these trolls are trying to turn the system into a cash machine instead of copyright's true purpose. Just recently, an article is published on torrentfreak (https://torrentfreak.com/us-court-shields-internet-subscribers-from-futile-piracy-complaints-191028 / ) that a court denied the request of the handover of the subscriber's information by Strike 3 Holdings. They KNEW that this troll is desperately trying milk off of alleged infringers, the fact that:
-Evidence is weak, relying only on IP addresses, such a rush.
-The troll did not use other copyright enforcement action options, like sending a DMCA to the ISP to stop the alleged pirate. Knowing that these other options cannot be used to make money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Diffused a bomb... Hopefully it won't explode in the future.
Isn't copyrights true purpose the enrichment of corporations and companies by enabling them to take control over the creative works of individuals?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They have reliably been some of the better Congressmen as far as individual rights and corruption go.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Here's your sign...
When Ron Wyden and Rand Paul are in agreement on ANYTHING, the rest of congress would do well to stop and take another look at it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply