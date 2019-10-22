House Overwhelmingly Votes To Empower Copyright Trolls And To Bankrupt Americans For Sharing Photos
Perhaps not a surprise, but Congress did what Congress does and voted overwhelmingly to approve the CASE Act, which is better described as the "we need more copyright trolling" act, and which is very likely unconstitutional. Only 6 Reps voted against the bill, with 410 voting for it (15 didn't vote -- including, Doug Collins who infamously laughed that anyone might be inconvenienced by a "small" $30,000 fine). I will say kudos to the six reps who voted against it: Amash, Davidson, Gianforte, Kelly, Massie, and Norman. Frankly, the most surprising "yes" vote here was Rep. Lofgren, who historically has been great on copyright (and other issues). I'm surprised to see her on the wrong side of this bill and helping to enable trolling like this.
Rep. Hakeen Jeffries, who was the sponsor of the bill -- and who (coincidentally, I'm sure) offered lobbyists the chance to join him at the recording industry's biggest party for just a $5,000 contribution -- made a bunch of utter nonsense statements in support of the bill:
“There is no gun that is being held to anyone’s head, because the small claims court like tribunal is voluntary in nature,” Jeffries told The Verge. “Any argument made to the contrary, represents a deliberate attempt to misrepresent what’s at stake as part of the effort to do away with the content copyright laws that have been part of the fabric of our democracy since the founding of the Republic and in fact the Constitution.”
“The internet doesn’t change the Constitution,” Jeffries continued.
Sure. The internet doesn't change the Constitution. But Congress sure has gone a looooooooong way in changing copyright law, away from its Constitutional roots, to the point that it is almost unrecognizable. Let's remember that the Constitution only provides for copyright law if it is used to "promote the progress of science," which at the time it was written meant "learning and education." What about the CASE Act promotes education? Can Jeffries answer that?
Also, the Constitution promised us that copyright should only be for "limited times." Yet, Congress has extended copyright over and over and over again such that no one can honestly claim that it matches up with the initial understanding under the Constitution.
So, sure, if you're going to cite the Constitution as the reason for your new copyright law, I'm going to point out that, as originally interpreted in the very first Copyright Act, it was believed that the Constitution only provided for 14 years of protection for "maps, books, and charts." What we have today is kinda different, don't you think? Congress has made a mockery of the Constitutional concept of copyright. Rather than 14 years, it's "life plus another 70 years." Instead of "maps, books, and charts" it's literally every newly created work. Instead of only applying to things that are registered, it now applies to everything. Instead of applying almost entirely to commercial operations, it applies to everyday sharing. If you're going to cite the constitution for favoring a massive expansion of copyright trolling, you might want to at least acknowledge how unlike the original concept of copyright the law has become today. Or did the lobbyists paying $5,000 a pop to party with you at the Grammies forget to tell you that part?
The bill still needs to go to the Senate, but given the overwhelming vote in the House, it's not encouraging. The only bright side is that we'll have plenty of new stories to cover as this law gets widely abused by trolls.
Two for one on gross dishonesty, nice deal
“There is no gun that is being held to anyone’s head, because the small claims court like tribunal is voluntary in nature,” Jeffries told The Verge. “Any argument made to the contrary, represents a deliberate attempt to misrepresent what’s at stake as part of the effort to do away with the content copyright laws that have been part of the fabric of our democracy since the founding of the Republic and in fact the Constitution.”
Gotta love the classics, from the always popular 'if someone doesn't have a gun to their head it's not that bad' to a good old poisoning the well by implying(with the subtlety of a neon-lit sledgehammer) that anyone against the trainwreck of a bill is not only dishonest but trying to kill The Holy Copyright itself, rather than because they don't want to see an absolute explosion of copyright trolling/extortion.
As Mike points out in the article it's also beyond rich to try to spin copyright as this grand thing that's been around since the founding of the country, ever so conveniently ignoring that thanks to various congressional changes it's been long warped well past any semblance of what it originally was, both in form an execution.
It may have sailed through thanks to a bunch of corrupt, ignorant and/or willfully ignorant people in the house, and the odds may be against it suffering any notable pushback in the senate for the same reasons, but if anything that's just all the more reason to fight back if you can. Call, email, post on social media, whatever you can to make your opposition heard, such that even if this boon to legalized extortion makes it into law it will be in spite of, rather than thanks to the indifference from, the public's wishes.
Well, that's what happened to the Paul Hansmeier defense fund.
These are the things I expect to get overturned
fosta/sesta because it can be read to outlaw political activism to overturn fosta/sesta just like the anti-horrible-porn bill that got overturned because it can be read to outlaw hunting videos
DMCA provisions that overturn the supreme court precedents that established fair use as a first amendment right, not as a part of copyright
Re: "fair use as a first amendment right", eh?
You are WILDLY WRONG, "AC".
Fair use is a defense at trial, not anywhere near a right.
You clearly read only Masnick / Techdirt, and it shows both how wrong and how effective he is.
Re: Re:
Sue any corpses today, blue?
That says more about copyright law than you think. None of it is good.
More proof that Republicans aren't actually opposed to expanding government bureaucracy, as long as they think it will help big business.
Granted, Dems voted for it, too. But they don't claim to be for small government.
Copyright shouldn’t be used to shut down the Internet but we’re one step closer to that now anyway.
Poverty and (possibly) suicide rates are gonna skyrocket because of this
Re:
Also murder rates of lawyers until the trolls start investing in personal security.
Everyone keep your eyes on their social media streams.
Find those copyright owners & let them know these elected officials stole from the but we have this new court where they can get paid.
Sometimes you just need to weaponize the stupid & use it to collect the heads of the idiots who said it was a good idea. Let see how many 30K fines we can get from Collins until he stops laughing about it.
You're falsifying by leaving out words again, Maz.
In trying to say copyright is now unrecognizable, you quote only the part you find useful:
Actually the clause includes "Arts", and states specifically how to be done:
Re: You're falsifying by leaving out words again, Maz.
Copyright is available to every individual who can string words or notes together; it's not qualified by some gov't clerk like patents are, because Arts are ineffable. -- And yet YOU just entirely leave out Arts, stopping at "science"! You commit FRAUD by leaving out crucial parts.
SO? Was purposely left flexible with "limited times". As I've pointed out and makes you crazy, writings and inventions are worth more today, are far more important to technological society than to agrarians, so deserve longer terms and more protections. -- You only trot out "original intent" when serves your purpose. Let's see you state Second Amendment support to degree the Founders understood it, you gun-grabbing elitist!
And finally, you leave off words for KEY qualifier here:
You left off: "OF SOMEONE ELSE'S WORK". You are free as ever to share your own work. Don't be grabbing that of others to incorporate in "mashups" or "mixes", it's dicey both legally and morally and cannot possibly result in "progress", only serves the most mediocre.
Just take an idea and make your own expression of it. -- And that is EXACTLY as in the Constitution, you money-grubbing legalistic little thief, you.
Re: Re:
How's that Richard Liebowitz defense fund coming along, blue?
…except for the fact that one largely needs to register a copyright — which requires some government clerk to qualify the registration — so they can use the full spectrum of copyright law in re: enforcing that copyright.
So have him arrested, jackass.
Key word there being “limited”. At this point, copyright may as well be perpetual, because no one who was alive in a given artist’s lifetime — or in that artist’s prime — will ever see that work become public domain. As an example: I will be dead, buried, and rotting before Michael Jackson’s work ever enters the public domain. (Try not to get an erection when you think about that.)
Pop quiz, hot shot: How does the longer copyright terms afforded to Michael Jackson’s works help encourage him to make new works, seeing that he’s dead? And if you say “it’s for his family”, you’ll be explicitly admitting that copyright is welfare for the wealthy.
Look at the world of the Founding Fathers before you say another word about this. In their time:
guns were single-shot weapons that took time and skill to reload
political leaders feared the tyrannical potential of a centrally controlled professional army, and imagined that the United States would have either no army in peacetime or a small one
private citizens played a larger role in law enforcement
Now consider how different a time we live in now as compared to the founding years of the nation. The Second Amendment is effectively meaningless because it was written for a society that no longer exists. We can talk about what the Second Amendment means, but we can never reach a consensus on the matter because we can’t find a single meaning to converge on. Talking about what it should say, on the other hand…
Under this logic, Disney could no longer use public domain material as inspiration for animated features because it would be “grabbing that of others”. Culture grows when people are allowed to build on the works of others, contemporary or otherwise. To deny that ability based on a profit motive is far more morally repugnant than someone making parody videos using Marvel movies.
And if that idea requires someone else’s work to create — directly or indirectly — what should the inspired party do? Because you’ve been right on the edge of saying fan art of all kinds, which is technically an infringement of the derivative works right in copyright law, should be outlawed and offenders should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
The Constitution of the United States says Congress has the power to pass IP laws. Feel free to show me the exact particulars of those laws as they appear in the Constitution…if you can, that is.
And before I go, I have two questions for you: How can a corporation control and enforce a copyright when you believe corporations have no legal rights, and how do you feel about corporations using copyright to censor speech?
Re: Re: You're falsifying by leaving out words again, Maz.
Oh fuck, I'm going to cum.
Please have my babies. I want your Article 13 up my fast lane, you intellectual property, you!
Re: Re: Re:
A+ for the accuracy, F- for the authenticity. Dickface Bent is not nearly that honest.
I'd measure his honesty but numbers don't go that low...
Re: Re: You're falsifying by leaving out words again, Maz.
As the Internet has demonstrated, writings and inventions are only limited by the number of people writing and inventing. traditional publishing created an artificial scarcity of writings, including descriptions of inventions, because editors looked at only a few of the submitted works, and selected even fewer for publication.
The usual income from creative efforts used to be zero, as the creators could not get it published, and now anybody at least has a chance of gaining an audience and an income by publishing on one of the many platforms that allow them to do so for free.
Also when will you admit that the main beneficiaries of copyright laws are lawyers and corporations?
Re: You're falsifying by leaving out words again, Maz.
And you purposefully didn't emphasize "useful" arts.
Which at that time meant craftsmanship more than our modern use of the word art. So that was more about parents than copyright.
And then you try to pretend that a lifetime plus 70 years counts as "limited times", which is contrary to the intent and expectations of the founders.
Nice try, but you won't convince anyone who really reads the text and knows a bit of the context.
Re: Re: You're falsifying by leaving out words again, Maz.
(sorry: read "patents" instead of "parents")
"This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing Government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it or their revolutionary right to dismember or overthrow it."
Abraham Lincoln
First Inaugural Address
Monday, March 4, 1861
