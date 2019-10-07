FBI Director Deploys Straw Men While Calling For The End Of Straw Men Arguments In The Encryption War
The DOJ's anti-encryption summit went off without a hitch. And why wouldn't it? No one who had anything good to say about encryption was invited. The only speaker without a history of criticizing encryption was John Walsh of "America's Most Wanted," who detailed the kidnapping of his son -- an event that took place long before encryption was viewed as an impediment to law enforcement.
Using a bit of the FOSTA playbook, but skewing it younger to facilitate appeals to emotion, the "summit" attempted to discuss the "creation" of "lawless spaces" resulting from end-to-end encryption. Facebook was front and center as the recent recipient of a letter from Attorney General William Barr, asking it to ditch its plans to encrypt Messenger communications.
Barr (who's already made his feelings about encryption clear) was joined by Deputy AG Jeffrey Rosen, FBI Director Chris Wray, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Australia's Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton. No one representing the tech industry was included. Nor were any encryption experts. This was a preach-to-the-converted type of event and the speakers all made the most of it.
FBI Director Chris Wray offered his unsurprising take on encrypted communications: he's against it. Not that his opinion should be considered in any way an "expert" opinion. He runs an agency that can't even correctly count the number of encrypted devices it has in its possession. And it's the same agency where officials did everything they could to avoid unlocking a seized phone in a mass shooting case in hopes of securing favorable court precedent. Wray frequently presents the hardest skew on the issue (at least at the federal level), and his comments at the summit were no exception.
[I]f we don’t confront these real-life horrors happening to real people, if we don’t take action and do something soon to address the lawful access problem, it will be too late and we’ll lose the ability to find those kids who need to be rescued. We’re going to lose the ability to find the bad guys who need to be arrested and stopped. And we’re going to lose the ability to keep the most vulnerable people we serve safe from harm. We just cannot let that happen.
Technology has made life much easier for the good guy—there’s no doubt. But it’s also made life much easier for a wide range of bad guys—including international and domestic terrorists, hackers, opioid traffickers, and child predators. Like other criminals, child predators routinely rely on encrypted phones and laptops to store explicit photographs and exchange illegal media, contact victims, and coordinate with co-conspirators over encrypted messaging platforms.
These devices and platforms have become spaces where vital rules—against soliciting child abuse, against trading in and feeding that abuse, against threatening abuse victims struggling to make a normal life—can no longer effectively be applied.
The key word here is "effectively." Wray wants immediate access in exchange for a warrant. While end-to-end encryption may make it harder to obtain the content of communications from service providers, it does not make it impossible. There are vendors offering tools that can bypass phone encryption to access communication contents. Suspects have been known to volunteer passwords. More than one court has found that the application of biometric features to unlock devices does not violate the Fifth Amendment. Any number of third parties hold data that can give investigators clues about message content and link suspects with conspirators.
Going directly through Facebook -- and Facebook is the unspoken target of this "summit", thanks to its announcement of end-to-end encryption for Messenger -- is just not going to be a very useful option. Wray believes encryption shouldn't be able to defeat a warrant. But that short-sighted view ignores the fact that not every warrant results in the securing of evidence… or enough evidence to secure a guilty verdict.
The issue here is Facebook's plans for Messenger. According to stats mentioned in Barr's letter (and comments delivered by others), 70% of Facebook's 16 million child exploitation tips came from this service. Once the encryption is applied, even Facebook won't be able to see the contents of these communications. That's what the FBI, DOJ, and overseas government officials are hoping to prevent.
It's a legitimate concern, but it's being discussed with a lot of illegitimate arguments. Wray tries to pretend it's everyone else being disingenuous while he boldly speaks truth to tech power. But even this assertion is contradicted by Wray's statements.
I’m well aware that encryption is a provocative subject for some. Although I will tell you, I get more than a little frustrated when people suggest that we’re trying to weaken encryption—or weaken cybersecurity more broadly. We’re doing no such thing. And dispensing with straw men would be a big step forward in this discussion. Cybersecurity is a central part of the FBI’s mission. It’s one part of the broader safety net we try to provide the American people: not only safe data, safe personal information, but also safe communities, safe schools.
We also have no interest in any “back door,” another straw man. We—the FBI, our state and local partners—we go through the front door. With a warrant, from a neutral judge, only after we’ve met the requirements of the Fourth Amendment. We’ve got to look at the concerns here more broadly, taking into account the American public’s interest in the security and safety of our society, and our way of life. That’s important because this is an issue that’s getting worse and worse all the time.
Actually, no. It's still really safe and secure in the United States. Our "way of life" is under no greater threat in an era of increased encryption use than it was before this became the FBI's pet issue. In fact, we're safer today in terms of crime rates and terrorist activity than we've been in more than two decades.
Wray has built his anti-encryption side hustle on a pile of straw men. It's pretty rich to see him arguing no one else should have the privilege to argue their points as disingenuously as he has.
People want safety. People want security. These are inextricably intertwined, but Wray thinks it's possible to separate one from the other without a net loss in safety. And he can't even be honest about how he plans to do it. No one on this panel is willing to call the back doors they want "back doors." No, it's always something else. If the front door is the user's access to their communications, anyone coming in through another entrance is likely going to be viewed as using the back door. If the FBI prefers, we could just call it "using the bedroom window." It doesn't really matter what it's called when it's still access to encrypted communications that's achieved by going through anyone else but the end user.
Wray says everyone else -- everyone who doesn't immediately agree the security trade-off the FBI is pitching is worth it -- is wrong. We're allying ourselves with the most heinous criminals and actively thwarting law enforcement. We're all Wray's straw men now.
So to those out there who are resisting the need for lawful access, I would ask: What’s your solution? How do you propose to ensure that the hardworking men and women of law enforcement, sworn to protect you and your families, actually maintain lawful access to the information they need to do their jobs? What will you say to victims who are denied justice—or left unrescued—in the name of some incremental amount of additional data security?
Why limit your appeal to emotion when you can also appeal to authority? That's the rhetoric Wray is delivering to people who think he's right and will never push back against his oversimplifications, even as he decries the oversimplifications of others. What a train wreck.
It's not an "incremental amount." It's either secure or it isn't. It's not an incremental issue. I would say to the imagined crowd of "hardworking law enforcement" officers that demanding people relinquish their security just to make it easier for the government to access private communications is a bullshit deal. I'm sure Wray knows this. He just seems not to care.
Filed Under: chris wray, doj, encryption, fbi, going dark
Reader Comments
I propose you fuck off and figure it out.
Re:
It was not that many years ago that the information they now want was not available because it was not recorded, yet the police still managed to do their jobs. Beside which, all official front doors will do in enable them to monitor law abiding citizens, while criminals continue to protect their communications using existing algorithms that do not include a front door or a back door.
This push for broken encryption has much more to do with the protection of the existing establishment, that in catching real criminals. Politicians have been known to classify any opposition to their plans, and especially organization of public protest as being low level terrorism.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
But have you ever watched any of those old (pre-1990s) cop movies? They look so tedious! Who wants to do all-night stakeouts anymore, just to find out some trivial piece of information like two people talked to each other? Email records tell you that in 10 seconds, with the full content of that conversation and every past conversation.
Re: Re: Re:
It's even easier if you do away with trials and let the prosecutors determine the sentence for the accused, as in plea bargaining. That becomes even easier if the prosecutor has every message a suspect has ever sent or received.
"We also have no interest in any “back door,” another straw man. We—the FBI, our state and local partners—we go through the front door. With a warrant, from a neutral judge, only after we’ve met the requirements of the Fourth Amendment......and a back door."
whoah whoah whoah
We pretend logical fallacies don't exist at all so Google and the Media and the DNC can use them all the time, and pretend it's real logic. I'm not sure if this being honest about logical fallacies idea is going to be compatible with them.
Re: whoah whoah whoah
Behold, a logical fallacy!
Re: Re: whoah whoah whoah
...and a completely incoherent one at that!
Re:
Speaking of straw men and whataboutism....
Re: whoah whoah whoah someone dropped a zof in the toilet
Show us the way!
FBI Director Wray could show us all just how important, vital, and safe his plans are and immediately hand over every one of his passwords, PINs, security phrases, login IDs, and reminder hints for every account and system he has access to--public, personal, private, or official--to a "neutral third party" for escrow in case of any need of "lawful access" in the future.
They'll keep them safe, we swear, and try really hard to never, ever, ever let anyone access it without authorization. Promise!
There is a ray of hope here. I personally think that the likelyhood of the doj, et al, is going to win on the encryption farce is far lower than than the likelyhood the clipper chip was going to be adopted at the time. We all know how that turned out.
Re:
Ummm,.
You dont think it was installed??
It was. but not in all systems. Its installed into Corp systems to monitor employees. As if thats really needed on a closed Network.
Re: Re:
That's a strawman. Clipper was intended to be the key escrowed encryption for the masses and it didn't take hold, despite considerable push from the government and even some cryptographers. (Dorothy Deming comes to mind.)
Conflict exists between any society and the criminals who exist within it. It's been this way ever since humans built the first civilizations and created the first laws.
Society makes something illegal.
Criminals find a way to do/get that something.
Society finds a way to prevent criminals from doing that.
Criminals find a different way to do it.
..and so on.
Even if law enforcement had their perfect, good-guys-only encryption access method, criminals will just find a different way to do what they do.
This is just a power grab. Law enforcement doesn't like the idea that there's something that is inaccessible to them, so they trot out the old "but the children!" chestnut.
(Also, it's not completely inaccessible. Any code that can be created can be broken. The encrypted logs would still be obtainable via warrant, they'd just need to crack the code, which, admittedly, might take a while, but it's still possible.)
Re:
And the best Criminals tend to BE part of the system..
to create the backdoors, Exempt themselves, install frineds and cronies into place to DO the deeds.
Re:
Any code that can be created can be broken
Nope. If this were honestly true encryption wouldn't be an issue for these people.
Whether or not it's possible depends. Most modern encryption methods are basically impossible to crack. The "take a while" is literally measured in billions of years.
The much more important point here is that this is ok. We need to accept that not all bad things will be punished or stopped because the consequences of trying to get to that extreme destroy any reasons we could possibly have to care about punishing bad things. What does it matter if we're all effectively in prison our entire lives anyway?
Don't ask questions if you don't want the answers
So to those out there who are resisting the need for lawful access, I would ask: What’s your solution?
Telling you to do your gorram jobs, which has never included 'access to any and all information desired'.
How do you propose to ensure that the hardworking men and women of law enforcement, sworn to protect you and your families, actually maintain lawful access to the information they need to do their jobs?
I don't, you've never had that level of access and yet somehow you've managed to catch criminals before. Mandating broken encryption just to make your job slightly easier, while also making hundreds of millions of people less safe and secure is a trade-off you are not getting.
What will you say to victims who are denied justice—or left unrescued—in the name of some incremental amount of additional data security?
Well first I'd find out if that 'additional data security' was actually to blame for a bad guy going uncaught, a victim unfound, or if it was because of laziness, dishonesty and/or incompetence on your part, because let's be honest, you lot don't exactly have the best record for honesty on that front.
Assuming it actually was, then I'd explain that while I sympathize with their loss putting everyone at risk for the potential to catch a few of the dumber criminals would merely leave even more people in their position, and ask them to keep strong in the face of the lies of those that would undermine their security.
Back door vs. front door
Wray: "We also have no interest in any “back door,” another straw man. We—the FBI, our state and local partners—we go through the front door."
Wray's "front door" is identical to everyone else's use of the term "back door". Memo to Wray: if you want to bullshit people effectively, do so more cleverly than this.
Re: Back door vs. front door
Kinda like how some people claim that "I'm just really concerned about the possible side effects" isn't "Anti-Vax"?
Smartass
“What’s your solution?”
Don’t let a temp who works for a guy who can’t hide his own secrets look after the safety of anyone else’s? Lol
BEFORE SMART PHONES
Re: BEFORE SMART PHONES
Screen door
Ah, so the screen door they want to install on the submarine is the front door, not the back door? How reassuring.
"lawless spaces"
If you are interested in such places, I suggest one look at Wall Street, K street, Madison Ave, Congress, and Pennsylvania Ave.
You should find lots of lawlessness going on in those places.
Re:
I mean really...what...what do you keep needing?
You got a world class arsenal of military grade weaponry assigned to civilian officers these days.
You got crime labs labs that recreate shots and wounds.
You can find a 1000 year old dead guy with his tooth...
But for some reason...you need this.
Do your job you Lazy assholes...
All this...
From a group that cant Prove the Corps are hiding their money..
Corps are Totally screwing the public..
CorpsAre totally monopolistic..
Cant get the corps to pay taxes..
Built mega server systems to monitor things..
Cant get Smart people to Work for them, without Firing them for BEING to smart..
OH! did you hear about the translator Problem they have. They dont trust them.. Even when they use 2-3 to translate 1 thing and they all say the same...They dont trust them.(CIA has same problem)
Dear FBI
