Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Sep 27th 2018 10:45am


Filed Under:
crime, doj, jeff sessions, stats



FBI's Latest Crime Stats Continue To Undermine AG Sessions' Criminal Apocalypse Fantasies

from the WE'RE-ALL-GONNA-DIE!-EVENTUALLY.-OF-NATURAL-CAUSES,-MOST-LIKELY... dept

Crime rates continue to remain at historic lows. We're safer than we've been since the mid-1960s. We should be celebrating this. Law enforcement should be celebrating this. But there's no celebration. Certainly not at the federal level. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made remarks at a number of law enforcement events in recent months. And they've all been loaded with doom, gloom, and questionable citations.

Here's Sessions on September 19, 2018:

Colossal mistakes have been made by politicians and leaders that have had particular catastrophic consequences for the people of cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and St. Louis.

From 1991 to 2014, we saw an historic nationwide decline in violent crime. Murder dropped by half. Violent crime overall dropped by half.

Rape decreased by more than a third, and robbery plummeted by nearly two-thirds.

But nationally in the last two years of the previous administration, the trends ominously reversed.

From 2014 to 2016, the violent crime rate went up by nearly seven percent. Assaults and rape went up nearly 10 percent. Murder shot up by more than 20 percent.

Here's Sessions a week later:

Big mistakes were made, some saw police as the problem. And as a result, in the last two years of the previous administration, the violent crime rate went up by nearly seven percent. Assaults went up nearly 10 percent. Rape went up by nearly 11 percent. Murder shot up by more than 20 percent. That’s what was happening when he took office.

This was especially shocking because from 1991 to 2014, violent crime had dropped by half. Murder dropped by half. So did aggravated assault. Rape decreased by more than a third, and robbery plummeted by nearly two-thirds.

From a month earlier:

We know whose side we’re on. We’re on the side of the good people, public safety, law, faith, and community. We defend our people and our values against outlaws.

You know the challenges we face. From 2014 to 2016, the violent crime rate stopped declining and went up by nearly seven percent. Robberies went up. Assaults went up nearly 10 percent. Rape went up by nearly 11 percent. The murder rate increased by more than 20 percent.

These numbers are shocking. They cannot continue.

But the numbers aren't shocking. There have been increases over the last couple of years, but violent crime rates are still lower than they were a decade ago and have decreased considerably over the last 20 years. The population of the US grew by 55 million over that period. Despite that, 300,000 fewer violent crimes were reported in 2018 than in 1998.

Sessions wants Americans to believe a couple of years of increases in isolated areas represents an irreversible trend brought on by a collective lack of respect for law enforcement and interference by groups that defend the public's rights, like the ACLU.

The FBI's latest crime stats have been released. They show the categories Sessions is hot and bothered about have reversed their two-year "trend."

Compared with last year, the national rate for property crime has declined by 3.6 percent, the violent crime rate is down by 1 percent, and the homicide rate has decreased by 1.9 percent.

What will the administration do with crime rates that won't conform with the narrative? Will Trump and co. take credit for the reduction, citing their full-blooded support of anything law enforcement-related? Or will it simply be glossed over to take potshots at activists for somehow ruining policing with their insistence on Constitutional law enforcement activities?

The messages AG Sessions delivers won't change. As the head of the DOJ, he has something to sell. It isn't justice, despite the name over the door. It's prosecution, which is only part of the justice equation. All crime news is bad news, even as crime rates continue to decline. Welcome to America, where the crime rates are at historic lows but everyone thinks each successive year is the worst it's ever been.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Canuck, 27 Sep 2018 @ 10:58am

    Trump will call it more fake news from the traitorous insiders who are out to get him...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Sep 2018 @ 11:15am

    Take an administration that constantly lies and what do you get? Lies. Then half the American people are apparently morons and can't see through the lies or think for themselves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    CanadianByChoice (profile), 27 Sep 2018 @ 11:23am

    It IS worse than it looks

    Sessions could make it look more like what he WANTS by including the violent crimes, murders, etc, done at badge-point

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Sep 2018 @ 12:22pm

      Re: It IS worse than it looks

      Yes, and also the violence
      1) at the inauguration
      2) from the Erdogan body guards
      3) from the white supremists in NC
      4) at most all Trump victory tours

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Sep 2018 @ 11:35am

    Well they do have to justify their budgets and bullshit

    Really, budgets are basically based on need (yeah I know I'm trying not to laugh at that myself). But if some senator/committee/group started poking at their manpower budgets and started asking 'Why' do you need this many people when rates are so low?

    Lets not forget laws that sunset and they keep asking to extend because 'reasons'.

    I'm pretty sure Sessions and folks like him don't want anybody asking questions like this even anecdotally.

    They're just keeping the FUD machine going.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Hero, 27 Sep 2018 @ 11:38am

    What will the administration do with the new statistics? They'll have their cake and eat it too.

    They'll take credit for the drop while claiming that things will get worse if they don't spend more money to enforce their policies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 27 Sep 2018 @ 11:50am

    Comparrisons??

    From 1991 to 2014, we saw an historic nationwide decline in violent crime. Murder dropped by half. Violent crime overall dropped by half.

    lets see..
    23 years of decline to compare to 2 years of incline??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Sep 2018 @ 12:27pm

      Re: Comparrisons??

      A study, there may be more idk, has suggested that the said drop in violence is partly due to removal of lead from gasoline.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Zgaidin (profile), 27 Sep 2018 @ 4:13pm

        Re: Re: Comparrisons??

        There's also been academic work that linked it to the Roe v. Wade decision, though I think it's largely been debunked.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Uriel-238 (profile), 27 Sep 2018 @ 6:03pm

        Unleaded Gasoline Mandate

        That's the most significant known factor, since the decline in crime correlates to the unleaded mandate at the county and municipality level. Lead makes us crazy!

        I wanted to think it was the accessibility of porn on the Internet, but no, it had to be something mundane like air pollution.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 27 Sep 2018 @ 12:49pm

    "Sessions has something to sell: prosecution"

    And that illustrates the central failure in the US legal system.

    Our state is not interested in justice but conviction. And that leads to mass incarceration: warm bodies for prison cells.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    The Right View, 27 Sep 2018 @ 8:09pm

    No, proves that lack of liberal's "gun control" is good.

    Don't need your Constitution-violating solution that always leads to a full police state, particularly by Marxists and Fascists.

    You foreigners don't have the Right to own firearms, so you're happy to see Americans lose ours. But that trend is reversed too: about half of US states now don't even require a permit for CONCEALED carry.

    Of course, you'll contradict this with next staged event that triggers you. This piece is just another way to attack core American Rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Too Much Coffee Man, 29 Sep 2018 @ 11:51am

      Re: No, proves that lack of liberal's "gun control" is good.

      Half of US states? More like a dozen. And when you wrote "you foreigners" to whom are you referring? And you clearly did not read the article. It's about the head of the DOJ fear mongering the citizens. You're cool with that? Another way to attack American rights? Um, this article is merely pointing out that AG Sessions is needlessly making people paranoid about crime. Try reading it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      nasch (profile), 29 Sep 2018 @ 9:31pm

      Re: No, proves that lack of liberal's "gun control" is good.

      Which gun control measures from 2014-2016 caused the increase in crime? I mean assume you have facts to back up your claim right?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


