Ninth Circuit Upholds Its Previous Declaration That Cops Stealing Your Stuff Doesn't Violate The Constitution
from the and-cops-are-still-not-on-notice-they-can't-just-steal-stuff dept
Earlier this spring, the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court basically said it's okay for cops to steal property from citizens. This isn't because stealing is okay. It isn't. It's illegal. It's that stealing someone's possessions after they've been seized with a warrant doesn't violate the Constitution.
In this case, officers, who were engaged in an illegal gambling investigation, raided a couple's home, walking away with far more property than they officially said they did:
Following the search, the City Officers gave Appellants an inventory sheet stating that they seized approximately $50,000 from the properties. Appellants allege, however, that the officers actually seized $151,380 in cash and another $125,000 in rare coins. Appellants claim that the City Officers stole the difference between the amount listed on the inventory sheet and the amount that was actually seized from the properties.
Despite it being apparently obvious that being illegally stripped of personal possessions would interfere with a person's direct interest in the property they no longer have, the court extended qualified immunity to the officers. It reasoned that theft, while illegal, isn't unconstitutional, even when it's the government stealing from citizens.
The panel determined that at the time of the incident, there was no clearly established law holding that officers violate the Fourth or Fourteenth Amendment when they steal property that is seized pursuant to a warrant.
The Ninth Circuit then withdrew this opinion, suggesting it may have had second thoughts about allowing officers to engage in theft so long as they have a warrant. It needn't have bothered. The superseding opinion [PDF] changes nothing. It points out that only one other circuit has reached the conclusion that theft by law enforcement officers violates the Constitution, but that opinion was unpublished, which means it simply doesn't count.
Since there's no precedent out there in the federal court system, the Ninth isn't going to go out of its way to create some.
We have never addressed whether the theft of property covered by the terms of a search warrant, and seized pursuant to that warrant, violates the Fourth Amendment. The only circuit that has addressed that question—the Fourth Circuit—concluded in an unpublished decision that it does. See Mom’s Inc. v. Willman, 109 F. App’x 629, 636–37 (4th Cir. 2004).
Not addressing it now means having to write ridiculous paragraphs like this in order to prevent officers from being sued for stealing stuff during searches.
We recognize that the allegation of any theft by police officers—most certainly the theft of over $225,000—is deeply disturbing. Whether that conduct violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures, however, would not “be ‘clear to a reasonable officer.’”
I'm pretty sure the officers knew it was wrong to steal. It's a thing pretty much everyone knows. That they wouldn't have been "on notice" that it violated the Constitution seems almost beside the point. But since the officers raised a qualified immunity defense, we're left with this absurd outcome.
Appellants have failed to show that it was clearly established that the City Officers’ alleged conduct violated the Fourth Amendment. Accordingly, we hold that the City Officers are protected by qualified immunity against Appellants’ Fourth Amendment claim.
The court recognizes what it's doing. But it claims to be bound by [checks notes] lack of precedent, which makes this footnote's recognition of the obvious especially meaningless.
Importantly, we observe that the technical legal question of whether the theft of property covered by the terms of a search warrant, and seized pursuant to that warrant, violates the Fourth Amendment is a different question from whether theft is morally wrong. We recognize that theft is morally wrong, and acknowledge that virtually every human society teaches that theft generally is morally wrong. That principle does not, however, answer the legal question presented in this case.
Unfortunately, this closing statement is still true.
Not all conduct that is improper or morally wrong, however, violates the Constitution.
But when the conduct involves government employees illegally depriving people of their belongings, it would seem to violate the right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures. The search may be protected by a valid warrant, but making off with property that isn't targeted (or even present on the inventory sheet) sure sounds like an unreasonable seizure.
Filed Under: 4th amendment, 9th circuit, asset forfeiture, civil asset forfeiture, police, qualified immunity
Reader Comments
Minion supports common law!
You just stated, whether know / admit or not, the essence of common law.
Remember The Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Of course astro-turfing "Gary" will soon be in saying how he hates Common Law...
The Golden Rule is not a legal principle.
Re: The Golden Rule is basis of all law.
Sheesh!
So, again, you admit are a Royalist and serf to authoritarians, and now are against The Golden Rule!?
Sheesh.
Re: Re: The Golden Rule is basis of all law.
Stephen is correct, as you can still commit crimes while serving a warrant. This is a violation through theft by deception or fraud against the government and the people of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Therefore, the unpublished ruling that the public has no access to is not a precedent nor is it applicable to the decision of outright theft. If receipts showing that the individuals claim possession of these items for insurance purposes, the government is duty bound to investigate and hold those liable for the theft. Dirty police also make the whole bushel rotten.
Re: Troll supports common law!
You just stated, whether know / admit or not, the essence of common law.
What "Common Low" are you trying to describe? Please cite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
The body of law derived from judicial decisions of courts is what us speakers of English here int he States use as the actual definition.
If you want to assign your own imaginary made up terms, you need to define them first.
Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
You should note that, if as "Gary" and Masnick hold, "common law" is the summed result of court decisions, then clearly We The People do not want it to be defined by courts.
Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
Gary" and Masnick hold, "common law" is the summed result of court decisions
What the actual fuck are you trying to say?
Common law is clearly defined. I neither hate it not love it. Not am I trying to make up some gibberish and hold other people to it.
Cabbage Law, on the other hand, is part of the nonsensical rantings of Blue Balls. Law that is too important to write down because everyone should know it?
Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
Speak for yourself. You don't speak for everyone else despite your delusions of grandeur.
When you say “We the People”, are you referring to individuals or citizens? 🙃
Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
Common law in English / American tradtion goes back hundreds of years. If you don't know that, you're pretty ignorant.
Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
So you can't actually cite?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
Common law is so broadly cited, in MOST court cases, doesn't need sourced. JUST LOOK FOR IT -- other than on Wikipedia.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
So, you can't even do a simple citation - but expect us to take your word for it?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
In other words - You are making it all up. That's called "Headcannon" if you were writing Fanfic.
The Golden Rule is a good idea - not a law. Or cite otherwise.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
You don't have to take anyone's word for it, or need a citation. Go ask anyone on the street if this is right.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
You don't have to take anyone's word for it, or need a citation. Go ask anyone on the street if this is right.
I just asked you. You responded with nonsense, proving my point.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
Pretty much everyone but SovCits are going to agree with wikipedia on what common law is. So are we to look to SovCits to for info on the subject?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
Of course not. All he knows is what the voices in his head tell him.
Re: Re: Re: Troll supports common law!
So does the definition that it is decisions handed down by the courts.
I agree that plain theft is not a Fourth Amendment violation
Because there is absolutely no way that an officer, reasonable or not, can assume that his behavior is backed by the law. And the officers not entering the stolen amount into the records should automatically not make their conduct covered by qualified immunity because they chose not to conduct that action under governmental oversight.
This is straightforward deliberate criminal behavior and should have the respective consequences regard litigation and the employment of the officers in a position requiring more rather than less respect of the law than in a civil job.
That the government chooses to condone the crimes of their officers rather than terminate and prosecute them, that can be considered a Fourth Amendment violation and a violation of the constitution.
The officers' conduct, in contrast, is "just" a crime.
While qualified immunity has its uses, such as covering an overstepping of bounds like collecting and cataloguing belonging that might be useful as evidence, but were not covered by a warrant. How did it get extended to covering blatant illegal actions like theft. It can be assumed that the intent was theft because they did not record what the seized, making it inadmissible as evidence, due to a broken chain of custody.
Re:
The judge and the cops are part of the same system.
Re: Re: How did it get extended to covering blatant illegal acti
ALL LAWYERS are in the same medieval crime syndicate. They delight in legalisms that destroy society, so they can control it.
Re: Re:
That's how families work.
Warrant? What warrant?
I would argue that only the property listed on the inventory sheet was covered by the warrant. The other property was taken without a warrant and simply stolen. Period.
Re: Warrant? What warrant?
It was not seized by the government because it was not recorded in the evidence inventory, therefore it was plain theft by a citizen which isn't a 4th amendment violation.
The fact that the government will then refuse to prosecute that citizen because he also happens to be a cop is also not a violation, it's merely prosecutorial discretion.
Cops are scum and judges suck.
The cops seizure was completely reasonable
Obviously the 9th circuit viewed the seizure as fully reasonable. Quite an endorsement of the officers actions and they are clearly being unfairly attacked.
The 4th amendment is pretty clear that it would have to be reasonable not to be in violation.
Decision is correct
When officers steal during a legally executed warrant, they are stealing from the government (who should have taken possession of the seized property), not from the criminals. Therefore no forth amendment violation has occurred. They are still guilty of stealing the seized property, but that is a separate issue. If the criminals were smart, they would have threatened the dirty cops with exposing them in exchange for a portion of the seized funds.
Re: Decision is correct
"If the criminals were smart, they would have threatened the dirty cops with exposing them in exchange for a portion of the seized funds."
Why? It DID get exposed. So exactly what were the consequences for the cops that they needed to be so afraid of? What were these consequences which were so severe that it would have been worth giving up thousands of dollars to avoid it?
So when can this group of judged be removed for mental defect? They sound schizophrenic in their reasoning. They also should be investigated for disbarment.
I wonder what lovely valuables the judges have?
get a judge that hates them to grant a search warrant and RIP ASS through the original judges personal possessions. Steal their wife's underwear, family photos, furniture, paintings, everything that can be sold on.
