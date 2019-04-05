Appeals Court Says It's OK For Cops To Steal Stuff From Citizens
Qualified immunity isn't a codified defense. Congress never passed a law granting public employees this exception to Constitutional protections. This exception -- one that allows public servants to avoid being directly sued by the public whose rights they've violated -- was crafted by the Supreme Court. The theory is it's too hard for the government to fully comprehend the rights it's supposed to be guaranteeing, so there needs to be an escape hatch for government employees.
This escape hatch has allowed an amazing amount of abuse to go unpunished. As long as the government employees were the first to engage in egregious Constitutional violations, they're given a free pass. The free pass runs indefinitely if courts refuse to draw a bright line in published opinions. It doesn't seem like it would be that difficult to comply with the Constitution, but here we are.
Qualified immunity has again been extended in a case where the behavior the government engaged in was not only unconstitutional, but criminal. (h/t Clark Neily)
In this case, an illegal gambling investigation led to the search of property owned by the plaintiffs. The search warrant authorized the seizure of cash, gambling machines, and anything else the government determined was derived from illegal activity. So, the government did some seizing. But the inventory sheet didn't match up with what was taken. From the decision [PDF]:
Following the search, the City Officers gave Appellants an inventory sheet stating that they seized approximately $50,000 from the properties. Appellants allege, however, that the officers actually seized $151,380 in cash and another $125,000 in rare coins. Appellants claim that the City Officers stole the difference between the amount listed on the inventory sheet and the amount that was actually seized from the properties.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals says there was no Fourth Amendment violation because the officers were authorized to seize this property. As for the theft, the court says it won't even examine the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment implications of the alleged misconduct because it must consider the defendants' qualified immunity defense first. That leads directly to this jaw-dropping statement from the court:
The panel determined that at the time of the incident, there was no clearly established law holding that officers violate the Fourth or Fourteenth Amendment when they steal property that is seized pursuant to a warrant.
This dismaying conclusion was reached by examining similar caselaw from other circuits. The Ninth Circuit isn't the only circuit saying rights aren't violated when the government steals citizens' property… so long as the theft is accompanied by a warrant.
At the time of the incident, the five circuits that had addressed that question, or the similar question of whether the government’s refusal to return lawfully seized property violates the Fourth Amendment, had reached different results.
Four of the five circuits have stated the Constitution does not protect against theft by the government provided the initial seizure was legal. The only holdout is the Fourth Circuit, which stated theft of property (obviously) interferes with citizens' interest in the property they no longer have.
Worse, the Ninth Circuit is unwilling to establish this right and put the government on notice that similar theft in the future will be considered a Constitutional violation.
The allegation of any theft by police officers—most certainly the theft of over $225,000—is undoubtedly deeply disturbing. Whether that conduct violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures, however, is not obvious. The split in authority on the issue leads us to conclude so.
Given that law enforcement is still allowed to steal property when executing search warrants, the court's final words to the plaintiffs are the appellate equivalent of "thoughts and prayers."
We sympathize with Appellants. They allege the theft of their personal property by police officers sworn to uphold the law. [...] But not all conduct that is improper or morally wrong violates the Constitution.
Sure, but we expect our government to engage in proper and moral behavior. Qualified immunity allows the government to do the opposite of that, and to violate Constitutional rights on top of it, all without having to answer for its misdeeds.
Where did that come from?
I am certainly no Constitutional scholar, but I am trying to figure out how the 14th Amendment might be in consideration, whereas the 5th Amendment seems more applicable:
Of course in this instance, it sure seems as though the private property taken was not for public use, but for personal use...by the thieves.
Congress has the right and the responsibility to do something about this, yet they don't, and I suspect won't anytime in the near future. Such a shame that those elected to represent us...don't.
When you want to rob someone blind, get a badge
There's vanilla spineless, and then there's bootlicking, gutless worms, unwilling to challenge anyone with a badge because they're too cowardly to say mean things to anyone in uniform, even something as simple as 'just because you have a badge doesn't mean you get to rob people'.
I'd love to see a defendant try that defense, arguing that nothing in the law prevents them from robbing a store blind, because they made a valid purchase beforehand, and the fact that part of the interaction was legal means the rest of it gets a pass, specifically referencing this ruling. I'm sure it wouldn't work(because the defendant didn't have a badge), but watching the contortions as the gutless cowards in robes tried to justify their hypocrisy would be great for raising blood pressure I'm sure.
The allegation of any theft by police officers—most certainly the theft of over $225,000—is undoubtedly deeply disturbing.
...
We sympathize with Appellants.
To this I have but one response: Liars.
If they really found it 'deeply disturbing' and they 'sympathized with appellants' they'd have done something to prevent it from happening again, if only by making it clear that while past gutless cowards in robes weren't willing to take a stand and make clear that such behavior was unacceptable they are.
They wouldn't even do that.
Their actions make clear that they are not 'disturbed' by the actions performed by the crooks in uniform and don't give a damn about the appellants, and in fact see nothing wrong with police robbing people blind, despite their placating lies to the contrary.
Scum and cowards like those in this story deserve nothing but contempt, and it's people like them that sully and destroy any respect people might have had for their respective professions, such that any contempt and/or disgust they get from the public is well earned.
After all, why would people respect treacherous criminals and those that support them?
"there was no clearly established law holding that officers violate the Fourth or Fourteenth Amendment when they steal property that is seized pursuant to a warrant."
ianal, but isn't that evidence?
It's a matter of standing.
The officers had a warrant permitting the seizure so they were quite within the law to take the respective property: they did not steal it from the casino operators. Instead, they stole it from the government by failing to declare the taken property. This is not a matter of qualified immunity or even disciplinary actions: this is clearly a matter of criminal prosecution for theft and/or larceny against the respective officers, and forcing them to personally pay back the respective amounts to the government as well as serving the required time in prison. The plaintiff, unfortunately, does not have standing here.
But the least this court should do is to initiate the necessary referrals for getting the officers what they rightfully got coming to them.
Re: It's a matter of standing.
The plaintiff, unfortunately, does not have standing here.
The only situation in which the plaintiff would not have standing is if the government had already fully completed the process of civil/criminal asset forfeiture of the property, which has not happened (and in fact, couldn't have happened since the property was never reported to the prosecutors office).
If the property was in the process of civil/criminal asset forfeiture, then the plaintiff has standing, as during this process ownership of the property is subject of a dispute between the government and the plaintiff, and does not (yet) belong to the government.
In this case, however, the property was seized as evidence pursuant to a search warrant, not as part of a forfeiture proceeding, meaning that the ownership of the property was never even in question. It indisputably belonged to the plaintiff at all times, and (unless forfeiture proceedings are undertaken, or the property is determined to be itself illegal) can only be held temporarily by the government as per evidence handling in an ongoing case before being returned to the plaintiff. The plaintiff has standing.
Or, if that doesn't convince you, the fact that the case not only made it to trial in the first place, but was also successfully appealed all the way up to the circuit appeals court means that every single court (at least in the 9th Circuit) has agreed that the plaintiff has standing.
Ok, but what about all the laws that say theft is illegal?
And shouldn't we hold our law enforcers to a higher proper and moral standard? If they're allowed to break laws that the public is not what's to stop the public from viewing them as nothing more than thugs with badges, people who should be treated as worse than street scum?
Re:
This would require that the county court system stop taking pension payments directly from the theft generated by the policy enforcement arm. Therein its how the legal, law enforcement and court systems enrich themselves at the expense of everyone who pays taxes.
Re:
Aparently not. The thing is that by supporting theft by the police on citizens without due process, the government and the police become indistinguishable from criminals who mean harm and abuse on people. They should not be surprised when thing get bad enough that people start shooting the police in self defense. Sure its still illegal for people to do so but once it happens enough something has got to give and we either see reform or the police will keep getting distrust and danger hurled their way.
Goodbye rule of law, hello rule of brute force
what's to stop the public from viewing them as nothing more than thugs with badges
Stories like this are why I have for years now considered US police as the largest and most dangerous gang in the country. They can rob you, they can assault you, they can even kill you, and the legal system will not only look the other way it will actively support them.
The mafia and drug cartels could but dream to get this sort of treatment for their criminal actions, and while courts may think they're protecting the ever-so-persecuted police with rulings like this, in the long-term all they are doing is driving an ever widening wedge between police and public, strengthening hated and disgust towards the police and the two-tiered legal system that supports them.
A pedophile foster parent claims child neglect and called CPS to get your children removed from your home by law enforcement. Then the children are placed into Child Protection Services.
The social worker hands you back paperwork for you to show up in family court on child neglect, however when you do show up the charges are miraculously dropped and found to be unsubstantiated.
You asked to get your children back and the court officer then looks back at you and says, "We sympathize, but we don't know where they are. Second, we had a valid warrant at the time so it's not a case of kidnapping. I guess you've merely misplaced them."
Cue psychotic blackout and massacre to follow.
Uh? cCCoughbullshitahem..
WHO WHAT??
"hard for the government to fully comprehend the rights it's supposed to be guaranteeing, "
HOW about we get the public to back/support. a Warrant.
Get them to all sign it,and walk into the governors Residence...
Then walk out...
Then give 1/4 of the goods to ?????????
and keep the rest..
Do we get to sell off all the goods??
HELL NO..
