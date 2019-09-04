White House Now Thinks Harvesting Fitness Tracker Data Could Stop The Next Mass Shooting
In the wake of more mass shootings, everything coming from up top has been bat shit insane. The Trump Administration has a bunch of suggestions, and they're no better than those offered by a bunch of policy makers who think pulling the plug on certain areas of the internet will somehow reduce the frequency of mass shootings in the US.
Despite being able to do actually useful things at the federal level, Trump has decided preventing gun violence should be everyone else's job. First, he declared it's time for social media companies to engage in even greater vetting of users' posts, apparently in hopes of finding the next mass shooter before they start shooting.
We're headed to pre-crime territory, with the feds in tow. Working together, these entities can be expected to create a massive mess -- one that criminalizes words and will result in plenty of non-dangerous people spending more time interacting with federal agents. This isn't going to solve the problem. It's only going to create a new set of problems, waste limited law enforcement resources, and deprive people of their rights and liberties.
So, of course, the Trump administration is out there trying to make a bad situation even worse. Working backwards from a stillborn idea to come up with a catchy acronym, the White House brain trust is planning on inflicting this on America:
Last week, the Washington Post reported that the White House had been briefed on a plan to create an agency called HARPA, a healthcare counterpart to the Pentagon’s research and development arm DARPA. Among other initiatives, this new agency would reportedly collect volunteer data from a suite of smart devices, including Apple Watches, Fitbits, Amazon Echos, and Google Homes in order to identify “neurobehavioral signs” of “someone headed toward a violent explosive act.” The project would then use artificial intelligence to create a “sensor suite” to flag mental changes that make violence more likely.
According to the Post, the HARPA proposal was discussed with senior White House officials as early as June 2017, but has “gained momentum” after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The latest version of the plan, reportedly submitted to the Trump administration this month, outlined the biometric project called “SAFE HOME,” an acronym for “Stopping Aberrant Fatal Events by Helping Overcome Mental Extremes.”
Jesus Christ. Doesn't take long for dystopia to take hold. We already knew every fitness tracking device is, first and foremost, a TRACKING device. They generate the sort of data cops and terrorists alike like getting their hands on. Now, the administration is suggesting this data will be able to stop killers before they kill by looking for elevated pulse rates or, I don't know, heart conditions common to mass shooters. Or whatever.
Somehow, this patchwork of "volunteer data" will be Frankensteined into a "multi-modality solution" that can provide the government with "early diagnoses of neuropsychiatric violence." Ok, then. But can it even do this? Or will analysts pore over tons of garbage data looking for patterns that don't actually exist -- all while being pressured to prevent mass shootings? If so, the desire to show the program works might overwhelm the desire to proceed in a scientific manner, leading to garbage outputs more aligned with numerology enthusiasts and that Timecube guy.
Expecting anything "advanced" from a fitness tracker is asking for trouble. As Emily Gorecenski points out on Twitter, a FitBit can somehow detect the heartbeat in the breast from a chicken that's been killed, butchered, processed, packaged, sent to a grocery store, and purchased by a consumer.
Reminder that I can use a similar health tracker to pull a heartrate off a chicken breast. So maybe we shouldn’t use them for pre-crime detection.pic.twitter.com/sWOYjs5UfG
— Joe Biden is Center-Right (@EmilyGorcenski) August 30, 2019
These are the tools we're going to use to do pre-crime? This is the scientific wonder that's going to track down mass shooters before they can kill anybody? If we're lucky, we'll all live long enough to regret this.
Once you get past the HARPA buzzwords and the shininess of the tech toys, you're left with the unpleasant feeling this is going to result in people being hustled off the street by black-clad government agents and rushed to the nearest reeducation center.
“Creating a watchlist of citizens who most likely will never act violently based on their mental health is a very dangerous proposal with major ethical considerations,” Emma Fridel, a doctoral candidate at Northeastern University specializing in mass murder, told Gizmodo in an email. “Doing so to predict the unpredictable is utterly absurd.”
This system will be little more than an efficient generator of false positives. Adopting as much intrusive surveillance as possible as quickly as possible is bound to result in a few prevented crimes. So would random house searches and 24-hour police checkpoints. Backing into this with a catchy acronym, technobabble, and a bunch of junk science isn't acceptable. The government may feel obligated to do something about mass shootings, but everything it has come up with so far has been resolutely terrible, if not terrifying.
Filed Under: data, fitness trackers, guns, mass shootings, school shootings, surveillance, trump administration
Netflix has a new show
Pulsehunters? Blood Pressure Chasers? Glucose Stalkers?
Re: Netflix has a new movie
Awake
Psycho Pass
Could we be headed to a world like Psycho Pass??? Only as long as I get the nifty holo tech as a booby prize.
How are we going to get the mass shooters to wear the fitness trackers?
And if we know who the mass shooters are - so we can force them to wear fitness trackers - then . . . we don't need the fitness tracker.
Re:
Or will the 'signs of a proto-mass-shooter' be 'you don't have a fitness tracker, Echo or Google home, and you haven't logged into Facebook for a month'?
Why will you not let us in, citizen? We're from the government and we're here to help.
Re:
There are two ways to think about this. The first is anyone wearing a fitness tracker is loopy and needs close watching. The other is were warrants obtained to place the fitness trackers (aka GPS trackers) on the subset of suspects (we are all suspects, dontcha know?) that wear fitness trackers prior to the placement of those trackers?
My bet is that HARPA will go both way and only release results when it is in their best interest. The violations of anyone else's rights never happens, because they don't report those.
Oh, and then there is the concept of a fitness tracker being received as a gift and the gift giver then becomes a state actor, whether they know it or not.
But if refuses to tackle the deep social problems created by a few people owning most of the resources, which is a deep reason for those event, even if the criminal blames the wrong parties for the problems in society.
I don't use a fitness tracker. I don't have Google or Amazon spy devices in my home. I usually don't carry my cell phone with me and have location services disabled (for all the good that does). I don't use social media and I have almost zero presence on the internet.
How long until our benevolent government decides that I'm breaking the law and must install all of that monitoring equipment or face fines or jail time? Or will my nonparticipation be considered an early sign of violent mental instability and I get disappeared for that?
At this point it's fairy safe to say the Republican answers to gun control aren't guided by research, the opinions of voters or common sense, they're just pulling words out of Mitch McConnell's ushanka. the day after tragedy strikes and trying to cobble together something that sounds like a policy that will play on fox news for a day or two.
The words 'Gun' and 'Control' aren't in said hat.
Its so sad that we still can't be bothered with getting actual evidence before trying to do things.
The best answer to mass shooters with guns is more good guys with guns.
…says the naïve fool.
Re:
And when the fire fight breaks out in a crowded public space, how do you decide who is a good guy and who is a bad guy? Even more important, who do the cops shoot when they arrive, everybody holding a gun?
Re: Re:
Yeah, the 'the solution to one person with a gun is more people with guns' sounds great... if you don't spend more than five seconds thinking about it.
Would-be killer(A) pulls a gun in a crowded location, opens fire.
Person B hears a gunshot and sees A, draws their gun and draws a bead on A.
Person C, who cannot see A but can see B likewise draws, and hearing a gunshot and seeing someone armed and pointing a gun at another person they cannot see point their gun at B, assuming that they are the shooter.
(For the sake of keeping things from being really messy the hypothetical assumes multiple people armed beyond just the shooter, all of which are expert marksmen/women and are capable of pin-point accuracy while in the middle of a panicked mob with people everywhere.)
... And so on and so forth, to the point that even before the police arrive and are faced with multiple armed people pointing guns at each other, with injured and/or dead people on the ground making clear that at least one of them is a deadly threat, there's likely to be a downright bloodbath as various people all try to play hero and take down the armed shooter.
Re:
Only if the 'problem' you're trying to solve is mass shootings not resulting in enough injured and dead.
Re:
The best answer to mass shooters with guns is more good guys with guns.
YES! And we have proof to back this up.
Texas has the most guns, and the most state executions. Both proven to reduce crime to nothing.
And all evidence shows that Texas has the lowest crime rate, lowest murder rate, and lowest amount of gun violence!! With such hard punishment, and so many good guys with guns, Texas has virtually no crime whatsoever.
Re: You see how stupid that sounds bro
The best answer to mass diabetes with soda is more good guys with soda.
it knows what it will really stop and that is fuck all! what it will do is give the government yet another way of gathering information on the people, so it can do whatever it wants, when it wants, for no reason at all! the planet is being enslaved and governments everywhere are doing what they want to achieve it. consider how China is treating it's own people on the mainland and in HK and which countries are saying/doing anything to condemn that treatment. exactly! not a single one, because they all want to do the same thing! not a thing seems to have been learned from WWII and how a particular race was persecuted. human rights are being dismissed, not just eroded, all so corporations can be in control and certain few people can get as much wealth as possible, all the while reducing human rights to nothing! disgusting!!
First, mandate everyone wear one. Second, add kill switch.
Is atrial fibrillation an indicator of mass murder intentions? Asking for a friend.
Looks like we might get part of that imaginary FEMA the loonies have been banging on about since the 90s.
