Class Action Lawsuit Hopes To Hold GitHub Responsible For Hosting Data From Capital One Breach

As soon as the Capital One breach was announced, you knew the lawsuits would follow. Handling the sensitive info of millions of people carelessly is guaranteed to net the handler a class-action lawsuit or two, but this one -- filed by law firm Tycko & Zavareeri -- adds a new twist.

The 28-page lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California asserted that GitHub "actively encourages (at least) friendly hacking." It notes that the hacked Capital One information was posted online for months and alleges that the company violated state law to remove the information. "GitHub had an obligation, under California law, to keep off (or to remove from) its site Social Security numbers and other Personal Information," the suit says

Weird legal theory, but one that could possibly to be stretched to target some of the $7.5 billion Microsoft paid to acquire GitHub. But it takes a lot of novel legal arguments to hold a third party responsible for content posted by a user, even if the content contained a ton of sensitive personal info.

The lawsuit [PDF] alleges GitHub knew about the contents of this posting since the middle of April, but did not remove it until the middle of July after being notified of its contents by another GitHub user. The theory the law firm is pushing is that GitHub was obligated to scan uploads for "sensitive info" and proactively remove third-party content. The lawsuit argues GitHub is more obligated than most because (gasp!) it encourages hacking and hackers.

GitHub knew or should have known that obviously hacked data had been posted to GitHub.com. Indeed, GitHub actively encourages (at least) friendly hacking as evidenced by, inter alia, GitHub.com’s “Awesome Hacking” page GitHub had an obligation, under California law, to keep off (or to remove from) its site Social Security numbers and other Personal Information. Further, pursuant to established industry standards, GitHub had an obligation to keep off (or to remove from) its site Social Security numbers and other Personal Information.

The "industry standards" the lawsuit references are voluntary moderation efforts engaged in by social media platforms. Certainly no platform would want to be known as the habitual host of exfiltrated credit card data, but comparing the removal of offensive or plainly illegal content to the removal of strings of numbers from a site hosting an unusually large amount of strings of numbers is quite another. The law firm feels this assertion helps its case. It probably doesn't.

Moreover, Social Security numbers are readily identifiable: they are nine digits in the XXX-XX-XXXX sequence. Individuals’ contact information such as addresses are similarly readily identifiable. Thus, it is substantially easier to identify—and remove—such sensitive data. GitHub nonetheless chose not to.

Nine digits in a sequence. Oh, like phone numbers. And phone numbers tend to be found near addresses, especially when coders and developers are using GitHub as an offshoot of LinkedIn, posting their personal info for employers to find. Even long lists of personal info wouldn't necessarily be innately suspicious. Employers and recruiters looking for people with certain skills have probably compiled all of this freely-provided personal info for easy reference. It's not as easy to moderate content as the litigants believe.

But this belief, if backed by a judge, could add Github's money to the pool of damages. Things will get a lot more interesting once GitHub responds to unintentionally hilarious assertions like these:

GitHub knew or should have known that the Personal Information of Plaintiffs and the Class was sensitive information that is valuable to identity thieves and cyber criminals. GitHub also knew of the serious harms that could result through the wrongful disclosure of the Personal Information of Plaintiffs and the Class. As an entity that not only allows for such sensitive information to be instantly, publicly displayed, but one that also arguably encourages it, GitHub is morally culpable, given the prominence of security breaches today, particularly in the financial industry.

Well, we'll see how "morally culpable" stands up in court, where "legally culpable" is the actual standard. GitHub will rely on Section 230 to be dismissed from this case and rightly so. The person responsible for posting sensitive data exfiltrated from Capital One is, unsurprisingly, the person who posted the sensitive data exfiltrated from Capital One . Capital One has a duty to protect the information it gathers from customers. A third party site with hosting capabilities does not and it's not nearly as easy to moderate and proactively remove content as this lawsuit says it is.

Filed Under: class action, data breach

Companies: capital one, github