Gab, Mastodon And The Challenges Of Content Moderation On A More Distributed Social Network
from the experimentation-through-federation dept
While so many of the discussions and debates about content moderation focus on a few giant platforms -- namely Facebook, YouTube and Twitter -- it's fascinating to see how they play out in other arenas. Indeed, one of the reasons why we're so concerned about efforts to "regulate" content moderation practices on social media is that focusing on the manner in which those big, centralized platforms work could serve to stifle newer, more innovative platforms, whose very set up may inherently deal with the "problems" in the first place (see my protocols, not platforms discussion for one example).
There are a few interesting platforms out there trying to take a different approach to nearly everything -- and one of the more well known is Mastodon, an open source "federated" system that is sort of somewhat like Twitter. If you somehow have missed the Mastodon boat, I'd recommend the long piece Sarah Jeong wrote about it two years ago, which is a pretty good intro to the topic. The really short version, though, is that anyone can set up their own Mastodon community and, if others so choose, they may "federate" with other Mastodon communities. You could build a Mastodon instance that is totally isolated from others, or you could build one that connects to others and allows "toots" to go from one instance of Mastodon to others. And, of course, the federating can change over time. It's kind of neat in that it allows for multiple communities, who can set different rules, norms and standards, and thus you get much more widespread experimentation. And, unlike a fully centralized system, like Twitter, the ability for different instances to just "go there own way" if they disagree, allows for much greater flexibility, without a centralized content moderation impossibility.
I'm still more interested in much more fully decentralized protocol-based systems, but a federated system like Mastodon, that allows for a distributed set of mini-centralized instances that can join together or separate as needed, is still pretty fascinating.
However, it got more fascinating and interesting earlier this month when the social network Gab moved to Mastodon. If you haven't followed this space at all, Gab likes to call itself the "free speech alternative" to Twitter, but in practice that has meant that it's the place that many trolls, racists and other general assholes have gathered after being kicked off of Twitter. Gab announced, back in May, that it was planning to shift its platform to Mastodon, setting up its own instance. In theory, this solved some "problems" that Gab had been facing -- starting with the fact that Apple and Google had removed Gab's mobile app from their app stores (something Gab sued over, in a strategy that was not very successful). Since there are a bunch of Mastodon apps that allow users to log into any particular Mastodon instance, Gab itself made it clear that this was a key reason for the move:
Of course, building on top of someone else's better tested open source code probably also helps Gab with the long list of technical issues the site was having. And then there's the pure troll factor. Besides harboring social media trolls, Gab, as a company has always sort of gleefully taken on a trollish roll in the way it works as a company as well. And, considering that part of the very reason that Mastodon's creator, Eugen "Gargron" Rochko, set up Mastodon in the first place was to build an alternative to Twitter that was free of Nazis, assholes and trolls... it was a truly trollish move to jump onto that platform and at least imply to many a plan to "invade" (or, perhaps we should say brigading) the wider "fediverse" of Mastodon.
The switch over happened earlier this month and it's been fascinating to watch how it's all played out. The shortest summary might be that the federated model has shown to be somewhat resilient so far. Mastodon itself put out a statement urging various Mastodon instances not to federate with Gab and also suggesting that the various Mastdodon app developers choose to blacklist Gab's domains from their apps (meaning that Gab's plan to use this to get back into the app store might not work as well as planned).
The Verge has a long, in-depth article about how all of this is playing out, and it seems like, as a federated system is designed to do, different parts of the system are experimenting and figuring out what makes sense. Most of the other instances have decided they don't want to federate with Gab.
If you join a major Mastodon instance right now, chances are you won’t be connected to Gab. “All the admins that I know, that I interact with myself, have already blocked Gab,” says Rochko — including Mastodon.Social. “Essentially, they’re isolated.”
As for the various app makers, they're figuring out what they want to do:
This has turned app access into a battlefield. Developers can lock Gab out by disabling login options to the instance or completely blocking content from its servers. And several have done just that. Mastodon lists six major mobile apps on its homepage. Four of them — the Android client Tusky and the iOS apps Toot!, Mast, and Amaroq — block Gab in some fashion.
Amaroq developer John Gabelmann banned Gab to avoid potential problems with the App Store. “My core objective is to keep Amaroq publicly available and to abide by all Apple policies, which keep unmoderated extremist/hateful content off the store,” he tells The Verge. “If your network is large enough and unmoderated enough to get the negative attention of Apple, Amaroq will follow Apple’s policies.”
Mast’s creator Shihab Mehboob, by contrast, blocked Gab after users requested it. He’s gotten one-star reviews from angry Gab users, but “if hate speech is masquerading as free speech on an app I’ve built, it’s upon myself to somehow moderate that and reduce it where possible,” he says. “I understand that the Fediverse is intended to be open and entirely at the user’s discretion as to what they want to see/use/partake in, but that shouldn’t cover Nazi-based ideologies. There has to be a line drawn somewhere.”
Other app developers maintain that this blocking doesn’t fit Mastodon’s mission. The Android-based Fedilab app’s free version initially blocked Gab because of Play Store content policy fears. But the ban has since been lifted. “I will simply not block instances with the app,” wrote Fedilab’s developer. “I clearly think that’s not my role … If you want a strong block, it’s in the hands of social network developers or your admins.”
And the developer of Subway Tooter, who goes by Tateisu, is skeptical that stores will censure apps for supporting Gab. “They can run their web app on a web browser,” Tateisu points out. “If Google wants to ban it, they should start from their Chrome web browser.”
This is all quite interesting. It's also the kind of experimentation and more distributed decision-making we'd like to see more of online. This is not a truly distributed system where the power is moved all the way out to the ends, but it is a federated system where the power is moved to various nodes -- leading to more competition and variety. The fact that most of the major Mastodon instances have said they don't want to federate or deal with Gab is an expression of preferences, and in many ways a better overall system than one in which a single company is making the decisions. And it's much better than politicians telling companies what they need to do. Of course, in a world without Section 230 -- or one with a nonsensical requirement for "neutrality" in platform moderation -- would these options even be available?
Filed Under: content moderation, distributed systems, federation, mastodon, moderation, platforms, protocols, social media
Companies: apple, gab, google, mastodon, twitter
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Gee, it's almost like Nazis are unpopluar within larger society, and it's really not all because of some fictional cabal of (((globalists))).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Almost. But from the Nazi-logic point of view, all of those different Mastodon groups and orgs are obviously under the control of said "cabal of (((globalists)))".
Because that's how conspiracy theories work. Anyone who acts or argues against the claims made by the conspiracy theorist is either a direct member of the conspiracy, under the thumb of some one who's part of the conspiracy, or has been brainwashed by the conspirators. And this makes the set of conspirators ever growing, until the conspiracy theorist sees almost everyone as part of the conspiracy except for those "righteous" few fighting against an overwhelming system, which really feeds into the underdog and persecution complex of the conspiracy theorist and makes them feel even more special and righteous as they "know" they are one of the few people fighting for the "truth".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Exactly. And then they start holding up InfoWars as "The Truth" and double down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
...or wingnuts imagine everyone a Nazi and a social network gets a bad name by association and gets banned everywhere. Gab is no more extreme than Disqus.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
well - ok then.
If you support a nazi, make excuses for a nazi, or act like a nazi .....
you may very well be a nazi.
Just accept it and move on ... back to the country from which you came - LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's worth noting that the vast majority of Mastodon's power is in the hands of the instance run by the main developers of the Mastodon project - mastodon.social. When they blacklist an instance, they have the pull to effectively mandate the bulk of other high-population instances to follow along.
While I'm no fan of gab or its userbase, I have to say that the way the Mastodon developers treat their project is a clear case of wanting to have their cake and eat it too. They want to have a distributed & federal social network but have the power of a centralized social network.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can't push decisions all the way to the edge!
Heya Mike:
I know you advocate for pushing decisions out to the edges of the network, but I think Mastodon instances are as close as you are going to get.
The reason for that is that decisions are work, and, even on Techdirt, I am happy to outsource that effort to Techdirt and its community, which, in my biased opinion, does a fine job!
Thus it is that, in my opinion, a mastodon client is a mastodon client, deciding to ignore Gab-Mastodon is something that should be in the hands of the end user.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If someone wants to whine about Gab and their free speech rights vis-á-vis defederation, I have a simple reminder for you:
The assholes at Gab can broadcast their signal all they want. That doesn’t mean other instances must accept it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
why call all million plus Gab users a-holes?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
NotAllGabUsers
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You can escape characters with a backslash. It’s how to get the proper shrug emoticon.
Unescaped: ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Escaped: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
(The trick is, you have to escape both the first backslash and the first underscore.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And thats cool..
Iv said about FB, Let them SIT...dont let the group advert or anything else, but if someone want the Closed sighted opinions Let them have it. But dont let the notes/msg/what ever spread past ONLY the one that picked to have that section. you cant forward the notes.
Part of this is being able to WATCH/monitor, this type of group. All strange/different/religious/any group.
As was said of Backpage.. and any newspaper with a Social section in the Classifieds..and Probably 1000 other online sites.
If you dont give them an OPEN area to play, they will go underground. And the Worse of the Worse, already know they DONT want to be public. You might see a parascope, but that sub is still underwater..
I love the idea that people think Everything is perfect, IF' they cant see it. Fix the world before you THINK you can fix the internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"why call all million plus Gab users a-holes?"
I didn't think he did ... what makes you think so?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I didn’t. Nor did I call you one, since you want to take offense on behalf of Gab’s userbase.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Instances are of course welcome to federate or not with anyone they please, but I find it unbelievable that multiple app writers would be delusional enough to think they get to control who a user may or may not connect to. I have zero interest in connecting to Gab, but if I wanted to, it sure as hell would be my decision, not some idiot's who wrote an app.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As per the article, they were more worried about being banned from app stores if their app became associated with Gab. That is they were trying to protect themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When Grown Adults Are Crying Like Children About Something...
It's probably pretty great. Race you all to sign up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why you still here bro?
Don’t let the door hit ya one the way out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Why you still here bro?
Why is some coward talking to me? I'm sorry, do you matter? Try having a name tiny man!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Why you still here bro?
Look who's talking Mr. proven liar, doesn't know grade school math, can't figure out the difference between hardware and software. You come here and on your own accord, make yourself look like a fool and an idiot with every comment you make.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Why you still here bro?
Bro if that’s the best insult you got maybe you’d be better off with the rest of the mental midgets and racists. This site is for nominally functioning adults. It’s a low bar but you still didn’t make the cut. Best of luck in your new home.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When Grown Adults Are Crying Like Children About Something..
I haven't seen any "grown adults crying like little children about something" other than about the made up claims that Google/Facebook/Twitter are "censoring conservative viewpoints."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: When Grown Adults Are Crying Like Children About Somethi
Reddit actually has a spam/karma algorithm that first puts you on a 10 minute timer and then eventually makes you invisible. Reddit has admitted to manipulating the algorithm to help the left.
Why do you think Reddit is so left leaning? I stopped posting politics there because I knew I would have to be constantly creating new accounts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
WoW
Their comments are so much better than the original site comments. This is amazing. What a great product. Even here it's a better comment system than the one here. Everyone should use this. No wonder the websites don't want to lose this power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I think we all know the answer to that.
What’s stopping you bro? Or are you the real coward?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gab has potential
There are plenty of websites that are BS and propaganda and they frequently don't allow comments because BS gets countered usually in the #1 rated comment. Gab created the ability to counter the BS. I expected the app to take off and grow and eventually get a diverse set of users but then the mentally challenged started seeing Nazis everywhere and that is unfortunate.
If not Gab, another program will eventually add messages to every website. It's a revolutionary idea. It just needs to get popular and hopefully next time we can keep the crazies from commenting on it next round. Maybe when Trump is gone and people aren't seeing Nazis around every corner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gab was founded as a “free speech” alternative to Facebook and Twitter. It was meant to host speech those sites didn’t want on their respective platforms. When I think of the kinds of speech Facebook and Twitter tend to take action over, the usual results are racists, homophobes, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, Nazis/Nazi sympathizers, and trolls who imitate all of those groups (and more).
For most people who know of it, Gab represents the same thing as 8chan: a refuge for the refuse of the Internet. When you offer a service that you promise won’t moderate most speech, reasonable people will eventually leave when that promise allows for the kind of harassment and abuse that other sites try to stop. Once all the reasonable people are gone, all you’ll have left is the garbage — the racists, homophobes, etc.
Promising “free speech” is a fine ideal. But the approach leaves a lot to be desired in practice. When a platform becomes nothing but spam and hate and trolling, anyone not taking part in that kind of posting will go somewhere better. Gab earned a reputation for being such a platform. It does little to prove that reputation isn’t wholly deserved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Gab has potential
There have been many tools introduced over the past two decades to "annotate" other websites. Literally none of them have caught on. I fail to see how an idea that has been tried at least a dozen times without success is "a revolutionary idea."
Also, that's not Gab's main business. It was a side effort that hasn't caught on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Gab has potential
This is where it would have caught on because it just needed a large group to get it going. Google & Mozilla and others teaming up to attack has hampered it from taking off. Dissenter would have been a big social network. All these prior instances needed was a jump start of a lot of users.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Gab has potential
"but then the mentally challenged started seeing Nazis everywhere and that is unfortunate"
If you were in nazi germany during ww2, you would be mentally challenged? ... I think I agree with this but for different reasons.
Anyone who sees someone who is acting like a nazi is mentally challenged? What about the person who was run over by one? That person is not seeing much at all anymore now are they? You do remember that right? You know - the case where the nazi is now serving two life sentences?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes.. there will be a spam problem and a comment not worth reading problem, but people can chose to ignore. There will be worthy comments mixed in... as with all forums. I would love to read comments on IMDB again about movies & shows! I would love to post my opinion on a propaganda site!
One problem Gab has is people believe the fake news rather than check out the program. So many people have an opinion about about the posts & people on Gab and not one of them has checked it out. Again... it's no worse than Disqus.
Also... one area you didn't mention that gets banned is all the controversial stuff regarding nature & nurture. You know... understanding human prosperity is offensive and discussing it gets banned. I prefer to have a clue about how things work and discuss what the science deniers like to ban.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gab is an acronym for Gay and Beautiful?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You can make it whatever you want it to be. Come to the program and make it gay and beautiful if you want to. We need the ability to look at written messages on every website. That's a VERY useful feature.
... and yes... different cultures find all sorts of things offensive...if you aren't the dominate culture, you may find your self banned.
Gab is Multiculturalism because it prevents the dominate one from banning you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply