Chinese Border Agents Now Installing Malware On Foreigners' Cellphones
The Chinese government is no longer content to place its own citizens under pervasive surveillance. There's a new twist to border device searches in certain areas of the country: the installation of software that provides government agents with plenty of data -- including text messages -- from visitors' phones. Joseph Cox of Motherboard has the details.
The Android malware, which is installed by a border guard when they physically seize the phone, also scans the tourist or traveller's device for a specific set of files, according to multiple expert analyses of the software. The files authorities are looking for include Islamic extremist content, but also innocuous Islamic material, academic books on Islam by leading researchers, and even music from a Japanese metal band.
It's a pretty open intrusion. The malware makes no attempt to hide itself. It even places an icon on the device's application screen. The app has been uploaded by Motherboard and analysis shows this may possibly be for the convenience of the person scanning the phone. The app is sideloaded by border agents, who run a scan and search for the targeted content. Once this is done, those files can be viewed/exfiltrated and the app uninstalled. Also, soon after the article was published, most of the major anti-malware providers started flagging this software.
It's all part of the surveillance regime the Chinese government has directed towards the Uighur population in Xinjiang. Only now it's spread past the historically-oppressed population to visitors to the region. Pretty much anyone travelling into the region via certain checkpoints is subject to device seizures and malware installation.
One tourist who crossed the border and had the malware installed on their device provided a copy to Süddeutsche Zeitung and Motherboard. A member of the reporting team from Süddeutsche Zeitung then also crossed the border and had the same malware installed on their own phone.
The Chinese government has never really worried about what other countries think about its practices and programs. The expressions of dismay from activists and journalists isn't going to result in the government rethinking these activities. However, recent protests in Hong Kong show the situation there isn't entirely hopeless: the Chinese government can be persuaded to rethink some of its efforts with enough pushback.
But for the most part, the capacity and capabilities of China's surveillance network continue to expand. But what it's doing isn't necessarily unusual. The same tech and programs are in use in freer countries, limited only by built-in protections these governments can choose to amend or excise almost at will.
Perversely, the discussion here focuses on the Chinese government targeting foreigners, while generally just accepting its full-fledged domestic surveillance program. It's the complete opposite of how things are measured here in the United States, where we somewhat expect our government to subject foreign visitors to heightened scrutiny but to keep their eyes, ears, and hands off US citizens. It's completely possible for every government to be handling surveillance issues badly, with the Chinese government merely being the most unapologetic participant in these programs.
Filed Under: border crossings, china, malware, phones, surveillance, uighur
Now I wonder how long we’ll have to wait before we hear of U.S. border agents doing this.
Re:
The US has yet to train it's boarder agents to hand the phone back (If and when that ever happens, a software instal will probably be part of the new 'exchange')
when countries in the so called 'free, democratic' world are to all sorts of nasty to be able to keep tabs on their own citizens, whether there is any need to or not, whether they have done anything or not, why report on the Chinese? i doubt if that many people go there, unless working and that more people head out of Asian countries. wouldn't it be better to keep all of us in the so called free countries up to date with which governments are doing what? after all, we condemn the likes of the Chinese for doing exactly what we're doing. pot and kettle seems apt here!
'Look over there, a distraction!'
Three comments before whataboutism. Yeah, that's about what I expected.
The usual advice
Backup your phone before entering <Country X>.
If you have anything on it that's confidential, do a factory reset.
Enter <Country X>, let them do whatever they want.
Restore from backup.
And, of course, don't send anything confidential unless it's encrypted. (But this is wise everywhere - esp. when on Starbucks's WiFi.)
Re: The usual advice
Unless your backup and restore also handles the firmware, which would be tricky because of the issues raised in trusting trust, you will just delay them getting your files until you do the restore.
If you have anything you care about, it's best just to bring a burner phone with you and make sure it never had anything on it that you don't want the anyone handling your phone to know.
When you leave the country, ditch the phone. Ideally just give it to someone random who can use it until the plan runs out.
Re: Re: The usual advice
How's this better than buying the burner in the country? If you can never have personal data/conversations on there, why bother carrying your own?
Re: Re: Re: The usual advice
I've always had a lot of trouble using chinese user interfaces. Mostly based on the fact that I don't read chinese. Plus, it's okay to call your mother.
It's just not okay to call your cia handler or your in country contacts. I would also avoid calling friends at the Computing Infrastructure Association as well.
Although it might be fun to put some fake entries in your contact list that would look interesting to foreign governments. It would be interesting to get the chinese to devote substantial resources to investigating Domino's Pizzas association with the US Government.
Its's Good vs Evil
OOooOOooOOooo... scary Halloween stuff...
It's so much better when you can live in denial. US CBP copies all your files, too., but they don't leave Texas Chainsaw Massacre icons hanging around, so that you can pretend they didn't offload your sexual proclivities.
Besides, US CBP has only our best interests at heart. Who knows what that evil, grabby Chinese government is planning to do with my files? Probably outsource them to some evil mega-corporation. US CBP would never do something like that.
AAG?
Re: Its's Good vs Evil
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
Do you think..
ANY NATION, should kowtow to any other?? NOPE.
Might take some fundamental ideals, and change abit/alot.
But Never Kowtow..
Except the USA which loves its corps to the point we willbend over and let them treat us as Slaves 90% of the time. And we even Help our corps Slowly take over the world, as they demand other nations to Become as bad or worse then the USA..
This is SOP for China, they Love to control things and know whats happening. And HK, is 1% of the nation, and partly independent. Its Corp central, for China to get into the market of everything.
The USA, EU, Australia, are all looking at using the Net and Modems to watch and track out people, so what China is doing, is nothing NEW.
Re: Do you think..
Monkey See, Monkey DO.
potential for a Granny weatherwax
while they're sideloading, one does have to wonder what hte potential is for it to be turned back on them, either by
a) killing the program and running a fake version which says 'all clear" (possible)
b) expanding on the practice that you NEVER plug in random USB devices (there are USB killers, just put it in the port of a phone that you charge wirelessly)
c) Weatherwaxing them (taken from this bit of the Discworld novel 'Carpe Jugulum' - “You wanted to know where I’d put my self,” said Granny. “I didn’t go anywhere. I just put it in something alive, and you took it. You invited me in. I’m in every muscle in your body and I’m in your head, oh yes. I was in the blood, Count. In the blood. I ain’t been vampired. You’ve been Weatherwaxed. All of you. And you’ve always listened to your blood, haven’t you?”
Extremely hard to do, but possible and could really bite them on the backside. would require details of what they're using to sideload though.
