Privacy

by Glyn Moody

Mon, Feb 27th 2017 3:25am


china, gps, privacy, satnav, tracking, uyghurs, xinjiang



China Orders Every Vehicle In Region Troubled By Ethnic Unrest To Be Fitted With Satnav Tracker

Techdirt stories on China tend to paint a fairly grim picture of relentless surveillance and censorship, and serve as a warning of what could happen in the West if government powers there are not constrained. But if you want to see how a real dystopian world operates, you need to look at what is happening in the north-western part of China's huge domain. Xinjiang was originally a turkic-speaking land, but the indigenous Uyghur population is increasingly swamped by Chinese-speaking immigrants, which has caused growing unrest. Violent attacks on the Chinese population in the region have led to a harsh crackdown on the Uyghurs, provoking yet more resentment, and yet more attacks.

Last November, we noted that the Chinese authorities in Xinjiang were describing censorship circumvention tools as "terrorist software." Now the Guardian reports on an ambitious attempt by the Chinese government to bring in a new kind of surveillance for Xinjiang:

Security officials in China's violence-stricken north-west have ordered residents to install GPS tracking devices in their vehicles so authorities are able to keep permanent tabs on their movements.

The compulsory measure, which came into force this week and could eventually affect hundreds of thousands of vehicles, is being rolled out in the Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang, a sprawling region that borders Central Asia and sees regular eruptions of deadly violence.

The rollout is already underway -- those who refuse to install the trackers will not be allowed to refuel their vehicles:

Between 20 February and 30 June all private, secondhand and government vehicles as well as heavy vehicles such as bulldozers and lorries will have to comply with the order by installing the China-made Beidou satellite navigation system.

Beidou is the homegrown version of the US Global Positioning System, completely under the control of the Chinese government. According to Wikipedia, the Beidou system has two levels of accuracy:

The free civilian service has a 10-meter location-tracking accuracy, synchronizes clocks with an accuracy of 10 nanoseconds, and measures speeds to within 0.2 m/s. The restricted military service has a location accuracy of 10 centimetres, can be used for communication, and will supply information about the system status to the user.

Being able to track any car in the Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang to a few inches should be enough even for the paranoid Chinese authorities. The fear has to be that, if successful, this latest form of extreme surveillance may spread to other regions in China, assuming Beidou could cope with such large-scale tracking.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    RR, 27 Feb 2017 @ 3:28am

    We'll get it too

    Pretty sure our self driving cars will already do this for us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 4:26am

    Like most, if not all bulk surveillance efforts, this will likely only speed up the determining of what happened after the event. It is also easily used to mislead the authorities, as just because your car is hundreds of miles away from en event, it does not mean that you were also that distance away.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 4:41am

    "and serve as a warning of what could happen in the West if government powers there are not constrained."

    Not if, but when. With donny in power it is inevitable - unless the GOP can stop it, but there does not seem to be much interest in doing so. Stay tuned for the continuing saga of whether we will be learning the Goooooose Step. Hey, is that dance trademarked?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      timmaguire42 (profile), 27 Feb 2017 @ 5:22am

      Re:

      You misspelled "Hillary." But that's ok. She lost.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 6:38am

      Re:

      While politicians are holding back on the total car surveillance, there is an increasing pressure for using GPS to pay for roadusage and as a measure to reduce queues on the roads since it is relatively cheap and easy compared to the alternatives...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 6:44am

        Re: Re:

        Well... have you ever met a tax that a politician did not like?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 7:04am

        Re: Re:

        Surveillance is the goal, loss of gasoline taxation is the excuse (for forced GPS). Proof of this is found in logic as the odometer is both less expensive and is already in place. For those who claim to be all about financial frugality ... this seems a bit off. Bottom line, look past their bs excuses and find the real reason for things.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 4:52am

    Well, the Chinese can simply revert back to what they used to do for transportation .... the bicycle.

    Maybe the Chinese government will then not allow tire inflation station use if a tracker is not installed upon said bike.

    Hmmm, they probably need trackers in all shoes ... awww screw it, just implant the tracker chips in all known terrorists (everybody).

    Of what use is a word when it is used to describe everything?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 7:06am

      Re:

      Uyghur is a very sparsely populated mountainous desert-filled area. And the only million-city Urumqi is far too polluted today. I doubt bicycles are useful for travel in that area.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 4:53am

    In Communist China, car finds you

    I couldn't resist.

    I'll close the door on my way out

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 27 Feb 2017 @ 6:12am

    In the west the tracking capability will be required, but unused by law enforcement except when they get a warrant. (Which would be rubber-stamped in bulk.) The Five Eyes intelligence agencies would have full access with purely hypothetical oversight.

    Meanwhile the same data would be sold for profit the way smart TV and cell phone and social media and Visa/debit card usage is now.

    The story isn't what China is doing; it's their lack of subtlety in doing it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


