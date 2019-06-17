We're Apparently Scanning Our TVs For Viruses Now

Prenda Mastermind Gets 14 Years In Prison, Told To Pay Back Just $1.5 Million
 

Mon, Jun 17th 2019

We've noted for many years that (like so many "internet of things" devices) modern smart televisions have the security protection equivalent of damp cardboard. Not only are they often easily hacked (something intelligence agencies are super excited about since it gives them audio access to targets), but the companies that make them have been busted repeatedly for hoovering up user usage data (and even audio from your living room), and then failing to adequately secure it.

This week, Samsung took a bit of heat for urging the company's TV customers to, for the first time, occasionally run an antivirus scan on their television sets. The Tweet was online online briefly before Samsung deleted it, apparently realizing it only advertised the fact that you shouldn't be getting viruses on your TV set in the first place:

That's amusing for several reasons. One, because customers wouldn't be getting viruses on their television sets if these products had even the most basic security protections, something TV vendors have failed at for years. Two, because it highlights how many modern televisions have become insanely complicated. Not because consumers necessarily want them to be insanely complicated, but because most TV vendors want you using their embedded streaming platforms and as opposed to a third-party streaming device (like Roku, Chromecast, or a game console).

And of course they want you using their streaming platforms because they want to monetize your viewing and other profitable data. As a Vizio executive recently acknowledged, this can help subsidize the cost of cheaper TV sets. That creates a dilemma whereby the consumer is forced to pay a premium if they want a TV set that simply displays a god-damned image and doesn't hoover up their personal data:

The problem is if you've shopped for a TV lately, it's effectively impossible to find a "dumb" television that simply passes on signal from other devices. As in: they're simply not available at any meaningful scale, even if you were willing to pay a significant premium for them. Many people certainly are; most embedded TV OS platforms are kind of terrible, and users would rather buy a new streaming box (Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV) every few years than be forced to buy an entirely new TV set because the embedded streaming hardware becomes outdated (something TV vendors clearly would benefit from).

While some set vendors might argue that dumb televisions don't exist because there's no market demand for them, the fact is they haven't even bothered to try. And they haven't bothered to try because they're fixated on accelerating the TV upgrade cycle and collecting and selling your personal usage data to a universe of partners. Which again, might not be quite as bad if these companies had done a good job actually securing and encrypting this data, or designing television OS' that didn't feel like they were barfed up from the bowels of 1992 GUI design hell.

It's all kind of a silly circle dysfunction but pretty standard operating procedure in the internet of broken things era, where an endless list of companies now sell over-hyped internet-connected appliances, gleefully collect and monetize your data, but can't be bothered to adequately secure that data or provide consumers with clear options to avoid data collection entirely.

Filed Under: computer security, iot, security, smart tvs, viruses
Companies: samsung

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 17 Jun 2019 @ 3:08pm

    Dumb

    I gave my "Smart" TV a lobotomy and never hooked it to my internet. That way I can get the subsidized price but just use it as a giant dumb monitor. (Hooked up to my self-build media machine.)

    Also, it turns out that Support alert just a scam, McAfee's paid Samsung to pitch their krappy software.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Try viewing THIS in a modern browser!, 17 Jun 2019 @ 3:45pm

      Re: Dumb -- OH, so you're CHEATING on agreed deal, "Gary".

      That way I can get the subsidized price but just use it as a giant dumb monitor.

      What a free-loader. I bet you CHEAT at games, too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2019 @ 3:54pm

      Re: Dumb

      beware: apparently some TV's will automatically scan for any open wifi and attempt to connect if they are not configured.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 17 Jun 2019 @ 3:15pm

    Where have I heard that before...

    While some set vendors might argue that dumb televisions don't exist because there's no market demand for them, the fact is they haven't even bothered to try.

    Reminds me of the video game market, where you've got companies trying to argue that there's no market for single player, 'pay once and you're done paying' games, because they want to push games that can be continuously monetized.

    To the extent that there's 'no market demand' for single-purchase products(tv or video games) it's because the sellers are trying to either eliminate it or convince people that there isn't so that they shift to ongoing purchase models.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Try viewing THIS in a modern browser!, 17 Jun 2019 @ 3:43pm

    You "Luddites". You cannot have both security and your toys!

    Nor can you have privacy / security and:

    1) Social media.

    2) Google.

    3) Facebook.

    4) A cell phone.

    5) Javascript.

    Too many more to list. If you want the toys, you pay with your privacy / security.

    Here's YOU and what you're in for rest of your life:

    https://www.zdnet.com/article/sim-swap-horror-story-ive-lost-decades-of-data-and-google-wont-l ift-a-finger/

    It's depressing to read what an abject idiot this guy is, but still a hoot. Doubt you kids will heed the warning to STOP the insanity of doing everything on net / phone / Google, which is another hoot. And if you had any brains, you would look at this and see how easily you can become an "unperson" in the modern world.

    At least stop whining when you're not even advising a course of action to stop / fix the problems of modern society!

    And there is only ONE fix, which is

    [I get the "screen name" text a lot.]

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JimThePCGuy (profile), 17 Jun 2019 @ 3:50pm

    Turn off WiFi

    With Internet connectivity off the worst thing I notice is the clock doesn’t get set automatically. No big deal to me.
    J

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2019 @ 3:59pm

      Re: Turn off WiFi

      Somehow I've succeeded to go through life without ever buying a TV. Computer monitors at closer range have always worked just fine for me and my family. Back in the 90s and early 2000s I had a VCR hooked up to my computer system, and it contained a tuner and coaxial plug, but I've never desired a TV.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2019 @ 4:00pm

    The problem is if you've shopped for a TV lately, it's effectively impossible to find a "dumb" television that simply passes on signal from other devices.

    As long as the TV has HDMI or other inputs, it's a dumb monitor as long as you never enable wifi. Who uses their TV remote for anything other than power on/off and maybe input selection, anyway?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2019 @ 4:25pm

    Soon, they will have come up with some silly assed excuse for the new and wonderful TVs that require an internet connection in order to function even if not using the internet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    keithzg (profile), 17 Jun 2019 @ 4:27pm

    Just buy a computer monitor, or a projector

    Admittedly even some projectors are shipping with 'smart' OSes these days, but you can still buy just-a-display, you just can't buy a "TV" that is one.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 17 Jun 2019 @ 4:56pm

      Re: Just buy a computer monitor, or a projector

      Useful advice depending on what size and aspect ratio you want. 50" computer monitors only seem to exist in ultrawide format, which has limited utility for TV.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2019 @ 5:00pm

    Conference Room Monitor

    The problem is if you've shopped for a TV lately, it's effectively impossible to find a "dumb" television that simply passes on signal from other devices.

    Like one of these, Karl?

    https://www.amazon.com/Dell-C5517H-Conference-1920X1080-Resolution/dp/B01LXN1NBI/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 17 Jun 2019 @ 5:04pm

      Re: Conference Room Monitor

      Like one of these, Karl?

      Is it ironic that you can't actually use that link to buy the monitors?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 17 Jun 2019 @ 5:07pm

        Re: Re: Conference Room Monitor

        Like one of these, Karl?

        Is it ironic that you can't actually use that link to buy the monitors?

        The ones for sale - from outside of Amazon - are also 2-4 times the price of a Smart TV of the same size, which I think is the point Karl was making?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2019 @ 5:11pm

    I never understand the argument that securing the data would somehow make data collection and promiscuous sharing okay. In either case, parties whom I don't know nor have any reason to trust will have access to my personal data.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Prenda Mastermind Gets 14 Years In Prison, Told To Pay Back Just $1.5 Million
 
