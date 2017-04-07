 
<< Judge Says FBI's NIT Warrant Invalid...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Karl Bode

Fri, Apr 7th 2017 6:28am


Filed Under:
iot, malware, smart tv



Researcher: 90% Of 'Smart' TVs Can Be Compromised Remotely

from the internet-of-very-broken-things dept

So we've noted for some time how "smart" TVs, like most internet of things devices, have exposed countless users' privacy courtesy of some decidedly stupid privacy and security practices. Several times now smart TV manufacturers have been caught storing and transmitting personal user data unencrypted over the internet (including in some instances living room conversations). And in some instances, consumers are forced to eliminate useful features unless they agree to have their viewing and other data collected, stored and monetized via these incredible "advancements" in television technology.

As recent Wikileaks data revealed, the lack of security and privacy standards in this space has proven to be a field day for hackers and intelligence agencies alike.

And new data suggests that these televisions are even more susceptible to attack than previously thought. While the recent Samsung Smart TV vulnerabilities exposed by Wikileaks (aka Weeping Angel) required an in-person delivery of a malicious payload via USB drive, more distant, remote attacks are unsurprisingly also a problem. Rafael Scheel, a security researcher working for Swiss cyber security consulting company Oneconsult, recently revealed that around 90% of smart televisions are vulnerable to a remote attack using rogue DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting - Terrestrial) signals.

This attack leans heavily on Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV), an industry standard supported by most cable companies and set top manufacturers that helps integrate classic broadcast, IPTV, and broadband delivery systems. Using $50-$150 DVB-T transmitter equipment, an attacker can use this standard to exploit smart dumb television sets on a pretty intimidating scale, argues Scheel:

"By design, any nearby TV will connect to the stronger signal. Since cable providers send their signals from tens or hundreds of miles away, attacks using rogue DVB-T signals could be mounted on nearby houses, a neighborhood, or small city. Furthermore, an attack could be carried out by mounting the DVB-T transmitter on a drone, targeting a specific room in a building, or flying over an entire city."

Scheel says he has developed two exploits that, when loaded in the TV's built-in browser, execute malicious code, and provide root access. Once compromised, these devices can be used for everything from DDoS attacks to surveillance. And because these devices are never really designed with consumer-friendly transparency in mind, users never have much of an understanding of what kind of traffic the television is sending and receiving, preventing them from noticing the device is compromised.

Scheel also notes that the uniformity of smart TV OS design (uniformly bad, notes a completely different researcher this week) and the lack of timely updates mean crafting exploits for multiple sets is relatively easy, and firmware updates can often take months or years to arrive. Oh, and did we mention these attacks are largely untraceable?:

"But the best feature of his attack, which makes his discovery extremely dangerous, is the fact that DVB-T, the transmission method for HbbTV commands, is a uni-directional signal, meaning data flows from the attacker to the victim only. This makes the attack traceable only if the attacker is caught transmitting the rogue HbbTV signal in real-time. According to Scheel, an attacker can activate his HbbTV transmitter for one minute, deliver the exploit, and then shut it off for good."

So yeah, that internet of broken things security we've spent the last few years mercilessly making fun of? It's significantly worse than anybody imagined.

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 7 Apr 2017 @ 6:38am

    One has to wonder why TVs have built in browsers. I'm kind of worried since my TV is smart even though I've never used such things and thus never updated the firmware (you can't really find dumb models anymore nowadays). The bright part is that it has no wireless connection, only an wired network port so at the very least it won't be doing anything funny if it's compromised. No, seriously, let the TVs do what they do best: convert signals into images. If I need anything smarter I have a plethora of much better devices to choose from. Yay for the INEPT?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Apr 2017 @ 6:47am

      Re:

      Newer versions of HDMI support ethernet but i'm not sure if that means an internet enabled device connected to a TV could share its internet connection, but it seems possible.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Apr 2017 @ 8:21am

      Re:

      if the TV only has wireless but that wireless has never set up, can this exploit remotely enable wireless? if so, pretty impressive and also very scary!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Apr 2017 @ 6:52am

    "By design, any nearby TV will connect to the stronger signal. Since cable providers send their signals from tens or hundreds of miles away, attacks using rogue DVB-T signals could be mounted on nearby houses, a neighborhood, or small city. Furthermore, an attack could be carried out by mounting the DVB-T transmitter on a drone, targeting a specific room in a building, or flying over an entire city."

    This sounds exactly like an IMSI catcher/stingray.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Apr 2017 @ 7:00am

    I wonder how this applies to other computers that process OTA signals such as a TiVO, TV tuner hardware, or streaming server like Tvheadend. Even if these systems are airgapped it could infect client devices.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jason, 7 Apr 2017 @ 7:25am

    By design, any nearby TV will connect to the stronger signal. Since cable providers send their signals from tens or hundreds of miles away, attacks using rogue DVB-T signals could be mounted on nearby houses, a neighborhood, or small city.

    I realize this is quoted from the linked article, but it's somewhat confusing.

    DVB-T is a broadcast standard, not a cable standard. I'm assuming "cable providers" in this context is meant to mean the broadcaster, then? After all, a transmitted signal on a nearby house wouldn't hijack the cable feed coming in to the TV.

    I don't know anything about the HbbTV systems being discussed, so I suppose it's possible that a broadcast signal could trick it into changing over from a cable signal, but it seems like that would be unlikely. (If you're watching XYZ network on cable, would a DBV-T signal claiming to be XYZ network win? That seems odd. And I'd be surprised if that was "stronger" than the signal off the cable, either way.)

    I don't mean to dismiss the implications of these kinds of flaws. I'm just not sure all of the relevant caveats have been accounted for.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      me, 7 Apr 2017 @ 7:30am

      Re:

      Also, it should probably be "90% of smart tvs that support HbbTV" (which is an unknown number worldwide and 0 in the US) not "90% of smart tvs".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeCool (profile), 7 Apr 2017 @ 7:57am

        Re: Re:

        It's not 0 in the US as it's testing in the US right now. And even if most places in the US don't take advantage of it, it's almost assuredly in the hardware of most smart TVs in the US. Remember that most TVs are made someplace else - someplace already using HbbTV.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Judge Says FBI's NIT Warrant Invalid...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

06:28 Researcher: 90% Of 'Smart' TVs Can Be Compromised Remotely (8)
03:25 Judge Says FBI's NIT Warrant Invalid, Points Out FBI Agent Knew It Was Invalid When He Requested It (14)

Thursday

18:02 European Commission May Join Gates Foundation And Wellcome Trust In Becoming An Open Access Publisher (5)
14:50 State Appeals Court Says There's An Expectation Of Privacy In Vehicle Data Recorders (17)
13:36 Twitter Sues Homeland Security Over Attempt To Unmask 'Alt' Immigration Twitter Account (22)
11:47 Italian Court Says Due Process Isn't Necessary For Blocking Sites Over Copyright Infringement (18)
10:43 Investigation Finds IRS Seized Millions Of Dollars From Innocent Individuals And Business Owners (28)
10:38 Daily Deal: The 2017 Complete Java Bundle (0)
09:34 Court Strikes Probation Restrictions Banning Teen From Using Encryption, Accessing Internet For Personal Reasons (32)
06:30 FCC Kills Charter Merger Condition That Would Have Forced ISPs To Compete (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.