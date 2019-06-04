If 'Big Tech' Is a Huge Antitrust Problem, Why Are We Ignoring Telecom?
Over the last week or so, Google, Amazon, and Apple have all taken a significant beating on Wall Street amidst rumblings of looming antitrust investigations by the DOJ and FTC. Google, we're told, is subject of a looming antitrust probe by the DOJ. Amazon, we've learned, is facing growing scrutiny from the FTC. Apple stock also did a nose dive on the news that it too may soon be subject to a significant new antitrust probe.
On its surface, many of these actions aren't all that surprising. After all, experts have noted for a decade than US antitrust enforcement has grown toothless and frail, and our definitions of monopoly power need updating in the Amazon era. Facebook's repeated face plants on privacy (and basic transparency and integrity) have only added fuel to the fire amidst calls to regulate "big tech."
Oddly missing from coverage from these probes is the fact that much of this behavior by the Trump administration may *gasp* not be driven by a genuine interest in protecting markets and consumer welfare. For one, it's hard to believe that an administration that has shown it's little more than a rubber stamp for sectors like telecom is seriously worried about monopoly power. Two, it's hard to believe an administration obsessed with partisan fever dreams of nonexistent censorship is going to come at these inquiries with integrity, and not, say, as a vessel to pursue a pointed partisan agenda.
I've been arguing for a while that while many of the calls to regulate big tech are driven by genuine worries about monopoly power, a lot of it is being driven by the telecom sector. For years now, telecom lobbyists and policy folks have been using the anger over Facebook to covertly call for heavier regulation of Silicon Valley. You see, these telecom lobbyists, who just got done convincing the Trump administration to neuter FCC oversight of their own natural monopolies, are looking for any advantage they can get as they try to compete with companies like Google in the online ad space.
This is how former FCC boss turned cable lobbyist Michael Powell put it at a recent conference:
"Our governmental authorities need to get a handle on what kind of market power and harm flow from companies that have an unassailable hold on large pools of big data, which serve as barriers to entry, allowing them to dominate industries throughout the economy. For years, big tech companies have been extinguishing competitive threats by buying or crushing promising new technologies just as they were emerging. They dominate their core business, and rarely have to foreclose competition by buying their peers. Competition policy must scrutinize more rigorously deals that allow dominant platforms to kill competitive technologies in the cradle."
If you've watched as telecom giants have crushed every and any competitive threat by buying state and federal government, this entire paragraph should be fairly amusing to you. Powell's clients couldn't care less about anti-competitive behavior. What they do want is, again, for government to erect regulatory barriers that hamper the Silicon Valley companies whose ad revenues giants like AT&T and Comcast have drooled over for the better part of the last fifteen years. In the Trump administration they've finally found a vessel for this agenda.
The problem, of course, is there's enough legitimate bipartisan worry about the power of big tech that this little telecom sector lobbying gambit has been able to fly under the radar as the real driver of this new Trump administration push. Even with former Verizon lawyers now at the head of the DOJ (Bill Barr) and the Trump FCC (Ajit Pai). But there's a reason the Trump administration ignores telecom's monopoly and privacy issues while amplifying Silicon Valley's, and I'd argue it has a lot more to do with protectionism than a genuine worry about healthy markets.
If you were remotely serious about addressing the US' monopoly and antitrust problems, there's no way you'd simply ignore telecom. Giants like AT&T and Comcast already enjoy natural monopolies over the on ramp to the internet. They've then increasingly hoovered up countless media companies as they also position themselves to dominate the media flowing over those connections. This conflict and the potential for anticompetitive behavior sits at the heart of the net neutrality debate. Now, giants like AT&T want to become the next Google, with data harvesting plans every bit as problematic if not more so.
Yet again, notice how telecom gets a free pass by the Trump administration? Notice how Silicon Valley is demonized, but telecom's surveillance and anti-competitive gambits see zero backlash? I don't think it's happenstance that this new Trump "big tech" antitrust push comes as big telecom has asked for just such a push to aid its own competitive agenda. A lot of folks on both sides of the political aisle who'd like to see more done to rein in "big tech" seem a touch oblivious to the possibility that this new antitrust push may not be entirely in good faith.
There's a good chance these antitrust inquiries into Google, Facebook, and Apple are little more than partisan fever dreams co-driven by telecom lobbyists, yet a lot of outlets and experts are acting as if market health and consumer welfare are genuine motivators. It's entirely unclear what the Trump administration did to suddenly earn this blanket trust, but as the net neutrality fracas made pretty clear, it sure as hell isn't its several year track record on coherent tech policy.
Filed Under: antitrust, broadband, competition, doj, ftc, monopoly, telcos
Companies: amazon, apple, facebook, google
Just this morning, I looked up an item at Amazon, and yet, placed an order through a competitor because it was cheaper.
Don't want an iPhone.... Samsung actually makes some pretty good gear too.
Don't want to use Google for search or email or anything? Use DuckDuckGo and Mail.com and install an ad blocker and whitelist everything but big G.
Need to sign up for an ISP not called Comcast? To F** Bad! They are, despite me living in large city, my ONLY option. And somehow THEY'RE the ones not violating any antitrust rules.
Because the telecoms have learned the proper way to bow and scrape (and the right people and amounts of money to contribute), where Big Tech doesn't kowtow properly and pretend to play along with the politicians' demands.
If 'Big Tech' Is a Huge Antitrust Problem, Why Are We Ignoring Telecom?
Telcom (ie telephone companies) does not have to control what people say on the telephone. That is telecom has not traditionally had the ability to control people's thought.
Re:
I take it you don't remember AOL's curated web experience?
Re:
Twitter and Facebook also do not have that ability either, they can just limit what you say on their platforms. Unlike the telcos, they are not in a position to control who you connect to, and hinder your ability to connect. The telcos can and do hinder your ability connect to sites that compete with some part of their business by using data caps, or intentionally creating congestion where their service enters their networks..
Re:
"Telcom (ie telephone companies) does not have to control what people say on the telephone"
People don't have their lines restricted, blocked from dialling certain numbers etc. in your world?
"That is telecom has not traditionally had the ability to control people's thought."
Unless it stands to make them money, then they'll let anybody contract you to try and sell you something, even if you're specifically asked them not to do that.
But, hey, if you're weak minded enough to be controlled by what you read on a webiste you choose to visit, that's on you.
A decade? I think the first time I personally heard complaints about this was in the late 90s, over 20 years ago, and they were describing it as a "long-standing" problem.
Re:
As far as "when it all started" could be pointed to 1979 in the UK and 1981 in the US, when Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan came to power. In addition to their fame as union-busters who bestowed huge tax cuts to the rich, both Thatcher and Reagan were ideologically committed to dismantling anti-trust government regulation that had been in place for many decades, the bulk of it enacted in the 1890s and the 1930s.
People didn't call the 1980s The Decade of Greed for nothing.
Re: Re:
Reagan and Thatcher both came to power after the NYC bailouts of 1975 gave liberalism a bad name. Those bailouts resulted from a meeting of world leaders where the other leaders were told that Ford had told the city to "drop dead." Ford then changed his mind. Interestingly, Ed Koch stood up to the unions (11-day MTA strike in 1980) and got NYC out from under the oversight, their credit rating restored, and the city never looked back.
Before Reagan we had thirteen percent inflation and incredible union bloat.
Big tech has been blacklisting too many people and businesses, and using its leverage to extend its influence into unrelated industries, while the telcos are just jacking up prices.
Paypal and the credit-card companies should also be looked at as they have direct power over e-commerce, while cell carriers do not. The broadband ISPs generally aren't banning anyone, but if they were, they should be included.
Re:
"The broadband ISPs generally aren't banning anyone, but if they were, they should be included."
Technically, they are trying to. Bandwidth limits and pricing out those people of lower income brackets and choosing not to follow up on promises made to expand their networks and instead falsify things, this is constituted as blocking.
Re: Re:
That's still a pricing issue, not a censorship issue.
People are priced out of the legal system and no one cares. Same for medical, education, housing, and many things even more tied to survival (and thriving) than telco.
Re: Re: Re:
There is no censorship issue. If you act like an asshole and violate the terms of use for the platform you're acting out on you can expect to get a time-out. That's just common sense.
Any of those who have been blocked on Twitter, Facebook and others acting the same way in any other private venue (and all of those platforms are private enterprise) would be kicked out of those, too.
I expect absolutely nothing but a huge waste of our tax dollars to come out of this whole antitrust investigation.
Every time Senator Warren tweets/posts about this I ask that
Comcast et al would be a much more appropriate starting point.
Why Are We Ignoring Telecom?
Why? Selective enforcement. Even when, by some miracle, antitrust laws are occasionally enforced, it is often only temporary or with no real teeth. Witness AT&T reassembling itself after being broken up. The temporary breakup was actually instrumental in having numerous regulatory restrictions on them lifted and now they are even better off than before. What a deal.
Re: Why Are We Ignoring Telecom?
Judge: Why did you break the law?
Defendant: Well, your Honor, I was hoping for an AT&T deal. You know, where you separate me from the rest of my family for little while, then make me above the law in the future and I come out rich and reunite with my family. Is that too much to ask?
Judge: Depends on who you are.
Wrong Question
Actually there are two questions that come in a progression. The first would be which of the three remaining telecom companies will be the one (by which I mean the one remaining when the other two have been consumed)?
And that question leads into the other, which company will be the one (by which I mean which company will consume all the other remaining companies in the world (as in all restaurants are Taco Bell))?
I can remember a time when we thought the answer to that second question would be IBM. Shifting sands, I guess. Facebook, Google, some startup that hasn't been conceived of yet (one that wouldn't be subsumed by some threatened giant before they get their feet wet)?
Re: Wrong Question
That question really depends on whether GE is able to acquire and consume Disney, or if it will be the other way around.
Right now I'm rooting for injuries, but expecting Disney will win.
We?
Who is this "we" you speak of? It certainly doesn't include me.
big telecom is paying more to the politicians etc than the others! just like the entertainment industries are doing the same in order to be able to get old laws updated and new laws introduced that protects them for 1 thing and is giving them more and more control of the Internet for another!
Obviously
Because Spectrum can't monitor every website I go to, slow the services they don't like, use my metadata to sell targeted adds, block voip or VPN services they don't like, and I have several other ISP's to choose from.
Oh wait - none of that is true! They have an unshakable monopoly over my internet and have shown they are willing to block, throttle and upcharge in the past.
I don't see a problem.
