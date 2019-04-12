Devin Nunes Admits That His Bogus Defamation Lawsuits Are Really About Phishing For Journalists' Sources

South Korea Wants To Allow Its Copyright Protection Agency To Block Sites Allegedly Holding Infringing Material -- No Judicial Review Required
from the slapp-suits dept

Fri, Apr 12th 2019 11:57amMike Masnick

We have already talked about how the two separate defamation lawsuits Devin Nunes has filed against critics and journalists are bullshit SLAPP suits designed to intimidate and attack protected speech. But now Nunes himself has gone even further, admitting out loud that his intent with at least the second lawsuit, against the Fresno Bee, is to force the newspaper to give up its sources:

“I am absolutely sure that they do not want this to get to discovery so that we find out who their sources are,” Nunes told Fox & Friends. “Somebody gave them the phony information that the National Rifle Association was involved with Russian collusion. Somebody gave them the phony information that Cohen was in Prague when he wasn’t.”

Here's the video of him saying that:

So, first of all, the issue with the NRA and Michael Cohen aren't even the subject of the lawsuit he's filed, so that's a bizarre thing to raise unless the intent of the lawsuit is purely performative for an idiotic base who wants to build up some big conspiracy. Second, he's flat out admitting that the intent of his lawsuit is an attack on basic press freedoms like source protection. Remember, this is a Congressman who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, and that includes the 1st Amendment he is attacking with these lawsuits.

Furthermore, in the video Nunes suggests he's not done yet, saying "we're actually going to go after several media outlets." Apparently, he's decided going to war with the First Amendment is a good idea. Also in the video, Nunes claims that he sued Twitter for shadow-banning him, which (1) it did not do, and (2) it legally could if it wanted to, and (3) the shadow-banning, while talked about in the lawsuit, is not actually part of any of the actual claims in the lawsuit.

More and more this appears to be lawsuit-as-performance, allowing Nunes to rile up a base by pretending to take on critics and the media. And that's exactly what the 1st Amendment does not allow -- especially from a public, elected official. The fact that Nunes chose to file these cases in Virginia state court, with its much weaker anti-SLAPP laws, rather than in California's courts (where he, the Fresno Bee, and Twitter, all are) suggests that even he knows these cases wouldn't survive a true anti-SLAPP test. But now that he's out and out admitting that the point of the lawsuits is to go on a journalistic source fishing expedition (even over stories totally unrelated to the one about him) certainly seems to confirm how much Nunes is focused on spitting on the First Amendment that he's sworn to protect.

Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, defamation, devin nunes, fishing expedition, free speech, journalism, slapp, source protection, sources

Reader Comments

    Gary (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:06pm

    Well there is a reason it's called Faux News.

    Waging war on the press - taking a page from the playbooks used by Russia and El Cheeto. Seems to by working.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      Mr Plio Dean -- now there's a palindrome for ya, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:15pm

      Re: Says "Gary" the astro-turfing.

      Any new readers: this "account" has twelve comment in its first two years, then suddenly took off at 400 per year rate, with ardent support of Techdirt -- and no more than one-liners on any topic, JUST support of the site. It has the bombastic tone of Timothy Geigner aka "Dark Helmet", and "darkflite" as its user name. Isn't that interesting?

      By the way: where are all the Zombie accounts this week, kids? Couple equivocal, but none of those with inexplicable long gaps, up to eight and a half years? Seems that my "news" pointing them out -- even if I were wrong -- is useful in suppressing suspicious "confidential sources" here on this site!

      And Masnick has no interest in outing any of those, now does he? It'd reduce interest in the site, exactly as newspaper revealing its mysterious sources would, that's why will fight this on principles that they don't honor.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:21pm

        For someone who openly professes to hating this site, you sure do love to admit how much browsing you do to check on the comment histories of commenters with accounts here.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

        Gary (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 1:23pm

        Re: Re: Says "Gary"

        Damn straight, says me. I'm bombastic and caustic. Go fuck yourself Blue_Balls.

        and no more than one-liners on any topic

        An obvious falsehood, easily checked - I guess that makes you a... liar?

        As a registered user it's pretty easy to see that I'm not a zombie. Posting from multiple screen names as you do - that is the definition of a zombie troll.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    Mr Plio Dean -- now there's a palindrome for ya, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:09pm

    More of YOUR lying fake news. Public has a right to know.

    Somebody gave them the phony information that the National Rifle Association was involved with Russian collusion. Somebody gave them the phony information that Cohen was in Prague when he wasn’t.”

    I certainly want to know who is -- even whether there is a "source" -- spreading false information. Those two in particular are without question FALSE.

    It's a very serious matter for a reputable publication to print such allegations. We don't need "free speech" if it's all lies.

    Newpapers have an obligation to print The Truth -- including attempting to verify. Do you recognize NO such duty? No such notion as The Truth? Are you that far gone in your hatred of reality?

    Masnick is entirely for falsehoods so long as against political opponents. You cannot read this rant any other way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:11pm

      Newpapers have an obligation to print The Truth

      Then why do they keep printing everything Donald Trump says?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

        Mr Plio Dean -- now there's a palindrome for ya, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:18pm

        Re: Newpapers have an obligation to print The Truth.

        Then why do they keep printing everything Donald Trump says?

        Sheesh. That he says it IS The Truth.

        You just blurted the very first stupid objection you came up with to try and show that could even be answered. Now that I've responded, you'll try to do better.

        Try to be on-topic, kid.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:23pm

          That he says it IS The Truth.

          Quoting what he says is the truth, yes. Whether what he says is the truth, on the other hand… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

          Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:44pm

          Newspapers are obligated to print the truth? In my opionion, there seem to be plenty of bright bards that are just huffing tons of glue daily, mailing out every kind of nonsense under the sun. The buzz feeds them, not the truth. Info worse than fiction is a problem all around the globe, it's inter-national; enquiring minds can't just pick up the nearest rag for the weekly world news.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 1:35pm

          Re: Re: I AM The Truth.

          “Try to be on-topic, kid.”

          You are a sad pathetic little hypocrite.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:25pm

      Re: More of YOUR lying fake news. Public has a right to know.

      "Newpapers have an obligation to print The Truth"

      So do our politicians

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      kallethen, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:45pm

      Re: More of YOUR lying fake news. Public has a right to know.

      I certainly want to know who is -- even whether there is a "source" -- spreading false information. Those two in particular are without question FALSE.

      If those two items are truly false information, then why are they NOT the subject of the lawsuits?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

        Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:56pm

        Because
        1) Nunes doesn't have standing to file a lawsuit on behalf of Michael Cohen or the NRA because a newspaper lying about Michael Cohen or the NRA doesn't cause Nunes any harm
        2) Lying is not a crime
        2a) unless you're lying to the government
        2b) or you're lying intentionally or carelessly and someone got hurt because you lied
        2c) or you're lying in bed with a minor

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      Gary (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 2:04pm

      Re: More of YOUR Trolling

      We don't need "free speech" if it's all lies.

      Says the serial liar?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:10pm

    Nunes is a grifter. What else is new?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    Paul, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:19pm

    Being a politician is the only job you can get with no qualifications, no training, no relevant skills, and no experience - you just need more references than the other applicants. A fast food worker gets more job training than congress does.

    I don't know what the solution is, most politicians have shown they can at least be intelligent enough to get a 4 year degree, but what we're doing now clearly isn't working either.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    That One Guy (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:26pm

    Good to have that confirmed

    I mean, I suppose he's at least honest about his gross dishonesty, so that's something I guess?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:28pm

    "Remember, this is a Congressman who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, and that includes the 1st Amendment he is attacking with these lawsuits."

    Do they cross their fingers while repeating those words that mean nothing to them?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:40pm

      Re:

      To them, it's the same as campaign promises. The better liar you are, the more chance you have at winning. I am waiting for him to get caught lying in front of a judge.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    z! (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:28pm

    First thing, ask the court to remove the cases to California since obviously that will me more convenient for all the parties. It would be interesting to see Nunes fight that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:35pm

    Well, I hope for Nunes' sake this doesn't go all the way up to the Republican dominated Supreme Cour--oh wait, never mind. Bye bye 1st Amendment, we hardly knew ye.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 12:50pm

    wow...

    ...what a reaction.

    He said outright he wants it to get to Discovery so he gets sources.

    It's a MOLE HUNT. He's using currently legal methods to uncover a turncoat.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Apr 2019 @ 1:08pm

      “From” “Wikipedia” “:”

      States differ on their approach to protecting reporter's privilege. As of 2011, 49 states and the District of Columbia offer some form of protections. Forty states (plus D.C.) have passed shield laws. These laws vary from state to state. Some protections apply to civil but not to criminal proceedings. Other laws protect journalists from revealing confidential sources, but not other information. Many states have also established court precedents which provide protection to journalists, usually based on constitutional arguments. Only Wyoming lacks both legislation and judicial precedent to protect reporter's privilege.

      “(Source)”

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 1:11pm

      Re: wow...

      Here you go:

      "or of the press"

      Right there. The first amendment isn't hard to read. It's pretty short.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 1:35pm

      Sure thing!

      "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

      "Congress shall make no law [...] abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press [...]"

      "Congress shall make no law [...] abridging the freedom [...] of the press [...]"

      What exactly is freedom of the press, then? Well, according to the courts, it includes these remarks on reporter's privilege:

      • For a reporter to be called upon to testify in a criminal case, the government "must convincingly show a substantial relation between the information sought and a subject of overriding and compelling state interest." Additionally, "the asserted claim to privilege should be judged on its facts by the striking of a proper balance between freedom of the press and the obligation of all citizens to give relevant testimony with respect to criminal conduct". (Branzburg v. Hayes, 1972)

      • Further refined, they can only be subpoena'd if the evidence has a major implication in the legal case, and all other options to obtain this evidence have been tried without success. (Zerilli v. Smith, 1981)

      • Civil cases (such as Nunes' lawsuits) are even more strongly protected. "A plaintiff's interest in pressing such a claim can rarely, if ever, outweigh a newsman's interest in protecting his sources." (Carey v. Hume, 1974)

      • 40 states (and Washington D.C.) have passed "shield laws" that protect journalists even more strongly than these federal decisions do. This includes California. It does not include Virginia.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 1:37pm

      Re: wow...

      Can you just stop being a cop holster for five minutes bro?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    David, 12 Apr 2019 @ 1:01pm

    This is perfectly allowed:

    More and more this appears to be lawsuit-as-performance, allowing Nunes to rile up a base by pretending to take on critics and the media. And that's exactly what the 1st Amendment does not allow -- especially from a public, elected official.

    The 1st Amendment most certainly allows pretending to take on critics and the media. And he can even take this pretense to court and let himself be theatrically slapped down. In terms of election campaigns, it's certainly one of the more affordable ones, fishing for the votes of those people who consider the Constitution a libertarian work of the devil interfering with their reign in their God-given land.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    Anonymous Coward, 12 Apr 2019 @ 1:16pm

    More and more this appears to be lawsuit-as-performance,

    Of course it is, especially when he knows it will lose, but that will rile up his base and give him plenty of encouragement from them to create laws to help curb the evil false news leftist liberal media.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology


