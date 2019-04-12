Devin Nunes Admits That His Bogus Defamation Lawsuits Are Really About Phishing For Journalists' Sources
We have already talked about how the two separate defamation lawsuits Devin Nunes has filed against critics and journalists are bullshit SLAPP suits designed to intimidate and attack protected speech. But now Nunes himself has gone even further, admitting out loud that his intent with at least the second lawsuit, against the Fresno Bee, is to force the newspaper to give up its sources:
“I am absolutely sure that they do not want this to get to discovery so that we find out who their sources are,” Nunes told Fox & Friends. “Somebody gave them the phony information that the National Rifle Association was involved with Russian collusion. Somebody gave them the phony information that Cohen was in Prague when he wasn’t.”
Here's the video of him saying that:
So, first of all, the issue with the NRA and Michael Cohen aren't even the subject of the lawsuit he's filed, so that's a bizarre thing to raise unless the intent of the lawsuit is purely performative for an idiotic base who wants to build up some big conspiracy. Second, he's flat out admitting that the intent of his lawsuit is an attack on basic press freedoms like source protection. Remember, this is a Congressman who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, and that includes the 1st Amendment he is attacking with these lawsuits.
Furthermore, in the video Nunes suggests he's not done yet, saying "we're actually going to go after several media outlets." Apparently, he's decided going to war with the First Amendment is a good idea. Also in the video, Nunes claims that he sued Twitter for shadow-banning him, which (1) it did not do, and (2) it legally could if it wanted to, and (3) the shadow-banning, while talked about in the lawsuit, is not actually part of any of the actual claims in the lawsuit.
More and more this appears to be lawsuit-as-performance, allowing Nunes to rile up a base by pretending to take on critics and the media. And that's exactly what the 1st Amendment does not allow -- especially from a public, elected official. The fact that Nunes chose to file these cases in Virginia state court, with its much weaker anti-SLAPP laws, rather than in California's courts (where he, the Fresno Bee, and Twitter, all are) suggests that even he knows these cases wouldn't survive a true anti-SLAPP test. But now that he's out and out admitting that the point of the lawsuits is to go on a journalistic source fishing expedition (even over stories totally unrelated to the one about him) certainly seems to confirm how much Nunes is focused on spitting on the First Amendment that he's sworn to protect.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, defamation, devin nunes, fishing expedition, free speech, journalism, slapp, source protection, sources
Reader Comments
Well there is a reason it's called Faux News.
Waging war on the press - taking a page from the playbooks used by Russia and El Cheeto. Seems to by working.
Re: Says "Gary" the astro-turfing.
Any new readers: this "account" has twelve comment in its first two years, then suddenly took off at 400 per year rate, with ardent support of Techdirt -- and no more than one-liners on any topic, JUST support of the site. It has the bombastic tone of Timothy Geigner aka "Dark Helmet", and "darkflite" as its user name. Isn't that interesting?
By the way: where are all the Zombie accounts this week, kids? Couple equivocal, but none of those with inexplicable long gaps, up to eight and a half years? Seems that my "news" pointing them out -- even if I were wrong -- is useful in suppressing suspicious "confidential sources" here on this site!
And Masnick has no interest in outing any of those, now does he? It'd reduce interest in the site, exactly as newspaper revealing its mysterious sources would, that's why will fight this on principles that they don't honor.
For someone who openly professes to hating this site, you sure do love to admit how much browsing you do to check on the comment histories of commenters with accounts here.
Re: Re: Says "Gary"
Damn straight, says me. I'm bombastic and caustic. Go fuck yourself Blue_Balls.
and no more than one-liners on any topic
An obvious falsehood, easily checked - I guess that makes you a... liar?
As a registered user it's pretty easy to see that I'm not a zombie. Posting from multiple screen names as you do - that is the definition of a zombie troll.
More of YOUR lying fake news. Public has a right to know.
I certainly want to know who is -- even whether there is a "source" -- spreading false information. Those two in particular are without question FALSE.
It's a very serious matter for a reputable publication to print such allegations. We don't need "free speech" if it's all lies.
Newpapers have an obligation to print The Truth -- including attempting to verify. Do you recognize NO such duty? No such notion as The Truth? Are you that far gone in your hatred of reality?
Masnick is entirely for falsehoods so long as against political opponents. You cannot read this rant any other way.
Then why do they keep printing everything Donald Trump says?
Re: Newpapers have an obligation to print The Truth.
Sheesh. That he says it IS The Truth.
You just blurted the very first stupid objection you came up with to try and show that could even be answered. Now that I've responded, you'll try to do better.
Try to be on-topic, kid.
Quoting what he says is the truth, yes. Whether what he says is the truth, on the other hand… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Newspapers are obligated to print the truth? In my opionion, there seem to be plenty of bright bards that are just huffing tons of glue daily, mailing out every kind of nonsense under the sun. The buzz feeds them, not the truth. Info worse than fiction is a problem all around the globe, it's inter-national; enquiring minds can't just pick up the nearest rag for the weekly world news.
Re: Re: I AM The Truth.
“Try to be on-topic, kid.”
You are a sad pathetic little hypocrite.
Re: More of YOUR lying fake news. Public has a right to know.
"Newpapers have an obligation to print The Truth"
So do our politicians
Re: More of YOUR lying fake news. Public has a right to know.
If those two items are truly false information, then why are they NOT the subject of the lawsuits?
Because
1) Nunes doesn't have standing to file a lawsuit on behalf of Michael Cohen or the NRA because a newspaper lying about Michael Cohen or the NRA doesn't cause Nunes any harm
2) Lying is not a crime
2a) unless you're lying to the government
2b) or you're lying intentionally or carelessly and someone got hurt because you lied
2c) or you're lying in bed with a minor
Re: More of YOUR Trolling
We don't need "free speech" if it's all lies.
Says the serial liar?
Nunes is a grifter. What else is new?
Being a politician is the only job you can get with no qualifications, no training, no relevant skills, and no experience - you just need more references than the other applicants. A fast food worker gets more job training than congress does.
I don't know what the solution is, most politicians have shown they can at least be intelligent enough to get a 4 year degree, but what we're doing now clearly isn't working either.
Re:
you just need more mob connections than the other applicants
ftfy
Good to have that confirmed
I mean, I suppose he's at least honest about his gross dishonesty, so that's something I guess?
"Remember, this is a Congressman who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, and that includes the 1st Amendment he is attacking with these lawsuits."
Do they cross their fingers while repeating those words that mean nothing to them?
Re:
To them, it's the same as campaign promises. The better liar you are, the more chance you have at winning. I am waiting for him to get caught lying in front of a judge.
First thing, ask the court to remove the cases to California since obviously that will me more convenient for all the parties. It would be interesting to see Nunes fight that.
Well, I hope for Nunes' sake this doesn't go all the way up to the Republican dominated Supreme Cour--oh wait, never mind. Bye bye 1st Amendment, we hardly knew ye.
wow...
...what a reaction.
He said outright he wants it to get to Discovery so he gets sources.
It's a MOLE HUNT. He's using currently legal methods to uncover a turncoat.
As to First Amendment issues, once again, please show me where it actually says that "journalists" can "protect sources".
“From” “Wikipedia” “:”
“(Source)”
Re: wow...
Here you go:
"or of the press"
Right there. The first amendment isn't hard to read. It's pretty short.
Sure thing!
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
"Congress shall make no law [...] abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press [...]"
"Congress shall make no law [...] abridging the freedom [...] of the press [...]"
What exactly is freedom of the press, then? Well, according to the courts, it includes these remarks on reporter's privilege:
For a reporter to be called upon to testify in a criminal case, the government "must convincingly show a substantial relation between the information sought and a subject of overriding and compelling state interest." Additionally, "the asserted claim to privilege should be judged on its facts by the striking of a proper balance between freedom of the press and the obligation of all citizens to give relevant testimony with respect to criminal conduct". (Branzburg v. Hayes, 1972)
Further refined, they can only be subpoena'd if the evidence has a major implication in the legal case, and all other options to obtain this evidence have been tried without success. (Zerilli v. Smith, 1981)
Civil cases (such as Nunes' lawsuits) are even more strongly protected. "A plaintiff's interest in pressing such a claim can rarely, if ever, outweigh a newsman's interest in protecting his sources." (Carey v. Hume, 1974)
Re: wow...
Can you just stop being a cop holster for five minutes bro?
This is perfectly allowed:
The 1st Amendment most certainly allows pretending to take on critics and the media. And he can even take this pretense to court and let himself be theatrically slapped down. In terms of election campaigns, it's certainly one of the more affordable ones, fishing for the votes of those people who consider the Constitution a libertarian work of the devil interfering with their reign in their God-given land.
Of course it is, especially when he knows it will lose, but that will rile up his base and give him plenty of encouragement from them to create laws to help curb the evil false news leftist liberal media.
