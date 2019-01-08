Cable's Response To Surging Streaming Competition? More Price Hikes
from the unhealthy-markets dept
We've noted for years how when the cable and broadcast industry is faced with new challenges, its very first reaction is almost always to double down on dumb ideas. When consumers began complaining about the volume of ads during prime time, the industry's first response was to try and edit down or speed up programs so they could shovel more ads into every viewing hour. When consumers began using new DVR ad-skipping tech, the industry's first reaction was to sue companies offering such advancements.
In a healthy market, companies respond to the rise in new competition by competing on service quality and price. Not the cable industry. Despite a soaring variety of new, cheaper streaming options, every year the industry's first impulse has been to raise cable TV prices, in turn driving more users than ever to "cut the cord" and embrace these streaming options instead. As a new year rolls in, its a phenomenon that's once again repeating itself as Comcast, Dish, AT&T, and most other pay TV providers once again raise rates for 2019:
"Giants including Comcast, Dish, and DirecTV plan to raise rates again in the new year, a move that could boost revenue but risks alienating subscribers who have been ditching their traditional TV subscriptions in record numbers. Cable and satellite providers are hoping to squeeze more money from consumers who remain loyal to their packages with hundreds of channels, Philip Cusick, a JPMorgan Chase analyst, said in a note this week, even though "this strategy could accelerate video sub declines."
While most cable operators will place the blame for these higher rates exclusively on the shoulders of broadcasters, that's not really always true. Yes, much of the unsustainable rate hikes you'll see in cable TV are due to programmers constantly wanting more money for the same content. That, however, ignores that most cable operators contribute to the rate-hike festivities by also socking consumers with a universe of higher rates for things like DVR and cable box rental, not to mention the universe of fees, many of which are completely made up with no tether to any real-world cost.
So why does a company like Comcast continue to raise rates on traditional cable TV, knowing this is just driving more users to cut the cord? For one, while streaming video is increasingly popular, most TV watchers (around 90 million Americans) still subscribe to traditional TV, making these rate hikes a quick, all-too-tempting source of up front cash they've grown used to. Many cable executives still believe that cord cutting is a temporary storm they'll be able to weather without having to make too many concessions (like lowering rates or improving historically terrible customer support).
Companies like Comcast also have an ace in the hole when it comes to weathering this particular storm: their growing monopoly over broadband. While users may be able to quit Comcast cable TV, it's statistically unlikely they'll have the choice of another broadband provider, especially at speeds over 25 Mbps. As a result, Comcast leverages that monopoly by imposing all manner of unnecessary usage limits should you stream video from competitors, a lovely bit of leverage Comcast will only exploit more fully should net neutrality not be restored.
As a result, the normal response to more competition (actually trying harder) is replaced by a sort of stoic indifference by cable giants, who know their broadband monopolies (not to mention current control over FCC policy in the Trump era) will protect them from having to actually adapt anytime soon.
Suicide by cannibalism.
Hike this
Still saving money by not have a broadcast package - but paying much much more than I would if there was more than one way to get broadband in my area, eh?
And this isn't simply a matter of "Too many regulations." That's bullshit. Fios just has zero interest in running new installs - big government isn't preventing them.
Speak of the devil...
A couple of months back, they added a $9.95 Broadcast TV Charge. Obviously, that's a sham, that cost is part of their business itself.
On today's bill...
They're setting the stage for another $10 "hike".
My internet *total* hasn't changed, but the line item for Internet is $10 more than the last bill, and it's offset by a -$10.00 Promotional Discount.
How is this different from raising all prices in a store 20% and then claiming a Huge SALE! 20% OFF! ?
I'm not ON any Promos. That "discount" is sure to vanish when the "promo" expires. So they can field the hundreds of complaint calls with "That was a promotional price".
Gah.
If Musk...
In fact if he manages to pull this off he could monumentally fail at everything for the rest of his life and he will still be in the plus column.
Re: If Musk...
There's simply no way around the laws of physics to fix that problem.
Re: Re: If Musk...
I doubt we get to the point where terrestrial broadband has the gamer's and VOIP users and the satellite gets everyone else, but having that competition could be really good.
Re: Re: Re: If Musk...
Re: Re: If Musk...
Re: Re: Re: If Musk...
means there will always be a lot more than a handful in view
at any time and connections will likely be 5G-like speeds.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink_%28satellite_constellation%29
Re: Re: Re: Re: If Musk...
None of this even addresses the mass blackouts that will happen during sunspot activity that is significantly reduced in fixed line broadband.
Re: Re: Re: Re: If Musk...
The satellites can use a beam area to give the a small, city to state size, moving footprint on the ground, increasing the reuse of frequencies by satellite. This reduces the number visible to ground antenna, but all of those visible to an antenna will be using different parts of the available band.
The next step up would be steerable narrow beam antennas on the ground, with two or three beams to accommodate handover between satellites. But that would require a sizable antenna, and complex SHF electronics, (assuming electronic steering), and that will be expensive.
For anybody outside of areas served by cable or fiber, the satellite system will give them broad band, because the number of people using a satellite will remain reasonably low. In urban areas, the system slows down because of too many users, and now way to do what the mobile phone companies do, and that is divide a cell up into smaller cells with less coverage area. Hint, the %g proposals are looking at cell sizes of 200M (or yards), with the 'tower' being hidden under a manhole cover..
Re: Re: If Musk...
It will have lots of satellites at 210 and 750 mile
orbits instead of just one at 22,236 miles.
Re: Re: Re: If Musk...
btw, Iridium has lots of satellites in LEO - what's their service like?
Re: Re: If Musk...
Re: Re: Re: If Musk...
Re: Re: Re: Re: If Musk...
Re: Re: If Musk...
And when you need to choose between high speed, high latency connection or the alternative that is either no connection or crappy, unstable connection then it becomes a pretty good alternative.
Since they also own the streaming services its a win win for them.
Raise cable rate to get people to flee to their now ovepriced but reasonable compared to cable prices streaming services .
Isn't non competitive Capitalism Great ?
Re:
What we have is Government created Private Monopolies. The complete opposite of Capitalism.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Nono, it sounds exactly like capitalism to me.
Suicide by cannibalism.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Investors are the only people who matter to Comcast.
Re:
And of course they're raising prices on Internet service, too.
Cox just hiked my rates by $5. And last year they introduced bandwidth caps.
I got soaked an extra $50 a couple of months back for exceeding my bandwidth allotment. (My brother was visiting and I downloaded a bunch of games I wanted to play with him.)
Ironically, knowing that I have a bandwidth cap and could get spanked for exceeding it has probably increased my overall bandwidth use -- ever since getting hit with those fees, I've waited until the end of the month, looked at how much bandwidth I've got left, and downloaded a bunch of games just in case I want to play them later. (Like a lot of guys my age, I've bought a lot of games I've never gotten around to downloading or playing. And there's always another sale or bundle right around the corner...)
Cox's bandwidth caps have turned me into a hoarder. Now instead of using extra bandwidth when I need it to download things when I want them, I find myself using a bunch more bandwidth than I need, to download things I may never even get around to using.
I wonder how many other people are doing the same? I'd love it if, in the aggregate, Cox's bandwidth caps are actually encouraging people to use more bandwidth.
Oh - I know .. raise rates. Brilliant!
They're not going to get the cord-cutters any other way.
Then came a time when both Mr. Sears and Mr. Roebuck passed on.
The kids tried to operate the business by adding insurance, banking, Sears Tower, and others to a business whose customer base is now Walmart's.
The up-scale who the kids were focused on turned their noes up at a lower class store and the lower class whom store previously focused on were either priced out or did not find the products they sought.
The kids got out. Soled the stores to a conglomerate whose interest was short term profits from an up-scale market.
That worked for a while but corporations want immediate results. So Sears as it is now know borrowed money. Then the corporate raiders entered the picture and borrowed more money. Borrowed money paid nice dividends and allowed for lots of financial manipulation while the core business of supplying a great product to the lower class completely disappeared. The up-scale never took off. They just did not fit in with the Macy's or Brooks Brothers crowd.
Sears reportedly seeks to liquidate after rejecting investor's last-ditch takeover bid
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/sears-reportedly-seeks-to-liquidate-after-rejecting-investors-la st-ditch-takeover-bid-today-2019-01-08/
It might be a good time to sell your cable stock.
Re:
Except that the cable companies are also the ISPs and, in most cases, provide that service as local monopolies.
Cable TV is in trouble, but the difference between a cable company and Sears is that if you don't like your ISP, you can't just buy Internet service from Walmart instead. Even when people quit subscribing to cable packages from Comcast or Charter or AT&T or Cox or whoever their local provider happens to be, they're still on the hook for Internet service. "Just go get your Internet from somebody else" isn't an option for most people; "just don't use the Internet" even less so.
