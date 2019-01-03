 
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Jan 3rd 2019 2:19pm


Filed Under:
arizona, controversial topics, free speech, mark finchem, oro valley, schools, teaching



Another State Lawmaker Thinks Teachers Should Be Banned From Discussing 'Controversial' Issues

from the 'party-of-free-speech'-strikes-again dept

Having gotten it into his head that teachers are "indoctrinating" the mushy minds of school students, an Arizona lawmaker has introduced a bill almost certainly headed for a Constitutional challenge.

State Rep. Mark Finchem wants to ban public and charter school teachers from spreading “controversial” political, racial and religious messages in their classrooms.

The Oro Valley Republican introduced House Bill 2002 in the Legislature last week. If it passes, teachers could face consequences as severe as losing their jobs for engaging in any “political, ideological or religious” advocacy or discussion with their students.

The bill [PDF] introduces, among other things, a requirement for teachers to attend three hours of annual "ethics training" and adopt a strict "ethics code" that prevents them from talking about a long list of things Rep. Finchem finds "controversial." The list begins with blocking teachers from advocating for political parties, candidates, and legislation, which already makes part of the bill redundant.

State law already bars public and charter school employees from using school resources, including personnel, to influence the outcome of an election.

But that's only part of the list of forbidden subjects. The bill also forbids teachers from:

Discussing any litigation making its way through the nation's courts.

Introducing "controversial issues" not related to the course being taught

Endorsing any activity that "hampers or impedes lawful access of military recruiters to the campus"

Endorsing or engaging in any activity that "hampers or impedes the actions" of law enforcement

"Singling out" one racial group as "being responsible" for the suffering of another race

It also introduces some weird form of "Fairness Doctrine" by demanding teachers provide resources supporting both sides of any controversial subject that somehow makes it way past Rep. Finchem's speech barrier. These multiple incursions on the First Amendment are followed by dubious "findings" Finchem wants to have codified as legislative facts.

A. The legislature finds and declares that:

1. The purpose of public education in Arizona is to produce knowledgeable and competent adults who are able to participate as informed citizens in the democratic process of selecting representation in our constitutional republic.

2. Education in a democracy is best served by teaching students how to think, not telling them what to think. Our country is divided over many issues affecting its citizens. It has been established through surveys that a majority of K-12 teachers discuss controversial issues in their classrooms.

3. It has been established that some teacher training institutions, teacher licensing agencies, state education departments and professional teacher organizations have condoned and even encouraged this behavior under the guise of "teaching for social justice" and other sectarian doctrines. Time spent on political or ideological indoctrination takes time away from instruction in the academic subjects taught by public educational institutions, including the foundational subjects of mathematics, science, English, history and civics, and prevents students from receiving the best possible public education as funded by the taxpayers of this state.

4. Parents and taxpayers have a right to expect that taxpayer resources will be spent on education, not political or ideological indoctrination.

Perhaps Mark Finchem will allow these many surveys supporting his indoctrination theory to be read into the state record along with the rest of his bullshit bill. Finchem claims a "stunning number" of calls from concerned parents has prompted this action, rather than the organized #RedForEd educator walkout that accompanied educators' demands for increased funding.

There's no chance this bill survives a Constitutional challenge if it somehow becomes law. Restrictions on speech -- even that of government employees -- demands a narrow crafting. Targeting speech with legislation requires a sniper's mentality. Finchem is carrying a shotgun loaded with birdshot and hoping it's enough to prevent speech he doesn't like from being spoken in the state's classrooms.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 12:47pm

    Restrictions on speech -- even that of government employees -- demands a narrow crafting. Targeting speech with legislation requires a sniper's mentality. Finchem is carrying a shotgun loaded with birdshot and hoping it's enough to prevent speech he doesn't like from being spoken in the state's classrooms.

    I dunno. I find point 4, which is the keystone of the whole thing, eminently reasonable:

    Parents and taxpayers have a right to expect that taxpayer resources will be spent on education, not political or ideological indoctrination.

    Do you feel it's appropriate to have your tax dollars spent on political or ideological indoctrination of children?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 12:58pm

      Re:

      _Do you feel it's appropriate to have your tax dollars spent on political or ideological indoctrination of children?_

      Yes very reasonable. Except that teaching about history and civics (part of what they are supposed to be doing per the article) requires talking about all those banned subjects.

      Critical thought is one of the most important things to teach in school. Dogmatic recitation of facts means accepting whatever "facts" you have been told. Like those fact about an ark full of animals.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mason Wheeler (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 1:20pm

        Re: Re:

        Well OK, thank you for participating. Now can we get someone who's not an open bigot to weigh in with their opinions?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:22pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Sure. You're wrong because you don't know what indoctrination means.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Christenson, 3 Jan 2019 @ 7:11pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Are you sure we can effectively define this bad thing, "indoctrination", and agree on its meaning??? Especially when *this* idiot educator thinks oh, teaching about who put who in cages or who lynched who is indoctrination...

            I claim that we all take teaching reading as dogma. Well reasoned, agreed dogma, but dogma.

            I liked points 1,2, and 4 in the findings. They *sound good*!

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:29pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          are... are you requesting that you do not participate in this conversation?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:37pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Bigotry involves unreasonable hatred or fear. Disagreeing with non-factual religious beliefs as a basis for childhood education isn't bigoted.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Mason Wheeler (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:47pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            The implication that anyone who holds specific religious beliefs is a dogmatic person incapable of critical thinking is absolutely bigotry. As is the further implication that being such a person is the only reason one would support this idea.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Matthew Cline (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:07pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              I think this is what is being referenced:

              "Singling out" one racial group as "being responsible" for the suffering of another race

              I'm guessing Gary had in mind teaching about things like the Holocaust. It might be that the writers of the bill merely mean that collective guilt should not be assigned, like when history classes teach about the Holocaust that the teacher shouldn't claim that all Germans were guilty, but if so they should have worded it more clearly.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Mason Wheeler (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:13pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                When I saw this, what came to my mind is the idea currently going around that all white people in America today share the blame for slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other historical evils perpetrated against black people and other minorities.

                That's yet another thing that I don't want being taught in schools, especially given that some of my ancestors were persecuted and suffered horribly at the hands of contemporary racists for fighting against these evils back when they were in fashion!

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Thad (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:20pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  When I saw this, what came to my mind is the idea currently going around that all white people in America today share the blame for slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other historical evils perpetrated against black people and other minorities.

                  Going around where?

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Stephen T. Stone (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:21pm

                  When I saw this, what came to my mind is the idea currently going around that all white people in America today share the blame for slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other historical evils perpetrated against black people and other minorities.

                  Does each individual White American share the blame for those evils? No. Do White Americans as a sociopolitical demographic share the blame for those evils? Abso-fuckin’-lutely.

                  some of my ancestors were persecuted and suffered horribly at the hands of contemporary racists for fighting against these evils back when they were in fashion!

                  We can teach the truth that individual White people fought (and still fight) against those evils while also teaching the truth that White people as a broad group were (and largely still are) responsible for those evils.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                    identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:26pm

                    Re:

                    Christians to the lions.

                    Burn the tree huggers. They won't fight back.

                    The ones who do? Call the bigots and burn them harder.

                    Teach them to listen to a suicidal imaginary friend. Fuck yeah!

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Matthew Cline (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:34pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  When I saw this, what came to my mind is the idea currently going around that all white people in America today share the blame for slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other historical evils perpetrated against black people and other minorities.

                  So far as I can tell, the "idea currently going around" is that white people as a group indirectly benefit from those past evils, regardless of whether or not they want to. That's different than being responsible for those past evils.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Thad (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:19pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                It might be that the writers of the bill merely mean that collective guilt should not be assigned, like when history classes teach about the Holocaust that the teacher shouldn't claim that all Germans were guilty

                Nope. That language is specifically targeting ethnic studies classes. See Arizona law outlawing Mexican-American studies ruled unconstitutional.

                A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday ruled that an Arizona law passed to stop Mexican-American studies classes in Tucson schools was enacted for racial and political reasons and is therefore unconstitutional.

                The case stems from a long-ranging battle that started in 2010 when then-state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne objected to statements made by a speaker in a Tucson classroom. The speaker said that Latinos dislike Republicans.

                This is a broadly true statement. From Pew Research Center in 2010:

                In a year when support for Democratic candidates has eroded, the party’s standing among one key voting group—Latinos—appears as strong as ever. Two-thirds (65%) of Latino registered voters say they plan to support the Democratic candidate in their local congressional district, while just 22% support the Republican candidate, according to a nationwide survey of Latinos. If this pro-Democratic margin holds up on Election Day next month, it would be about as wide as in 2008, when Latinos supported Barack Obama for president over John McCain by 67% to 31% (Lopez, 2008).

                Tucson Republicans are angry that ethnic studies classes exist, and have been for years. They are seeking a way to ban them. Their previous ban was, rightly, thrown out as unconstitutional, so they're trying to find a new way to ban them.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Thad (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:08pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              I don't see any mention of religion in his post. While the word "dogmatic" derives from religious dogma, it is commonly used to describe any belief which is taken on faith rather than questioned. See definition #3 at dictionary.com:

              prescribed doctrine proclaimed as unquestionably true by a particular group:
              the difficulty of resisting political dogma.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Mason Wheeler (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:11pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                I don't see any mention of religion in his post.

                How did you miss the clear-as-day reference to Noah's Ark?

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Thad (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:27pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Good question. Guess I missed the last sentence of his post.

                  That said? Questioning the literal truth of Genesis isn't bigotry; it's common sense. Plenty of Christians, and dare I say the vast majority of Jews, do not believe that the human race is descended from three middle-eastern brothers who shared a boat with gila monsters and kangaroos.

                  Indeed, the story of the Ark is exactly the sort of thing public schools shouldn't be allowed to teach, outside a handful of narrowly-defined contexts (a religious studies elective, perhaps, or a humanities course comparing and contrasting different mythologies, ie the flood in Genesis versus the one in the Epic of Gilgamesh).

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:28pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              I think the implication that a person who bases their belief system on a fictional novel written hundreds of years ago is incapable of critical thinking is simply reality.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:38pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          ...the fuck?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Tucson, 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:12pm

          Re: Politicians are really Smart

          well, the classic libertarian view is that 'Government' should not be operating any schools at all ... and should not interfere in citizen education at all.

          When schools are run/regulated by the government and its politicians (as ALL American schools now are), the details of ninth-grade biology classes, the propriety of patriotic rituals, and every other educational issue — ranging from how to teach math and reading to the contents of vending machines—becomes a political issue.
          Even when the arguments don't end up in court, they generate acrimony and resentment that could be avoided if education were entirely a private matter".

          There is NO objective definition of "EDUCATION" -- the details are always arbitrary and often contoversial.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 5:04pm

            Re: Re: Politicians are really Smart

            Local and State are the ones that should be in Education. NOT the Federal Government which is in many, many things it shouldn't be in. The Federal Education department was created because of poor grades in schools. Since being created, nothing has changed. Grades are just as bad as ever. Except now we have another huge taxpayer-funded B.S.

            These days it seems schools want to teach a lot of leftest ideas. Instead of teaching what kids need to really learn in life. Most schools these days lean way left. The teachers spend more hours a day with the kids than the parents getting brainwashed. Now we have a lot of snowflakes. Some of these people with TDS really need to be in a mental ward.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 4:53pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Lol. So not believing that creationism and the literal bible belongs in school is s bigotry? Proud to be a secular bigot in that case Mason.
          Thanx for the ad hom attack that dodges any real response.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:37pm

      Re:

      Do you feel it's appropriate to have your tax dollars spent on political or ideological indoctrination of children?

      1. How do you define "political or ideological indoctrination of children"?
      2. Do you believe Rep. Finchem's definition of that phrase matches yours?
      3. Do you believe Arizona courts' interpretation of that phrase will match yours?
      4. If you answered "yes" to (2) or (3), why do you believe that?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mason Wheeler (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:49pm

        Re: Re:

        1. The phrase looks pretty self-explanatory to me
        2. Does it really matter?
        3. See point 1

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:00pm

          The phrase looks pretty self-explanatory to me

          Not a good answer. I know you can do better than this.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:04pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          1. In other words, you can't.
          2. It fucking-well does if Rep. Finchem's definition of "political or ideological indoctrination of children" means "teaching climate change or evolution".
          3. Oh sure, lots of legal opinions just say "The phrase looks pretty self-explanatory to me." Courts are well-known for handwaving definitions of terms instead of explicitly defining them in minute detail.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:52pm

      Re:

      Not while malicious idiots can label topics like evolution, climate science, and human rights as "ideological indoctrination of children."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ed (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:51pm

    Is this ALEC's new format?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 2:58pm

    I have to agree with this lawmaker. Educators don't have any business preaching politics or religion in the classroom. Sure, their constitutional rights should be respected. However, once they are clocked in and working as educators in their classrooms, politics and religion should not be discussed there unless it's in a damned history or civics classroom.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:04pm

      Re:

      except that this law does things like making saying "what that police officer did was wrong" illegal. That should sound crazy to most people (hint: because it is).

      And like it or not religion and politics are very important to understand history (and even in some of the harder sciences... like for example why heliocentricsm took to long to gain populatirity... again).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mason Wheeler (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:09pm

        Re: Re:

        Your example is true, but not for the reasons most people generally think. The Galileo story that "everybody knows" is more myth than reality. If you're interested in the history of heliocentrism, and how politics and religion really contributed, I'd strongly suggest reading The Great Ptolemaic Smackdown. (Silly name notwithstanding, it's a very thorough and worthwhile historical treatment of the events involved. And you can read the whole thing for free at that link.)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:04pm

      Re:

      Educators don't have any business preaching politics or religion in the classroom.

      Preaching? No. Discussing from as objective a viewpoint as possible (e.g., discussing religion as a sociopolitical concept instead of preaching from the Bible)? Hell yes, they should have every right to do that. I do not want teachers telling kids who to vote for; I want teachers telling kids how to figure out who they want to vote for.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:08pm

        Re: Re:

        In addition: trying to sterilizes out those topics, is like trying to remove part of that individual.
        Wanting a neutral view point is problematic (since there is no such know view point.... maybe if you believe in a supreme, all-knowing deity it might have access to one, but humans sure do not).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:18pm

        Re: Re:

        Your definition of discussion is my definition of preaching.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:27pm

          People can talk about the Bible as literature and discuss its influence on society and culture without getting preachy about whether the book is the literal word of God (in either direction of the argument).

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:29pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Here's a good example of the uneducated trying to dictate education policy.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:10pm

      Re:

      unless it's in a damned history or civics classroom.

      Hint: this bill does not have an "unless it's in a damned history or civics classroom" exemption.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 3:36pm

    Heaven forbid the children be allowed to read the Declaration of Independence as part of the mandatory history class because it proclaims that all men are created equal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2019 @ 4:00pm

    Surely the indoctrination of students will be because of what this law makerbis trying to do, ie, STOP any sort of discussion or forming an opinion on a subject. Why should anyone believe just what he does?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 4:20pm

    It's interesting to see how successful insidious language like this is.

    At a superficial glance, platitudes like "keep politics out of the classroom" "discuss both sides of the issue" "We just want to stop murder" sound reasonable, but those who look deeper then see the ugly hearts of bigotry, ignorance, and malice behind them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 4:22pm

      Re:

      “Discuss both sides of the issue” is a truly insidious phrase. It assumes that “both sides” of a given issue—like, say, White supremacy—are deserving of equal respect and acknowledgement.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 4:38pm

        Re: Re:

        It's worse than that. They are thinking R's and D's, and are limited to what they think about anything by what 'their' party tells them to think. The real problem is that there are more than two sides to (probably almost) every issue. Getting recognition of more than two sides is a steep hill to climb when one has been conditioned to think in binary terms alone.

        Then, getting the various sides positions accurately described is another headache and there may be factions that embrace portions of some sides but not others and some factions that embrace none of anyone else's positions.

        Even getting to the point of explaining what group a representative might represent presents a problem as 'left of center' is different than 'progressive' and those that are 'moderately left of center' are in absolute disagreement with anyone who is 'marginally left of center'...so to speak (and the same goes for the 'right' and 'conservative' and any other adjective or name or indicator one might want to propose).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Toom1275 (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 4:46pm

        Re: Re:

        Like climate science, or net neutrality, or evolution...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 3 Jan 2019 @ 4:26pm

    "We'll teach you to read, but don't you dare ever try to do it, unless you pick something from our approved list. It's very short, but it contains everything you'll ever need to know. Thought is optional."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Waitman (profile), 3 Jan 2019 @ 6:52pm

    Is Flynting still a thing?

    Help Larry, save us! One more time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


