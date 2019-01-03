Another State Lawmaker Thinks Teachers Should Be Banned From Discussing 'Controversial' Issues
Having gotten it into his head that teachers are "indoctrinating" the mushy minds of school students, an Arizona lawmaker has introduced a bill almost certainly headed for a Constitutional challenge.
State Rep. Mark Finchem wants to ban public and charter school teachers from spreading “controversial” political, racial and religious messages in their classrooms.
The Oro Valley Republican introduced House Bill 2002 in the Legislature last week. If it passes, teachers could face consequences as severe as losing their jobs for engaging in any “political, ideological or religious” advocacy or discussion with their students.
The bill [PDF] introduces, among other things, a requirement for teachers to attend three hours of annual "ethics training" and adopt a strict "ethics code" that prevents them from talking about a long list of things Rep. Finchem finds "controversial." The list begins with blocking teachers from advocating for political parties, candidates, and legislation, which already makes part of the bill redundant.
State law already bars public and charter school employees from using school resources, including personnel, to influence the outcome of an election.
But that's only part of the list of forbidden subjects. The bill also forbids teachers from:
Discussing any litigation making its way through the nation's courts.
Introducing "controversial issues" not related to the course being taught
Endorsing any activity that "hampers or impedes lawful access of military recruiters to the campus"
Endorsing or engaging in any activity that "hampers or impedes the actions" of law enforcement
"Singling out" one racial group as "being responsible" for the suffering of another race
It also introduces some weird form of "Fairness Doctrine" by demanding teachers provide resources supporting both sides of any controversial subject that somehow makes it way past Rep. Finchem's speech barrier. These multiple incursions on the First Amendment are followed by dubious "findings" Finchem wants to have codified as legislative facts.
A. The legislature finds and declares that:
1. The purpose of public education in Arizona is to produce knowledgeable and competent adults who are able to participate as informed citizens in the democratic process of selecting representation in our constitutional republic.
2. Education in a democracy is best served by teaching students how to think, not telling them what to think. Our country is divided over many issues affecting its citizens. It has been established through surveys that a majority of K-12 teachers discuss controversial issues in their classrooms.
3. It has been established that some teacher training institutions, teacher licensing agencies, state education departments and professional teacher organizations have condoned and even encouraged this behavior under the guise of "teaching for social justice" and other sectarian doctrines. Time spent on political or ideological indoctrination takes time away from instruction in the academic subjects taught by public educational institutions, including the foundational subjects of mathematics, science, English, history and civics, and prevents students from receiving the best possible public education as funded by the taxpayers of this state.
4. Parents and taxpayers have a right to expect that taxpayer resources will be spent on education, not political or ideological indoctrination.
Perhaps Mark Finchem will allow these many surveys supporting his indoctrination theory to be read into the state record along with the rest of his bullshit bill. Finchem claims a "stunning number" of calls from concerned parents has prompted this action, rather than the organized #RedForEd educator walkout that accompanied educators' demands for increased funding.
There's no chance this bill survives a Constitutional challenge if it somehow becomes law. Restrictions on speech -- even that of government employees -- demands a narrow crafting. Targeting speech with legislation requires a sniper's mentality. Finchem is carrying a shotgun loaded with birdshot and hoping it's enough to prevent speech he doesn't like from being spoken in the state's classrooms.
Reader Comments
I dunno. I find point 4, which is the keystone of the whole thing, eminently reasonable:
Do you feel it's appropriate to have your tax dollars spent on political or ideological indoctrination of children?
Re:
Yes very reasonable. Except that teaching about history and civics (part of what they are supposed to be doing per the article) requires talking about all those banned subjects.
Critical thought is one of the most important things to teach in school. Dogmatic recitation of facts means accepting whatever "facts" you have been told. Like those fact about an ark full of animals.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I claim that we all take teaching reading as dogma. Well reasoned, agreed dogma, but dogma.
I liked points 1,2, and 4 in the findings. They *sound good*!
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Bigotry involves unreasonable hatred or fear. Disagreeing with non-factual religious beliefs as a basis for childhood education isn't bigoted.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The implication that anyone who holds specific religious beliefs is a dogmatic person incapable of critical thinking is absolutely bigotry. As is the further implication that being such a person is the only reason one would support this idea.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I think this is what is being referenced:
I'm guessing Gary had in mind teaching about things like the Holocaust. It might be that the writers of the bill merely mean that collective guilt should not be assigned, like when history classes teach about the Holocaust that the teacher shouldn't claim that all Germans were guilty, but if so they should have worded it more clearly.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
When I saw this, what came to my mind is the idea currently going around that all white people in America today share the blame for slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other historical evils perpetrated against black people and other minorities.
That's yet another thing that I don't want being taught in schools, especially given that some of my ancestors were persecuted and suffered horribly at the hands of contemporary racists for fighting against these evils back when they were in fashion!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Going around where?
Does each individual White American share the blame for those evils? No. Do White Americans as a sociopolitical demographic share the blame for those evils? Abso-fuckin’-lutely.
We can teach the truth that individual White people fought (and still fight) against those evils while also teaching the truth that White people as a broad group were (and largely still are) responsible for those evils.
Re:
Burn the tree huggers. They won't fight back.
The ones who do? Call the bigots and burn them harder.
Teach them to listen to a suicidal imaginary friend. Fuck yeah!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So far as I can tell, the "idea currently going around" is that white people as a group indirectly benefit from those past evils, regardless of whether or not they want to. That's different than being responsible for those past evils.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nope. That language is specifically targeting ethnic studies classes. See Arizona law outlawing Mexican-American studies ruled unconstitutional.
This is a broadly true statement. From Pew Research Center in 2010:
Tucson Republicans are angry that ethnic studies classes exist, and have been for years. They are seeking a way to ban them. Their previous ban was, rightly, thrown out as unconstitutional, so they're trying to find a new way to ban them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I don't see any mention of religion in his post. While the word "dogmatic" derives from religious dogma, it is commonly used to describe any belief which is taken on faith rather than questioned. See definition #3 at dictionary.com:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
How did you miss the clear-as-day reference to Noah's Ark?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Good question. Guess I missed the last sentence of his post.
That said? Questioning the literal truth of Genesis isn't bigotry; it's common sense. Plenty of Christians, and dare I say the vast majority of Jews, do not believe that the human race is descended from three middle-eastern brothers who shared a boat with gila monsters and kangaroos.
Indeed, the story of the Ark is exactly the sort of thing public schools shouldn't be allowed to teach, outside a handful of narrowly-defined contexts (a religious studies elective, perhaps, or a humanities course comparing and contrasting different mythologies, ie the flood in Genesis versus the one in the Epic of Gilgamesh).
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Politicians are really Smart
When schools are run/regulated by the government and its politicians (as ALL American schools now are), the details of ninth-grade biology classes, the propriety of patriotic rituals, and every other educational issue — ranging from how to teach math and reading to the contents of vending machines—becomes a political issue.
Even when the arguments don't end up in court, they generate acrimony and resentment that could be avoided if education were entirely a private matter".
There is NO objective definition of "EDUCATION" -- the details are always arbitrary and often contoversial.
Re: Re: Politicians are really Smart
These days it seems schools want to teach a lot of leftest ideas. Instead of teaching what kids need to really learn in life. Most schools these days lean way left. The teachers spend more hours a day with the kids than the parents getting brainwashed. Now we have a lot of snowflakes. Some of these people with TDS really need to be in a mental ward.
[citation needed]
Re:
But what did you expect when their religion is centered around nonexistent tiger fairies in Massachusetts?
Re: Re: Re:
Thanx for the ad hom attack that dodges any real response.
Re:
Re: Re:
2. Does it really matter?
3. See point 1
Not a good answer. I know you can do better than this.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
I found this article that makes a good case the bill's source is the David Horowitz Freedom Center.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
except that this law does things like making saying "what that police officer did was wrong" illegal. That should sound crazy to most people (hint: because it is).
And like it or not religion and politics are very important to understand history (and even in some of the harder sciences... like for example why heliocentricsm took to long to gain populatirity... again).
Re: Re:
Your example is true, but not for the reasons most people generally think. The Galileo story that "everybody knows" is more myth than reality. If you're interested in the history of heliocentrism, and how politics and religion really contributed, I'd strongly suggest reading The Great Ptolemaic Smackdown. (Silly name notwithstanding, it's a very thorough and worthwhile historical treatment of the events involved. And you can read the whole thing for free at that link.)
Re:
Preaching? No. Discussing from as objective a viewpoint as possible (e.g., discussing religion as a sociopolitical concept instead of preaching from the Bible)? Hell yes, they should have every right to do that. I do not want teachers telling kids who to vote for; I want teachers telling kids how to figure out who they want to vote for.
Re: Re:
Wanting a neutral view point is problematic (since there is no such know view point.... maybe if you believe in a supreme, all-knowing deity it might have access to one, but humans sure do not).
Re: Re:
People can talk about the Bible as literature and discuss its influence on society and culture without getting preachy about whether the book is the literal word of God (in either direction of the argument).
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Hint: this bill does not have an "unless it's in a damned history or civics classroom" exemption.
Re:
At a superficial glance, platitudes like "keep politics out of the classroom" "discuss both sides of the issue" "We just want to stop murder" sound reasonable, but those who look deeper then see the ugly hearts of bigotry, ignorance, and malice behind them.
Re:
“Discuss both sides of the issue” is a truly insidious phrase. It assumes that “both sides” of a given issue—like, say, White supremacy—are deserving of equal respect and acknowledgement.
Re: Re:
Then, getting the various sides positions accurately described is another headache and there may be factions that embrace portions of some sides but not others and some factions that embrace none of anyone else's positions.
Even getting to the point of explaining what group a representative might represent presents a problem as 'left of center' is different than 'progressive' and those that are 'moderately left of center' are in absolute disagreement with anyone who is 'marginally left of center'...so to speak (and the same goes for the 'right' and 'conservative' and any other adjective or name or indicator one might want to propose).
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
…or the Holocaust, or slavery, or whether the Earth is flat…
Is Flynting still a thing?
