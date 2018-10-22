Texas Teens Can't Graduate High School Until They've Been Told How To Behave Around Cops
from the HOW-NOT-TO-GET-SHOT dept
To graduate from high school in Texas, you must first be able to show you won't provoke police officers into shooting/tasing/beating you during a traffic stop. That's according to a new state law that ran through the legislature under the guise of solving police/community relationship problems. (via Popehat)
In the aftermath of several fatal police shootings of unarmed citizens, Texas lawmakers sought to pacify tensions between law enforcement and civilians. The state legislature brought civil rights groups and law enforcement organizations together to develop a solution: the Community Safety Education Act, which was signed into law last year.
The bill requires any student entering ninth grade in the 2018-2019 academic year and thereafter to participate in a class and watch a video instruction on how to interact properly with officers during traffic stops. Without a notation of attendance on their transcripts, seniors cannot receive diplomas.
To "pacify tensions" brought about by cops killing unarmed people, we're instructing teens to become docile subhumans who should only respond to the presence of law enforcement in the manner law enforcement prefers. That's the gist of the Community Safety Education Act Instructor's Guide [PDF], which not only tells people to remain suitably cowed during traffic stops, but also gets the law wrong.
The problems with the instruction manual (and the law... and required course itself...) begin at the beginning, in the "Tips for Educators." The guide says instructors should remind students of their rights, as well as warn them that exercising them could get them killed.
Students may ask about citizens videotaping traffic stops. It is a citizen's right to videotape. Drivers and passengers should be aware that unknown items in a citizen's hand may cause safety concerns for officers.
In short, it's best not to record a stop for your own personal safety because there's no telling what a professional highly-trained in law enforcement and force deployment might do if they see something in someone's hand -- even if that something is 1,000,000x more likely to be something everyone carries with them (a cellphone) than a weapon. Most people aren't going to escalate a traffic stop into a murder one charge. But that's hardly reassuring to highly-trained law enforcement officers, who are led to believe every interaction with the public carries the potential of death and destruction and respond to every movement like bunnies scattering at the sound of a stepped-on twig.
Since highly-trained law enforcement officers are completely unpredictable, it's up to Texas' education system to crank out harmless teen drivers. Hence the stupid law and the stupid course, which comes with graduation strings attached.
The "notes for drivers" says it's "recommended" officers treat drivers courteously, but there's certainly no law requiring courteous behavior, much less one that withholds a police academy diploma until would-be officers of the law complete their "Don't Be An Asshole" course.
The advice given is basically this: do everything a cop tells you unless they tell you to stop doing it or to do something else. The course says students have the right to refuse vehicle searches, but kind of portrays assertions of rights as a way to get arrested.
And the guide gets the law wrong: specifically, Texas' "failure to identify" statute. Here's what the guide says:
Although it is lawful for you to remain silent during a traffic stop, you are required by law to truthfully identify yourself when asked to do so by an officer. A driver or passenger can be arrested for giving false identifying information to an officer.
The second part is true. The first part isn't. That's OK. Texas law enforcement officers can't manage to wrap their minds around this law, so it's unsurprising a teacher's guide put together by politicians is inaccurate. The law actually says [emphasis added]:
A person commits an offense if he intentionally refuses to give his name, residence address, or date of birth to a peace officer who has lawfully arrested the person and requested the information.
A traffic stop is a detention, not an arrest. It likely makes little difference in the context of a traffic stop, where documents asked for by officers will likely identify the driver with or without their verbal input. But placing this misinformation inside a required course will likely cause students to think this applies everywhere, not just during traffic stops. It doesn't. An officer needs to arrest a person before they can legally demand identification. And officers can't use a refusal to provide identification as the basis for an arrest.
Passengers aren't required to ID themselves. They're only forbidden from providing false information -- the same as the driver. But the teacher's guide makes the same mistake again in its "Notes for passengers."
Although it is lawful for you to remain silent during a traffic stop, you are required by law to truthfully identify yourself when asked to do so by an officer.
The law does not require this. It does not require it of drivers, even though proving you can legally operate a vehicle tends to undermine any "remaining silent" about your identity. Passengers, however, have nothing to prove, so this course is telling high school students something that simply isn't true and will only contribute to Texas law enforcement's continued abuse of the statute.
It would be bad enough if the mandatory course was limited to "pacifying tensions" by implying unpredictable civilians are what really needs to be fixed. But the course goes even further by getting the law wrong. So, high school students will be forced to attend a pointless course containing misinformation to be considered educated enough to secure a diploma.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
And the rest will be shot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Also...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Also...
So no more "ask your doctor" ads on TV then ....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bass-ackwards
The thing is, if true, that means that the state legislature, certain civil rights groups, and law enforcement organizations, think that their .4% trumps our 99.6%, in the concept of who has the power. Or should have. Is it because they have guns, the power of arrest, the inculcated perspective that they will be believed over us criminals? Some other delusion?
Curiously, those civil rights groups that participated in this quagmire might serious rethink their commitment to civil rights, unless those some other groups that were involved are just characterized as civil rights groups (maybe some law enforcement unions who are looking after the civil rights of their membership?).
Where is the law that says law enforcement agents have to know the law in order to enforce the law? Where is the law that says law enforcement agents know what civilian rights are, and that they have to respect not just those rights but the people who have them? Where is the law that says law enforcement agents should learn how earning respect is done by giving respect upon penalty of termination due to lack of public respect?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Maybe the police need a good PR firm. One of the problems with that ideas is...would they listen?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What command presence? It is more like intimidation tactics, which is very different, and much more dangerous for citizens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You missed this part:
I guess?
Command presence is what they call it. What it is in action is different?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Right...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The law may not require this. Time and again, we've seen that law officers do. If you refuse, you will be arrested.
I understand that the law is supposed to dominate. But no one will make the officers follow this law, so the practice is the rules of the road.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Addendum video
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Now there are a lot of reasons to arrest someone, legitimate or not. Then there is the meme that 'you can beat the charge but you can't beat the ride'. Until there is sufficient feedback (officers fired and/or arrested and sent to jail for violating the law) this will continue. The problem is how to energize the feedback, without more innocent citizens being killed.
The good cop/bad cop issue still stands. There are good cops out there, but are they good if they allow bad cops to continue their abuse? Yes there is feedback within the force, if good cops speak out they are punished. That will continue until there is some mechanism to protect good cops. That means that the higher ups need to be on the side of good cops. There is a likelihood that some bad cops have risen in rank, and will protect those below them that do not deserve protection.
So what do we do? Fire all higher ranking cops? Fire all cops? Insert people who will tell the rest of us about the bad guys? There is a certain truth about institutional memory. Remembering how to investigate, old style, is important. Remembering how to protect those that don't conform with 'our way' is not. There needs to be a method that returns integrity to the situation. This is complicated by the number of departments across the nation. That integrity needs to be in each and every one of them. Not just one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Nothing like indoctrinating the next generation to be obedie
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Obedience
Teaching obedience (and not teaching critical thinking skills) to children are part of the Texas Republican Party platform.
Of course, the problem with an obedient soldier is that it can be anybody's obedient soldier. Those kids will make excellent nazis or excellent cultists someday.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This law would not exist if police unions were illegal
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Police unions
Considering how Trump is treating federal employees as a general group (e.g. treating them like shit), I can see the function of unions of public employees.
However, there are limits to what unions should be able to do. I suspect we can fairly regulate unions without having to discard them altogether.
Our teachers are desperate for stronger unions, and our police have unions that are way too strong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Where's the training for the cops to act like... COPS?
I'd say all cops need to be fitted with shock collars.
Every time they start to act like criminals, they get zapped, about 10 times before it settles down again.
We'll set up the po-po-mon centers across the country, with people hired to watch over the po-pos, Po-po-mon watchers as it were.
Tag-line: "Gotta watch them all!!"
If the po-po take the collar off, they are no longer po-po.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment