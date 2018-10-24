Daily Deal: Disconnect Subscription >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Oct 24th 2018 9:33am


Filed Under:
delisting order, doj, fake court orders, forgeries, michael arnstein, reputation management, reviews

Companies:
google, natural sapphire



CEO Gets Nine Months In Prison For Forging Court Documents Ordering Google To Delist Negative Reviews

from the nowaythisplancouldfail.pdf dept

Fake court orders have landed a businessman real jail time. Michael Arnstein, CEO of Natural Sapphire Company, pled guilty last year to forging court orders he sent to Google to delist negative reviews. This was apparently the lesson Arnstein learned from his single, successful defamation suit: it's cheaper and easier to forge documents than jump through judicial hoops for several months to achieve the same ends.

In fact, he said as much to others seeking solutions to negative review problems -- all preserved as evidence used against him by the DOJ:

"No bullshit: if I could do it all over again I would have found another court order injunction for removal of links (probably something that can be found online pretty easily) made changes in photoshop to show the links that I wanted removed and then sent to 'removals@google.com' as a pdf — showing the court order docket number, the judges [sic] signature — but with the new links put in," Arnstein wrote in a July 2014 email, according to his criminal complaint. "Google isn't checking this stuff; that's the bottom line b/c I spent $30,000 fuckin thousand dollars and nearly 2 fuckin years to do what legit could have been done for about 6 hours of searching and photoshop by a guy for $200., all in ONE DAY".

Well, Google must have been "checking this stuff," because the DOJ's press release about Arnstein's nine-month prison sentence specifically thanks the company for its "helpful assistance in this investigation." To add irony to self-inflicted injury, Arnstein's sentencing was delivered in the same court he impersonated. Arnstein gets nine months for forging court orders, and three years of supervised release following his prison term.

There may be more indictments and sentences on the horizon. The DOJ press release doesn't name names, but makes it clear it wasn't just Arnstein participating in this fraud.

In furtherance of this scheme, ARNSTEIN and others forged the signature of a United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York on more than 10 counterfeit court orders.   

Those would presumably be the unnamed employees referenced in the criminal complaint who helped Arnstein edit PDFs he would later forward to Google for URL delisting. Now that Arnstein is a convicted criminal, I wonder if his position on lawyers has changed. From another Arnstein email contained in the criminal complaint:

I think you should take legal advice with a grain of salt. I spent 100k on lawyers to get a court order injunction to have things removed from Google and Youtube, only to photoshop the documents for future use when new things 'popped up' and google legal never double checked my docs for validity… I could have just saved 100k and 2 years of waiting/damage if I just used photoshop and a few hours of creative editing… Lawyers are often worse than the criminals.

Sure, but in this case, the criminal might have wanted to run his reputation management plan past a competent lawyer first and saved himself the trouble. Arnstein wanted to clean up his company's reputation but only managed to destroy his. Whatever nasty things online reviewers said about Natural Sapphire Company, they're always going to pale in comparison to its CEO's federal prison sentence.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 24 Oct 2018 @ 9:43am

    SEO

    Seems like that company has spent a buttload of cash on SEO and reputation cleanup. Even searching for "the natural sapphire company complaints" comes up with rosy listings.

    But now you also see results about the CEO fraud...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 24 Oct 2018 @ 9:45am

    Sarcasm

    And now Google has yet another algorithm comparing all these notices when they are received. I guess we can look forward to future de-listings being denied for being "too similar" to a previously received court order. Thanks for ruining it for the rest of us Michael!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 24 Oct 2018 @ 9:49am

    And this...

    ...proves once again that shortcuts usually aren't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 24 Oct 2018 @ 9:53am

    Hmmm...
    Who do we know here who whines endlessly about his trouble silencing people saying things on the internet about him that he doesn't like, and hates lawyers so much he fantasizes about Mike having a cohort of lawyer-criminal-bully-pirate-ninja-fairy princesses on retainer?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 24 Oct 2018 @ 9:58am

    I feel a...

    Slow clap coming on.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ryuugami, 24 Oct 2018 @ 10:03am

    Should add a few months for crimes against the English language

    I spent $30,000 fuckin thousand dollars and nearly 2 fuckin years

    Where'd he find the $30 million? :D

    to do what legit could have been done for about 6 hours of searching and photoshop by a guy for $200., all in ONE DAY

    I don't think "legit" means what he thinks it does.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Oct 2018 @ 10:20am

    CEO of a corporation getting punished? Google doesn't have to delist? Wow, out_of_the_blue is not going to be happy at all...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


