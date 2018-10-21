 
<< This Week In Techdirt History: October 14th -...
 tdicon 

Techdirt

by Leigh Beadon

Sun, Oct 21st 2018 12:00pm




Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the fair-comment dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Thad with a short first amendment refresher regarding PEN America's lawsuit against Trump:

Reminder for the slow class:

The First Amendment restricts the government from punishing speech.

The President is part of the government.

The President is not allowed to punish people or organizations for saying things he doesn't like.

This is completely different from Techdirt, or Twitter, or Facebook, or Google, or any other private entity, punishing people or organizations for saying things they don't like. That's legal. Because those are not government organizations.

(Pedants who think they are being clever may note that the First Amendment only mentions Congress; it doesn't say anything about the President. Well, here's the thing about that: if Congress is not allowed to make a law giving the President the power to punish people for speech he doesn't like, then the President doesn't have that power.)

In second place, we've got an anonymous comment musing about what could be a significant factor in lots of police abuse and justice system failures:

I believe a part of this attitude is caused by people believing in the Hollywood version of law enforcement. In which the Hero Cops are never wrong and a trial is just a formality in which the Bad Guy only ever gets acquitted if his Sleazy Lawyer gets him off on some technicality.

That was in reference to an accidental admission by NYC prosecutors that they abuse the bail system to punish innocent people, and for editor's choice we've got two more thoughts on that from some regular commenters. First, it's That One Guy with an additional question:

'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'

In addition to what they inadvertently admitted, that they are deliberately(and illegally) setting bail too high in order to keep people in jail until trial, the argument that posting bail is a threat to public safety merely brings up another question:

If someone is an actual danger to the public, why would there be a bail amount set at all? If someone is suspected or assault and/or murder can they walk until trial so long as they have enough money?

If someone is a demonstrable threat to those around them the simple act of paying does not magically make them not a threat, so if there is real evidence that someone poses a threat to the public why would any level of bail be set, rather than a case made to the judge that the accused presents a threat to those around them and as such it would be much safer to have them behind bars until trial.

This is of course a rhetorical question, as it's pretty clear that they don't think the people are actually threats, the point is instead that even assuming they were being honest they'd still have a hole large enough to drive a semi through in their argument.

Next, it's That Anonymous Coward expanding on the impact this has:

One of the other reasons to keep them locked up is so they take the plea. Locked up you need to get someone to cover rent, watch kids, feed pets, beg your boss to not fire you... gee all of those pressures seem like a reason innocent people might take a plea to have hope of salvaging their life before it gets destroyed waiting for their day in court where they roll the dice with an underpaid overworked public defender who might have all of 2 minutes to look at your case & no time or budget to actually put on a defense.

The punishment starts with the accusation and gets multiplied at every step to keep the system churning quickly. There can be video of you 5 states away, but that won't matter until you get a day in court and that could be months away. You get a hearty GTFO, dumped on the street & have to find out what happened to your stuff & try to rebuild your life.

What people think the justice system is & how it works is so very different than the reality. Some people are mad their tax dollars give the accused a public defender, because they wouldn't be in jail if they were innocent (because the 15 times I heard about people released from jail after being found innocent were flukes & that never happens now).

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is murgatroyd with a reaction to the appeals court ruling saying that Georgia's laws are not protected by copyright:

Oh, great. Because of this, Georgia no longer has any incentive to create new laws! I hope Mr. Malamud is happy.

In second place, we've got a quick anonymous response to another commenter's utterly baffling rant about "open source" and China:

Let’s add open source to the veritable dictionary of words you don’t understand. Along with veritable, dictionary, and words.

For editor's choice, we start out with a reaction from Vidiot to the tiny class action settlement payout for Vizio customers:

$13? That's one of the biggest class action awards I've seen. Still holding a check from TD Bank that's supposed to make amends for lobby-located coin counting machines that chronically undercounted the contents of my pickle jar full of pocket change. I haven't needed the 56 cents yet.

Finally, we head back to last week's comment post, where I noted that stderric's winning comment was passing along a John Oliver joke. He defended himself, asserting:

Think what you will, but I consider "Humor Curator" to be an honorable enough pursuit :)

(As the person putting this post together right now, I agree!)

That's all for this week, folks!

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    John Strosnider (profile), 21 Oct 2018 @ 1:05pm

    Every Single Week!

    Here you go again. You put up a post entitled "Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt", yet the post is really "Most Insightful/Funniest Comments Of The Week At Techdirt"

    Why do you mislead me again and again to think that this will be the week you lead with the funny?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2018 @ 2:39pm

    Since someone invoked open source

    The success of copyleft software (and to a slightly lesser extent open source software), with the linux kernel being the poster child of successfully copyleft software, Kind of highlights how the constitution is... well not quite right about copyright.

    Obviously we have people here who willingly created copyright-able content, and then licensed in an anti-monopoly fashion. It seems to me that is is very clear evidence that obtaining the copyright was not the motivating factor for their creation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Madd the Sane (profile), 21 Oct 2018 @ 5:38pm

      Re: Since someone invoked open source

      The problem isn't the Constitution's implementation of copyright (it doesn't have one), only that congress may create laws about copyright and patents "To promote the progress of science and useful arts[...]".

      How messed up copyright and patent laws are due to the House and Senate making bad laws, not the Constitution itself mandating them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 21 Oct 2018 @ 6:01pm

        Re: Re: Since someone invoked open source

        Don't forget the corporate influence (aka bribes) to those legislators that helped shaped the copyright mess we have today.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2018 @ 6:50pm

      Re: Since someone invoked open source

      The original article wasn't even about open source. It wasn't even about China. The only reason why the comment made in response was voted funny is because Hamilton is an insufferable git with a pointless ax to grind.

      You start to see why blue boy and My Name Here consider him a kindred spirit. I use the present tense, because I'm pretty sure My Name Here resurfaced as John Smith...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< This Week In Techdirt History: October 14th -...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (6)

Saturday

12:30 This Week In Techdirt History: October 14th - 20th (0)

Friday

19:39 Apple Demands Retraction Of Bloomberg's Big 'Chip Infiltration' Story; Bloomberg Has Some Explaining To Do (52)
15:35 Whistleblowing About Swiss Banks' Bad Behavior Just Became Safer (2)
13:35 Appeals Court Says Of Course Georgia's Laws (Including Annotations) Are Not Protected By Copyright And Free To Share (40)
12:00 Vietnam Expands Decades Long Effort To Crack Down On Any Dissent Online By Demanding Data Be Kept In The Country (13)
10:49 UK Refreshes Stupid Porn Filter Law, Making It Fresher But No Less Stupid (13)
10:44 Daily Deal: VPNSecure Subscription (1)
09:35 TSA Announces Plans To Subject Domestic Travelers To Biometric Screening (45)
06:24 Streaming Exclusives Will Drive Users Back To Piracy And The Industry Is Largely Oblivious (84)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.