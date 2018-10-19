Whistleblowing About Swiss Banks' Bad... >>
<< Vietnam Expands Decades Long Effort To Crack...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Oct 19th 2018 1:35pm


Filed Under:
11th circuit, annotations, carl malamud, copyright, georgia, law, official code of georgia annotated, public domain

Companies:
lexisnexis, public.resource.org



Appeals Court Says Of Course Georgia's Laws (Including Annotations) Are Not Protected By Copyright And Free To Share

from the huge-news dept

Phew. The 11th Circuit appeals court has just overturned a lower court ruling and said that Georgia's laws, including annotations, are not covered by copyright, and it is not infringing to post them online. This is big, and a huge win for online information activist Carl Malamud whose Public.Resource.org was the unfortunate defendant in a fight to make sure people actually understood the laws that ruled them. The details here matter, so let's dig in:

For the past few years, we've been covering the fairly insane situation down in Georgia, where they insist that the state's annotated laws are covered by copyright. This is not quite the same thing as saying the laws themselves are covered by copyright. Everyone here seems to recognize that Georgia's laws are not covered by copyright. But here's where the problem comes in. The state of Georgia contracts out with a private company, LexisNexis, to "annotate" the law basically giving more context, and discussing the case law interpretations of the official code. The deal with the state is that LexisNexis then transfers whatever copyright it gets from the creation of the annotations back to the state. Finally, the only "official" version of Georgia's state laws is in the "annotated" version. If you want to look up the official law of Georgia you are sent to the "Official Code of Georgia Annotated" (OCGA), and it's hosted by LexisNexis, and it has all sorts of restrictive terms of service on top of it. Indeed, every new law in Georgia literally says that it will amend "the Official Code of Georgia Annotated," which certainly suggests that the OCGA -- all of it -- is the law in Georgia. And the state insisted that part of the law was covered by copyright.

Malamud found this obviously troubling, believing that the law must be freely accessible to anyone in order to be valid. The state of Georgia threatened him and then sued him claiming that reposting the OCGA in a more accessible fashion was copyright infringement. The district court not only found that the annotations (even if part of the official law) could be covered by copyright but further that it was not fair use for Malamud to post them online. This was a horrifying decision.

And, it's also no longer a valid one.

The appeals court has put together a thorough ruling rebuking the lower court's analysis, and noting that the OCGA is not subject to copyright at all. The court admits the annotations by a private company make this more complicated than the general question of whether or not laws are covered by copyright, but notes that since this is so closely tied to the law, and directed by state officials, it seems clear that the annotations cannot be covered by copyright:

To navigate the ambiguities surrounding how to characterize this work, we resort to first principles. Because our ultimate inquiry is whether a work is authored by the People, meaning whether it represents an articulation of the sovereign will, our analysis is guided by a consideration of those characteristics that are the hallmarks of law. In particular, we rely on the identity of the public officials who created the work, the authoritativeness of the work, and the process by which the work was created. These are critical markers. Where all three point in the direction that a work was made in the exercise of sovereign power -- which is to say where the official who created the work is entrusted with delegated sovereign authority, where the work carries authoritative weight, and where the work was created through the procedural channels in which sovereign power ordinarily flows -- it follows that the work would be attributable to the constructive authorship of the People, and therefore uncopyrightable.

The court admits that there are strong arguments in both directions on this one, but:

... at the end of the day, we conclude that the annotations in the OCGA are sufficiently law-like so as to be properly regarded as a sovereign work. Like the statutory text itself, the annotations are created by the duly constituted legislative authority of the State of Georgia. Moreover, the annotations clearly have authoritative weight in explicating and establishing the meaning and effect of Georgia’s laws. Furthermore, the procedures by which the annotations were incorporated bear the hallmarks of legislative process, namely bicameralism and presentment. In short, the annotations are legislative works created by Georgia’s legislators in the exercise of their legislative authority.

Because of this, the court doesn't even need to do a fair use analysis. Since there's no copyright in the OCGA, the fair use question doesn't even matter, and Malamud (and anyone else) is free to post and access the full OCGA.

There's a lot more details in the opinion, but the above quotes summarize the point quite nicely. Congrats to Carl Malamud, who has suffered quite a bit in facing this fairly insane lawsuit. As we noted early on, even if the state felt that it's copyright was valid (which was still a big question) the fact that it would seek to sue a small nonprofit for daring to make their own laws accessible was shameful and disgusting.

We'll close out this post with the concluding paragraphs of the opinion as well, which set out, once again, why the law (including annotations) is public domain and should be freely accessible to all:

The OCGA annotations are created by Georgia’s legislative body, which has been entrusted with exercising sovereign power on behalf of the people of Georgia. While the annotations do not carry the force of law in the way that statutes or judicial opinions do, they are expressly given legal significance so that, while not “law,” the annotations undeniably are authoritative sources on the meaning of Georgia statutes. The legislature has stamped them “official” and has chosen to make them an integral part of the official codification of Georgia’s laws. By wrapping the annotations and the statutory text into a single unified edict, the Georgia General Assembly has made the connection between the two inextricable and, thereby, ensured that obtaining a full understanding of the laws of Georgia requires having unfettered access to the annotations. Finally, the General Assembly’s annual adoption of the annotations as part of the laws of Georgia is effected by the legislative process -- namely bicameralism and presentment -- that is ordinarily reserved for the exercise of sovereign power.

Thus, we conclude that the annotations in the OCGA are attributable to the constructive authorship of the People. To advance the interests and effect the will of the People, their agents in the General Assembly have chosen to create an official exposition on the meaning of the laws of Georgia. In creating the annotations, the legislators have acted as draftsmen giving voice to the sovereign’s will. The resulting work is intrinsically public domain material, belonging to the People, and, as such, must be free for publication by all.

As a result, no valid copyright can subsist in these works.

This ruling also strengthens Malamud's arguments in some of his other legal fights, concerning the concept of "incorporation by reference," where laws reference this or that standard created by 3rd parties, and require various entities to abide by those standards. Malamud has long argued that if the law incorporates those standards, then those standards must be freely accessible for the same reason -- and has been fighting that issue in a different court case. Reading this ruling certainly gives weight to that argument as well (though that one is in a different circuit).

21 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Gary (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 1:23pm

    Common Law

    This is so obvious i just can't understand any court allowing these to be locked up with copytheft.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    John Roddy (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 1:33pm

    Copyright law cannot be used to copyright law. There's certainly an argument for what counts as "law", but this is a scenario that benefited nobody. Yeah, LexisNexis gets paid, but was it worth it?

    Really glad to see such a thorough analysis like this, and I expect it to be quoted quite a bit in the upcoming years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    stine, 19 Oct 2018 @ 1:58pm

    yay!

    Congratilations to Carl Malamud and Public.Resource.org

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    stine, 19 Oct 2018 @ 2:09pm

    look out NFPAyou're next

    For every city/state that incorporates the Natioal Electical Codes into building regulations, The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is going to be fumoing mad.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DB (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 2:21pm

      Re: look out NFPAyou're next

      I'm not as sure as you are about the NEC.

      The first part of the analysis explicitly differentiates this case from the situation where externally written code is incorporated by reference.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        James Burkhardt (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 2:28pm

        Re: Re: look out NFPAyou're next

        There are certainly several distinctions made in the details of this ruling which separate the annotated law from an incorporation by reference. I think the core principles stated throughout are at odds with entire sections of the law being barred from public access.

        How it would be ruled is a bit of a toss up, however.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        James Burkhardt (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 3:07pm

        Re: Re: look out NFPAyou're next

        Actually, in a full reading, whatever guidelines they laid down, it becomes more clear the core issue seemed to be that the annotations had the color of law if not the force of law, and therefore needed to be publicly accessible.

        While it spends a lot of time discussing the manner in which the annotations are incorporated into law, I think the issue is so complex because they were not officially seen as law.

        I think the incorporation by reference situation actually is much simpler, because the legislative intent, that the code is the law, is much clearer, and would simplify the analysis.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Oct 2018 @ 3:33pm

          Re: Re: Re: look out NFPAyou're next

          Yeah; but if there's a law that says "all citizens must abide by the 2018 publication of the NEC" then shouldn't it be a requirement that all citizens have access to the referenced publication with no barriers? And if someone makes a copy public so that people can do so, that would fall under obvious fair use, even if copyright still held.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        madasahatter (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 3:15pm

        Re: Re: look out NFPAyou're next

        This ruling if carried to its proper logical conclusion says if the law incorporates something the incorporated parts are part of the law. Since the law cannot be copyrighted, the incorporated standards, as part of the law, cannot have a copyright.

        The same reason the annotations can be copyrighted applies to standards included by reference is that they integral to understanding and properly applying the law.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Oct 2018 @ 3:37pm

          Re: Re: Re: look out NFPAyou're next

          As others (and I) have pointed out, there's a difference: the annotations are part of the corpus referred to by the courts as "the law" and are generated as part of generating "the law" in Georgia. So they can't be copyrighted.

          Works referred to by reference were created by someone else and adopted by the state as law -- so they can hold copyright. HOWEVER, publishing them for public reference would fall under fair use and so isn't copyright infringement.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bamboo Harvester (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 3:33pm

      Re: look out NFPAyou're next

      Code and Law are different critters.

      Violate Code and you'll be fined, jobsite shut down, etc. You can't be jailed over a Code violation. Well, you can, but it gets involved with "attempt to defraud..." legalese.

      Violate a Law and you may find yourself on vacation at the Greybar Hotel, all expenses paid...

      Also, Code such as NEC are usually "incorporated into" local Code simply by referring to them as the Authority - "Wiring shall be done pursuant to NEC section;paragraph except where Noted".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Oct 2018 @ 3:34pm

      Re: look out NFPAyou're next

      Unless the city/states have a license from the nfpa, it's likely that they will all be subject to suits by the nfpa for making the codes available to the whole world. So the nfpa will get a windfall and likely just to continue to collect from everyone for years.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 19 Oct 2018 @ 2:14pm

    Kudos to Mr Malamud...

    That ruling is full of references and deferences to sister court precedent, even where it mentions that a local tax map was ruled copyrightable. Model building codes ruled non-copyrightable are included.

    They actually remanded it back to the district court, so Mr Malamud should get his fees awarded...assuming the district court is actually fair.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 2:43pm

    Something actually PD?

    Disney announces new movie coming out based on Georgia Laws, files copyright....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    murgatroyd (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 2:44pm

    Oh, great. Because of this, Georgia no longer has any incentive to create new laws! I hope Mr. Malamud is happy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Oct 2018 @ 2:50pm

    If LexisNexis writes these annotations, and the annotations are law-like, does LexisNexis now have legislative powers in Georgia?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 19 Oct 2018 @ 3:10pm

      Re:

      The rationale is that the annotations are based on legal rulings and similar, and the annotations are officially sanctioned by the legislature in a process much like passing the law themselves. Its a big part of their analysis.

      So LexisNexis does not hold the legislative power. It is the actions of the legislature that make them law-like.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Whistleblowing About Swiss Banks' Bad... >>
<< Vietnam Expands Decades Long Effort To Crack...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:35 Whistleblowing About Swiss Banks' Bad Behavior Just Became Safer (0)
13:35 Appeals Court Says Of Course Georgia's Laws (Including Annotations) Are Not Protected By Copyright And Free To Share (21)
12:00 Vietnam Expands Decades Long Effort To Crack Down On Any Dissent Online By Demanding Data Be Kept In The Country (6)
10:49 UK Refreshes Stupid Porn Filter Law, Making It Fresher But No Less Stupid (9)
10:44 Daily Deal: VPNSecure Subscription (0)
09:35 TSA Announces Plans To Subject Domestic Travelers To Biometric Screening (27)
06:24 Streaming Exclusives Will Drive Users Back To Piracy And The Industry Is Largely Oblivious (63)
03:23 As Predicted, Australian Government Looks To Creep Site Censorship Into Search Censorship (17)

Thursday

19:29 SLCC/FanX Gets A Stay On $4 Million In Legal Fees For SDCC Pending Appeal (23)
15:29 Mississippi Law Enforcement Performed $200,000 Worth Of Illegal Forfeitures Because It 'Didn't Realize' Law Had Changed (36)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.