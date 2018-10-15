 
<< Vizio Customers Get A Pittance In Settlement...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Oct 15th 2018 7:42pm


Filed Under:
collection societies, copyright, corruption, nigeria

Companies:
coson



African Nations Rife With Illegitimate Collection Societies: Nigeria Files Criminal Complaint Against COSON

from the collecting-crimes dept

You may recall that we have discussed the complete chaos that is copyright collection societies in Kenya over the past few years. At issue in Kenya is that the country has multiple collection societies, which are overseen by a government sanctioned body that can request to look at their books to make sure artists are being paid appropriately, and officially licenses the collection societies themselves. Some of those collection groups have apparently not felt the need to respond to requests for oversight, leading the government to pull or not renew their licenses. Instead of being the end of the story, a number of those collection societies continue to threaten people and collect royalties anyway, acting essentially as an illegal extortion outfit.

Kenya is not the only African nation going through this, it seems. Across the continent on the opposite coast, the Nigerian Copyright Commission has been going through similar issues, specifically with a collection group called COSON.

The Nigerian Copyright Commission has filed a criminal charge against the Copyright Society of Nigeria, its Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, and principal officers for carrying out the duties of a collecting society without the approval of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

The NCC, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Afam Ezekude, and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, said, “In Charge No FHC/L/338C/18, filed on October 8, 2018 at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, the accused persons were alleged to have performed the duties of a collecting Society by demanding and collecting royalties from Noah’s Ark of 9 Sowemimo Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.”

The commission also accused COSON of carrying on the business of negotiating and granting licences on behalf of copyright owners without its approval, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 39 (4), (5) and (6) of the Copyright Act Cap C 28 Laws of the Federation of Nigerian 2004.

This is now becoming a trend, with collection societies in several African nations simply and rather brazenly carrying on the business of shaking down businesses for music licensing fees, even beyond the point of their being legally allowed to do so. Frankly, given the copyright collection industry, this is not a huge leap to take. These societies already have many of the hallmarks of extortion rings, with their undercover "patrons" at businesses and their threat letters that might as well begin with, "Nice business you have there. Be a shame if anything happened to it."

But what this really shows, more than anything else, is how many of these copyright collection groups are devoid of any interest in the law, in the artists they represent, or in acting with even a modicum of ethical standards. Instead, these are money-making operations, and that money-making doesn't stop just because the law says they have to.

18 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 8:07pm

    No kidding? This is what happens when you have a racket for easy money, everyone wants a piece of the pie. You'd think with so many collection societies at least one wouldn't be found to be corrupt to the core, or at least be able to find somebody who doesn't have a soul full of dog shit, but they can't even do that right.

    Isn't copyright law great?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    "Boheem" Ian Rhapsody, 15 Oct 2018 @ 8:30pm

    Therefore pirates are justified in stealing US and Euro content?

    Apparently so, from first comment.

    Having searched the world with the power of Google, criminals in Kenya is all you come up with to further your anti-copyright agenda? Sheesh.

    Meanwhile in Japan, they intend to make linking to infringed content punishable by FIVE years in JAIL. That's the only way to deal with piracy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 8:41pm

      Re:

      Criminals in Kenya get reported on because the ones in the US and Europe have already been reported to death. Like SMAIS in Iceland, after the chairman was found to have embezzled funds from artists after whining about why he wasn't liked on Facebook. Your heroes really know how to pick 'em don't they?

      As for the country whose arrest rate is so notorious it inspired Capcom to invent Ace Attorney, come back with some stats for how effective your precious enforcement is.

      In the meantime, SESTA vote!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Madd the Sane (profile), 15 Oct 2018 @ 8:42pm

      Re: Therefore pirates are justified in stealing US and Euro content?

      Meanwhile in Japan, they intend to make linking to infringed content punishable by FIVE years in JAIL. That's the only way to deal with piracy.

      Cool. Better start with the RIAA and MPAA: They're the worst offenders of intellectual property and make the most money off of it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 9:14pm

      Re:member when you said you leave forever?

      Techdirt Farms remembers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 9:20pm

        Re: Re:member when you said you leave forever?

        To be fair, it took horse with no name several hissy fits and pseudonyms to actually leave. He pulled off the same thing at Torrentfreak until they mandated Disqus accounts, maling it much harder for him to troll.

        blue boy hasn't gotten over the heartbreak, it seems.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Oct 2018 @ 9:47pm

      What makes you think someone should receive a five year jail sentence for, say, linking to a “ ‘You Say Run’ Goes with Everything” version of the Spider-Man 2 train sequence—which, if you want to play the technical semantics game, infringes upon the copyrights of both Sony Pictures and TOHO?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 15 Oct 2018 @ 8:43pm

    They learn..

    They learn so quickly when their parent(USA, RIAA) teaches them at such a young age..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 9:47pm

    Kenya Copyright vs. American Open Source sham

    Personally, I think the impact of the whole Kenya copyright thing pales in comparison to the Chinese theft of American Intellectual Property via “Open Source”. What seems even more amazing to me is how the Obama administration FUNDED the theft of IP from the USA using American Tax Dollars.

    It is well known on every major University campus that if you publish something as Open Source, you are not only politically correct, you can receive very substantial Grants from the NSF and many other government organizations. That is, the American Government is funding Open Source Development with Tax Dollars, which then gets delivered to the Chinese (and others) as “free” IP.

    Open Source is just another Globalist technique to rob Americans of American technology. The fact that these efforts are supported by American tax dollars is truly astonishing. When we start putting America First I think Open Source will have to be relegated to Other Countries. Too much technology has already been transferred to our economic competitors (like China), it’s time to put an end to this sham.

    MAGA

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Oct 2018 @ 9:49pm

      Send him home, Jim Downey.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 10:13pm

        Re:

        First, they laugh at you. Then, they fight you. Then, you win.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Oct 2018 @ 11:08pm

          Re: Re:

          …then you grift people out of their money while ruining a country, hastening global climate collapse, and doing fuck-all to make sure the democratic norms of that country can and will be followed in the future, thus leaving the door wide open for a legitimately competent fascist?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 11:13pm

          Re: Re:

          And then the judge declares the inventor of email as undefined...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 11:16pm

            Re: Re: Re:

            Not you*

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 11:56pm

            Re: Re: Re:

            You guys are amazing. You call Shiva a liar, but you call Elizabeth Warren a legitimate American Indian. Amazing. Self-aware much?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 16 Oct 2018 @ 2:04am

              Re: Re: Re: Re:

              I couldn't care less for what race a politician chooses to identify as. I don't think Warren is a "legitimate American Indian". For some reason Shiva thinks pointing this out over and over, and harassing people who don't attend his speeches, is a sign of political strength. (Which is a strange way to spell "insecurity"...)

              As for whether Shiva is a liar, the lawsuit over his invention was brought by him, not Techdirt. He could have continued to promote himself as the undisputed inventor of email, instead of getting a court to state that the nature of who it is cannot be proven.

              Of course, he could have also not relied on a worshiper of Massachusetts tiger fairies, but hey - you got what you asked for. The judge read your paragraphs of replying to yourself, saw your dedication to the man and gave him exactly what he deserved. Ooops!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Oct 2018 @ 11:16pm

      Re: Kenya Copyright vs. American Open Source sham

      Let’s add open source to the veritable dictionary of words you don’t understand. Along with veritable, dictionary, and words.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 15 Oct 2018 @ 10:50pm

    Whenever Nigeria reaches 1st-world country status, they'll automate the shakedown fraud process and call it Content ID.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Vizio Customers Get A Pittance In Settlement...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:42 African Nations Rife With Illegitimate Collection Societies: Nigeria Files Criminal Complaint Against COSON (18)
15:41 Vizio Customers Get A Pittance In Settlement Over Snooping Televisions (13)
13:40 A Decade's Worth Of Meth Convictions Overturned Due To Drug Lab Employee's Misconduct (29)
12:03 Stairway To Heaven Is Not Blurred Lines (16)
10:44 'Missing, Sex Trafficked' Children Neither Missing, Nor Victims Of Sex Trafficking (21)
10:39 Daily Deal: Zoolz Cloud Storage Subscription Of 1TB Instant Vault And 1TB Of Cold Storage (0)
09:34 Epson 'Security Update' Bricks Third-Party Ink Refills, Opens Up Possibility Of A Competitive Trades Investigation (10)
06:27 Wall Street Quietly Warns That 5G Wireless Is Being Aggressively Over-hyped (21)
03:23 NYC Prosecutors Accidentally Admit They Use Bail To Deprive Presumably-Innocent People Of Their Freedom (67)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (9)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.