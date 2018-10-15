NYC Prosecutors Accidentally Admit They Use Bail To Deprive Presumably-Innocent People Of Their Freedom
from the gov't-getting-sick-of-whatever-justice-actually-remains-in-the-justice-syste dept
New York City's prosecutors just admitted they use the bail system to punish people for being accused of criminal acts. It's not there to serve its intended purpose: to ensure the return of charged individuals to court, where they're presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The bail system isn't supposed to keep people locked up. But that's the way it's been used for years. Prosecutors often ask for excessive bail amounts. Judges often grant them. The argument made for high bail amounts -- which ensure only the most well-to-do can remain free while awaiting trial -- is that arrested people are flight risks and/or more inherently dangerous than all the people the police haven't gotten around to arresting yet.
The stats don't back up the parade of horribles offered by prosecutors at bail hearings. People have done the math. And this excellent article by the Boston Review compiles the damning numbers.
Statistical studies have continually shown that these concerns are exaggerated; the vast majority of people who are arrested and then make bail do not commit violent crimes while their cases are pending. In fact, according to a study by New York City's Criminal Justice Agency, only 3 percent of “at risk” defendants who make bail are even arrested (let alone convicted) for a violent crime while their initial cases are pending. Similarly, a recent study by the Vera Institute of Justice tracked more than fifty people who were released from court in New York City without having to pay their entire bail—only two were rearrested on a new violent felony charge over the following year.
There goes the "public safety" argument. High bails are supposedly needed because presumptively innocent people are inveterate criminals prone to committing crime after crime until their return to court.
And here comes the "public safety" argument, inadvertently highlighting prosecutors' bail-based bullshit. Grassroot groups, led by RFK Human Rights, are posting bail for hundreds of incarcerated suspects. Money has been raised to post bail for "every woman, sixteen- and seventeen- year-old" currently housed in a NYC jail. The parade of horribles is back and it shows the government isn't interested in allowing the bail system to, you know, work.
[W]hat the reaction to the Mass Bailout shows, in stark contrast, is that the DAs use bail money for very different purposes than it was designed for. They request these bails ostensibly to ensure the accused show up to court; yet now that they are actually being posted, the DAs are crying foul and warning that freeing the accused will endanger “public safety.” They are therefore admitting what so many in affected communities already know to be true: that money bail routinely—and illegally—is set too high for poor defendants to afford, solely for the improper purpose of keeping them in jail before trial.
This isn't just bad optics by the DAs. This is also illegal. The sole purpose of bail, according to New York law, is to ensure the return of the accused to court. It cannot be used to lock accused suspects up for "public safety" reasons. But this reaction by city prosecutors makes it clear they believe they can use the system the way the law says they can't. And this reaction -- as bad and as unlawful as it is -- will probably be replicated anywhere bail relief efforts/bail reforms are deployed.
This just drives the point home that one-half of the justice system gives zero fucks about justice, due process, or any other safeguards erected against government power over the years. All they want is to lock people up and keep them locked up, even if they've never received their day in court.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Locked up you need to get someone to cover rent, watch kids, feed pets, beg your boss to not fire you... gee all of those pressures seem like a reason innocent people might take a plea to have hope of salvaging their life before it gets destroyed waiting for their day in court where they roll the dice with an underpaid overworked public defender who might have all of 2 minutes to look at your case & no time or budget to actually put on a defense.
The punishment starts with the accusation and gets multiplied at every step to keep the system churning quickly. There can be video of you 5 states away, but that won't matter until you get a day in court and that could be months away. You get a hearty GTFO, dumped on the street & have to find out what happened to your stuff & try to rebuild your life.
What people think the justice system is & how it works is so very different than the reality. Some people are mad their tax dollars give the accused a public defender, because they wouldn't be in jail if they were innocent (because the 15 times I heard about people released from jail after being found innocent were flukes & that never happens now).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yea, about that...
What does anyone care about presumed innocence?
People want Kavaugh destroyed on accusation alone,
People want Hillary destroyed on accusation alone,
People want Trump destroyed on accusation alone,
People want Obama destroyed on accusation alone.
There are many, so many more examples of how much people like to destroy others based on accusation alone.
It's seems to me that people want others destroyed on accusation alone...
And let me assure you... people care more about the healthcare and contraception debate than they care about the mistreatment and incarceration of innocent people. I would say the "inJustice System" is doing just exactly what we ALL want!
Fuck "liberty", fuck everyone that disagrees with me, if I cannot force people to live as I say... burn it all to the ground!
~Everyone, especially those claiming tolerance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
GOP wants Hillary in jail and to hell with due process.
People want Trump to adhere to the laws of the land and stop acting like a child.
People want Obama as a fall guy
"There are many, so many more examples of how much people like to destroy others based on accusation alone."
- Sorta like what you have done here?
"And let me assure you... people care more about the healthcare and contraception debate than they care about the mistreatment and incarceration of innocent people."
- It depends doesn't it? Like to whom you converse or something.
Ohhhh - hello Mr. Anarchy, aka blame the victim guy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: People want
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: People want
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: People want
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/23/nyregion/trial-delay-new-york-marijuana.html
and this guy who as of the writing of the article still hasn't had his trial after ten years:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/19/us/alabama-kharon-davis-speedy.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
TED talk
96% of the people that the Bronx Freedom Fund bailed out returned for their trials. For the most part, they just needed reminders. Others had childcare, transportation issues, etc...
Of these that returned for trial, half of them had their charges dismissed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Honestly, I wonder at times how much better off we'd be if Hollywood didn't make shows or movies glorifying cops, prosecutors, and guns.
A few years ago I remember a politician made headlines by saying they see nothing wrong with torturing terrorists, because 'It works for Jack Bauer, and no one thinks he did anything wrong!'. Ignoring the obvious fact that Jack Bauer is a fictional character, and Hollywood writers don't have any real world experience at interrogating a terrorist to know what methods are really effective.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Jack Bauer examples to justify torture.
Justice Anton Scalia on fucking SCOTUS arguing against the unconstitutionality of the CIA Extrajudicial Detention and Interrogation Program.
Yeah, I'm still pissed off about the torture program let alone using 24 to justify it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A study is needed...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A study is needed...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
In addition to what they inadvertently admitted, that they are deliberately(and illegally) setting bail too high in order to keep people in jail until trial, the argument that posting bail is a threat to public safety merely brings up another question:
If someone is an actual danger to the public, why would there be a bail amount set at all? If someone is suspected or assault and/or murder can they walk until trial so long as they have enough money?
If someone is a demonstrable threat to those around them the simple act of paying does not magically make them not a threat, so if there is real evidence that someone poses a threat to the public why would any level of bail be set, rather than a case made to the judge that the accused presents a threat to those around them and as such it would be much safer to have them behind bars until trial.
This is of course a rhetorical question, as it's pretty clear that they don't think the people are actually threats, the point is instead that even assuming they were being honest they'd still have a hole large enough to drive a semi through in their argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
There is no bail set and the suspect is Remanded to Custody until Trial in such cases.
Prosecutors just about always ask for Remand in seriously violent cases. A Judge makes that decision.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
I get the feeling they did not think through what their objections would reveal about them, as no matter how you slice it they come out looking bad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
On Arraignment, Prosecution declares the Charges and asks for a bail amount based on that scale, or for bail to be denied.
Defense makes their arguments against it.
The Judge makes the decision on Remand, Bail, and Bail Amount, following those guidelines.
Violent crimes have higher bail guidelines.
Just about any Felony charge will require surrender of the accused's Passport (if they have one).
The INTENT of the Bail system was to insure those charged would show up for Trial.
Are some Bail requirements excessive? Definitely - but if that's what the guidelines reccomend, and the Defense can't make a good argument against it, that's the number the Judge sets.
Note WHO is getting bailed out en masse in the article. Women and kids. The *amount* of Bail set isn't mentioned. So it may be that we're looking at a huge number of Charged with bail set under $1,000, which, I think, you'll find more likely than ten people with bail set at $1,000,000. The Charges those people are in Remand for aren't mentioned either - there's a pile of *traffic infractions* that can land you there.
What I have not seen mentioned in any of the articles regarding Bail is how much the system KEEPS after you DO show up for your court date. It's a minimum of 10%, I forget the exact name used for that, but it's basically a "Handling Fee".
So the guy who puts up his home to make $250,000 Bail loses $25,000 right off the bat. If he's using a Bondsman, it's closer to $50,000.
Me? I'd sit in County lockup until my trial date before "gifting" that kind of money away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
I would guess the amount it set by the private prison industry
"Just about any Felony charge will require surrender of the accused's Passport"
Unless you are one of the elite ruling class.
"Defense can't make a good argument against it"
The law is not on trial here - lol, it should be.
Even if bail is set to $500, not many these days can come up with that ... minimum wage has seen to that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
The bail system(s) have been in place for centuries. Well before private prisons.
It's part of the justice system.
If you're Charged with a violent crime, the Judge is going to demand Surrender of your Passport, no matter how "rich" you are. And likely deny Bail for serious violent crimes, again, no matter how "rich" or, let's face it, by "rich" you mean "white" you are.
If $500 bail is too much of a "hardship" for a person, and that's their ONLY defense against Posting, well... Tough.
And I say the same for the person with a good job having bail set at $50,000.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
Cops have nothing to do with BAIL. Or Prosecutions, other than when called as Witnesses.
Look, kid (ad homindm for ad hominem, it's only fair), if you're going to complain about something, make sure you know what you're talking about.
Take a simple traffic ticket and watch what happens if you don't show up for court....
You miss First Call, then Second Call. The Judge says "Bench Warrant" and the ADA issues one then and there.
Two weeks, or ten years later, you're stopped for Jaywalking. Cop inputs your ID and it comes back Open Warrant.
You're arrested on that Warrant, and Bail IS granted because you PROVED you're a Flight Risk.
On top of that, you're assessed a minimum of $1,000 for Warrant Execution.
Now all kinds of fees and charges pretty much like interest on what the maximum fee of your original ticket was.
How is anyone with enough brain cells to tie their own shoes supposed to feel sorry for you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'They're a serious threat to the public... right until they pay'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You get what you measure
And people being people, the prosecutors will work towards the metric by which they're being measured.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You get what you measure
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or in tl;dr format: 'When all you have is hammer...'
The real underlying issue is one of management and performance reviews.
Yes and no. Assuming there is a metric like that the prosecutors are still the ones deciding to illegally pad the numbers and/or abuse the system to do so. Just because there may be a metric where it's easier to game it by abusing the system at the cost of others does not mean they have to do so, so even then they'd still have more than enough blame on their shoulders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Or in tl;dr format: 'When all you have is hammer...'
Weeelll... if the organization, besides using skewed metrics, also fires the ones who underperform (i.e. who have some scruples), then after a while only the people who are willing to pad the numbers will be left. Or instead of firing the honest, promoting the corrupt should also do the trick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Or in tl;dr format: 'When all you have is hammer...'
Unfortunately that is entirely possible as an explanation.
'We're not saying you have to do this, merely pointing out that those that don't tend not to stick around very long.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Or in tl;dr format: 'When all you have is hammer...'
They advance based on how MANY cases they WIN.
Which is why they use the Plea system for all it's worth - they get no points for people found Not Guilty.
So they add in every possible charge they can think of so that the Accused will plead Guilty to a lesser charge. And that gives them the "points".
Also, don't dismiss that many Prosecutors see the job as a stepping stone to elected office. A "97% Conviction Rate!!!" looks good on the news blurbs.
Even if the Prosecutor has pleaded out every single case and never faced a Judge or Jury.
If you want to attack the Bail system, you've got to go much higher than Prosecutors or Judges. And you can't just blindly attack it - you need to propose a replacement system for ensuring that the Accused will actually appear for Trial.
Not an easy task.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You get what you measure
Then there is the issue of how is justice measured? Given that some 'convictions' are false (as demonstrated by those who are released after many years of incarceration and courts claiming that actual innocence isn't an argument to be released), what constitutes justice? Can't measure convictions, because they might be false, and they probably won't measure findings of innocence because they are there to put the bad guys in jail. What's lefts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You get what you measure
Putting people in jail is profitable, the worse the treatment can get while still being allowed the more profitable it is, repeats are desirable because the prisons should stay stuffed, and non-violent offenders and people tricked into thinking they may still have a chance to recover their lives someday are by far preferred as they allow you to cut down on security overhead compared to actual hardened criminals.
Every single incentive is towards putting as many non-threats in jail as possible for as long as possible while demonizing and dehumanizing them as much as possible to ensure everyone's okay with treating them as inhumanely as possible.
Meanwhile the majority of those who go around murdering for the fun of it never so much as get charged because they've been offered a badge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You get what you measure
"What percentage of your cases has justice been achieved?"
How do you propose they measure this metric? On the one hand, they could look at it through the lens of the legal system, in which case justice is achieved 100% of the time.. On the other, they could claim omniscience and decide what the "correct" result of each case is. But if someone can do that effectively, why bother having trials at all? In short, this is not a "quantifiable metric."
And note, "What percentage of the cases you've prosecuted have you won" creates quite an interesting set of incentives. Refusing to prosecute at all unless the evidence is absolutely overwhelming (e.g. caught in the act type thing) would be highly favorable in this kind of metric, since winning 1 out of 1 case is better than 19 out of 20. So in that sense, it heavily favors the defendant. On the other hand, it also favors the rich, as they can afford better lawyers. The prosecutor would tend to prosecute cases against weaker lawyers over stronger ones, since they have a better chance of winning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Excessive
Such reasoning would clearly lead to "Why have bail is even person might commit a new crime." Why indeed. Only bad people are arrested, right?
You speak of "statistics" as some sort of slight to our dignity and safety - but when *half* of those arrested have their cases tossed out without trial, that is not a statistic you can just ignore.
Being denied bail means loss of job, home, and liberty.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Excessive
That's the HCI line retargeted on guns - "If it saves just ONE life...." it's worth stomping all over the rights of everyone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Excessive
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Excessive —> No due process
Wherein it is supposed to be required for deprivation?
How is being just arrested possibly due process?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can easily see cases where cops frame people on bail to justify why they set the bail so high in the first place, so even this is likely an inflated number.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's one of the most reliable ways of ensuring the newly-released go right back into crime, because the only way they'll afford to keep out of jail is if they start selling drugs or robbing ATMs
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Money has been raised to post bail for "every woman, sixteen- and seventeen- year-old"
What? Is it just assumed that women deserve bail more than men? I'm constantly amazed at where blatant sexism continues to crop up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This group is going for "number released on Bail", nothing more. So coughing up $250 for a thousand teenagers up on Destruction of Property charges makes them look MUCH better than larger amounts on fewer people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Duh.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you are homeless, or disabled, you will be discharged from hospitals to literally die on the streets, or until you commit a crime or can otherwise be institutionalized at Bellevue's intake unit, which looks like some futuristic zombie-chamber from Star Trek. If you are a minority, they will find you subhuman housing in the outskirts of the Bronx, and let the neighborhood take care of their need to get rid of you, while if you are white, and not privileged, they'll hope you get the message and just leave town.
About the best you can do is claim a drug problem that gets you into rehab, but then policed by the system and a much bigger danger if you should ever commit the crime of being poor or homeless again. Women are sheltered in nice neighborhoods, like the one at Sixty-Eighth, near Hunter College, while men are sent into areas that have gentrified from looking like downtown Beiruit in the 1980s, to South Central Los Angeles now.
If you coommit the crime of hanging on to your rent-regulated apartment, your landlord will be allowed to harass you with endless eviction litigation, to bring your apartment to market rent, to help remove the blight that the one-percent does not want in its playground. At every step of the way, you will see "security" that came straight from an employment agency for rap-video rejects and other "rehabilitated" ex-cons, whose homicidal tendencies no longer target the rich, but because they are paid by the rich, they now focus on the poor.
Yes, it's THAT bad. The bail system is just a symptom of a much larger class warfer. The rich who live in New York City are no better than the Nazis who lived "normal lives" under Adolf Hiter.
While it is admirable that this website is tilting at windmills by trying to publicize it, those in power already know, and don't care about the welare of the poor any more than this site cares about protecting copyright, or individual reputations.
Speaking of which, exactly how is a person supposed to stop being defamed from an anonymous remailer that posts to USENET, which is then archived by Google, and turns up in every search result conducted by employers, friends, lovers, etc.? That seems like a pretty big loophole.
As for NYC, it will only get worse. The only way to stop this would have been not to bail out Wall Street in 2009. The housing market is already crashing -- they are offering subprime mortgages again, this time with a zero down payment, to prop up prices -- and when it does, we will have our come-to-Jesus moenet. Will we blink again as we did in 2009, or will we let sanity prevail this time?
Things look bleaker than ever. We also seem to be on the verge of civil war, given how much each side hates the other. Everyone will have to take sides, and be a target for the other side, while expected to kill for their own.
These are certainly, as the Chinese proverb says, "interesting times."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The bail system is just a symptom of a much larger class war
You get charged with Assault, you're looking at about $2,000 for bail. Regardless of your skin color, sex, or religion.
Now, if you are rich, you don't rely on a Public Defender to argue against Bail, or to reduce it. That's a perk of having money - it's useful stuff.
And that too hasn't changed over the decades. Well, centuries. Hell, millennia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Tyranny of Bail
It cannot be used to lock accused suspects up for "public safety" reasons. But this reaction by city prosecutors makes it clear they believe they can use the system the way the law says they can't.
A cruel and unfortunately very common punishment that is meted out innumerable times daily by the very persons who have sworn to uphold the law.
Would keeping presumed innocent persons locked up using excessive bail fall under the heading of:
Rule of Law
Or:
Rule of Man
Justice may be the rarest of elements found on planet Earth if it exists at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment