Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is John Roddy with a fairly straightforward reply to a tiresome complaint:

You keep getting flagged because you regularly openly lie about everything, make excuses when you're proven wrong, and hurl baseless insults every time you get called out on it. You are welcome to start participating if you can prove that you're able to behave.

In second place, we've got a response from kallethen to the idea that internet platforms don't deserve perpetual licenses to user content because they aren't paying:

I wouldn't say without paying. Their payment of the created content is the provision of computer resources (hardware, software, internet, IT, etc) to allow the created message to be shared. It's not a payment of money, but of service. You are specifically using "Internet Corporation" because you want your message to be shared, and they are providing the means of sharing it. If you don't want "Internet Corporation" to have a licence, then don't use that corporation's service and provide the computer hardware, software, and internet connection yourself to broadcast your message.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to the idea that there's no good reason for such licenses to be perpetual:

Maintaining a historical record is a good enough reason for me. You might disagree, but claiming that "no justification exists" is blatantly false. You just don't think said justifications are good enough.

Next, it's a response from Iggy to the broadband industry labeling itself an engine of innovation:

An "engine of innovation"? HAHAHA, if these telecoms were anywhere near as innovative as Google, Amazon, or Apple, we'd have free gigabit connections by now. It took lawsuits just to get third party phones to connect to the phone network. It took a DOJ breakup of Bell just to make low cost calls possible. In 1995, Bill Gates predicted TV over Internet, but its only in the last few years did speeds catch up and it took the 2015 Open Internet Order protect online TV from throttling. The industry is all but anti progress. Comparing them to innovative companies is laughable.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Get off my cyber-lawn! with a response to the Association of Independent Music celebrating some pretty silly numbers in its supposed antipiracy victory:

US Navy successfully prevents over 2,000 Somali Piracy Actions! Okay, not really but at least 2000 ships went into that part of the world and weren't pirated so....WINNING!

In second place, it's an anonymous comment about the NSA's malware and exploits making it out to the public:

If only works by the Federal government were not public domain, the NSA could have had a copyright on this malware and then copyright law could have saved us from this horrible event. The hackers would be pirates for copying the software without approval, assuming they were brave enough to defy copyright law in the first place. Remember, violating copyright is the worst computer crime you can commit, so even elite hackers are wise to steer clear.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with Chris-Mouse offering one more thought on the Association of Independent Music's antipiracy campaign:

Ready! Fire! AIM! That sounds about right for the recording industry.

And last but not least, we've got an anonymous comment about the Spanish prosecution of a man who apparently insulted God and the Virgin Mary, according to offended religious lawyers:

Should be "attempting to insult" If they've found evidence that God was insulted, they're really burying the lede on that story.

That's all for this week, folks!