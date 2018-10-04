Can We Make Congress Less Dumb About... >>
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Oct 4th 2018 1:28pm


free speech, jokes, offense, spain, willy toledo



Spanish Court Moves Forward With Prosecution Of Man Who Offended A Bunch Of Religious Lawyers

from the priming-itself-for-another-Inquisition dept

Spain's speech laws continue to be a nightmare. What started out as merely terrible has progressively gotten worse over the years as the government continues to strip protection from speech for the stupidest of reasons. The country's laws against hate speech have resulted in the prosecution of comedians, artists, and critics of the government. The laws forbidding speech supporting terrorism have seen more of the same locked up as jokes about a politician's assassination were determined to be promoting an "unhealthy humoristic environment" and "justifying terrorism."

Yes, the Spanish government gets to decide what's funny in Spain. It also apparently gets to decide how offended followers of certain faiths will be when dead/imaginary religious figures are disparaged on social media. Thanks to Spain's insane laws, a complaint from a religious group is enough to get someone arrested.

That someone is an actor and activist who made the mistake of saying nasty things about Jesus and his mom.

A Madrid judge has decided to press ahead with a court case involving Spanish actor and activist Willy Toledo, in which he is accused of offending religious sentiments by insulting God and the Virgin Mary in messages posted on Facebook.

Toledo was arrested on September 13 on orders from the judge, after he failed to appear in court on two prior occasions to answer questions about the case in a preliminary probe. After spending a night in the cells, and then appearing before the judge the next morning, he was released.

Technically, Toledo's arrest is due to his failure to appear in court. But that "failure" was due to Toledo's belief he had committed no crime. A legal complaint by the Spanish Association of Christian Lawyers says otherwise. This complaint was ignored by Toledo, resulting in a failure-to-appear arrest.

Here's what prompted the Christian Lawyers into action: Toledo's response to the arrest of three women for staging their own religious procession featuring a giant model of female genitalia. (Language NSFW)

In his comments, Toledo said: “I shit on God and have enough shit left over to shit on the dogma of the holiness and virginity of the Virgin Mary. This country is unbearably shameful. I’m disgusted. Go fuck yourselves. Long live the Insubordinate Pussy.”

The Christian law group said this comment "offended religious sentiment." Instead of being told to GTFO, the court decided to move forward with the case. Unfortunately for citizens of Spain, this insane-looking legal charge is actually legitimate.

Article 525 of the Spanish Criminal Code sets out monetary fines for those who offend the feelings of the members of a religious confession by “publicly disparaging their dogmas, beliefs, rites or ceremonies.”

Having finally faced a judge (against his will), Toledo is now facing the possibility of being fined for annoying an association of lawyers and disparaging their chosen religious beliefs. The judge says this comment is "potentially offensive," which seems to be enough to follow through on prosecution. It's also "devoid of any critical sense," which means judges in Spain know "legitimate" criticism when they see it.

Toledo won't have to spend any more time in jail (provided he shows up for future court dates…) but he'll be out the money spent to defend himself and possibly a whole lot more if the court decides figuratively shitting on religious figures is a criminal violation.

The Christian lawyers believe this is the most righteous outcome. In its statement to El Pais, a spokesperson said Toledo has repeatedly delivered "deliberate and intense attacks" against a concept valued by everyone in this particular law association. How that makes it a crime worth prosecuting is beyond me, but if you've got a bunch of terrible laws on the book, they will be used by terrible people to harm their critics.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 11:59am

    This is why...

    And this is why demanding that Twitter/YouTube/Facebook up the policing levels is such a horrible idea. Government mandated limits on speech means hate crime prosecutions - and the government gets to decide what is funny/safe/protected speech.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 12:30pm

    Inquisition Redux

    Another thing Spain is famous for is the Spanish Inquisition. Back then they appear to have gotten creative in both what they were looking for as well as how they 'inquired'. Seems like religious intolerance is back in vogue...again. Will they so as far this time? Don't know, but it looks like a good start.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 1:35pm

    Reminder: Blasphemy is a victimless crime.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Valkor, 4 Oct 2018 @ 1:35pm

    Please...

    Just turn the other cheek. This is Jesus, not Mohammad.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 1:36pm

    "unhealthy humoristic environment"

    That's not Funny! Stop laughing! You're under arrest. You are not allowed to to be anything but miserable because the great dictator says so.

    Do they allow Sharia Law? This sounds like Sharia law.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 1:43pm

      Re:

      Three things.

      1. It is sharia, not “Sharia law”. (This has been your language pedantry of the day.)

      2. “Christian sharia”, which seems to be what you are alluding to with that comment about sharia, is more accurately referred to as Dominionism.

      3. Sharia does not outlaw having a sense of humor, no matter how much you believe/imply otherwise.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 1:38pm

    Is Francisco Franco still dead?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 2:11pm

    Scientologists apparently need to move to Spain

    Based on this insane law and application, it sounds like crazy cults need to move themselves to Spain and cash in on the public sentiment by charging all of their critics under this law. Until they start having it used against them, they won't get rid of it. Moronic people who read the words about Jesus having literal brothers, but ignore it and pretend his mom is a super-powered virgin. Hint, the virgin lady figure already existed and had cult followings in Europe long before Jesus was born. The church stole it and pretended it was their own. Crying about it doesn't change the facts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:44pm

      Re: Scientologists apparently need to move to Spain

      Believe it not, there are idiots who proclaim the Bible to be literal truth, yet deny to the heavens that Jesus had any siblings, despite that literally being IN THE BIBLE. Well, do you believe the Bible, or don't you? Too many "Christians" who pick and choose which parts of the Bible they believe...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:55pm

        Re: Re: Scientologists apparently need to move to Spain

        "pick and choose which parts of the Bible they believe."

        Haha - yeah, that's the strange part. I wonder if that causes problems if they ever are called to the witness stand and asked to swear upon the bible.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 2:13pm

    Awesome, another country to add to my "No Tourism Dollars For You" list. Not much to see there anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NeghVar (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 2:24pm

    Reincarnated

    Somewhere high up in the Spanish government is the reincarnation of Tomás de Torquemada.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 2:25pm

    Sooo the 'Christian' Lawyer is claiming to be a hypocrite?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 2:33pm

    Should be "attempting to insult"

    accused of offending religious sentiments by insulting God and the Virgin Mary in messages posted on Facebook.

    If they've found evidence that God was insulted, they're really burying the lede on that story.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      mhajicek (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 3:22pm

      Re: Should be "attempting to insult"

      He should summon God and Jesus as witnesses. Their failure to appear should prove lack of standing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        stderric (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 5:23pm

        Re: Re: Should be "attempting to insult"

        And if they actually did show up to take the stand, I'd wager that the 'swearing in of the witnesses' bit would be worth a laugh or two.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dark Helmet (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 2:47pm

    Fake Christian alert!!!

    This judge is full of shit. He/she is pretending to be pro-Christian by prosecuting this man.

    If he was a real Christian, he'd have him stoned or crucified....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Zonker, 4 Oct 2018 @ 4:07pm

    Dumping on religious figures and beliefs is a shitty thing to do, but locking up some turd over their crappy opinions constipates free speech.

    Better to relieve the bowels of your outrage by not giving a shit what diarrhetic offal is expressed by others.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


