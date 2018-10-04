Spanish Court Moves Forward With Prosecution... >>
Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Oct 4th 2018 12:01pm


aaron greenspan, content moderation, dockets, erasing history, gdpr, michael francois bujaldon, public information, right to be forgotten, rtbf

plainsite, twitter



Now Twitter's 'Report' Function Being Used To Disappear Complaint About GDPR Being Used To Disappear Public Court Document

from the so-that's-great dept

Just recently we wrote about how a guy in France, Michael Francois Bujaldon, who had been sued in the US and accused of securities and real estate fraud, had apparently been using the GDPR's right to be forgotten features to get the court docket about this lawsuit deleted from the web (in at least one case) or have his name removed from it (in the other). Our story focused on the situation with the website PlainSite, which is run by Aaron Greenspan and hosts tons of public court dockets. In our comments, it was interesting to note that at least one person seemed hellbent on trashing Greenspan. Greenspan and I have had our own differences throughout the years, and he has been a vocal critic of the way I've covered him in the past, but these comments seemed to go way over the line.

And now, Greenspan informs me that someone is trying to get his original tweet -- which alerted me to this abuse of the GDPR to delete public documents -- disappeared from the internet as well. On Wednesday morning Greenspan discovered that both his PlainSite Twitter account and his personal Twitter account were "limited" due to reports. It's unclear why his personal account was limited, but Twitter told him that his original tweet about Bujaldon violated its rules on "posting personal information."

It is difficult to see how a tweet that simply reads "French scam artist Michael Francois Bujaldon is using the GDPR to attempt to remove traces of his United States District Court case from the internet. He has already succeeded in compelling PacerMonitor to remove his case. We have 24 hours to respond" (and then links to the PlainSite docket) could possibly violate any Twitter rules, but the company told him he needed to delete the tweet in question:

Once again, we're in a situation where if you hand people tools to delete content they dislike -- whether it's a DMCA takedown process, a GDPR "right to be forgotten" or a private platform's "report abuse" button -- some percentage of people are going to abuse that. And, as we've discussed many times, with the private platform decision making process involving overworked, underpaid workers who have to make determinations on each "report" with about 5 seconds to consider the report, many, many mistakes are going to be made. This is yet another one, and is yet another example of why we should be careful about giving people even more tools for deleting content.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Wee Puns, 4 Oct 2018 @ 12:11pm

    So you're saying "Report" buttons shouldn't be weaponized?

    To suppress what's within common law, say, viewpoints? -- Okay. How soon are you going to implement that policy here?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 12:23pm

      Re: So you're saying "Report" buttons shouldn't be weaponized?

      I'm looking to you for a workable solution if Mike removed the Report button.
      Because as anyone Honest will say, posting boards are unworkable without moderation.
      Please show us how your website works again? The one where anyone can post anything with no moderation? And all the articles are written by you?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 12:43pm

      Re: So you're saying "Report" buttons shouldn't be weaponized?

      What, exactly, does "common law" say about comments on websites?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      John Roddy (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 12:51pm

      Re: So you're saying "Report" buttons shouldn't be weaponized?

      You keep getting flagged because you regularly openly lie about everything, make excuses when you're proven wrong, and hurl baseless insults every time you get called out on it. You are welcome to start participating if you can prove that you're able to behave.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 1:24pm

      Re: So you're saying "Report" buttons shouldn't be weaponized?

      A Twitter account is a personal micro blogging account, where each person has an identifiable stream of tweets, while this is Mikes blog, with anonymous posting. A twitter use can filter by tweeters name, users here can't, and in any case comments are only hidden and not removed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Oct 2018 @ 12:19pm

    Freedom of speech... till it's speech we don't like. Then it's Detrimental to the Common Good, Think of the Children, Made Me Feel Bad, Fake News, etc ad nauseum and Should Be Banned.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 12:57pm

    The court records are not under seal & are public.
    This isn't his private information, this is him being sued for allegations of fraud. Twitter needs to really learn to get their shit together.

    Perhaps those in charge of GDPR should be replaced with people who have the ability to think. It is one thing to 'right to be forgotten' charges from 20 yrs ago it is another to hide a current lawsuit opening citizens up to being defrauded.

    If you did something bad 20 yrs ago & never anything since, okay maybe you deserve to have that event forgotten, but it being used this way is totally what people said would happen.

    Perhaps people shouldn't have a right to be forgotten, if their 'crimes' follow them around perhaps they will have a hard time finding more victims and have to consider that they won't be able to just wipe it away & setup the next sucker to rip off.

    But then things are all sorts of messed up across the pond, I mean if you are rich and powerful enough you can get a court to stop people reporting/talking about charges of having beaten your wife or abusing a child. When was the last time they issued a super-injuction for the average bloke?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 4 Oct 2018 @ 1:22pm

    And??

    Lets ust send a copy of the public record..

    The Right to be forgotten is the Right to be considered a GOD..
    NO HUMAN has a Pure history..we are all idiots..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


